40 Celebrities Who Looked Stunning On The Red Carpet At The 75th Emmys
The 75th Emmy Awards honored the best in American television programming from June 1, 2022, until May 31, 2023.
The ceremony, which took place on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California, marked the end of the Hollywood actors and writers’ strike following a delay from September 2023.
A total of 26 Emmy Awards were presented, with the hit TV shows Succession and The Bear leading all programs with six major wins each, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Comedy Series, respectively.
Meanwhile, the comedy-drama mini series Beef won five awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
And just like any prestigious ceremonies of this caliber, celebrities showed up at the red carpet event in their most fabulous attire.
Christina Applegate
Making a rare public appearance to present the first Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Christina Applegate looked as glamorous as ever in a plunging red velvet gown by Christian Siriano.
Appearing at The 75th Primetime Emmys on Monday (January 15), Christina beat her own prediction that the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards would be her final awards show amidst her MS diagnosis.
The 52-year-old actress received a standing ovation when she appeared onstage.
Bella Ramsey
Bella Ramsey stunned in a green Prada suit.
The actor was nominated at the Primetime Emmy Awards for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ellie in the apocalyptic show The Last of Us.
Bella, who identifies as non-binary, has previously spoken about expressing their gender identity through what they wear.
Speaking to Gay Times in November, they said: “Everybody deserves to have clothes that fit their body, whether that’s plus-size clothes, petite size clothing, or clothing for transmasculine, non-binary people.”
Donald Glover
Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) graced the red carpet in a black velvet suit by Bode, which featured metallic embroidery.
The 40-year-old artist paired his unique look with ballet flats adorned with black and classy bows.
Donald was nominated for Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for the Swarm’s episode Stung.
Swarm follows an obsessed Houston-based fan who goes to increasingly violent lengths for her favorite R&B singer. The satirical comedy horror thriller miniseries was co-created by Janine Nabers and Donald.
Priscilla Presley And Riley Keough
Like grandmother, like granddaughter. Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough looked gorgeous in their Chanel gowns.
Granny Priscilla accompanied Riley, who was nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in Daisy Jones & The Six.
As a Chanel ambassador, the 34-year-old actress wore a look from the brand’s Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection: a sheer, plunging dress layered over a pair of high-waisted shorts, as per People.
Meanwhile, Priscilla also stunned in an all-black Chanel look made of a shimmering silk blouse, which she tucked into a floor-length, black wool and silk Jacquard skirt.
Jenna Ortega Looked Fresh As A Daisy In A Dior Gown
Jon Hamm And Anna Osceola Matched In Dolce & Gabbana
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox amazed the audience by wearing a vintage 1989 Thierry Mugler Couture from Tab Vintage.
Despite not being up for an Emmy this year, the 51-year-old actress showed up as a host for the Live From E!: Emmys Red Carpet show.
Nevertheless, Laverne is an Emmy veteran. In 2014, she became the first transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in an acting category: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Sophia Burset in Orange Is the New Black.
In 2015, Laverne won a Daytime Emmy Award in Outstanding Special Class Special as executive producer for Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word, making her the first openly transgender woman to win the award.
Ali Wong Wore An Eye-Catching Louis Vuitton Dress
Selena Gomez Was All Smiles In Oscar De La Renta
Suki Waterhouse Was Glowing In Valentino's Maternity Red Gown
Meghann Fahy Was An Actual Armani Rose
It Was Black Or White For Kaitlin Olson In Monse
Jessica Chastain Brought Neon Back With Gucci
Colman Domingo Was A Class Act In Louis Vuitton
Camila Morrone Looked Romantic In Versace
Simona Tabasco Was All Flowers In Marni
Bill Hader Proved That Grey Isn't Sad With This Dior Number
James Marsden Was Chic In A Canali Suit
Hannah Waddingham Impressed In Marchesa
Elizabeth Debicki Looked Like Royalty In Dior
Ayo Edebiri Stunned In This Leather Number By Louis Vuitton
Amy Poehler Was Sparkly In Roland Mouret
Alfie Fuller Was A Ballerina Dream In Vicnate
Issa Rae Looked Like A Winter Queen In Pamella Roland
Claire Danes Kept It Peachy With This Vintage Balmain Number
Young Mazino Kept It Simple In Givenchy
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Looked Adorable In Coordinated Black Ensembles
Quinta Brunson Brought The Illusion Of Unironed Clothes In This Dior Dress
Adam Dimarco Flaunted In Dior
Liv Hewson Exposed Their Toned Body In Moschino
Anthony Anderson Brought A Touch Of Nature With Etro
Rachel Brosnahan Stunned In Versace
Ariana Debose Radiated Positivity In This Brunello Cucinelli Two-Piece
Aubrey Plaza Highlighted Her Uniqueness In Loewe
Joel Mchale Flaunted The Classic Bow Tie Look
Lizzy Caplan Was Classy In A Dior Gown
Sabrina Impacciatore Kept It Italian With The Attico's Sparkly Look
Jasmin Savoy Brown Looked Breathtaking In Givenchy
Christina Ricci Was All Goth Glam In Dior
