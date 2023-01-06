33 Times Instagrammers Went Too Far With Their Photo Editing And People Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)
With social media came the filters and an all-time high insecurity problem. Mostly everyone by now is well informed about the truth hidden behind Instagram pictures, however, that did not make our problems disappear.
A lot of the time influencers have discreet changes in their images, and it is hard to tell whether it is real or not. That is why shedding some light on the issue from time to time serves as an important reminder. Images we see on social media are often highly curated and do not represent reality. Aside from promoting unattainable body image to their followers, influencers who use filters constantly damage their view of their own appearance.
But not only influencers use these beauty filters. In a 2021 study by the City University of London, it was discovered that 90% of women from ages 18-30 use appearance-altering editing programs. Most women feel pressured to look a particular way as well as the need to showcase a ‘perfect life’. This constant obsession with our looks can lead to negative body image and self-esteem issues, and in some cases, may contribute to the development of mental health problems such as depression and anxiety.
With that being said, fellow Pandas, we want to tell you that you are beautiful just the way you are, and any features you try to hide are the ones that make you unique. Filters will only make you look unrealistic, and in this case, even ridiculous.
“That Moment When Your Eyebrow Glitches Through Your Hat”
I Need To Re-Learn Anatomy After Seeing What Influencers Look Like These Days
“I Never Use Filters” Was In Her Bio…
Gonna Have To Go With No
Oh My
She’s 48
Didn't Even Recognize Her On TV
Salutations From Qatar
Who could even think for a moment that this is an accurate example of a human being?
I Wonder What The Thought Process, To The Point Of Uploading This Was Like
Not Much Is Real In Her Pics And Videos Plus The Backround Moves Round In Them, Last Pic Is One She Was Tagged In From A Hairdresser
Popular Tiktoker Who Gets Paid/Sponsored To Review Skincare & Makeup Products
Ms Girl Who Claims She Doesn’t Use Filters
I’m Not Even Sure Where To Begin…
Hahaha This Girl Is Funny, She Post About The Reality Of Her Photos And The Difference Is Hilarious
Whenever I see a totally edited photo of someone, next to a natural photo of them, I always prefer the natural pic, because at least they look human.
This "Hot" Football Fan, Unedited vs. Her Instagram. She's 20
Her Ig Post vs. Ig Tagged
Instagram vs. Red Carpet Interview
I Literally Use This Girls Fitness App
She Posts Loads Like This
These poor girls. The problem with this is not the girls. Its the fact that they are made to feel the need to photoshop their images by society's expectation of what women look like/should look like. These girls all look just as pretty without the filters, but they are likely insecure enough to feel like they arent.
Looking For Compression Shirts When Suddey…
Her Post vs. What She Was Tagged In By The Content Photographer…
The Absolute Worst Offender
I Need Help Bc Why Did She Tell Someone In The Comments The Reason You Can’t See Her Pores Is *good Foundation* When She’s Literally Blurred To Oblivion…
Influencer’s Photo Posted On Insta Versus Screenshot From A Video
62k Likes, 1k Comments On Her "Perfect Body"
How can these unrealistic horse-butts be considered beautiful? I don't get it!
Posted Back To Back. Her Comment Section Is Full Of People Accusing Her Of Black Fishing (And For A Good Reason)
Finally Found One In The Wild
She Wants To Look Like A Doll
Geez what’s wrong with looking normal anymore? If you don’t like the way you look naturally, then don’t post photos of yourself.
Another Of Everyone’s Favorite Gorl. They Had To Edit The Dress To Cover Her Forearm
I have no idea who these people are when the OP titles them things like “everyone’s favorite girl” XD
Damn You Filters!!!
in my opinion she looks better in the unedited one. she actually looks unique instead of just looking like a doll cut-and-paste.
She's Viral On Twitter Rn For A Tiktok Of Her Hot Parents... Post vs. Tagged
She Claims This Isn’t Shopped, But The Uncanny Valley Vibes Makes Me Think She’s Lying
Photo Posted By Influencer vs. A Still From A Brand's Video Featuring Her
This one just looks purely from lighting and heavy makeup. I don’t think there is editing or filters involved, or as far as I can see. I mean her jawline changed because of the position of her face, her lips are slightly over lined that is why they look larger, some fake eyelashes and the rest is just heaving contouring.
These are so ridiculous, I could even keep scrolling!
This list is sad. It's a self fulfilling prophecy, and many young girls end up with ED'S over this kind of content.
My sister and I grew up in a time before Instagram (80s) but we were still influenced by the expected "beauty standards" for women... especially since my mom was pushing us into performing (singing/dancing for my sister, acting for me). My sister had a LOT of weight issues and she even took fen-phen for a long time, which can KILL YOU. Luckily I was always really tomboyish and did not give a fig for my appearance, so I didn't let my mom manipulate me into thinking I needed to be a ridiculous size zero. My sister still struggles with weight to this day :(
