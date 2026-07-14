“Doesn’t Give You The Right”: Random Detail In Madonna Snap Sparks Feud With Lady Gaga Fan Community

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A close-up of Madonna’s hands turned a promotional image for her new album into the latest battle between two of pop music’s most combative fan communities.

On July 11, a Lady Gaga fan reposted a photograph from Madonna’s Confessions II campaign and zoomed in on the 67-year-old singer’s hands, which appeared visibly more aged than her smooth, wrinkle-free face.

Highlights A Lady Gaga fan zoomed in on Madonna’s hands in a Confessions II promotional photo, drawing 5.5 million views.

Madonna supporters called the post ageist, while the Gaga fan defended it as retaliation for years of insults.

The clash revived a rivalry dating back to comparisons between Gaga’s 2011 hit ‘Born This Way’ and Madonna’s ‘Express Yourself,’ which Madonna later called “reductive.”

The image traveled rapidly across X, receiving 5.5 million views.

“Now y’all know how we feel when y’all attack Gaga for no reason,” the fan argued. “This isn’t remotely close to how disgusting y’all have been.”

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A close-up of Madonna’s hands revived years of hostility between the two fanbases

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Many Madonna fans viewed the post as a straightforward attempt to humiliate an older woman over a normal sign of aging.

They argued that Madonna’s hands looked appropriate for someone nearing 70 and pointed out that the people mocking her would eventually experience the same changes.

Others said her celebrity status and heavily produced promotional images did not give people permission to ridicule her body.

“She’s almost 70. What do you expect her hands to look like?” a fan asked.

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Several replies also questioned why a self-declared Gaga supporter would criticize one woman’s appearance to defend or elevate another female performer. They described the post as ageist and contrary to the values Gaga has promoted throughout her career.

“Girl, it’s f**king pathetic by this point hating on Madonna. I’m mainly a Gaga fan but you all need to genuinely stop because it’s tragic at this point,” another added.

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The Gaga fan who shared the image pushed back by saying the reaction proved Madonna supporters could dish out insults but could not tolerate similar treatment in return.

The user accused Madonna’s fanbase of attacking Gaga since her debut, including using degrading nicknames and making repeated comments about her appearance and career.

When one Madonna supporter dismissed Gaga as washed up at 40, her fans cited the success of Mayhem, which became her seventh No. 1 album, and pointed to the scale of her latest tour as evidence that her career remained strong.

The photo was released as Madonna celebrated her return to dance music

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The image at the center of the argument formed part of the campaign for Confessions II, Madonna’s 15th studio album, released through Warner Records on July 3, 2026.

The album reunites her with producer Stuart Price and serves as a spiritual sequel to 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor, one of the most acclaimed and commercially successful releases of her later career.

Im so obsessed with this picture yall don’t understand pic.twitter.com/bw2i1pVlTQ — skyfine🌎)|( (@powercvntx) July 8, 2026

Its main edition contains 16 continuously mixed tracks running for a little over an hour, with songs moving into one another like a DJ set.

The production draws from house, nu-disco, techno, trip-hop, and other electronic styles connected to Madonna’s decades-long relationship with club music.

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Rather than treating the club as a nostalgic setting, the album presents the dance floor as a place for release, unity, reflection, and survival.

Madonna described it as “a threshold,” a space where movement can take the place of language. Warner Records similarly framed the record around love, trauma, loss, healing, connection, and escapism.

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Several songs return to Madonna’s early years in New York, when she moved through the city’s clubs while attempting to establish herself as an artist.

Madonna and Lady Gaga’s fan feud began with accusations of imitation

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The conflict between Madonna and Lady Gaga’s fanbases has lasted for roughly 15 years and remains rooted in arguments over artistic ownership, influence, and which performer deserves credit for defining modern dance-pop.

The central dispute began on February 11, 2011, when Gaga released Born This Way.

Ver essa foto no Instagram Um post compartilhado por Madonna (@madonna)

Listeners and critics quickly compared the song’s melody and chord progression to Madonna’s 1989 single Express Yourself. Gaga rejected accusations that she had copied the older track, arguing that the songs shared a chord progression commonly used throughout disco music.

“If you put the songs next to each other, side by side, the only similarities are the chord progression,” she told NME in 2011.

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Madonna supporters saw her theatrical performances, religious imagery, reinventions, dance records, and provocative fashion as extensions of a blueprint Madonna had already established.

Gaga’s fans argued that those elements belonged to a wider pop tradition and that Gaga had developed a voice of her own.

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Madonna intensified the argument during a 2012 interview with ABC News.

She initially called Gaga talented and said she admired her songwriting, while also observing that the younger artist frequently referenced her work. When asked specifically about Born This Way, Madonna said it sounded familiar and called the result “reductive.”

The artists eventually appeared to move beyond the dispute. They embraced at Madonna’s Oscars party in 2019, and Madonna later said the pair had never truly been enemies.

However, as the latest viral dispute shows, their fanbases did not follow them.

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