“If You’re Hot, Don’t Ever Pay Rent”: Woman Shares “Life Hack” Despite Being Homeless

Emily Webb, a self-proclaimed “toxic maneater,” is living a comfortable life as a homeless woman. Relying on “boyfriends” and her beauty, Emily has been ignoring people warning her against the dangerous lifestyle. Her questionable “life hack” has stirred quite the controversy online, growing into a viral social media sensation.

Emily Webb calls herself Australia's hottest homeless girl and lives off dating apps.

Emily claims to stay at various guys' places for free, stirring controversy online.

Emily runs a successful OnlyFans account, earning enough to pay around $1000 a week in rent.

Taking to her TikTok page on June 3, the 25-year-old posted a video of herself opening up about living as “Australia’s hottest homeless girl.”

In the video, which has amassed over 23,000 views, Emily appeared to be filming herself from a rather lavish home.

“This is one of my boyfriend’s players, he’s in the other room,” the TikToker explained.

Image credits: gucciqueenofbne

She continued: “I can’t believe I was wasting my money on rent all this time.

“Life hack, if you’re hot, do not ever pay rent.

“You can literally just go on Hinge and stay at different guys’ places for free every single night, and nothing bad has happened to me yet.”

Being a homeless woman and relying on staying at stranger’s places poses significant dangers, including heightened risks of sexual assault and exploitation.

Image credits: gucciqueenofbne

Statistics indicate that homeless women face higher rates of gender-based violence; for example, the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty reported that 49% of homeless women have experienced violence, primarily sexual assault.

Additionally, a study by the University of California, San Francisco, found that 45% of homeless women reported incidents of sexual or physical violence.

A handful of people were stunned to learn about Emily’s unconventional way of living, as a TikTok user commented: “Girl get a job x.”

A viewer wrote: “Go and get a job!

“You r sending all the wrong messages to viewers stop sponging off nice people!

“Using ur looks 2 get things isn’t that a wh#*€.”

Image credits: gucciqueenofbne

Someone else penned: “This is a very dangerous game you’re playing.”

However, other observers doubted Emily’s credibility, as a commenter exclaimed: “Ok iv seen a few of these videos and iv come to the conclusion this is satire lol.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Good chat I call bulls**t.”

On Tuesday (June 18), Emily updated her 60,000 followers with a video highlighting “day 16” of living as “Australia’s hottest homeless girl.”

Image credits: emwebbily

“I woke up at my sneaky link’s house, and he said I can’t stay anymore,” the social media content creator revealed.

For those unfamiliar with Gen-Z vocabulary, a sneaky link is slang to describe a person that someone is secretly meeting up with, romantically or just sexually.

“I guess I overstayed my welcome,” Emily said. “But I went out to breakfast with my bestie. We took some shots for Insta.”

The Aussie, who lives on the Gold Coast, further described her day, which consisted of getting her nails done and spending three hours on the dating app Hinge trying to find a new date.

Image credits: emwebbily

Spoiler alert: Emily did find a man who brought her to a restaurant before going back to his place.

“[I] woke up in his bed, no idea where he was, but it was a success.”

The modern nomad keeps her most precious items stuffed in her car while she rotates between couch surfing with friends or going on dates to find a good place to sleep for the night, News.com.au reported on Tuesday.

According to the Australian news outlet, Emily has been frantically applying for rentals but has been left in the lurch as a result of the country’s rental crisis and competitive housing market.

Image credits: emwebbily

She told News.com.au: “I’ve offered to pay rent six and 12 months in advance and still had no luck.”

As it turns out, Emily runs a successful OnlyFans account, earning a high income and looking at paying around $1000 a week in rent.

The content creator explained that her attractive appearance, often referred to as “pretty privilege,” has lessened the impact of her unlikely situation.

She explained: “I’ve been on dating apps finding different guys’ places to stay with, and it is going surprisingly well.

“I don’t usually tell them. I don’t want to put pressure on anyone.

“I don’t mention that I’m homeless, and I don’t think I look homeless.”

Emily has reportedly created a weekly schedule outlining her stays with friends four times a week and going on dates about three times a week.

Her Hinge date usually asks her to stay over, and she says yes, which gives her a place to stay for the night, News.com.au reported.

Even if some of the men don’t own bedframes, Emily said most places have been “clean,” telling the Australian publication: “I have so many friends on the Gold Coast, but I don’t want to overstay my welcome or be a burden, but I don’t mind being a burden to random men.”

So far, the OnlyFans model said nothing bad has happened, but she stressed that if a date didn’t work out, she wouldn’t feel pressure to stay because she could stay at a friend’s place.

Emily said: “I love pushing the boundaries of pretty privilege and seeing how far I can take it.

“You’re only single and hot once, and I love taking advantage of it anywhere it can.”

She continued: “I’m just applying for apartments, and it gives me the space to be picky.

“I just realized I’m fine without a place.

“I feel like any day I could have a rental.

“I’m not extremely stressed.”

Emily’s lifestyle continued to spark divided reactions

