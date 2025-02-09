ADVERTISEMENT

What’s on the menu today, pandas? Will you be making spicy tacos, a comforting lasagna or a nourishing vegetable soup for dinner? If you’re anything like me, you probably spend the entire day thinking about what you’ll eat for your next meal because you’re just so excited about what delectable creation you’ll whip up next.

And one Instagram account that certainly understands the experience of being food motivated is I Am Starving AF. This page shares hilarious and relatable screenshots from social media for anyone who’s always got snacks on their mind. So enjoy devouring this list that might make your stomach growl, and keep reading to find a conversation with Chloe and Peter, the founders of AF Media!

#1

Funny food meme about Starbucks lip gloss and rotisserie chicken grease.

    #2

    Funny food meme about an ideal diet involving snacks and a late-night burrito.

    #3

    Funny food meme with text about treating oneself despite rarely saying no to indulgences.

    To find out more about this mouthwatering Instagram account, we got in touch with the couple who runs it, Chloe and Peter. They were kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and share what they've been up to since we last featured I Am Starving AF about a year ago.

    "Since we last talked, we've continued to grow our platforms and have had so much fun connecting with creators and followers, old and new alike, through this really fun and honestly super wholesome community," the creators shared. "I love having different themes to connect with people over on our various pages, and on @iamstarvingaf, we've loved being able to start relationships with different local restaurants and great small food brands over the past year."

    "There are so so many different ways that people express a love of food on social media and being able to see what people are making and eating and then sharing these ideas through humor and memes has always been a super fun way to connect!"
    #4

    A funny food meme about feeling full at a Mexican restaurant after too many chips.

    #5

    Text image about "walking bacon" as part of a funny food meme conversation.

    #6

    Funny food meme about fruits that do and don't live up to their names, featuring passionfruit and orange.

    We were also curious about what kind of content Chloe and Peter have been sharing lately.

    "A trend I've noticed popping up more and more in the recent past is the idea of food being something that can provide comfort. Food can be a healing and therapeutic project–something to create, to learn a new recipe and explore new flavors," they shared.

    "It's a love language– cooking for people and having something that we made with our hands and our hearts to share with those in our communities. And it's a chance to connect and share an experience with people we love as we dig into a delicious meal together," the creators explained.

    #7

    Funny food meme explaining Victorian slang for a woman who gossips over tea and cakes.

    #8

    Funny food meme about actors' diet descriptions, comparing it to a normal diet.

    #9

    Funny food meme about a spoon reacting to water, thinking it's tons of soup.

    "Another trend that I have LOVED seeing go away is associating eating food that tastes good with guilt– more and more we're seeing creators celebrating good food and diving into the joys of eating without feeling like we need to be apologizing for it," Chloe and Peter added.

    "There is no question that we are living in pretty strange times, there is a lot of uncertainty and stress felt by so many people across the globe. That, combined with the gloom of the cold winter months sometimes leaves people feeling a bit lost," the creators continued. "And while a really good soup recipe, of course, doesn't fix any problems, it can be something that provides comfort and warmth in a time where these things are needed."

    #10

    Funny food meme featuring a humorous conversation about wings and lemon pepper among fifth graders.

    #11

    Funny food meme about buying a birthday cake anytime for yourself.

    #12

    Funny food meme about bagels with cream cheese compared to therapy.

    Next, we wanted to know if running this account has changed how the creators view food at all.

    "A post we shared around the start of the new year written by Tumblr user songofsaraneth was about changing the perceptions of what a NY resolution needed to be so many people see it as a quest to do something that you don't enjoy doing– giving up something you love, challenging yourself in ways that are uncomfortable that you really don't want to do," Chloe and Peter noted.

    "And yeah, there are benefits to these kinds of resolutions, but you can ALSO fill your year with resolutions that bring you joy. The two resolutions that songofsaraneth gave examples of were Pasta Quest– eating as many different types of pasta as possible, and Fruit Adventures– buying and trying a new fruit whenever they see it and then researching it and learning as much as they can," the creators shared.

    #13

    Funny food meme about buying an ice cream cake as an adult from Baskin Robbins.

    #14

    Funny food meme text about finding happiness in baking potatoes, inspired by "The Lord of the Rings".

    #15

    Tweet meme about a grandmother's baking recipe prank, highlighting funny food humor.

    "This inspired me to take on a new baking project every month of 2025 and teach myself to make a new type of pastry or cake that I love but never considered actually making myself," the creator continued. "My January project was Swedish Cardamom Buns. I tried a few different recipes, played around with different techniques, and honestly think that I nailed it by my third try. I shared pictures of my progress on stories and on our Threads and it was a fun way to connect with people, get tips, recipes, and inspire others to try out my fun 2025 resolution!"
    #16

    Funny food meme about needing shopping carts in grocery stores to avoid dropping groceries.

    #17

    Funny food meme about canceling plans to save an avocado from going bad.

    #18

    Funny food meme about using garlic and vanilla with reckless extravagance in cooking and baking.

    And how do Chloe and Peter decide what to post on I Am Starving AF? "We get a lot of content submitted by creators, and a lot of it is content I have found," they told Bored Panda. "We've been running these pages for YEARS, and my brain (and phone photo gallery) is a meme library at this point. When there is a theme or post that fits a day's mood, I share it! My rule of thumb is that if I find something funny or connect to it in some way, I assume our followers will too, and often they do!"
    #19

    Funny food meme about keeping romance alive with late-night cheese toast.

    #20

    Funny food meme about "Penne for Your Thoughts," a pasta-themed therapy joke.

    #21

    Funny food meme about quickly deciding to finish a sandwich.

    Finally, we asked the creators if they have any big plans for the future of this account. "Our main focus is always @iamthirtyaf – where we post more general content for Millennials, exploring nostalgic themes as well as just what it is like being alive in 2025 as a 30 (or 40!) something," Chloe and Peter noted.

    "On @iamstarvingaf, we're all things food. On @iamemployedaf, we focus on work related themes. @iamokayaf is all things mental health, and @fearofgoingout is where we explore the antisocial introverted misanthropic aspects of our personalities," they continued. "We're active on every page every day and have a lot of fun! You can also find us on threads and Bluesky under @iamthirtyaf."

    The creators also added that they have some book plans in the works, as well as a few other projects that will be announced soon!
    #22

    Funny food meme about feeling awkward around warm bread.

    #23

    Funny food meme about mistaking spinach dip for broccoli soup.

    #24

    Funny food meme about needing melted cheese as a solution to problems.

    We hope you're enjoying all of these memes, pandas, even if they're making your stomach growl! Keep upvoting the pics you find most relatable, and let us know in the comments below what you plan on cooking up today. Then, if you'd like to check out another Bored Panda list featuring food content, we've got a delectable list for you to devour right here!
    #25

    A tweet about someone being approached in a supermarket for cheese advice, highlighting funny food meme humor.

    #26

    Funny food meme comparing medieval meals to an ideal meal today, with bread, wine, and cheese as desirable.

    #27

    Funny food meme about a resealable candy bag implying no leftovers.

    #28

    Funny food meme questioning the classiness of eating cheese off a board versus from the fridge at 3 am.

    #29

    Funny food meme about mix-up between chai tea and chicken broth in a Zoom meeting.

    #30

    Funny food meme about making a quesadilla from paper towels due to budgeting issues.

    #31

    Funny food meme about cooking elaborate meals and seeking compliments.

    #32

    Funny food meme about appetizers being like pregaming with more food.

    #33

    Funny food meme about women helping each other in windy weather so one can eat a donut.

    #34

    Funny food meme about AI handling grocery tasks instead of creative tasks like making astronaut pictures.

    #35

    Funny food meme about a child wanting a potato-themed book party for her birthday celebration.

    #36

    Funny food meme about a daughter's wisdom during a pie-eating contest, emphasizing enjoyment over competition.

    #37

    Funny food meme about night bakeries offering fresh croissants at 11pm.

    #38

    Funny food meme comparing ceviche critique to eating Starbursts on the couch.

    #39

    Funny food meme about eating rocks, humorously suggesting salt isn't the only delicious one.

    #40

    Funny food meme text about the annoyance of hearing people eat with open mouths.

    #41

    Funny food meme about grocery shopping mistakes captioned with witty text.

    #42

    Funny food meme about dreaming of ordering Girl Scout cookies.

    #43

    Funny food meme about avocados featuring a humorous tweet on including toys like mood rings instead of pits.

    #44

    Funny food meme about texting a soup recipe after a night out.

    #45

    Funny food meme about buying ingredients which spoil before use.

    #46

    Cheese-themed funny food meme referencing birthstone as cheddar.

    #47

    Funny food meme about comparing a person to a stale ham sandwich as an insult.

    #48

    Funny food meme about cooking with cilantro and soap for equality in taste.

    #49

    Funny food meme about autocorrect turning "cookies and creme" into "cookies and crime."

    #50

    Funny food meme about being allergic to almonds and joy, featuring a humorous dad joke.

    #51

    Funny food meme showing grocery shopping aspirations vs. reality.

    #52

    Funny food meme about celebrating the inventor of garlic bread with a holiday and banknote tribute.

    #53

    Funny food meme about needing a soup truck in winter instead of ice cream trucks.

    #54

    Funny food meme about pretzels having either no salt or too much salt.

    #55

    Funny food meme about the overabundance of froyo places in 2012, questioning their closure.

    #56

    Funny food meme about buying cookies from a Girl Scout with a humorous twist on pricing logic.

    #57

    Funny food meme about a party where everyone brings potatoes prepared differently.

    #58

    Funny food meme about a bakery-themed pub crawl alternative.

    #59

    Funny food meme about realizing water is the ultimate grown-up drink.

    #60

    Funny food meme about meal prepping challenges with kids.

    #61

    Funny food meme about the joy and struggle of dipping bread into soup.

    #62

    Funny food meme about eating figs, sausage, and cheese like a Roman emperor, with a humorous comment from a boss.

    #63

    Funny food meme about snacking while working, realizing the progress was just enjoyment of the snack.

    #64

    Funny food meme text about adding garlic humorously.

    #65

    Funny food meme about a job interview where the candidate humorously claims his contribution would be "probably snacks."

    #66

    Funny food meme about resisting a treat and realizing it wasn't worth saving money.

    #67

    Funny food meme about lasagna and Mondays, referencing a popular cartoon cat.

    #68

    Funny food meme about meal planning and constantly thinking of the next meal.

    #69

    Funny food meme about ciabatta bread being invented in 1982.

    #70

    Funny food meme about a man making and eating one pancake without sharing.

    #71

    Funny food meme about renaming Italian dishes for October with spooky puns like "fettucine afraido" and "boocatini".

    #72

    Funny food meme about preferring apples sliced in a bowl, showing humor in simple pleasures.

    #73

    Funny food meme about buying mangoes turning into a math problem.

    #74

    Funny food meme about buying small amounts of specialty ingredients at a "reverse Costco."

    #75

    Tweet humor emphasizing the need for a larger salad bowl, part of funny food memes.

    #76

    Funny food meme about salt and vinegar chip enthusiasts being resilient in life.

    #77

    Funny food meme about charcuterie, cheese, and grapes, with a lighthearted caption.

    #78

    Funny food meme about trying different aiolis with humorous perspective on life.

    #79

    Funny food meme about too much mayo on a sandwich leading to stress dreams.

    #80

    Funny food meme about a toddler asking to "eat cheese in the darkness" after a vacation nap suggestion with cheddar.

