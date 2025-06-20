Madonna Blasted By Hamilton Star For ‘Disrespectful’ Behavior During Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Madonna is once again at the center of a social media storm after a Hamilton actor called her out for her behavior at one of the famous musical’s showings a decade ago.

Broadway star Anthony Ramos publicly blasted the pop icon in an interview for being glued to her tablet during the show, calling her the “most terrifying” celebrity he ever saw in the audience.

Highlights Hamilton star Anthony Ramos called Madonna out for using her iPad throughout the show a decade ago.

Musical creator Lin-Manuel Miranda allegedly banned the pop star from entering backstage.

Another cast member confirmed Madonna wasn’t invited backstage due to her disrespectful phone use.

“The most terrifying was Madonna with her iPad in her face,” Ramos told Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen.

“She was like this the whole time,” he added, mimicking the singer’s posture as she stared down at her device and wishing she would’ve walked away from the venue instead.

Madonna was called out for being disrespectful by Hamilton actor ten years after the incident

Ramos didn’t hold back when describing his frustration at the Queen of Pop’s lack of interest in the show.

“I was like: ‘Damn, shorty,’” he said. “If you are not enjoying it that much, you know the door’s right there. You ain’t gotta stay here.”

The actor is far from the only Hamilton cast member to call Madonna out for her behavior during the performance.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical’s creator, tweeted at the time:

“Tonight was the first time I asked stage management NOT to allow a celebrity (who was texting all through Act 2) backstage.”

Though Miranda never named names, fans were quick to point fingers at Madonna.

Eventually, the rumor became so widespread that her publicist was forced to issue a denial via Us Weekly, which read:

“It’s not true. She was invited backstage four different times.”

The representative further insisted the pop star only texted after the show during a fundraising pitch and had already made a “generous donation.”

The incident allegedly caused Madonna to not be invited backstage after her behavior angered most cast members

Miranda’s publicist version of events would quickly be shot down by another member of the cast, Jonathan Groff, who played the part of King George III in the original Broadway cast.

“She was not invited backstage because that b**** was on her phone,” he said, explaining that everyone in the audience that day was aware of Madonna’s “disrespectful” gesture.

“It was a black void of the audience in front of us and her face was perfectly lit by the light of her iPhone through three-quarters of the show.”

Now, 10 years later, reactions to Ramos’ comments have been mixed. Some have defended Madonna, questioning why the matter is being revisited after so long.

“So some random guy is having a go at Madge for something she did after 10 years when she was looking elsewhere during his big moment?” one user wrote. “Surely every member of the audience counts, not just Madge.”

Others were more critical, taking swipes at Hamilton’s quality.

“Maybe she realized it was crap?” another asked. “I don’t blame her, it’s the most boring musical ever.”

Her supporters questioned why the event was being revisited a decade after it happened

Another netizen referenced a more recent controversy from 2024, when Madonna faced criticism for unknowingly calling out a disabled fan during her Celebration Tour stop in Los Angeles.

As Bored Pandapreviously reported, the incident took place at the Kia Forum on March 9, after the singer noticed an audience member sitting and addressed them directly from the stage.

“What are you doing sitting down over there?” she asked.

Eventually, she realized the fan was in a wheelchair and quickly attempted to correct herself.

“Oh, OK. Politically incorrect,” she said. “Sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here.”

The clip went viral on social media, with many accusing her of not being sincere in her apology and having a pattern of thoughtless behavior.

“Staring at your mobile or iPad during a theatrical performance shows a total lack of respect to the actors onstage,” a viewer wrote.

“Her legacy isn’t an excuse to be a distractingly rude audience member,” another added.

“Desperate.” While some were happy to criticize Madonna, others questioned why Ramos felt the need to revisit the subject