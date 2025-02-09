80 Funny Food Memes That Might Make Your Stomach Growl (New Pics)Interview With Author
What’s on the menu today, pandas? Will you be making spicy tacos, a comforting lasagna or a nourishing vegetable soup for dinner? If you’re anything like me, you probably spend the entire day thinking about what you’ll eat for your next meal because you’re just so excited about what delectable creation you’ll whip up next.
And one Instagram account that certainly understands the experience of being food motivated is I Am Starving AF. This page shares hilarious and relatable screenshots from social media for anyone who’s always got snacks on their mind. So enjoy devouring this list that might make your stomach growl, and keep reading to find a conversation with Chloe and Peter, the founders of AF Media!
To find out more about this mouthwatering Instagram account, we got in touch with the couple who runs it, Chloe and Peter. They were kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and share what they've been up to since we last featured I Am Starving AF about a year ago.
"Since we last talked, we've continued to grow our platforms and have had so much fun connecting with creators and followers, old and new alike, through this really fun and honestly super wholesome community," the creators shared. "I love having different themes to connect with people over on our various pages, and on @iamstarvingaf, we've loved being able to start relationships with different local restaurants and great small food brands over the past year."
"There are so so many different ways that people express a love of food on social media and being able to see what people are making and eating and then sharing these ideas through humor and memes has always been a super fun way to connect!"
We were also curious about what kind of content Chloe and Peter have been sharing lately.
"A trend I've noticed popping up more and more in the recent past is the idea of food being something that can provide comfort. Food can be a healing and therapeutic project–something to create, to learn a new recipe and explore new flavors," they shared.
"It's a love language– cooking for people and having something that we made with our hands and our hearts to share with those in our communities. And it's a chance to connect and share an experience with people we love as we dig into a delicious meal together," the creators explained.
"Another trend that I have LOVED seeing go away is associating eating food that tastes good with guilt– more and more we're seeing creators celebrating good food and diving into the joys of eating without feeling like we need to be apologizing for it," Chloe and Peter added.
"There is no question that we are living in pretty strange times, there is a lot of uncertainty and stress felt by so many people across the globe. That, combined with the gloom of the cold winter months sometimes leaves people feeling a bit lost," the creators continued. "And while a really good soup recipe, of course, doesn't fix any problems, it can be something that provides comfort and warmth in a time where these things are needed."
Next, we wanted to know if running this account has changed how the creators view food at all.
"A post we shared around the start of the new year written by Tumblr user songofsaraneth was about changing the perceptions of what a NY resolution needed to be so many people see it as a quest to do something that you don't enjoy doing– giving up something you love, challenging yourself in ways that are uncomfortable that you really don't want to do," Chloe and Peter noted.
"And yeah, there are benefits to these kinds of resolutions, but you can ALSO fill your year with resolutions that bring you joy. The two resolutions that songofsaraneth gave examples of were Pasta Quest– eating as many different types of pasta as possible, and Fruit Adventures– buying and trying a new fruit whenever they see it and then researching it and learning as much as they can," the creators shared.
"This inspired me to take on a new baking project every month of 2025 and teach myself to make a new type of pastry or cake that I love but never considered actually making myself," the creator continued. "My January project was Swedish Cardamom Buns. I tried a few different recipes, played around with different techniques, and honestly think that I nailed it by my third try. I shared pictures of my progress on stories and on our Threads and it was a fun way to connect with people, get tips, recipes, and inspire others to try out my fun 2025 resolution!"
And how do Chloe and Peter decide what to post on I Am Starving AF? "We get a lot of content submitted by creators, and a lot of it is content I have found," they told Bored Panda. "We've been running these pages for YEARS, and my brain (and phone photo gallery) is a meme library at this point. When there is a theme or post that fits a day's mood, I share it! My rule of thumb is that if I find something funny or connect to it in some way, I assume our followers will too, and often they do!"
Finally, we asked the creators if they have any big plans for the future of this account. "Our main focus is always @iamthirtyaf – where we post more general content for Millennials, exploring nostalgic themes as well as just what it is like being alive in 2025 as a 30 (or 40!) something," Chloe and Peter noted.
"On @iamstarvingaf, we're all things food. On @iamemployedaf, we focus on work related themes. @iamokayaf is all things mental health, and @fearofgoingout is where we explore the antisocial introverted misanthropic aspects of our personalities," they continued. "We're active on every page every day and have a lot of fun! You can also find us on threads and Bluesky under @iamthirtyaf."
The creators also added that they have some book plans in the works, as well as a few other projects that will be announced soon!
We hope you're enjoying all of these memes, pandas, even if they're making your stomach growl! Keep upvoting the pics you find most relatable, and let us know in the comments below what you plan on cooking up today. Then, if you'd like to check out another Bored Panda list featuring food content, we've got a delectable list for you to devour right here!