Madonna Blasted By Hamilton Star For ‘Disrespectful’ Behavior During Show
Madonna wearing sunglasses indoors, criticized by Hamilton star for disrespectful behavior during the show performance.
Madonna Blasted By Hamilton Star For ‘Disrespectful’ Behavior During Show

Madonna is once again at the center of a social media storm after a Hamilton actor called her out for her behavior at one of the famous musical’s showings a decade ago.

Broadway star Anthony Ramos publicly blasted the pop icon in an interview for being glued to her tablet during the show, calling her the “most terrifying” celebrity he ever saw in the audience.

  • Hamilton star Anthony Ramos called Madonna out for using her iPad throughout the show a decade ago.
  • Musical creator Lin-Manuel Miranda allegedly banned the pop star from entering backstage.
  • Another cast member confirmed Madonna wasn’t invited backstage due to her disrespectful phone use.

“The most terrifying was Madonna with her iPad in her face,” Ramos told Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen. 

“She was like this the whole time,” he added, mimicking the singer’s posture as she stared down at her device and wishing she would’ve walked away from the venue instead.

Madonna was called out for being disrespectful by Hamilton actor ten years after the incident

    Madonna wearing sunglasses and a red black shirt posing indoors amid artwork, linked to Hamilton star behavior controversy.

    Image credits: madonna

    Ramos didn’t hold back when describing his frustration at the Queen of Pop’s lack of interest in the show.

    “I was like: ‘Damn, shorty,’” he said. “If you are not enjoying it that much, you know the door’s right there. You ain’t gotta stay here.”

    Hamilton star in period costume performing on stage, related to Madonna slammed for disrespectful behavior during show.

    Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty

    The actor is far from the only Hamilton cast member to call Madonna out for her behavior during the performance. 

    Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical’s creator, tweeted at the time:

    “Tonight was the first time I asked stage management NOT to allow a celebrity (who was texting all through Act 2) backstage.”

    Though Miranda never named names, fans were quick to point fingers at Madonna.

    Madonna wearing a black hoodie and ripped pants, posing indoors amid clothes, linked to Hamilton star behavior controversy.

    Image credits: madonna

    Eventually, the rumor became so widespread that her publicist was forced to issue a denial via Us Weekly, which read:

    “It’s not true. She was invited backstage four different times.”

    The representative further insisted the pop star only texted after the show during a fundraising pitch and had already made a “generous donation.”

    The incident allegedly caused Madonna to not be invited backstage after her behavior angered most cast members

    Madonna posing outdoors at night in a black outfit, relating to Madonna blasted by Hamilton star for disrespectful behavior.

    Image credits: madonna

    Miranda’s publicist version of events would quickly be shot down by another member of the cast, Jonathan Groff, who played the part of King George III in the original Broadway cast.

    “She was not invited backstage because that b**** was on her phone,” he said, explaining that everyone in the audience that day was aware of Madonna’s “disrespectful” gesture.

    “It was a black void of the audience in front of us and her face was perfectly lit by the light of her iPhone through three-quarters of the show.”

    Hamilton star wearing glasses and white shirt seated in theater, reacting to Madonna blasted for disrespectful behavior during show.

    Image credits: CBS Photo Archive/Getty

    Now, 10 years later, reactions to Ramos’ comments have been mixed. Some have defended Madonna, questioning why the matter is being revisited after so long.

    “So some random guy is having a go at Madge for something she did after 10 years when she was looking elsewhere during his big moment?” one user wrote. “Surely every member of the audience counts, not just Madge.”

    Madonna wearing black wide-brim hat and sunglasses posing against a plain wall, related to Hamilton star criticism.

    Image credits: madonna

    Others were more critical, taking swipes at Hamilton’s quality.

    “Maybe she realized it was crap?” another asked. “I don’t blame her, it’s the most boring musical ever.”

    Her supporters questioned why the event was being revisited a decade after it happened

    Madonna wearing blue dress and sunglasses, striking a dynamic pose indoors amid white cabinetry and décor.

    Image credits: madonna

    Another netizen referenced a more recent controversy from 2024, when Madonna faced criticism for unknowingly calling out a disabled fan during her Celebration Tour stop in Los Angeles.

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, the incident took place at the Kia Forum on March 9, after the singer noticed an audience member sitting and addressed them directly from the stage.

    “What are you doing sitting down over there?” she asked.

    Eventually, she realized the fan was in a wheelchair and quickly attempted to correct herself.

    “Oh, OK. Politically incorrect,” she said. “Sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here.”

    Hamilton star taking a selfie with a large audience in a theater setting during a show performance event.

    Image credits: stewphotographynyc / anthonyramosofficial

    The clip went viral on social media, with many accusing her of not being sincere in her apology and having a pattern of thoughtless behavior.

    “Staring at your mobile or iPad during a theatrical performance shows a total lack of respect to the actors onstage,” a viewer wrote.

    “Her legacy isn’t an excuse to be a distractingly rude audience member,” another added.

    “Desperate.” While some were happy to criticize Madonna, others questioned why Ramos felt the need to revisit the subject

    Comment from Holly Edmaiston criticizing Madonna for calling out a woman in a wheelchair during concert, highlighting disrespectful behavior.

    Comment from Stephen Quatro, a top fan, calling Madonna the prima donna in an online post about Hamilton performance behavior.

    Comment reading I love the Madonna hate posted by top fan Jill Broom about Madonna slammed by Hamilton star for disrespectful behavior during show

    Comment from Traci Tucker criticizing Madonna, highlighting controversy during Hamilton performance and disrespectful behavior concerns.

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Madonna slammed by Hamilton star for disrespectful behavior during the show in Atlanta.

    Comment by Morné Laubscher saying Anthony needs some relevance again with laughing emojis and reaction icons.

    User James Hue commenting, questioning if Anthoney needs attention again, reacting to Madonna blasted by Hamilton star.

    Comment by Chauncey Dandridge about Anthony Ramos, related to Madonna slammed by Hamilton star for disrespectful behavior during show.

    Comment criticizing acting instead of Madonna's behavior during Hamilton performance, highlighting disrespectful behavior concerns.

    Comment criticizing Anthony Ramos for disrespectful behavior towards Madonna during Hamilton performance and fundraising support.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I remember this from back when it happened. Guess he’s still pissed off by it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    What does the current headline for this article even mean? ---> "Madonna-Slammed-By-Madonna Blasted By Hamilton Star For ‘Disrespectful’ Behavior During Show-Star-For-Behavior-During-Hamilton-Performance"?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
