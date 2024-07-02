Bride Sparks Debate After Slamming Her Wedding Photographer Over “Sepia-Toned” Photos

ADVERTISEMENT

A newlywed set the internet ablaze with a wedding photo controversy, capturing the attention of millions of social media users.

For about a week or so, Alexandra Jaye Conder’s videos have gone viral as she shared her immense disappointment over her wedding photographs.

She took to TikTok to voice her discontent with the way her photographer edited her photos and nearly made her look like a character from The Simpsons.

Alexandra Jaye Conder had a TikTok outburst as she detailed her dissatisfaction over her wedding photos

Image credits: alexandrajaye

Image credits: alexandrajaye5

Initially, the new Mrs. was enchanted by the images sent by the photographer and spent weeks admiring them. However, she eventually noticed something off and was dissatisfied with the “sepia” tone that was splashed across the entire album.

“Wedding photographer horror experience. Story time,” read the caption of the first video she shared in June.

“Imagine paying almost $8,000 for a wedding photographer, and when you raised your concerns, they threatened to sue you for slander if you spoke your truth. So let’s get into a little story time,” she said.

She initially loved the photos but later found them unflattering and dull because of the “sepia” tone

She revealed that she found her photographer on Instagram like most people do these days.

“Her feed looked so bright, airy, but also had this goldenness to it, and I loved that. But the goldenness that it had still captured the beauty of colors,” said the new wife.

While the wedding photographer managed to capture the colors right for their photos from their welcome party the night before the wedding, Alexandra said the photos from the actual wedding ceremony were not up to the mark.

“Our wedding day was overcast. Nothing you can really do about that. However, a photographer should know how to shoot in an overcast situation. So she delivered the photos, and, of course, right away, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I love them. I love every single one of them,’” she said

“I’m like beaming of [sic] excitement. And then for about 30 days, I’m staring at the photos, and I’m like, ‘Why is there something bothering me?’” she continued.

She later realized it all came down to the photographer’s editing technique.

Numerous video clips were uploaded, comparing the natural look of the photos with the photographer’s edit

Image credits: alexandrajaye5

Image credits: alexandrajaye5

In another clip that racked up 1.2 million views, the disappointed newlywed included pictures that captured beautiful moments from the wedding, but she expressed her unhappiness over how the colors came out.

She was in disbelief when even the ocean was made to look gray.

“Can someone explain to me what this is? Love this photo, but why are we like full sepia-toned?” she asked. “Why do I kind of look like I have a little bruise on my face?”

“…Why is the sky grey? It was overcast a little bit, but at the same time, it wasn’t that grey. And the ocean is grey!” she continued. “…Why put your edits to change the entire coloring of things?”

“Can someone explain to me what this is? Love this photo, but why are we like full sepia-toned?” she asked.

Image credits: alexandrajaye5

Image credits: alexandrajaye5

In a series of follow-up videos, Alexandra explained that she tried to find solutions with the photographer and also paid for some photos to be re-edited.

However, after plenty of back-and-forth with the photographer, she felt like she was going nowhere and simply asked for the RAW photos from the photographer.

To worsen her disappointment, the photographer was not willing to share the RAW files and demanded an additional $4,000 for them, according to some of the TikTok videos from the saga.

Alexandra even called herself a bridezilla in one of her videos.

“I’ll wear the title proudly if it means preaching what you want/wish for your special day,” she wrote in the caption.

After criticizing the “sepia-tone” photos, she had a tiff with the wedding photographer over their refusal to share all the RAW images from the ceremony

Image credits: alexandrajaye5

Image credits: alexandrajaye5

Following numerous videos on the same subject, the let-down wife uploaded a video last week where she claimed she would no longer be sharing more about the issue.

“All that matters in the end. Thank you to everyone who listened to my experience & my story,” she wrote. “I will no longer be sharing more on this issue as i need to move on with my life. If the photographer ends up sharing her story on the matter, i will comment. But as of now, im going to try to re do my wedding portraits & close this off…”

“If anyone has questions regarding wedding vendor decisions, i will follow up on those subjects. But i have left everything on this situation on the table,” she continued.

“I wish this doesnt happen to anyone in the future, and i hope we as clients & photographers can learn from our mistakes from both sides,” she concluded.

“I wish this doesnt happen to anyone in the future, and i hope we as clients & photographers can learn from our mistakes from both sides,” the disappointed newlywed said in one post

Despite saying she wouldn’t post anymore about the conundrum, she continued posting about the wedding photo saga.

In a video uploaded on Monday, she shared screenshots of text messages she exchanged with the wedding photographer about getting the RAW photographers.

“This was the text conversations regarding what lead to the raw conversation,” she wrote in the caption.

“I just wanted to make it clear that for a 30 day period we were speaking once gallery was sent to me. In the contract it stated that ‘Client will have thirty days after gallery delivery to make *** aware of any issue, discrepancy, technical problem or any other complaint regarding photos, their quality and contents, or anything relating to wedding day coverage,” read the caption. “‘After this 30-day term has expired, HEP will no longer be liable to client for any corrections, damages, refunds, re-edits or re-shoot.’”

Some social media users said they were “Team Bride” on the photo-editing controversy, while others said she was being “overly dramatic” for some TikTok attention

Share icon

