The 75th Emmy Awards honored the best in American television programming from June 1, 2022, until May 31, 2023.

The ceremony, which took place on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California, marked the end of the Hollywood actors and writers’ strike following a delay from September 2023.

A total of 26 Emmy Awards were presented, with the hit TV shows Succession and The Bear leading all programs with six major wins each, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Comedy Series, respectively.

Meanwhile, the comedy-drama mini series Beef won five awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

And just like any prestigious ceremonies of this caliber, celebrities showed up at the red carpet event in their most fabulous attire.