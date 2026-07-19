“Horrendous”: World Cup Fans Slam FIFA’s First-Ever Halftime Show As Madonna And Bieber Divide Viewers

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For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the final featured a halftime show, giving football its own version of the Super Bowl spectacle, and not everyone was happy about it.

With Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Burna Boy, and BTS taking over the stage while Spain and Argentina remained locked at 0-0, FIFA introduced a new tradition that immediately divided fans.

Highlights FIFA introduced its first-ever World Cup final halftime show, featuring performances by Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS, Shakira, Burna Boy, and Coldplay.

The star-studded production sparked mixed reactions.

Beyond the performances, the event raised millions for children’s education through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

The final at MetLife Stadium also drew A-list celebrities including Tom Cruise, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Matt Damon, and Adrien Brody.

While many praised the ambitious production, others felt the World Cup didn’t need halftime entertainment at all.

One viewer wrote, “Madonna and Shakira were the only good ones,” while another complained, “Mind you, the first ever WC halftime show is the most boring show ever. It’s worse than Usher’s Super Bowl.”

A third added, “The football final is not a concert. This was ridiculous. There’s already enough money in the pocket; there’s no need to put on these shows.”

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Madonna’s World Cup performance began with two football icons behind the wheel

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The World Cup’s first-ever halftime show opened with one of the most unexpected moments of the night.

As Madonna performed her 2000 hit Music, Brazilian football legends Ronaldo Nazário and Ronaldinho drove her onto the field in a small cart inside MetLife Stadium.

The trio stepped onto the pitch together after Spain and Argentina finished a scoreless first half, with the crowd erupting as the two World Cup winners made their surprise appearance.

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Ronaldo took the wheel while Ronaldinho sat beside him before both football icons climbed out and joined Madonna on the grass. The unusual crossover between pop music and football instantly became one of the night’s most talked-about moments.

Fans watching at home couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

“Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and Madonna… what’s happening?” one wrote, while another wrote, “Ronaldo and Ronaldinho driving Madonna to the World Cup half-time show… What is going on?”

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A third fan added, “This World Cup has been mad.”

Others loved the bizarre pairing. “This is quite possibly one of the greatest moments in football ever – Ronaldinho and R9 driving Madonna out for the half-time show.”

Also, her performance left many viewers wondering whether she was actually singing live.

Some viewers believed the performance had been recorded in advance for television rather than performed live inside MetLife Stadium.

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MADONNA MADE HISTORY AT FIFA WORLD CUP. pic.twitter.com/5Xl9hLmuiH — MIRIANA is confessing🪩 (@mysinsmysavior) July 19, 2026

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One person wrote, “Madonna’s World Cup half-time performance appeared to be pre-recorded in a studio.”

Another agreed, saying, “Glad it’s not just me, it’s like it’s pre-recorded for TV.”

The criticism wasn’t limited to Madonna. As Shakira later took the stage, some viewers also accused her of lip-syncing.

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One fan commented, “Literally every living soul knows Shakira is just lip syncing. Why even hold that mic?”

Another wrote, “Not one of them singing live, paying a fortune to watch battle of the lip sync.”

The Muppets brought the World Cup’s viral Norwegian row to the stage

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One of the night’s biggest surprises came from an unexpected group, the Muppets.

The beloved puppet characters took the stage to perform Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes, a song that has become a football anthem in stadiums around the world.

The performance became even more memorable when it paid tribute to one of the tournament’s biggest viral moments.

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During the song, musicians and fans recreated the “Norwegian row,” the synchronised rowing celebration that Norway made famous throughout its World Cup run.

The team’s players also appeared rowing together on the stadium’s giant screens, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

The playful performance quickly stood out among the night’s celebrity-filled lineup and gave fans one of the most lighthearted moments of the final.

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Not everyone was impressed, though. One viewer joked, “Better than Bieber lmao.”

Another wasn’t sold on the performance at all, writing, “What a load of absolute nonsense.”

BTS’s comeback performance drew harsh reviews online

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The FIFA World Cup final also became a major milestone for BTS, who are currently making their comeback after a three-year hiatus while the group’s members completed South Korea’s mandatory military service.

Taking the stage in coordinated red, white, and black outfits, the K-pop superstars performed their global hit Dynamite, the song that became their first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020.

BTS performs “Dynamite” at the FIFA #WorldCup Final Halftime Show (via FOX) pic.twitter.com/wYmvwYwKX9 — Variety (@Variety) July 19, 2026

The performance made sense for a stage watched by billions around the world, with BTS choosing one of the songs that introduced them to mainstream audiences outside South Korea.

Their appearance came after Madonna’s opening set and before performances by Justin Bieber and Shakira, while all the night’s headliners later returned to perform We Dance, an original song written by Coldplay’s Chris Martin for the historic halftime show.

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Although BTS received loud cheers inside the stadium, their performance also drew criticism online.

One viewer wrote, “They need to be temporarily banned from performing again.”

Another commented, “Quite an awful performance.”

A third added, “Of course they can’t sing.”

Justin Bieber got the ultimate pep talk before diving into a football crowd

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One of the funniest moments of FIFA’s first-ever World Cup halftime show came before Justin Bieber even started singing.

In a surprise appearance, Jason Sudeikis returned as Ted Lasso, joined by Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, to introduce the pop star as if he were being substituted into the biggest football match in the world.

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Walking across the field with Bieber waiting nearby, Lasso joked that the halftime show needed someone who could “bring the love” before calling the singer onto the pitch. He even handed him one last pep talk.

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“All right, young man. Let’s go! It’s your big shot. Don’t be nervous. Nobody’s watching. Make us proud.”

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The sketch also featured a playful nod to Ted Lasso’s famous “BELIEVE” sign, replacing it with “BELIEBE,” a reference to Bieber’s name that drew laughs from the crowd.

The lighthearted introduction was followed by Bieber performing Everything Hallelujah with nothing more than an acoustic guitar. The quieter performance stood in sharp contrast to the high-energy sets from Madonna, BTS, and Shakira.

While some viewers appreciated the change of pace, many felt it slowed the halftime show’s momentum.

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One fan wrote, “Read the room, Bieber. No one wanted to listen to your sh*tty slow music.”

Another commented, “Without a doubt the worst minute of any show ever.”

Others, however, thought the Ted Lasso sketch made the entire segment worthwhile.

“Ted Lasso as the hype man for Justin Bieber wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card, but it somehow worked perfectly.”

Another fan added, “Ted Lasso’s energy is unmatched. Bieber is in GOOD hands.”

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Shakira reminded everyone why she’s football’s “godmother”

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If there was one performer who immediately felt at home during FIFA’s first-ever World Cup halftime show, it was Shakira.

The Colombian superstar returned to football’s biggest stage wearing a sparkling pink-and-yellow sequined bodysuit as she performed the tournament’s official anthem, Dai Dai, alongside Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

Her energetic performance came toward the end of the nearly 30-minute halftime show, which transformed the World Cup final into a Super Bowl-style entertainment event.

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But despite the star-studded lineup, many viewers felt Shakira stood out from the rest.

One fan wrote, “How many World Cups is it gonna take for us to recognise that Shakira is the godmother of the World Cup?”

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Another joked, “Shakira’s performance was more interesting than the match.”

Years after unforgettable World Cup performances like Waka Waka and La La La, many viewers felt she once again delivered one of the night’s strongest moments.

FIFA World Cup Halftime show ended with Coldplay’s message of hope

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After performances from Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Shakira, Coldplay closed FIFA’s first-ever World Cup halftime show with a finale that brought nearly everyone back onto the field.

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The British band performed We Dance, an original song written especially for the occasion by frontman Chris Martin, who also served as the show’s curator.

They were joined by the PS22 Chorus, a group of more than 50 fifth-grade students from Staten Island, along with Emmanuel Kelly, the Muppets, Sesame Street characters, and a surprise appearance from Adriana Lima.

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Instead of ending the show with another high-energy performance, the finale focused on togetherness, with artists from different countries and backgrounds sharing the stage as the chorus sang about hope and unity.

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The performance also reflected a larger goal behind the event. Organised with Global Citizen, the halftime show helped raise money for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which had surpassed $60 million by the end of the night to support children’s education around the world.

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Many viewers praised the emotional ending.

One fan wrote, “Beautiful message. Love conquers over hate. With love, there’s still hope to save our youth, our countries, our planet. Thank you #Coldplay.”

Another commented. “It was unbelievable!! Thank you! I hope a lot of people will help out!”

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“What’s all this shenanigans,” said one furious netizen

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