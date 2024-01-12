ADVERTISEMENT

Because I know nothing about programming, the fact that the internet works at all is absolute magic to me. But I know deep down that there aren’t little fairies behind the curtain pulling strings or a unicorn making this webpage load. There are millions of people around the world sitting at their desks working tirelessly to ensure that their code is written correctly.

If you happen to be one of these programmers or you’re beginning to learn programming yourself, first of all, we thank you for your service. And we present you with a list of hilarious and painfully relatable programming memes. We took a trip to the Coding Tech Facebook page, as well as a few other sources around the web, to curate this list of memes. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics you find extremely accurate!

#1

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#2

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

Will Cable
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
8 minutes ago

I wish we knew who came up with the idea and make them have to supply their card details for every building they enter.

#3

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

Computer programmers have a complicated job. According to Western Governors University, they have to write code for computer programs and apps, update existing programs, create and implement updates to improve programs, find and fix errors in code, rewrite programs for various operating systems and create technical guides for programs. Easy peasy, right?

Typically, to find a job in computer programming, it’s necessary to have a degree in IT, computer science, web development, software engineering or of course, computer programming. But even if you’re an extremely qualified applicant, this is a competitive field to try to break into. 
#4

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#5

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#6

Funny-Programming-Coding-Tech-Memes

Coding tech Report

Will Cable
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Sometimes if feel like broadcasters are deliberately turning down the broadcast quality to make people switch and upgrade to 4K to rake in more money.

Grid Dynamics reports that in 2018, there were over 23 million people working as computer programmers around the globe. By 2023, however, this number skyrocketed to 28.7 million, and it’s expected to increase by another million this year. The three largest hubs for software engineers in the world are India, China and the United States. 

But there are plenty of programmers working in Europe as well, with a million in Germany, 533k in France, 465k in the UK, 401k in Poland, 323k in Spain and over a million more spread out throughout the continent. When it comes to what language and technology these programmers are working with, JavaScript is the most popular, followed by Java, Python, C/C++, C#, PHP, and more. 

#7

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

Dominik
Dominik
Dominik
Community Member
12 minutes ago

The thing ist ... senior is still right... changing a color, including all tests before releasing production, being interrupted with multiple other projects, learning juniors into projects (such that the above does not happen) ... is going to be 6 weeks. And the (unbraked) junior developer will learn soon enough that a Weekend is actually a year. He will, by then, have crashed the whole project and made the company lose a fortune

#8

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#9

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

There’s no question that it can be difficult to land a job in programming, as there are plenty of skilled coders all over the planet. But if you do manage to break into the field, it can be quite a lucrative career. According to Glassdoor, computer programmers in the United States earn an average of $95k to $159k a year. That’s about double what the average American worker earns annually.     
#10

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#11

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

Jrog
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
19 minutes ago (edited)

Steve Jobs adoptive father worked as specialized machinist at Spectra Physics, an advanced engineering company. From Job's authorized biobraphy: "The location of the Jobs’ home placed the youngster squarely in the middle of the exploding tech boom. Most of the dads in the neighborhood did really neat stuff, like photovoltaics and batteries and radar”. His close friend was Larry Lang, engineer at HP, who introduced Jobs to electronics and computing when he was just 7 years old. Lang also enrolled Job in HP outreach programs and introduced Jobs to HP CEO Bill Hewlett, who offered him a job there later on. Through their neighborhood contacts they had access to Regis McKenna, Don Valentine, and Mike Markkula, who ultimately provided funding to start Apple acting as "angel investors" and secured for them a line of credit with major credit institution at a time where the concept of "startup" was barely a thing. Job's success was 30% skill, 30% social network and 40% luck for being in the right place at the right time.

#12

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

Just like any other job, being a programmer certainly has its pros and cons. Indeed reports that some of the best aspects of the profession are: many workers have high job satisfaction, programmers often earn a decent salary, there are usually opportunities to work remotely, there are often opportunities to work freelance, being a programmer enhances a person’s problem-solving skills, and it’s not always necessary to have formal education if you have skills and experience in the field.  
#13

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#14

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#15

Kathleen Juarez

Kathleen Juarez Report

#16

Joseph Ng

Joseph Ng Report

#17

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#18

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

Some of the other downsides of the programming industry that Springboard notes on their site are the fact that it’s a constantly evolving field, and it requires a multidisciplinary skillset. Your education will never be over, as you’ll always have to learn more and stay up to date with the current technology. And you can’t simply be good at math or statistics to be a great programmer. You also have to understand algorithms, design, physics, finance and more.  
#19

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#20

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#21

Matt Hart 󱢏

Matt Hart 󱢏 Report

#22

Kathleen Juarez

Kathleen Juarez Report

#23

Arun Kumar

Arun Kumar Report

#24

Galos Binary

Galos Binary Report

Are these memes making you programmers feel less alone out there? Or are they just reminding you how difficult and intense your profession is? Whether you love or hate your job, we hope these memes have been able to bring you a few giggles, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones you find particularly relatable, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring humor for programmers, look no further than right here!
#25

Lègéñd Hãmàdà

Lègéñd Hãmàdà Report

#26

James Pearson-Green

Nantanreikan Report

#27

Trevor Paquette

Trevor Paquette Report

#28

Anthony Ellis

Anthony Ellis Report

#29

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#30

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#31

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#32

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#33

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#34

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#35

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#36

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#37

Facebook

Coding tech Report

#38

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#39

Rami Alcune

Rami Alcune Report

#40

Lègéñd Hãmàdà

Lègéñd Hãmàdà Report

#41

Süñ Ñy

CreeCoder Report

#42

Sandra Marie Garcia

Sandra Marie Garcia Report

#43

Michelle Clark

Michelle Clark Report

#44

Max Schröder

Max Schröder Report

#45

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#46

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#47

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#48

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#49

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#50

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#51

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#52

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#53

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#54

Joseph Victor

Joseph Victor Report

#55

Ahmerd Hersern 󱢏

Ahmerd Hersern 󱢏 Report

#56

Anny Udo

Anny Udo Report

#57

Ha San

Ha San Report

Dominik
Dominik
Dominik
Community Member
2 minutes ago

the best tradeoff has to be C/C++ as it produces super fast code and - unlike assembly or machine code - still can be maintained properly

#58

Achris Master

Achris Master Report

#59

Ha San

Ha San Report

#60

Kyla Leanord

Kyla Leanord Report

#61

Ara Shalom

Ara Shalom Report

#62

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#63

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#64

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#65

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

Dominik
Dominik
Dominik
Community Member
5 minutes ago

lol, the world would break down waiting, since all it's modules are actually written in languages like C/C++

#66

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#67

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

#68

Prabin Chaudhary

Prabin Chaudhary Report

#69

David Atoroyo Sika

David Atoroyo Sika Report

#70

Coding Tech

Coding tech Report

Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Pray share this super secret knowledge only 50% allegedly has.

