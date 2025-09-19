Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Madonna, 67, Risks Spilling Out Of A Sheer Lace Dress In A Sizzling Photo Shoot Amid Comeback
Madonna in a sheer lace dress posing for a sizzling photo shoot during her comeback at age 67 against a pink background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Madonna, 67, Risks Spilling Out Of A Sheer Lace Dress In A Sizzling Photo Shoot Amid Comeback

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Madonna broke the internet with a racy photo shoot to celebrate her return to Warner Records, the label that helped launch her to superstardom.

The music legend took to Instagram on Thursday (September 18) to share photos of herself posing on a mattress in lacy lingerie.

The 67-year-old wore a pink-and-white Rosamosario set, featuring a silk slip dress with a plunging neckline and a floor-length robe.

Highlights
  • Madonna marked her return to Warner Records after nearly 20 years, announcing a new album.
  • The Queen of Pop will release a sequel to 'Confessions on a Dance Floor,' set for 2026.
  • She announced her comeback with an extremely risqué photo shoot in a sheer lace look.
    Madonna wearing a butterfly-embroidered jacket, posing indoors with blonde hair and subtle makeup in a casual setting.

    Madonna marked her return to Warner Records after nearly 20 years with a racy photoshoot
    Madonna wearing a butterfly-embroidered jacket, posing indoors with blonde hair and subtle makeup in a casual setting.

    Image credits: madonna/Instagram

    In one shot, Madonna posed with her legs apart, completing the sensual look with fishnet tights, layered cross necklaces, and gold Baby Phat heels, reportedly the same shoes she wore in 2005 to promote her album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

    In the caption, the True Blue singer announced her return to Warner after nearly 20 years and teased a Confessions sequel slated for release in 2026.

    “Almost 2 decades later – And it Feels like home with Warner Records!” she wrote. “Back to music, Back to the Dance Floor, Back to where it all began! COADF- P. 2 🪩 2026.”

    Madonna wearing sheer lace dress and fishnet stockings in a sizzling photo shoot, striking a bold and confident pose.

    Madonna wearing sheer lace dress and fishnet stockings in a sizzling photo shoot, striking a bold and confident pose.

    Image credits: madonna/Instagram

    Madonna released her albums through Warner for the first 25 years of her career, beginning in 1982 when she signed with Seymour Stein’s label subsidiary, Sire Records, according to Billboard.

    The following year, the Queen of Pop dropped her self-titled debut, which featured hits such as Everybody, Burning Up, Holiday, Lucky Star, and Borderline.

    “From being a struggling artist in New York City to signing a record deal to release just three singles it seemed at the time my world would never be the same again and in fact that couldn’t have been truer,” Madonna said in a statement announcing her return to the label. 

    The superstar stunned in a sheer lace dress and matching floor-length robe

    Madonna, 67, wearing a sheer lace dress and fishnet stockings in a bold and sizzling photo shoot pose.

    Madonna, 67, wearing a sheer lace dress and fishnet stockings in a bold and sizzling photo shoot pose.

    Image credits: madonna/Instagram

    Madonna wearing a sheer lace dress with floral details, posing against a pink textured background in a sizzling photo shoot.

    Madonna wearing a sheer lace dress with floral details, posing against a pink textured background in a sizzling photo shoot.

    Image credits: madonna/Instagram

    She added that she looked forward to “making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations.”

    Her upcoming album will be her first full-length collection of new songs since 2019’s Madame X, which dabbled in Latin and world music sounds.

    According to the release, Madonna will once again collaborate with producer/songwriter Stuart Price for the sequel to Confessions, which featured the hits like Get Together and Sorry. The LP also spawned Hung Up, an ABBA-sampling track that became a No. 1 hit on the Billboard dance charts.

    Madonna will make a comeback to dance music with a sequel to Confessions on a Dance Floor

    Madonna posing in a sheer lace dress with layered cross necklaces and wavy blonde hair in a sizzling photo shoot.

    Madonna posing in a sheer lace dress with layered cross necklaces and wavy blonde hair in a sizzling photo shoot.

    Image credits: madonna/Instagram

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot for her comeback campaign.

    Madonna in a sheer lace dress and veil posing against a pink backdrop during a sizzling photo shoot.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot for her comeback campaign.

    Madonna in a sheer lace dress and veil posing against a pink backdrop during a sizzling photo shoot.

    Image credits: madonna/Instagram

    Comment highlighting Madonna's age and resilience compared to Mick Jagger amid her sizzling photo shoot risks.

    Comment highlighting Madonna's age and resilience compared to Mick Jagger amid her sizzling photo shoot risks.
    Warner Records said they were “honored” to welcome Madonna back to the label, describing the songstress as “the blueprint, the rule-breaker, the ultimate cultural juggernaut.”

    They added that the signing would usher in a new creative era in her lengthy career.

    “For decades, she has not only defined the sound of global pop music but also reshaped culture itself with her vision, innovation, and fearless artistry.

    “This signing represents a historic, full circle moment, one that brings her back to the label where it all began and reaffirms her unparalleled influence, setting the stage for an exciting new era of creativity and impact.”

    Madonna was signed to Warner Records for the first 25 years of her career

    Madonna in a sheer lace dress lying on a bed with flowers and a vintage typewriter in a pink photo shoot setting

    Madonna in a sheer lace dress lying on a bed with flowers and a vintage typewriter in a pink photo shoot setting

    Image credits: madonna/Instagram

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot for her comeback.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot for her comeback.

    Madonna celebrated her 67th birthday last month in Siena, Italy, with her boyfriend, 29-year-old former soccer player Akeem Morris, and two of her daughters, Lourdes and Mercy.

    The Grammy winner’s new music era will seemingly be accompanied by a change in her appearance as well.

    According to reports, her boyfriend encouraged her to embrace her natural beauty rather than continue with cosmetic procedures, following her much-discussed appearance at the 2023 Grammys, where many speculated she had used heavy facial fillers.

    Madonna in a sheer lace dress posing in a dramatic photo shoot with flowing fabric and glittery shoes.

    Madonna in a sheer lace dress posing in a dramatic photo shoot with flowing fabric and glittery shoes.

    Image credits: madonna/Instagram

    Comment discussing Madonna’s evolving image and hopes for a fresh look and successful comeback.

    Comment discussing Madonna’s evolving image and hopes for a fresh look and successful comeback.

    “She’s starting to listen to Akeem, who tells her she’s beautiful,” a source told The New York Post. “She doesn’t normally listen to anyone but she does him.

    “She now wants to own being 67 rather than trying to look 27,” the insider added. “And so she’s been doing things like LED lights, oxygen facials, lymphatic drainage — things that just give your face a refresh.

    “Everyone is obsessed with what she’s done to her face, and so she’s decided to try and look a bit more natural after that whole Grammys appearance a few years ago … Her face is so iconic that it needs to look like her — she wants it to look less sculpted and she wants her face to move.”

    The Material Girl hitmaker said she’s looking forward to “doing the unexpected” and “provoking a few needed conversations”

    Madonna in a sheer lace dress and fishnet stockings posing in a sizzling photo shoot for her comeback.

    Madonna in a sheer lace dress and fishnet stockings posing in a sizzling photo shoot for her comeback.

    Image credits: madonna/Instagram

    According to the source, working on her upcoming dance album has been like “medicine” for Madonna, following her 2023 hospitalization with a severe bacterial infection that left her in a medically induced coma for 48 hours, as well as the loss of her brother, Christopher Ciccone, to pancreatic cancer last year.

    “She is throwing herself into the studio again, and it’s healing for her,” the insider said. “She says the album is about ‘dancing through the pain’ and it has a story to it. The first Confessions was about escape, but this one is about survival. She’s lived a lot since 2005, and this is therapy set to a beat.”

    “You’re going to slay the dance floor again,” commented one fan ahead of Madonna’s Confessions sequel

    Madonna, 67, wearing a sheer lace dress in a sizzling photo shoot showcasing her bold comeback style.

    Madonna, 67, wearing a sheer lace dress in a sizzling photo shoot showcasing her bold comeback style.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot amid her highly anticipated comeback.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot amid her highly anticipated comeback.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot amid her comeback.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot amid her comeback.

    Comment praising Madonna for transcending paradigms and defying haters during her comeback.

    Comment praising Madonna for transcending paradigms and defying haters during her comeback.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot for her comeback.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot for her comeback.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot amid her comeback.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot amid her comeback.

    Comment from Julie Noble expressing admiration for Madonna’s bold attitude amid her comeback and photo shoot.

    Comment from Julie Noble expressing admiration for Madonna’s bold attitude amid her comeback and photo shoot.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot amid her comeback.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot amid her comeback.

    Akwiratékha Martin expressing excitement, hoping Madonna takes risks in a sheer lace dress photo shoot comeback.

    Akwiratékha Martin expressing excitement, hoping Madonna takes risks in a sheer lace dress photo shoot comeback.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot for her comeback.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot for her comeback.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot for her comeback.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot for her comeback.

    Goran Veliki in a casual setting, sharing a comment about AI potentially singing instead of a performer.

    Goran Veliki in a casual setting, sharing a comment about AI potentially singing instead of a performer.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot for her comeback.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot for her comeback.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot for her comeback.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot for her comeback.

    Comment by Shannon Severin saying its time to throw in the pop diva crown with reaction emojis visible.

    Comment by Shannon Severin saying its time to throw in the pop diva crown with reaction emojis visible.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot amid her comeback.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot amid her comeback.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot ahead of her comeback.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot ahead of her comeback.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot highlighting her comeback style.

    Madonna, 67, posing in a sheer lace dress during a sizzling photo shoot highlighting her comeback style.

    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    if she had the courage to show herself as she actually looks, not filtered and 'shopped into a completely unrecognisable person, some of us might be more receptive. 1980s to 1990s, she was in her prime. 2025, not so much. Well, she's only 2 years younger than I am, she'll be 68 next year.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    aniselibby
    aniselibby
    aniselibby
    Community Member
    12 hours ago

    Dan
    Dan
    Dan
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Someone stage an intervention

