Some time ago, I created digital photo manipulations of microscope photographs taken from random stuff. I chose the black and gold series because I like this combo; it lends an elegance to the images. I hope you like them. :)

#1

Brown Sugar

#2

Brown Sugar II

#3

Cactus Pollen - Stellato Pilosus

#4

Rose's Stamen & Pollen Section

#5

Rose's Stamen & Pollen

#6

Algae - Spyrogira

#7

Algae - Spyrogira II

#8

Blood Cells & Platelets

#9

Blood Cells & Platelets II

#10

Salt

#11

Salt II

#12

Fern Prothallus

#13

Feather

#14

Feather II

#15

Rose's Petal

#16

Rose's Petal II

#17

Rose's Petal Cells

#18

Nigrosin Remain On Microscope Slide

#19

Nigrosin Remain On Microscope Slide II

#20

Nigrosin Remain On Microscope Slide III

#21

Figs Milk

#22

Broken Glass Slide Cover

#23

Little Shell

#24

Shell

