To find out more about this mouthwatering Instagram account, we got in touch with the couple who runs it, Chloe and Peter. They were kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and share what they've been up to since we last featured I Am Starving AF about a year ago.

"Since we last talked, we've continued to grow our platforms and have had so much fun connecting with creators and followers, old and new alike, through this really fun and honestly super wholesome community," the creators shared. "I love having different themes to connect with people over on our various pages, and on @iamstarvingaf, we've loved being able to start relationships with different local restaurants and great small food brands over the past year."

"There are so so many different ways that people express a love of food on social media and being able to see what people are making and eating and then sharing these ideas through humor and memes has always been a super fun way to connect!"