Fans Concerned About Madonna's 'Disheveled' Paris Appearance In Viral Video
Madonna wearing black leather jacket and sunglasses in Paris, fans concerned about her disheveled appearance in viral video
Celebrities, Entertainment

Fans Concerned About Madonna’s ‘Disheveled’ Paris Appearance In Viral Video

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Madonna has fans talking after being spotted on a shopping trip with her 29-year-old boyfriend, Akeem Morris, in Paris. 

Videos shared across social media showed the Queen of Pop dressed in a grungy oversized hoodie, oversized jeans, boots, gloves, and shades after exiting a vehicle in the French capital. 

The very casual outing left many fans shocked, with social media showing worried comments about her appearance and her strange behavior when the videos were taken.

Highlights
  • Madonna was spotted in Paris shopping with her boyfriend Akeem Morris, but her extremely casual look and behavior sparked concern among fans.
  • Social media videos show the singer in an oversized hoodie, jeans, boots, gloves, and shades, a sharp contrast from her usually glamorous image.
  • Netizens shared mixed reactions, with some sharing worries about her health and behavior.
RELATED:

    Fans were surprised by Madonna’s casual and grungy look during her outing with Morris

    Madonna standing indoors wearing a butterfly-embroidered jacket, fans concerned about her disheveled Paris appearance.

    Madonna standing indoors wearing a butterfly-embroidered jacket, fans concerned about her disheveled Paris appearance.

    Image credits: madonna

    The clips, which quickly went viral across social media platforms, showed Madonna exiting a vehicle and walking away with Morris nearby. 

    Instead of her trademark fashion, the 67-year-old star opted for a rather strange, grungy streetwear look with oversized jeans and a large, heavy hoodie.

    Madonna could then be seen covering herself up as she walked away from photographers.

    For many netizens, it was a jarring departure from the glamorous outfits she’s known for, especially as Paris Fashion Week was in full swing. 

    Madonna seated in ornate chair wearing lace outfit and holding fan, fans concerned about her Paris appearance.

    Madonna seated in ornate chair wearing lace outfit and holding fan, fans concerned about her Paris appearance.

    Image credits: madonna

    One viral comment read, “Father Time is a b**ch, bro,” while several others dubbed her look as “ridiculous.”

    Others echoed concerns about her health and energy, with some noticing that Madonna seemed to be walking quite strangely in the video. “Why she actin so weird and s**t,” a commenter stated.

    Some also pointed out that Madonna could probably evade paparazzi better if she just dressed like an average 67-year-old woman. 

    Madonna posing in black leather jacket and sunglasses in Paris, sparking fans' concern about her disheveled appearance in viral video.

    Madonna posing in black leather jacket and sunglasses in Paris, sparking fans' concern about her disheveled appearance in viral video.

    Image credits: River Callaway

    “If she turned up in a normal car with normal old people clothes, she could’ve just walked in and no one would’ve been the wiser,” wrote another.

    This was not the first time her Paris looks have stirred reactions. In a separate sighting reported by the Daily Mail, Madonna was described as “disheveled” while leaving her hotel, wrapped in a massive scarf and shades. 

    She later switched into a more polished look with a suede wrap jacket and fluffy collar, but her “dishevelled” look with her massive scarf caught the attention of netizens nonetheless.

    Madonna’s relationship with Akeem Morris has been put in the spotlight

    Madonna wearing sunglasses and a black leather jacket, showing a disheveled appearance in Paris, raising fans' concern.

    Madonna wearing sunglasses and a black leather jacket, showing a disheveled appearance in Paris, raising fans' concern.

    Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis

    The Paris outing highlighted Madonna’s ongoing relationship with Morris, a former college soccer player nearly four decades her junior. 

    The pair first met in August 2022, though their romance wasn’t publicly confirmed until much later. 

    They briefly split in October 2024 but reconciled within weeks, and earlier this year sparked engagement rumors when Madonna was spotted with a diamond ring in one of her posts on Instagram.

    In their recent videos, Morris could be seen casually dressed, walking close to Madonna as they walked around Paris. He did not seem to be as bothered by photographers as the Queen of Pop.

    The singer’s evolving image comes as she has opened up more about self-acceptance. 

    In a recent podcast with Jay Shetty, Madonna admitted she used to be “a slave or victim of other people’s opinions” but has since embraced individuality and resilience. “Not fitting in is what saves you,” she told Shetty.

    Madonna also discussed her spirituality in her podcast appearance

    Madonna posing indoors wearing a black and silver dress with black glasses, amid fans concerned about her disheveled Paris appearance.

    Madonna posing indoors wearing a black and silver dress with black glasses, amid fans concerned about her disheveled Paris appearance.

    Image credits: madonna

    Apart from self-acceptance, Madonna also shared some insights into her spirituality while speaking with Shetty. She highlighted that her discovery of Kabbalah in 1996 ultimately became a turning point in her life.

    “You need to be spiritual to be successful. Success is having a spiritual life, period. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have one. What have I done for others? That’s really the only way you can be successful in life. I want it all, but I want it for the sake of sharing, not to keep it for myself,” she said. 

    Madonna also emphasized that it was her spirituality that helped sustain her during both moments of triumph and times of hardship.

    Madonna wearing dark sunglasses and a blue shirt with arms crossed against a pink curtain background.

    Madonna wearing dark sunglasses and a blue shirt with arms crossed against a pink curtain background.

    Image credits: madonna

    “Spiritual wisdom is not helpful when everything’s going your way. It’s helpful when you’re challenged and when you’re happy. It’s helpful to remember that at any given time, in any moment, it could be gone. 

    “So don’t take it for granted. Have humility. Radical acceptance is just accepting that what is happening to you is meant to happen to you, and that you’re going to be okay,” she said.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Madonna’s casual look during her shopping trip with her boyfriend on social media

    Tweet expressing criticism about Madonna’s appearance, reflecting fans’ concern over her disheveled Paris look in a viral video.

    Tweet expressing criticism about Madonna’s appearance, reflecting fans’ concern over her disheveled Paris look in a viral video.

    Image credits: DaveyGivens

    Tweet from Scott Luck responding to a comment, discussing Madonna’s disheveled appearance in Paris at age 67.

    Tweet from Scott Luck responding to a comment, discussing Madonna’s disheveled appearance in Paris at age 67.

    Image credits: KaanapaliRaider

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing fans’ concern about Madonna’s disheveled Paris appearance in viral video.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing fans’ concern about Madonna’s disheveled Paris appearance in viral video.

    Image credits: sikstikfigur

    Tweet by Elisa Eva Erdlen comparing her 90s look to Madonna's disheveled Paris appearance in viral video.

    Tweet by Elisa Eva Erdlen comparing her 90s look to Madonna's disheveled Paris appearance in viral video.

    Image credits: mainichigerman

    Tweet reply commenting on Madonna's disheveled Paris appearance in viral video, expressing concern about her look at 92.

    Tweet reply commenting on Madonna's disheveled Paris appearance in viral video, expressing concern about her look at 92.

    Image credits: MediaViv

    Madonna with disheveled hair and casual outfit appearing concerned in viral Paris video outdoors.

    Madonna with disheveled hair and casual outfit appearing concerned in viral Paris video outdoors.

    Image credits: Pollchamps

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Madonna's disheveled Paris appearance in a viral video.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Madonna's disheveled Paris appearance in a viral video.

    Image credits: NancyPh32842797

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning fans concerned about Madonna’s disheveled Paris appearance in a viral video.

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning fans concerned about Madonna’s disheveled Paris appearance in a viral video.

    Image credits: a43767796

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing concern about Madonna's disheveled Paris appearance in a viral video.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing concern about Madonna's disheveled Paris appearance in a viral video.

    Image credits: LapstrakeNYS

    Madonna looking disheveled in Paris, sparking fans' concern in a viral video on social media platforms.

    Madonna looking disheveled in Paris, sparking fans' concern in a viral video on social media platforms.

    Image credits: 1ERTIL

    Tweet by Darla Shine reacting to Madonna’s disheveled Paris appearance, expressing concern with a critical comment.

    Tweet by Darla Shine reacting to Madonna’s disheveled Paris appearance, expressing concern with a critical comment.

    Image credits: DarlaShine

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

