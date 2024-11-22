Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Recent Photos Of Woman Once Branded “The Most Beautiful Girl In The World” Spark Heated Debate
News

Recent Photos Of Woman Once Branded “The Most Beautiful Girl In The World” Spark Heated Debate

Thylane Blondeau was once dubbed the “most beautiful girl in the world” as a child. People have since praised her elegant look as “remarkable,” though some questioned her enduring title, sparking a divided reaction online. 

At six years old, the French model became notable as the “most beautiful girl in the world.” Nevertheless, new photographs of the Aix-en-Provence native, who is now 23 years old, have prompted debates.

A Facebook user commented: “She’s quite remarkable, yet I agree…She’s no different to any other person alive.

“Red blood, muscles, and bone with a conscious awareness to tie everything together. She seems humble and that kicks goals.”

Thylane Blondeau was once dubbed the “most beautiful girl in the world” as a child

Recent Photos Of Woman Once Branded "The Most Beautiful Girl In The World" Spark Heated Debate

Image credits: Fairchild Archive/Penske Media

Recent Photos Of Woman Once Branded "The Most Beautiful Girl In The World" Spark Heated Debate

Image credits: thylanne

A person wrote: “Every child is beautiful.”

In recent pictures on Thylane’s Instagram page, many fans praised her beauty, as a user noted: “I now understand why you’re the most beautiful lady in the world. 2x….”

In another Instagram clip, someone penned: “Always so pretty Thylane.”

People have since praised her elegant look as “remarkable”

Recent Photos Of Woman Once Branded "The Most Beautiful Girl In The World" Spark Heated Debate

Image credits: Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Recent Photos Of Woman Once Branded "The Most Beautiful Girl In The World" Spark Heated Debate

Image credits: thylaneblondeau

An additional Facebook user shared: “She is okay. Most beautiful in the world. I doubt that. I have a few nieces that are much prettier.”

“Absolutely beautiful,” a netizen added.

An observer stated: “She is pretty but not the most pretty in the world but everyone has a different taste.”

Though some questioned her enduring title, sparking a divided reaction online

A separate individual chimed in: “There’s no such thing as world’s most beautiful person.”

Thylane first entered the spotlight at age three when she walked her first fashion runway for Jean Paul Gaultier, VT reported on Wednesday (November 20).

Recent Photos Of Woman Once Branded "The Most Beautiful Girl In The World" Spark Heated Debate

Image credits: thylaneblondeau

Two years later, at the age of six, Thylane was crowned “the most beautiful girl in the world” thanks to her striking eyes and blonde hair, as per VT.

The daughter of former French football player Patrick Blondeau and TV host Veronika Loubry has modeled for many designers, including Dolce & Gabbana, L’Oréal and Versace.

In 2018, she founded her own clothing brand, Heaven May, and topped TC Candler’s “100 Most Beautiful Faces.”

At six years old, the French model became notable as the “most beautiful girl in the world”

Recent Photos Of Woman Once Branded "The Most Beautiful Girl In The World" Spark Heated Debate

Image credits: thylaneblondeau

However, according to Heaven May’s official Instagram page, the brand hasn’t updated its collection since 2019, and its official website is currently seemingly defunct.

She attended Elie Saab’s 45th-anniversary runway show in Saudi Arabia, appearing elegant and composed as she walked the red carpet at the event, titled “The 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab,” News.com.au reported on November 15.

Thylane was reportedly photographed in a stunning floor-length Elie Saab gown at the lavish event.

In a 2018 interview with The Telegraph, Blondeau reflected on the immense attention she received after her initial Vogue photoshoot which landed her the title of being the “most beautiful girl in the world.”

She said: “When you’re small, you don’t really pay attention. People tell you ‘you’re the most beautiful girl in the world,’ and you think, ‘I’m not; I’m just playing with my iPad.’ 

“Even today, people say ‘you are the most beautiful girl,’ and I’m like, ‘no, I’m still not; I’m just a human being, a teenager.’”

“What a lot of pressure for her,” a reader commented

Recent Photos Of Woman Once Branded "The Most Beautiful Girl In The World" Spark Heated Debate

Recent Photos Of Woman Once Branded "The Most Beautiful Girl In The World" Spark Heated Debate

Recent Photos Of Woman Once Branded "The Most Beautiful Girl In The World" Spark Heated Debate

Recent Photos Of Woman Once Branded "The Most Beautiful Girl In The World" Spark Heated Debate

Recent Photos Of Woman Once Branded "The Most Beautiful Girl In The World" Spark Heated Debate

Recent Photos Of Woman Once Branded "The Most Beautiful Girl In The World" Spark Heated Debate

Recent Photos Of Woman Once Branded "The Most Beautiful Girl In The World" Spark Heated Debate

Recent Photos Of Woman Once Branded "The Most Beautiful Girl In The World" Spark Heated Debate

Recent Photos Of Woman Once Branded "The Most Beautiful Girl In The World" Spark Heated Debate

Recent Photos Of Woman Once Branded "The Most Beautiful Girl In The World" Spark Heated Debate

Recent Photos Of Woman Once Branded "The Most Beautiful Girl In The World" Spark Heated Debate

juliet_bravo avatar
Learner Panda
Learner Panda
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She epitomises the "sullen" look. Doesn't she know how to smile?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
modevonport avatar
Widdershins66
Widdershins66
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know! Wouldn't it be lovely to have an unguarded picture of her with a smile? 💖

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
