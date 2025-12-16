120 Hilarious Memes That Make You Forget What You Were Stressed About
The holiday season is upon us, pandas. In theory, we should all be filled with joy, cheer, gratitude, and cookies. But in reality, this can be an extremely stressful time. You might be worried about your finances or struggling to adapt to the dark, cold winter days. So if you need to relieve some stress for the next ten minutes, you’ve come to the right place.
We took a trip to the Rubber Duck Zilla Facebook page and gathered some of their funniest memes below. From relatable posts that might have you giggling uncontrollably to pics that you’ll instantly want to send to your besties, we hope this article takes your mind off all of your seasonal worries for a moment. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that you can’t help but laugh at!
According to the American Psychiatric Association, 41% of Americans say that their mood worsens during the winter. Over a quarter report feeling fatigued and depressed, and one fifth admit that they begin losing interest in things they like. It can be very difficult to resist the temptation to stay in, lay on the couch, and binge watch Netflix when the weather outside is frightful.
So it’s crucial that those of us who are heavily impacted by the weather make an active effort to take care of our mental health. And one of the best ways you can do that is by making sure you have plenty of humor in your life. According to WebMD, humor can play a huge role in a person’s mental health by relieving tension, melting stress, and releasing endorphins.
Long term, humor can even have a positive effect on a person’s immune system, relieve chronic pain, provide a more positive outlook on life, and improve their overall mood. HelpGuide agrees that laughter truly is the best medicine.
In fact, it can improve heart health by lowering blood pressure and increasing blood flow. Meanwhile, a good laugh can reduce the anger in a person’s heart, preventing them from becoming bitter or resentful. Plus, getting plenty of laughter into every day might even increase a person’s lifespan.
Unsurprisingly, more humor in your life might lead to stronger social connections as well. Everyone is drawn to funny individuals, and sharing hilarious memes with friends and family members might open up the door to more frequent communication. Laughing can diffuse tension in challenging situations, and it might even improve teamwork in work settings. Giggling together promotes group bonding and can help you improve relationships with very little effort.
If you’re curious about how to get more giggles into your daily routine, HelpGuide recommends starting small by smiling more. Smiling is often contagious, and doing so might invite others to share some positivity too. It’s also a good idea to move towards laughter whenever you hear it. Surrounding yourself with funny individuals means that their humor might just start to rub off on you. And, of course, try to find humor in any situation. Even if it appears negative at first, there must be a bright side to look on.
When it comes to memes in particular, therapist Theodora Blanchfield, AMFT, says that they have drastically changed the way that people communicate nowadays.
In a piece for Verywell Mind, Blanchfield writes, “Although memes are packaged in quippy sayings or observations, at their core, they are still an exchange of ideas, just in a very easy-to-digest format. Whether you love ‘em or hate ‘em, memes are an important part of modern discourse.”
Blanchfield also notes that memes have a powerful way of creating connections between people. It’s common for people to feel lonely and isolated in this modern age when we spend so much time staring at screens. But memes can break through these barriers by reminding people that we actually have a lot in common. Memes about mental health issues or common struggles can help individuals realize that they’re not alone. Even funny images about hobbies or music preferences can help people make friends with others who share common interests.
Another great benefit that might come from sharing memes is the fact that they make it much easier to say hard things. Opening up about your mental health struggles can be daunting, but if you find a meme that explains exactly how you feel, sending that might be much less scary. While you might want to eventually be able to express your emotions without the help of a funny image, there’s nothing wrong with easing your way into the conversation.
Like me, every month
I do this, so I don't think there is anything wrong or strange about it.