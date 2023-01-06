With social media came the filters and an all-time high insecurity problem. Mostly everyone by now is well informed about the truth hidden behind Instagram pictures, however, that did not make our problems disappear.

A lot of the time influencers have discreet changes in their images, and it is hard to tell whether it is real or not. That is why shedding some light on the issue from time to time serves as an important reminder. Images we see on social media are often highly curated and do not represent reality. Aside from promoting unattainable body image to their followers, influencers who use filters constantly damage their view of their own appearance.

But not only influencers use these beauty filters. In a 2021 study by the City University of London, it was discovered that 90% of women from ages 18-30 use appearance-altering editing programs. Most women feel pressured to look a particular way as well as the need to showcase a ‘perfect life’. This constant obsession with our looks can lead to negative body image and self-esteem issues, and in some cases, may contribute to the development of mental health problems such as depression and anxiety.

With that being said, fellow Pandas, we want to tell you that you are beautiful just the way you are, and any features you try to hide are the ones that make you unique. Filters will only make you look unrealistic, and in this case, even ridiculous.