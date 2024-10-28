ADVERTISEMENT

Trevor Cole is an international travel photographer and photo tour leader based in Donegal, Ireland. Originally from Derry, he combines his love for geography and photography, capturing the beauty of cultures and landscapes around the world. His work emphasizes the importance of sustainability and the connections that unite us all.

Leading small-group photo tours in places like Scotland, Iceland, Ethiopia, Namibia, Chad, South Sudan, Eritrea, India and beyond, Trevor aims to create rich cultural experiences. His photographs inspire us to reflect on the world and encourage positive change.

More info: Instagram | trevcole.1x.com | alternativevisions.co.uk | coleimages.com