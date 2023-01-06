With social media came the filters and an all-time high insecurity problem. Mostly everyone by now is well informed about the truth hidden behind Instagram pictures, however, that did not make our problems disappear.

A lot of the time influencers have discreet changes in their images, and it is hard to tell whether it is real or not. That is why shedding some light on the issue from time to time serves as an important reminder. Images we see on social media are often highly curated and do not represent reality. Aside from promoting unattainable body image to their followers, influencers who use filters constantly damage their view of their own appearance.

But not only influencers use these beauty filters. In a 2021 study by the City University of London, it was discovered that 90% of women from ages 18-30 use appearance-altering editing programs. Most women feel pressured to look a particular way as well as the need to showcase a ‘perfect life’. This constant obsession with our looks can lead to negative body image and self-esteem issues, and in some cases, may contribute to the development of mental health problems such as depression and anxiety.

With that being said, fellow Pandas, we want to tell you that you are beautiful just the way you are, and any features you try to hide are the ones that make you unique. Filters will only make you look unrealistic, and in this case, even ridiculous.

#1

“That Moment When Your Eyebrow Glitches Through Your Hat”

Karidaddylover Report

#2

I Need To Re-Learn Anatomy After Seeing What Influencers Look Like These Days

PsychologicalStory66 Report

#3

“I Never Use Filters” Was In Her Bio…

Captaincadet Report

Javel!
Javel!
Community Member
Like... coffee filters maybe is what they meant?

#4

Gonna Have To Go With No

seashell1975 Report

Peppy
Peppy
Community Member
Not unless, she’s donated her organs!

#5

Oh My

Katlevv Report

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
I’m guessing she’s just given birth to a makeup set.

#6

She’s 48

superfunpants Report

Peppy
Peppy
Community Member
Oh dear, Why do you want to look like a child?

#7

Didn't Even Recognize Her On TV

filondo Report

#8

Salutations From Qatar

Jacobinister Report

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
Who could even think for a moment that this is an accurate example of a human being?

#9

I Wonder What The Thought Process, To The Point Of Uploading This Was Like

generalprime1 Report

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
Simple answer. There was no thought process.

#10

Not Much Is Real In Her Pics And Videos Plus The Backround Moves Round In Them, Last Pic Is One She Was Tagged In From A Hairdresser

clutchkickmurphys Report

#11

Popular Tiktoker Who Gets Paid/Sponsored To Review Skincare & Makeup Products

Perfect_Variety968 Report

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
Where do I, a 61 year old man, sign up!

#12

Ms Girl Who Claims She Doesn’t Use Filters

Big_Establishment656 Report

Saggi
Saggi
Community Member
“It’s just lighting and angles I swear!”

#13

I’m Not Even Sure Where To Begin…

Joker_Jokes Report

#14

Hahaha This Girl Is Funny, She Post About The Reality Of Her Photos And The Difference Is Hilarious

Karidaddylover Report

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
Whenever I see a totally edited photo of someone, next to a natural photo of them, I always prefer the natural pic, because at least they look human.

#15

This "Hot" Football Fan, Unedited vs. Her Instagram. She's 20

Beep-Beeps Report

#16

Her Ig Post vs. Ig Tagged

coconanas Report

Saggi
Saggi
Community Member
But why do these people thing that no one can find out the truth? I mean, they have a life, and if they get famous from this then they are bound to be seen someplace, and people can take pictures that they can’t edit, so what is the reasoning behind that?

#17

Instagram vs. Red Carpet Interview

irishartistry Report

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
Interesting. Blow up doll vs. real person.

#18

I Literally Use This Girls Fitness App

AlertSanity Report

Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
When the reflection reveals your secrets

#19

She Posts Loads Like This

0ddness Report

Pheonixvatoreii
Pheonixvatoreii
Community Member
These poor girls. The problem with this is not the girls. Its the fact that they are made to feel the need to photoshop their images by society's expectation of what women look like/should look like. These girls all look just as pretty without the filters, but they are likely insecure enough to feel like they arent.

#20

Looking For Compression Shirts When Suddey…

vlas-t Report

BobTDG
BobTDG
Community Member
Did her organs end up in her a*s?

#21

Her Post vs. What She Was Tagged In By The Content Photographer…

pineapplesoapdope Report

BobTDG
BobTDG
Community Member
She looks like a normal human in the second one

#22

The Absolute Worst Offender

melnee127 Report

Javel!
Javel!
Community Member
I've seen him being bashed a lot on SM for different things, but isn't he a talented make-up artist? Or does he do way too much editing?

#23

I Need Help Bc Why Did She Tell Someone In The Comments The Reason You Can’t See Her Pores Is *good Foundation* When She’s Literally Blurred To Oblivion…

unicorndollface97 Report

#24

Influencer’s Photo Posted On Insta Versus Screenshot From A Video

Potato_Boner Report

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
Photoshopped panties. Well, that’s a new one.

#25

62k Likes, 1k Comments On Her "Perfect Body"

NegativeOneSip Report

Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
How can these unrealistic horse-butts be considered beautiful? I don't get it!

#26

Posted Back To Back. Her Comment Section Is Full Of People Accusing Her Of Black Fishing (And For A Good Reason)

Possible-Whole8046 Report

BobTDG
BobTDG
Community Member
People pretend to be black online?!?

#27

Finally Found One In The Wild

TechnicalThanks1975 Report

BobTDG
BobTDG
Community Member
The eyes can't be real.

#28

She Wants To Look Like A Doll

zemaxzm Report

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
Geez what’s wrong with looking normal anymore? If you don’t like the way you look naturally, then don’t post photos of yourself.

#29

Another Of Everyone’s Favorite Gorl. They Had To Edit The Dress To Cover Her Forearm

appendendectomyscar Report

Well-Dressed Wolf
Well-Dressed Wolf
Community Member
I have no idea who these people are when the OP titles them things like “everyone’s favorite girl” XD

#30

Damn You Filters!!!

Iammehedi1996 Report

a fruity dream of delusion
a fruity dream of delusion
Community Member
in my opinion she looks better in the unedited one. she actually looks unique instead of just looking like a doll cut-and-paste.

#31

She's Viral On Twitter Rn For A Tiktok Of Her Hot Parents... Post vs. Tagged

applesodabottle Report

Javel!
Javel!
Community Member
That's a... weird flex, in my opinion, but ok. The woman does look very good. The insta pic is heavily edited to make her fit the standard beauty template, which I think most people understand anyway.

#32

She Claims This Isn’t Shopped, But The Uncanny Valley Vibes Makes Me Think She’s Lying

sweetslipperydee Report

xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
this looks like she skinned another person and is wearing their face

#33

Photo Posted By Influencer vs. A Still From A Brand's Video Featuring Her

fallacyfallacy Report

Saggi
Saggi
Community Member
This one just looks purely from lighting and heavy makeup. I don’t think there is editing or filters involved, or as far as I can see. I mean her jawline changed because of the position of her face, her lips are slightly over lined that is why they look larger, some fake eyelashes and the rest is just heaving contouring.

