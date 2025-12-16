ADVERTISEMENT

The holiday season is upon us, pandas. In theory, we should all be filled with joy, cheer, gratitude, and cookies. But in reality, this can be an extremely stressful time. You might be worried about your finances or struggling to adapt to the dark, cold winter days. So if you need to relieve some stress for the next ten minutes, you’ve come to the right place.

We took a trip to the Rubber Duck Zilla Facebook page and gathered some of their funniest memes below. From relatable posts that might have you giggling uncontrollably to pics that you’ll instantly want to send to your besties, we hope this article takes your mind off all of your seasonal worries for a moment. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that you can’t help but laugh at!