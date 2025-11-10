ADVERTISEMENT

Cooking is an art. Sure, there’s skill involved, and it’s wise to master the basics before you begin experimenting. But rules are meant to be broken. And if you have a creative culinary idea, you might as well try it! Just don’t be surprised if people on the internet decide to roast you like a holiday ham. 

We took a trip to the Stupid Food Memes for Stupid People Facebook group and gathered some of their funniest posts below. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that some of these bizarre food combinations might make you lose your appetite. But we hope you enjoy scrolling through this list that would give Gordon Ramsay nightmares, and be sure to upvote the photos that you can’t help but giggle at!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Coconuts labeled as Monty Python Horseshoes in a grocery store, highlighting stupid food memes humor and absurd labeling.

Eric Alper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Bull terrier dog with eyes closed beside a potato shaped like a duck, creating a funny food meme for stupid people.

    Brouhaha BBQ Funny Pics & Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Box of pumpkin delights cookies with a sad-looking cookie held in hand, illustrating stupid food memes for stupid people.

    Virginia Afentoulis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The Stupid Food Memes for Stupid People Facebook group has been around since 2016 and has amassed over 3.6K members. Here, you can find stomach-churning photos of cursed foods, hilarious products that probably shouldn’t exist and memes about what it’s like to struggle in the kitchen when you have absolutely no culinary skills.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This community is quite active, as the page has seen over 50 new posts in the past month and continues gaining members every single week. So whether you’re a professional chef or you tend to burn your oatmeal, we’re sure that you’ll find something that makes you chuckle in this list!
    #4

    Meme showing a news headline about a man paralyzed after eating 413 chicken nuggets with a funny comment below.

    Sati Sarah Ghrimm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Allergy alert sign warning guests no meal modifications allowed at the restaurant in funny stupid food memes for stupid people.

    Daniel Gordon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd eat there religiously just for the privilege of not dining with the entitled

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Orange bucket filled with slices of gabagool meat with a sign limiting one gabagool per child as a stupid food meme.

    WFMU Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sideshowbarb avatar
    Babs Ishkabibble
    Babs Ishkabibble
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's 'capocollo' for crying out loud. Why are you spelling it the way a Soprano pronounces it? LOL

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    On a scale of broke college student to Carmen Berzatto, where do your cooking skills lie? Are you more of an instant noodles for dinner type person, or do you plan your entire week around the Michelin-level meals you plan to prepare? According to a survey from YouGov, only one third of Brits actually feel confident cooking a meal from scratch without a recipe. 

    However, nearly half say that they’re “fairly good” in the kitchen. And only 12% consider their culinary skills to be “fairly bad” or “very bad.” Unsurprisingly, women tend to be more confident in the kitchen, while men are more likely to be hopeless when it comes to whipping up dinner. And older adults are typically more capable when it comes to cooking than younger adults. 
    #7

    Person wearing a bright yellow banana costume on a bus, featured in stupid food memes for stupid people.

    Miiriya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    A humorous stupid food meme showing a marshmallow with a speech bubble saying put me on fire.

    All You Can Eat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Man in kitchen upset over spilled food on floor, illustrating stupid food memes for stupid people humor and chaos.

    Deana Sharp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The vast majority of Brits aren’t intimidated by preparing ready meals, cooking from scratch (if they get to follow a recipe) and cooking with prepared ingredients, such as jarred sauces and frozen foods. But apparently, only half of the adults in the UK regularly cook meals from scratch, and 8% admit that they never do. As far as how many dishes Brits feel confident making without help, 35% say they could whip up between one and five meals without consulting a recipe. Meanwhile, nearly a quarter of Brits say they could confidently make between six and ten dishes without any assistance.
    #10

    Funny side up egg mold vs failed attempt creating a dog face breakfast, featured in stupid food memes for stupid people.

    All You Can Eat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Person walking a dachshund on a leash made of linked hot dogs, showcasing stupid food memes for stupid people humor.

    Brouhaha BBQ Funny Pics & Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Chocolate omelette meme with unappetizing recipe, featuring a messy fork and crumbled dessert on a white surface.

    Jacob Blanck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Not everyone dreams of whipping up gourmet meals for their partner or impressing dinner party guests. But if you’re looking to improve your cooking skills from the comfort of your own home, Leith’s Online Cookery School has some tips. First, they note that it’s best to collect skills, rather than recipes. Learn how to properly use a knife, how to make a simple gravy, how to create the perfect pie crust, etc. Once you’ve got a handle on the basics, you’ll be able to tackle any recipe without breaking a sweat.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Four common picky eater foods including chicken tenders, pizza slice, hot dog, and macaroni bowl in a stupid food memes context

    Middle Class Fancy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Explosion at a portable toilet with text humor about Taco Bell, part of stupid food memes for stupid people.

    Tip Top Chew Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Branch shaped like a hand making an OK sign above a building sign that reads Italian Affair in a humorous food meme.

    Robin Bougie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Even if you have no plans of ever working in a restaurant, it’s still a good idea to follow the best practices of professionals. One of which is mise-en-place, which essentially means having all of your ingredients prepped and ready to go before you even start cooking. Everything should be organized and in place to prevent chaos while you’re actually working. 
    #16

    Humorous food meme sign warning about people eating children, blending absurdity with unhinged food meme humor.

    Unusual Signs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Turtle wearing a chef hat with miniature cooking utensils, illustrating a funny stupid food meme scene.

    Throw Some Shade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Humorous IT-themed cake with Windows XP error message saying job failed successfully, part of stupid food memes.

    Jacob Blanck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Leith’s also recommends tasting your food throughout every step of the process. Not only does this ensure that the final product is delicious, but it also helps you understand how each step affects the recipe. Lacking depth of flavor? You might need some zing from a squeeze of lemon. Too bitter? Try adding a pinch of sugar or maple syrup. At the end of the day, salt, sugar, fat and acid will make a recipe taste divine, so make sure you’ve included all necessary components.
    #19

    Red car with a vertical stack of hot dogs on the antenna humorously captioned about wasting heat in stupid food memes.

    Michael Strickland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Red white and blue M&M candies arranged in a British flag pattern on a patterned table with stupid food memes theme.

    Jacob Blanck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Illustration of cutlery with humorous labels stabler and scooplery in a food meme for stupid people.

    Spicy Meme Dumpster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Another aspect to keep in mind that can definitely elevate your cooking is sourcing quality ingredients. If the produce is fresh and in season, it’ll take much less effort to make the flavors pop. This might cost you a few more dollars on groceries, so you may not be able to shop from the farmer’s market every single week. But if you really want to impress your family (or your own taste buds), finding the best ingredients will be worth it. 
    #22

    Woman in yellow shirt transforming into a rat, illustrating a funny stupid food meme about fancy cheeses at a party.

    Boys Who Can Cook Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    A humorous food meme showing sourdough starter with caption about people in their 30s and stupid food memes concept.

    All You Can Eat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Steak with grill marks drawn using a black marker on a wooden board, illustrating stupid food memes for stupid people.

    Throw Some Shade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Are you enjoying this list full of silly food memes, pandas? Whether you’re feeling inspired to prepare a five-course meal or you’ll stick to dino nuggets for dinner, your culinary choices are valid. Let us know in the comments below what you plan to make tonight, and if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda featuring food memes, you can sink your teeth into this article next!
    #25

    Mug with bold letters and a sandwich made of white bread and a chocolate egg on a plate, funny food meme for stupid people.

    Sati Sarah Ghrimm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Vintage electric hot dog warmer in a worn box, showing an unusual food heating device in a cluttered setting.

    Holly Michelle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Bowl of instant ramen with spam on a dark countertop, featured in stupid food memes for stupid people.

    Micah Moses Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Funny stupid food meme showing a failed skull cake that resembles an ancient pharaoh from 1500 BC.

    Deana Sharp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Child dressed as a hotdog and Michael Myers mashup costume holding a knife, featured in stupid food memes for stupid people.

    Nick Scott Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Food pyramid next to a slice of pepperoni pizza with the caption close enough in a stupid food meme style.

    Throw Some Shade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Menu featuring unhinged food memes including fried whole fish that looks like a squirrel in a spicy dish.

    Rob Evans Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Cat sitting with Cheetos on paws and mouth, captioned eating again, funny stupid food memes content.

    Sati Sarah Ghrimm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Book cover of Twilight edited with beans replacing the heart, a stupid food meme for stupid people on a wooden table.

    Cursed Food. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Meat sculpture resembling a human face placed on a tray next to a cardboard cutout head, featured in stupid food memes.

    Important images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Text message conversation with a bacon strip shaped like a seahorse, illustrating stupid food memes for stupid people humor.

    Brayden Hasiuk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Meme showing unappealing freezer pops from a Chinese place with a caption warning not to recommend in stupid food memes.

    Jacob Blanck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Funny food meme showing a slurpee machine with a blue screen error, highlighting stupid food memes for stupid people.

    Octavia Felis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Unfortunate sticker placement on food packaging showing sarcastic text and apple label as part of stupid food memes humor.

    Juicy Memes With Flavor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Boy lounging by a pool with a humorous caption about eating 200 Oreos and fitness, featured in stupid food memes.

    Throw Some Shade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    British food meme showing a simple toast sandwich with a thin slice of toasted bread inside two slices of bread.

    Sati Sarah Ghrimm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Text post and images humorously challenging masculine stereotypes about carrying lunchboxes, featuring unhinged food memes.

    Adrian Obfuscated Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Flyer on a pole humorously advertising homemade nutritional sand with sample packets, fitting stupid food memes content.

    Jenny Bell Taber Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Funny Chipotle sign showing corn and cup prices, highlighting humor in stupid food memes for stupid people.

    Pizzas with Threatening Auras Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Meme showing an Oreo package labeled All Stuf Oreo with only creme, highlighting stupid food memes for stupid people.

    Jacob Blanck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Meme showing humorous produce sign about cauliflower ripeness, part of stupid food memes for stupid people collection.

    Jacob Blanck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Handwritten note saying mom worked hard today and deserves a microwaved hot dog, a stupid food meme to ruin your appetite.

    Sunny Sky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Car console filled with salsa and a tortilla chip placed inside, illustrating a stupid food meme for stupid people.

    Adrian Obfuscated Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Huge block of cheese with two slices of bread on top and bottom, highlighting humor in stupid food memes for stupid people.

    Throw Some Shade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Old school method of capturing food photos using a scanner, featuring spaghetti, in stupid food memes humor.

    Jacob Blanck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Packages of limited edition Oreo cookies with cookies and creme flavor displayed on a store shelf in a food meme format.

    Jacob Blanck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Cat holding a Crunchwrap Supreme in a restaurant, representing funny stupid food memes for stupid people humor.

    Poorly Made Cat Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    A funny face-swap meme featuring a cookie with chocolate chip eyes and a person’s face, part of stupid food memes.

    Cursed Food. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Person in gloves holding a seagull covered in bright yellow curry sauce in a funny stupid food meme for stupid people.

    Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Funny food meme with before and after eating expressions of a small dog in a pink sweater showing humor in stupid food memes.

    Throw Some Shade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Overripe black bananas hanging on a white holder with text about making banana bread, featured in stupid food memes.

    All You Can Eat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Humorous food meme showing sliced cheese with a caption about eating cheese and stupid food memes for stupid people.

    All You Can Eat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Dog with blue tongue next to empty blue slushy cup, a funny stupid food meme for stupid people trying to ruin appetite.

    Brouhaha BBQ Funny Pics & Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Expensive burger place starter pack meme with burger, bearded chef, menu, string lights, and brick walls for food memes.

    Celestica Charlie Valentino Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Overbaked muffins overflow muffin tin, creating a humorous and unappetizing food meme for stupid people.

    Throw Some Shade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Funny food meme showing a humorous comparison of parsley and cilantro leaves for stupid people who can’t tell the difference.

    Selvy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Man wearing a McDonald's burger hat meme, an example of stupid food memes for stupid people humor.

    Introvert Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Text meme showing a cookie cutter missing a large bite, humorously about keeping cookies to yourself, related to stupid food memes.

    Vintage Recipes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Man wearing a blue hoodie filled with popcorn while typing on a keyboard in a humorous food meme for stupid people.

    Aimee Navvoral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Meme showing seafood at home as a hot dog cut to look like an octopus on a plate of pasta, a stupid food meme for laughs.

    Emmy Emma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    A girl holding a bag of frozen mixed vegetables by a Christmas tree, a funny stupid food meme for stupid people.

    Jacob Blanck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Baklava dessert close-up above and a humorous food meme of Bach in lava below, combining stupid food memes and funny imagery.

    Scenic Depictions of Slavic Life Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Edge brownie pan filled with baked batter, designed for people who love the crispy edge pieces of brownies, funny food meme concept.

    Brouhaha BBQ Funny Pics & Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Woman in red shirt photoshopped riding giant bacon-wrapped hot dogs, illustrating stupid food memes for stupid people humor.

    Sati Sarah Ghrimm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Toddler sitting beside 31 cheeseburgers on table, illustrating stupid food memes for stupid people humor.

    Jacob Blanck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Pickle character upset after finding a human on its burger in a funny stupid food meme for stupid people.

    Sati Sarah Ghrimm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Multiple images showing fingers with grilled hot dog marks and simple line tattoos, blending food memes with body art humor.

    Sunny Sky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Four slices of plain bread labeled as sandwich bread, hotdog bun, hamburger bun, and garlic bread in a stupid food meme.

    Frugal Family Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Frozen packaged Amazon kitchen wrap with placeholder text, a clear container showing an unappetizing food item inside.

    Mario Luis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Empty sauce container labeled sweet and sour source, highlighting a funny food meme with a spelling mistake.

    Marc Schneider Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Hand dipping a taco into a fountain of nacho cheese with pretzels around, a funny stupid food meme.

    Throw Some Shade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Hand holding a partially unwrapped block of cheese with a bite taken out, illustrating stupid food memes.

    Meme Daddy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Sign for employees stating today's snack at the food court is mayonnaise, a stupid food meme for stupid people.

    I ketameme'd in my pants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Man with glasses looking thoughtful then confused, paired with a stupid food meme about pizza as a real-time pie chart.

    Rob Spicer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Cat inside a fridge looking intently, illustrating humor in stupid food memes for stupid people.

    Poorly Made Cat Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Dirty kitchen sink drain with food particles and a straw inserted, illustrating stupid food memes for stupid people humor.

    Unusual Foods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Hand holding a bagel by its hole while a knife slices the bagel, illustrating a food meme life hack for steady cutting.

    FAIL Blog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Tweet from Elissa Knipp humorously stating she will eat your pickle if you don't want it, food meme for stupid people.

    Memesha the Meme Lord Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Tweet humor about food comparing charcuterie to upscale Lunchables, part of stupid food memes collection.

    Aimee Navvoral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Chocolate cake with humorous message made from cut-out paper letters, fitting the theme of stupid food memes for stupid people.

    Throw Some Shade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    A hilariously unhinged food meme showing a microwaved cake batter with a lumpy, risen texture, fitting stupid food memes.

    Cursed Food. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Man milking a giant almond in a humorous food meme about stupid food memes for stupid people.

    Sati Sarah Ghrimm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Mashed potatoes with gravy showing a skeptical face, humorously representing stupid food memes for stupid people.

    Jacob Blanck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Piece of bread topped with butter and corn kernels, caption reads first time making cornbread, food memes humor.

    Jacob Blanck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    Slice of pumpkin pie completely covered in whipped cream with a piece of chocolate inside, a stupid food meme example.

    Jacob Blanck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Soft bread roll with text about spending three days in the kitchen so kids can eat this, funny stupid food meme.

    Jacob Blanck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Woman frustrated on phone with text about Instagram down and describing food, a stupid food meme for stupid people.

    Need More Protein Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Funny food meme showing a frying pan with sarcastic steps on how to wash it, part of stupid food memes content.

    Need More Protein Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #93

    Pie chart meme showing most time at work spent thinking about lunch, highlighting stupid food memes for stupid people humor.

    Need More Protein Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Stupid-Food-Memes

    Need More Protein Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Woman opening window to reveal a giant pile of chili outside, highlighting unhinged stupid food memes humor.

    Sati Sarah Ghrimm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Homer Simpson breathing fire with caption about drinking water after chewing mint gum in stupid food memes.

    Need More Protein Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #97

    Humorous restaurant sign about technology and tacos, a classic stupid food meme to ruin your appetite.

    Tip Top Chew Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!