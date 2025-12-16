ADVERTISEMENT

The holiday season is upon us, pandas. In theory, we should all be filled with joy, cheer, gratitude, and cookies. But in reality, this can be an extremely stressful time. You might be worried about your finances or struggling to adapt to the dark, cold winter days. So if you need to relieve some stress for the next ten minutes, you’ve come to the right place.

We took a trip to the Rubber Duck Zilla Facebook page and gathered some of their funniest memes below. From relatable posts that might have you giggling uncontrollably to pics that you’ll instantly want to send to your besties, we hope this article takes your mind off all of your seasonal worries for a moment. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that you can’t help but laugh at!

#1

Bell pepper with unusual shape hugging itself, featured in a collection of hilarious memes that ease stress and make you laugh.

Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

Something needs a hug.

    #2

    Couple holding hands at cliff edge above blue water, illustrating funny stressful situation meme for hilarious memes keyword.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Trust issues are stopping me.

    #3

    Tweet showing a funny meme about a résumé being a list of things one hopes never to do, part of hilarious memes.

    RunOldMan Report

    According to the American Psychiatric Association, 41% of Americans say that their mood worsens during the winter. Over a quarter report feeling fatigued and depressed, and one fifth admit that they begin losing interest in things they like. It can be very difficult to resist the temptation to stay in, lay on the couch, and binge watch Netflix when the weather outside is frightful. 

    So it’s crucial that those of us who are heavily impacted by the weather make an active effort to take care of our mental health. And one of the best ways you can do that is by making sure you have plenty of humor in your life. According to WebMD, humor can play a huge role in a person’s mental health by relieving tension, melting stress, and releasing endorphins.  
    #4

    Hospital room with soundproof curtains around patient beds, featuring hilarious memes to forget stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    "What's that again, doc? I couldn't hear you over the screams from the surrounding patients."

    #5

    Funny meme advising millennials to throw away their phone boxes, part of hilarious memes that make you forget stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #6

    Pug wrapped in a blanket holding a remote with snacks nearby, illustrating hilarious memes for stress relief.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    That's not being old. That's being calmly in control of your life.

    Long term, humor can even have a positive effect on a person’s immune system, relieve chronic pain, provide a more positive outlook on life, and improve their overall mood. HelpGuide agrees that laughter truly is the best medicine.

    In fact, it can improve heart health by lowering blood pressure and increasing blood flow. Meanwhile, a good laugh can reduce the anger in a person’s heart, preventing them from becoming bitter or resentful. Plus, getting plenty of laughter into every day might even increase a person’s lifespan.
    #7

    Two cats in a bathroom doorway with text meme about staying in the bathroom long enough for a shift change, funny stress relief meme.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #8

    Funny employee attitude sign with management and staff exchanging comments, featured in hilarious memes that make you forget stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Perfect response.

    #9

    Black cat with a funny bowl haircut, a hilarious meme to make you forget stress with humor and cute animal images.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Having a cat with the Moe Howard hairdo doesn't work unless you have a hairless for Curly and a poodle for Larry.

    Unsurprisingly, more humor in your life might lead to stronger social connections as well. Everyone is drawn to funny individuals, and sharing hilarious memes with friends and family members might open up the door to more frequent communication. Laughing can diffuse tension in challenging situations, and it might even improve teamwork in work settings. Giggling together promotes group bonding and can help you improve relationships with very little effort.   
    #10

    Elderly woman smiling gently, meme humor about keeping money in memories, highlighting hilarious memes that reduce stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #11

    A rotting pumpkin with a sad face watching neighbors put up Christmas lights, a funny stress-relief meme.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #12

    Dog with funny crossed eyes illustrating hilarious memes that make you forget stress and laugh out loud.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    If you’re curious about how to get more giggles into your daily routine, HelpGuide recommends starting small by smiling more. Smiling is often contagious, and doing so might invite others to share some positivity too. It’s also a good idea to move towards laughter whenever you hear it. Surrounding yourself with funny individuals means that their humor might just start to rub off on you. And, of course, try to find humor in any situation. Even if it appears negative at first, there must be a bright side to look on.   
    #13

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet highlighting statistical odds, featured in hilarious memes to ease stress.

    cloydriverspics Report

    #14

    Woman dressed as a fairy queen arriving at work humorously illustrating hilarious memes that make you forget stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    How did it turn out?

    #15

    Man making a confused face in a meme about phone screens, part of hilarious memes that make you forget stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    When it comes to memes in particular, therapist Theodora Blanchfield, AMFT, says that they have drastically changed the way that people communicate nowadays. 

    In a piece for Verywell Mind, Blanchfield writes, “Although memes are packaged in quippy sayings or observations, at their core, they are still an exchange of ideas, just in a very easy-to-digest format. Whether you love ‘em or hate ‘em, memes are an important part of modern discourse.”

    #16

    Comparison of teens in 1985 and 2025 shown humorously with a realistic photo and a puppet in a hilarious meme format.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #17

    Four close-up photos of happy avalanche rescue dogs in snow, showing hilarious moments that ease stress and bring joy.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #18

    Man in superhero costume with serious expression, featured in one of the hilarious memes to relieve stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Blanchfield also notes that memes have a powerful way of creating connections between people. It’s common for people to feel lonely and isolated in this modern age when we spend so much time staring at screens. But memes can break through these barriers by reminding people that we actually have a lot in common. Memes about mental health issues or common struggles can help individuals realize that they’re not alone. Even funny images about hobbies or music preferences can help people make friends with others who share common interests.
    #19

    Tweet from ER doctor warning against holiday tree decorations shaped like b**t plugs, a hilarious meme to forget stress.

    EM_RESUS Report

    #20

    A funny meme showing a serious young boy in a suit staring from a window, representing stress relief memes.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #21

    A tired and scruffy hyena walking in a barren landscape, representing stress relief through hilarious memes.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Welcome to the club.

    Another great benefit that might come from sharing memes is the fact that they make it much easier to say hard things. Opening up about your mental health struggles can be daunting, but if you find a meme that explains exactly how you feel, sending that might be much less scary. While you might want to eventually be able to express your emotions without the help of a funny image, there’s nothing wrong with easing your way into the conversation.   
    #22

    Overbaked muffouts spilling out of a muffin tray with a humorous text about making muffins while drunk.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #23

    Memes comparing a celebrity's expensive watch with a $40 watch humorously showing the same time, highlighting hilarious moments.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #24

    Silhouette of a person balancing on one hand resembling a T-Rex, a funny meme to help you forget stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    We hope you’re enjoying this funny list full of relatable memes, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that you can’t wait to share with your friends, and let us know in the comments below how you’re getting in your daily dose of laughter this winter. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda that will get you giggling, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Screenshot of a funny meme about Jesus fighting with people, part of hilarious memes that make you forget stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    marthadefrayne avatar
    MED71
    MED71
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He needs to vent too. D**n. ✌️

    #26

    Cow peeking over a wall, humorously illustrating memes that make you forget what you were stressed about.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #27

    Man with mustache peacefully sleeping, then suddenly wide awake remembering work, relatable hilarious stress relief meme.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Two illustrated faces with text about struggles and folding laundry, featuring hilarious memes to ease stress and bring laughter.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #29

    Illustration comparing doubts before as to be or not to be and now questioning if something is real or AI, funny memes.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #30

    Man with tired expression illustrating stress relief in hilarious memes that make you forget what you were stressed about.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #31

    Partially opened cereal box with text about trying to open up to someone, a funny meme for stress relief.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    It gets easier with practice... or so I've been told.

    Humorous meme about an electricity bill jokingly charging for various types of light to relieve stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #33

    Close-up of a doll with wide eyes and shocked expression, a funny meme from 120 hilarious memes collection.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #34

    Image of Pluto with red patches, paired with a humorous meme about stress relief through hilarious memes.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #35

    Man in suit and glasses crying expressing missing a coworker shown in a meme for hilarious memes about stress relief.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Dog lying by a torn curtain with the caption about removing what doesn’t make you happy, funny stress relief meme.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #37

    Funny meme text about being a tired pigeon trying to survive the day, featured in hilarious memes collection.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #38

    Thermometer showing 103.4°F as a funny meme to make you forget what you were stressed about.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #39

    Sock with a large hole and empty Lynx body wash bottle illustrating hilarious memes that make you forget stress.

    TheTinMenBlog Report

    Funny customer service sign on a shelf with coffee jars, part of hilarious memes to forget stress and brighten your day.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #41

    Man in a yellow hoodie intensely looking through a microscope in a cluttered lab, illustrating hilarious memes about stress relief.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #42

    Dad humor meme with a dinosaur on a truck, one of the 120 hilarious memes that make you forget what you were stressed about.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #43

    Photo of a lost dog poster offering tacos or cash as a reward, paired with a humorous meme about free tacos.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    A funny meme showing SpongeBob and Patrick confused about how a car is displayed inside a mall, highlighting hilarious memes.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #45

    Funny meme text about a stolen thesaurus with multiple synonyms, featured in hilarious memes to forget stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #46

    Frozen cars covered in thick ice, illustrating a humorous work-related meme about stress relief through laughing memes.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #47

    Text message exchange showing humorous English learning mistake with phrase mix-up, part of hilarious memes collection.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Tweet about a man loudly denying a caller's lie in a store, part of hilarious memes that make you forget stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #49

    Man with a smirking face edited into a car window, caption about getting stuck at a red light after speeding up to pass.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #50

    Cute orange cat with wide eyes looking between couch cushions, featured in funny memes that make you forget stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #51

    Older woman in a pink shirt with glasses, standing with hand on hip, showing a funny meme about relaxing clothes.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Meme showing a crab with text about adapting to pressure, illustrating hilarious memes that relieve stress at work.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #53

    Funny meme showing a road with a white arrow pointing downward and captions about sending snaps to an ex.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #54

    Text message exchange showing a funny conversation, part of 120 hilarious memes that ease stress and bring laughter.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #55

    Pumpkin pie decorated with whipped cream and a toy car creating a humorous scene for hilarious memes about stress relief.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Baby lying in snow making funny meme with text about hilarious memes that ease stress and bring laughter.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #57

    Social media post about eating meals from least to most favorite part, a funny meme in hilarious meme collection.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    straney-elizabeth avatar
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do this, so I don't think there is anything wrong or strange about it.

    #58

    Chocolate Reese's Trees with text about protein content, shown as a funny meme for hilarious memes and stress relief.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #59

    Facebook post meme showing Uber driver profile with a humorous cancellation, part of hilarious memes collection for stress relief.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Funny statistics meme showing average phone call durations between different people to evoke hilarious stress relief moments.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #61

    Two cakes on a table cut unevenly with awkward slices, illustrating funny stress-relief memes at work.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #62

    Close-up of different hairlines with text highlighting how recognizable someone is without seeing their face in funny stress-relief memes.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #63

    Bird illustration with caption suggesting to turn the picture upside down, part of hilarious memes to relieve stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #64

    Black and white dog in playful stance by water, illustrating one of the hilarious memes that make you forget stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #65

    Woman looking confused while trying to figure out if a memory, movie, or dream is real in a hilarious meme about stress relief.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #66

    Young boy in a car looking concerned, captioned with a funny meme about driving and unexpected confessions.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #67

    Boy holding an eye pad with a sarcastic expression, one of the hilarious memes that make you forget stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #68

    Family holding baby stretched out toward masked priest using a sanitizer spray during pandemic, funny meme from hilarious memes collection.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #69

    Cartoon character meditating in bedroom with caption about job and praying to win the lottery, hilarious memes concept.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #70

    Text meme about the daily struggle of controlling facial expressions, featured in hilarious memes that ease stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #71

    Text meme about a random playlist with emotions including heartbroken, thugged out, and yeehaw, part of hilarious memes.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Text meme about sleeping past alarm time, part of hilarious memes that help you forget stress and relax.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #73

    Text meme about men nearing 37 saying not ready for marriage while humorously warned about losing their hair, funny stress relief meme.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #74

    Text meme about bringing back loyalty, manners, respect, and gratitude, featured in hilarious memes to relieve stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #75

    Two elderly women wearing sunglasses taking a selfie in a lake, humorously captioned about breaking out of a nursing home.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Monkey with a funny grin ready to worsen a tense situation, illustrating hilarious memes that make you forget stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #77

    Grilled cheese sandwich on a plate with a quote about hugs and forehead kisses in a stress-relief meme.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #78

    Oscar the Grouch driving a car with an angry expression, representing hilarious memes about stress relief at work.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #79

    Handwritten note from technician clarifying patient is wife not daughter, a funny moment from stress-relief memes collection.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Small dog with a skeptical expression and text about job stress, part of hilarious memes to relieve stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #81

    Text meme about feeling unnoticed and wanting to distance oneself, reflecting themes of hilarious memes and stress relief.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #82

    Funny meme showing a door hung upside down with a cutout for dogs to see outside, highlighting hilarious memes.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #83

    Two large water jugs filled with pennies illustrating saving money meme for hilarious memes about stress relief.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Cartoon of two people in old-fashioned black clothing discussing tattoos and coloring to cheer up, funny meme concept.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #85

    Young man looking confused outdoors, illustrating a hilarious meme that helps you forget stress with humor and relatable moments.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #86

    Shrek looking zoned out and thoughtful in a dimly lit room, a funny meme for stress relief and hilarious memes.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #87

    Man standing by window captioned about dads waiting for a friend, a funny meme included in hilarious memes collection.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Meme showing a disheveled person humorously responding to self-care inquiry, highlighting hilarious memes to reduce stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #89

    Cartoon character labeled Me sitting at a table next to a pill bottle labeled saying ouch for something that didn't hurt meme.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #90

    Blonde doll with messy hair holding a cigarette in a smoky, chaotic cityscape meme about reaching December stress relief.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #91

    Funny meme of a dog in a military tank humorously showing hilarious memes to ease stress and make you forget worries.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Big Bird from Sesame Street holds a sign saying ME, illustrating stress about facing another work week in hilarious memes.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #93

    Anime character giving cautious life advice and then tripping, illustrating hilarious memes to relieve stress and laughter.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #94

    Side-by-side images of Thomas Wadhouse, an 18th-century circus performer with an extremely long nose, funny memes.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #95

    Man holding a bat with a serious face captioned about the most stressful part of job, highlighting hilarious memes and stress relief.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Text message meme showing a humorous conversation about aliens finding someone attractive, highlighting hilarious memes.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #97

    Cartoon squid character in bed with a dog, wearing a shower cap, illustrating hilarious memes about stress relief.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #98

    Woman in vintage dress with tired expression illustrating hilarious memes about missing afternoons in November.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #99

    Tweet from Jessie about daylight savings time changes, featured in a collection of hilarious memes to relieve stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Squidward looking bored and tired waiting for coworker to finish story in a funny meme about stress relief.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #101

    Social media meme about a startup idea for Instagram showing posts from followed users in chronological order.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #102

    Burger with eggs and bacon meme highlighting hilarious food humor to make you forget stress and enjoy funny moments.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #103

    Person wrapped in a blanket on a couch relaxing, featured in 120 hilarious memes that make you forget stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Funny work meme showing a Halloween bucket with a "I Light Up Try Me" sticker and a sarcastic caption about stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #105

    Funny work meme about clocking in time and commute, part of hilarious memes that make you forget stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #106

    Carved Halloween pumpkin on office desk with humorous message about work pay, showcasing hilarious memes to relieve stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #107

    Rescue team carrying a St Bernard dog on a stretcher, captured in a hilarious meme easing stress with humor.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Arm with a heartbeat tattoo that says just live, shown with a laptop and soda can, highlighting hilarious memes about stress relief.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #109

    Close-up of tired cartoon character’s face with red eyes and caption about daily routine in hilarious memes.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #110

    Operating room worker with face paint creating a hilarious illusion of extra eyes to ease patient stress after anesthesia.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #111

    Funny meme about taking pictures of Danish butter cake with text showing a humorous conversation about internet humor stress relief.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Comic strip showing how to be polite, with a man calmly offering a life belt to a drowning person, illustrating hilarious memes about politeness.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #113

    Framed cross-stitch and crocheted uterus doll with a funny pun, part of hilarious memes to relieve stress.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #114

    Close-up of four keyboard keys spelling success, a funny meme highlighting the four keys to success and humor in memes.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #115

    Puppet character panicking about not being productive on day off, funny meme about stress relief and laughter.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    Meme text about friends working 40+ hours a week not avoiding you but being tired, featured in hilarious memes.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #117

    Screenshot of a funny ChatGPT conversation illustrating hilarious memes that make you forget stress with a playful question.

    Rubberduckzilla.Rubberduckie Report

    #118

    Hand holding paper with humorous pick-up line, part of hilarious memes to help you forget what you were stressed about.