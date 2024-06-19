ADVERTISEMENT

Junebug Weddings’ 2024 Best of the Best Destination Photography Collection showcases the top 50 destination wedding and couple photos taken over the past year.

Thousands of photos were submitted by talented photographers worldwide to Junebug's first destination photo contest since 2019! These wanderlust-inducing photos celebrate the balance between the beauty of a destination and the love between a couple.

Wedding photographers BreeAnna Lasher, Lilly Red, and Ama by Aisha assisted the Junebug team in judging this contest.

Image By Jenn Maurer Of Wild Coast Photography Taken In Inspiration Point, Yosemite National Park, California, U.s.a

Image By Jenn Maurer Of Wild Coast Photography Taken In Inspiration Point, Yosemite National Park, California, U.s.a

Image By Nico Friedrichs Taken In La Digue, Seychelles

Image By Nico Friedrichs Taken In La Digue, Seychelles

Image By Jane Iskra Of Iskra Photography Taken In Katla Ice Cave, Iceland

Image By Jane Iskra Of Iskra Photography Taken In Katla Ice Cave, Iceland

Image By Maddie Mae Of Adventure Instead Taken In Alaska, U.s.a

Image By Maddie Mae Of Adventure Instead Taken In Alaska, U.s.a

Image By Stephanie Prince Of Oli And Steph Photography Taken In Quiraing, Isle Of Skye, Scotland

Image By Stephanie Prince Of Oli And Steph Photography Taken In Quiraing, Isle Of Skye, Scotland

Image By Traci Edwards Of Adventure And Vow Taken In Olympic National Park, Washington, U.s.a

Image By Traci Edwards Of Adventure And Vow Taken In Olympic National Park, Washington, U.s.a

Image By Benoit Heurtault Of Groovy Banana Taken In Ratua Island, Santo, Vanuatu

Image By Benoit Heurtault Of Groovy Banana Taken In Ratua Island, Santo, Vanuatu

Image By Sergio Alcala Of Henry Tieu Photography

Image By Sergio Alcala Of Henry Tieu Photography

Image By Katy Homan Of The Caryls Photography

Image By Katy Homan Of The Caryls Photography

Image By Jackson Leong Of Plan A Production Taken In Cappadocia, Turkey

Image By Jackson Leong Of Plan A Production Taken In Cappadocia, Turkey

Image By Tania Salim Taken In Jakarta, Indonesia

Image By Tania Salim Taken In Jakarta, Indonesia

Image By Mait Juriado Of Mj Studios

Image By Mait Juriado Of Mj Studios

Image By Christin Eide Of Christin Eide Photography Taken In The Dolomites, Italy

Image By Christin Eide Of Christin Eide Photography Taken In The Dolomites, Italy

Image By Lucie Bulois Of Lucie B Photo Taken In Costa Careyes, Mexico

Image By Lucie Bulois Of Lucie B Photo Taken In Costa Careyes, Mexico

Image By Resza Sebastian Of Jiwa Sebastian

Image By Resza Sebastian Of Jiwa Sebastian

Image By Mariah Wall Of Mariah Arianna Photo Taken In Alto Adige, Dolomites, Italy

Image By Mariah Wall Of Mariah Arianna Photo Taken In Alto Adige, Dolomites, Italy

Image By Jordan Voth Of Jordan Voth Photography Taken In Olympic National Park, Washington, U.s.a

Image By Jordan Voth Of Jordan Voth Photography Taken In Olympic National Park, Washington, U.s.a

Image By David Conaty Photography

Image By David Conaty Photography

Image By Lindsey Paradiso Of Lindsey Paradiso Photography Taken In Goldmyer Hot Springs, Washington, U.s.a

Image By Lindsey Paradiso Of Lindsey Paradiso Photography Taken In Goldmyer Hot Springs, Washington, U.s.a

Image By Emma Hill Of Emma Hill Film & Photography Taken In Venice, Italy

Image By Emma Hill Of Emma Hill Film & Photography Taken In Venice, Italy

Image By Christie Abascal Of Summit And Sur Photography Taken In Yosemite National Park, California, U.s.a

Image By Christie Abascal Of Summit And Sur Photography Taken In Yosemite National Park, California, U.s.a

Image By Tesnim Karisik Spahic Of Tesnim Photography Taken In Vodopad Blihe, Bosnia And Herzegovina

Image By Tesnim Karisik Spahic Of Tesnim Photography Taken In Vodopad Blihe, Bosnia And Herzegovina

Image By Aayushi Sachdeva Of Hiraaya By Aayushi

Image By Aayushi Sachdeva Of Hiraaya By Aayushi

Image By Sirjana And Ben Of Tinted Photography Taken In Mount Cook National Park, New Zealand

Image By Sirjana And Ben Of Tinted Photography Taken In Mount Cook National Park, New Zealand

Image By Paula Mcmanus Of Paula Mcmanus Photography Taken In Dunluce Castle, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

Image By Paula Mcmanus Of Paula Mcmanus Photography Taken In Dunluce Castle, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

Image By Karolina Bedlin Of Dwudziestadruga.pl

Image By Karolina Bedlin Of Dwudziestadruga.pl

Image By Magdalena Glowacka Of Fotomagoria

Image By Magdalena Glowacka Of Fotomagoria

Image By Sara Monika Taken In Kingston, Ontario, Canada

Image By Sara Monika Taken In Kingston, Ontario, Canada

Image By Brooke Moody Of Running Wild Studio Taken In The Dolomites, Italy

Image By Brooke Moody Of Running Wild Studio Taken In The Dolomites, Italy

Image By Ashlyn Mondoux Of Justthedaisies Taken In Yosemite National Park, California, U.s.a

Image By Ashlyn Mondoux Of Justthedaisies Taken In Yosemite National Park, California, U.s.a

Image By Izabella Borycka Of Iborycka.photo Taken In Hrunalaug, Iceland

Image By Izabella Borycka Of Iborycka.photo Taken In Hrunalaug, Iceland

Image By Aayushi Sachdeva Of Hiraaya By Aayushi

Image By Aayushi Sachdeva Of Hiraaya By Aayushi

Image By Brandi Potter Of Brandi Potter Photography Taken In Excideuil, France

Image By Brandi Potter Of Brandi Potter Photography Taken In Excideuil, France

Image By Seán Bell Taken In The Scottish Highlands

Image By Seán Bell Taken In The Scottish Highlands

Image By Malin Ovesson Of Wild Souls United Elopements Taken In Zermatt, Switzerland

Image By Malin Ovesson Of Wild Souls United Elopements Taken In Zermatt, Switzerland

Image By Kenny Nguyen Of Cam Wedding Taken In Grindelwald, Interlaken, Switzerland

Image By Kenny Nguyen Of Cam Wedding Taken In Grindelwald, Interlaken, Switzerland

Image By Irene Gittarelli Of February 30th Stories Taken In Matera, Italy

Image By Irene Gittarelli Of February 30th Stories Taken In Matera, Italy

Image By Eastlyn Bright Tolle Of Eastlyn & Joshua Taken In Patagonia, Chile

Image By Eastlyn Bright Tolle Of Eastlyn & Joshua Taken In Patagonia, Chile

Image By Angelo Taraborrelli Of Zonzo Taken In Umbria, Italy

Image By Angelo Taraborrelli Of Zonzo Taken In Umbria, Italy

Image By Lynn Shapiro Of Lynn Shapiro Photography Taken In Ramatuelle, Provence-Alpes-Côte D'azur, France

Image By Lynn Shapiro Of Lynn Shapiro Photography Taken In Ramatuelle, Provence-Alpes-Côte D'azur, France

