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“Doesn’t Give You The Right”: Random Detail In Madonna Snap Sparks Feud With Lady Gaga Fan Community
Madonna in a Madonna snap, wearing sunglasses and a purple top, against a white brick wall.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Doesn’t Give You The Right”: Random Detail In Madonna Snap Sparks Feud With Lady Gaga Fan Community

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
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A close-up of Madonna’s hands turned a promotional image for her new album into the latest battle between two of pop music’s most combative fan communities.

On July 11, a Lady Gaga fan reposted a photograph from Madonna’s Confessions II campaign and zoomed in on the 67-year-old singer’s hands, which appeared visibly more aged than her smooth, wrinkle-free face.

Highlights
  • A Lady Gaga fan zoomed in on Madonna’s hands in a Confessions II promotional photo, drawing 5.5 million views.
  • Madonna supporters called the post ageist, while the Gaga fan defended it as retaliation for years of insults.
  • The clash revived a rivalry dating back to comparisons between Gaga’s 2011 hit ‘Born This Way’ and Madonna’s ‘Express Yourself,’ which Madonna later called “reductive.”

The image traveled rapidly across X, receiving 5.5 million views.

“Now y’all know how we feel when y’all attack Gaga for no reason,” the fan argued. “This isn’t remotely close to how disgusting y’all have been.”

RELATED:

    A close-up of Madonna’s hands revived years of hostility between the two fanbases

    Madonna in a white suit with a bow tie, looking directly at the camera. Madonna snap details.

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

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    Many Madonna fans viewed the post as a straightforward attempt to humiliate an older woman over a normal sign of aging.

    They argued that Madonna’s hands looked appropriate for someone nearing 70 and pointed out that the people mocking her would eventually experience the same changes.

    Others said her celebrity status and heavily produced promotional images did not give people permission to ridicule her body.

    “She’s almost 70. What do you expect her hands to look like?” a fan asked.

    Lady Gaga in a spiked mask and Madonna in a leather jacket, standing together. Madonna snap details.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Marc Jacobs via Getty Images

    Several replies also questioned why a self-declared Gaga supporter would criticize one woman’s appearance to defend or elevate another female performer. They described the post as ageist and contrary to the values Gaga has promoted throughout her career.

    “Girl, it’s f**king pathetic by this point hating on Madonna. I’m mainly a Gaga fan but you all need to genuinely stop because it’s tragic at this point,” another added.

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    Lady Gaga performing on stage with a feathered headdress and skulls. Lady Gaga fan community.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

    The Gaga fan who shared the image pushed back by saying the reaction proved Madonna supporters could dish out insults but could not tolerate similar treatment in return.

    The user accused Madonna’s fanbase of attacking Gaga since her debut, including using degrading nicknames and making repeated comments about her appearance and career.

    When one Madonna supporter dismissed Gaga as washed up at 40, her fans cited the success of Mayhem, which became her seventh No. 1 album, and pointed to the scale of her latest tour as evidence that her career remained strong.

    The photo was released as Madonna celebrated her return to dance music

    Madonna in a sparkling white dress with a fur stole and diamond jewelry. Madonna snap details.

    Image credits: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

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    The image at the center of the argument formed part of the campaign for Confessions II, Madonna’s 15th studio album, released through Warner Records on July 3, 2026.

    The album reunites her with producer Stuart Price and serves as a spiritual sequel to 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor, one of the most acclaimed and commercially successful releases of her later career.

    Its main edition contains 16 continuously mixed tracks running for a little over an hour, with songs moving into one another like a DJ set.

    The production draws from house, nu-disco, techno, trip-hop, and other electronic styles connected to Madonna’s decades-long relationship with club music.

    A tweet from Nathaniel Benn about Madonna's hands not being retouched in a photo. Madonna snap details.

    Image credits: Benng90

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    A split image of Madonna's hands with red nail polish, one with a ring, in a Madonna snap that sparked a fan community feud.

    Image credits: youreajinx420

    Rather than treating the club as a nostalgic setting, the album presents the dance floor as a place for release, unity, reflection, and survival.

    Madonna described it as “a threshold,” a space where movement can take the place of language. Warner Records similarly framed the record around love, trauma, loss, healing, connection, and escapism.

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    Several songs return to Madonna’s early years in New York, when she moved through the city’s clubs while attempting to establish herself as an artist.

    Madonna and Lady Gaga’s fan feud began with accusations of imitation

    A tweet by skyfine responding to a Madonna snap, discussing ageism and her hands.

    Image credits: powercvntx

    A tweet from youareajinx420 about a Madonna snap, comparing criticism of Madonna's hands to past criticism of Lady Gaga.

    Image credits: youreajinx420

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    The conflict between Madonna and Lady Gaga’s fanbases has lasted for roughly 15 years and remains rooted in arguments over artistic ownership, influence, and which performer deserves credit for defining modern dance-pop.

    The central dispute began on February 11, 2011, when Gaga released Born This Way.

     

    Ver essa foto no Instagram

     

    Um post compartilhado por Madonna (@madonna)

    Listeners and critics quickly compared the song’s melody and chord progression to Madonna’s 1989 single Express Yourself. Gaga rejected accusations that she had copied the older track, arguing that the songs shared a chord progression commonly used throughout disco music.

    “If you put the songs next to each other, side by side, the only similarities are the chord progression,” she told NME in 2011.

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    Madonna supporters saw her theatrical performances, religious imagery, reinventions, dance records, and provocative fashion as extensions of a blueprint Madonna had already established.

    Gaga’s fans argued that those elements belonged to a wider pop tradition and that Gaga had developed a voice of her own.

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    Madonna on stage in a black and silver outfit, looking to her right, in a Madonna snap that sparked a fan community feud.

    Image credits: Madonna

    Madonna intensified the argument during a 2012 interview with ABC News.

    She initially called Gaga talented and said she admired her songwriting, while also observing that the younger artist frequently referenced her work. When asked specifically about Born This Way, Madonna said it sounded familiar and called the result “reductive.”

    The artists eventually appeared to move beyond the dispute. They embraced at Madonna’s Oscars party in 2019, and Madonna later said the pair had never truly been enemies.

    However, as the latest viral dispute shows, their fanbases did not follow them.

    A tweet by Dex Riv about a Madonna snap, defending Madonna's looks and dismissing negative comments.

    Image credits: dex_riv

    A tweet by @gatinhocoffee responding to a Madonna snap and Lady Gaga fan community feud.

    Image credits: gatinhocoffee

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    A tweet by @WangHu1989 on Lady Gaga fan community feud and Madonna snap.

    Image credits: WangHu1989

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    A tweet by @creampiedcutie about Madonna and Lady Gaga fan community feud.

    Image credits: creampiedcutie

    A tweet by @JustAnEasyRide praising an untouched Madonna snap.

    Image credits: JustAnEasyRide

    A tweet by @cockerspaniel04 questioning a Madonna snap sparking a Lady Gaga fan community feud.

    Image credits: cockerspaniel04

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    A tweet about Madonna snap detail, sparking a feud with Lady Gaga fan community, saying her hands don't match her face.

    Image credits: saysomething_79

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    A tweet about Madonna snap detail, sparking a feud with Lady Gaga fan community, criticizing judging women by aging.

    Image credits: Valouetteeee

    A tweet about Madonna snap detail, sparking a feud with Lady Gaga fan community, mentioning a Little Monster.

    Image credits: LeZergia

    A tweet about Madonna snap detail, sparking a feud with Lady Gaga fan community, from a Little Monster.

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    Image credits: ZEEKUXXX

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    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
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