Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Seems To Have Suffered A Nip Slip At Her Mom’s Birthday Party
Madonna's daughter Lourdes with blonde hair and red lipstick at a birthday party, possibly experiencing a nip slip.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Seems To Have Suffered A Nip Slip At Her Mom’s Birthday Party

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

17

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes Leon, the 28-year-old daughter of pop icon Madonna, may have suffered an unfortunate wardrobe mishap during her mother’s lavish birthday celebration, and it was her own mom who possibly caused it.

The incident was captured in a photo shared directly by Madonna, who posted a birthday recap to Instagram last Wednesday (August 20), following her star-studded 67th birthday getaway in Tuscany.

Highlights
  • Madonna celebrated her 67th birthday in Tuscany surrounded by all six of her children and her boyfriend, Akeem Morris.
  • A photo from the event showed her daughter Lourdes Leon, 28, appearing to suffer a wardrobe malfunction.
  • Madonna described the event as a dream, surrounded by loved ones.

“It’s still August so it’s still my Birthday!! Thank you for coming!” the Queen of Pop wrote alongside a carousel of images that included her children, her much-younger boyfriend, and a revealing snap of Lourdes attempting to cover up her chest mid-celebration.

RELATED:

    Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s eldest daughter, almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her mother’s 67th birthday

    Madonna sitting on ornate chair in lace outfit at birthday party, with fan and glamorous makeup and accessories.

    Image credits: madonna / Instagram

    The photo in question shows the Queen of Pop standing behind her eldest daughter, smiling with her arm draped affectionately around Lourdes’ shoulders. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But in doing so, she appeared to have unknowingly tugged down the neckline of her dress, exposing Lourdes’ chest in the process.

    Madonna and her daughter Lourdes at a party, with Lourdes wearing a revealing black outfit causing a nip slip.

    Image credits: Nina Westervelt / Getty Images

    Lourdescan be seen raising her arm, seemingly in an effort to both hold her mother’s hand and shield her chest at the same time. Her long, jet-black hair acted as an emergency curtain, partially covering her front.

    Group of people celebrating with Madonna's daughter Lourdes appearing to have a nip slip at her mom's birthday party.

    Image credits: madonna / Instagram

    The potential nip slip couldn’t tarnish the overall wholesome moment, however, as the 28-year-old was seen laughing alongside her mother and sister, Mercy James, in celebration of the family being together.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lourdes, Madonna's daughter, at her mom's birthday party wearing a black top with a visible wardrobe malfunction.

    The picture was taken during Madonna’s birthday trip to Italy. What made the event particularly meaningful this year wasn’t the glamorous outfits, the fireworks, or even the luxurious Tuscan villa: it was the presence of all six of her children, reunited under one roof.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Madonna celebrated her birthday surrounded by all six of her children, and boyfriend Akeem Morris

    Blonde woman wearing elaborate jewelry and a lace outfit, reflecting in a mirror at an elegant indoor event.

    Image credits: madonna / Instagram

    Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, and 12-year-old twins Stella and Estere Mwale, all gathered to celebrate their mother’s birthday.

    Madonna and a man posing together at an event, with Madonna wearing a detailed corset outfit.

    Image credits: madonna / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lourdes, the eldest, was born in 1996 from her relationship with Cuban-born fitness trainer and actor Carlos Leon. Often referred to as “Lola,” Lourdes has forged her own identity in the fashion and music industries.

    Madonna’s daughter Lourdes wearing a patterned dress and hat, walking with a man on a cobblestone street in stylish attire.

    Image credits: madonna / Instagram

    Rocco Ritchie, 25, is Madonna’s only child from her marriage to British director Guy Ritchie. Born in 2000, Rocco grew up in both the US and UK and famously had a tense custody battle play out between his parents during his teenage years.

    Comment by Sonja Manspile praising the celebration and encouraging to enjoy life in a cheerful tone.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2006, Madonna adopted David Banda from Malawi when he was one year old. He had been living in an orphanage after losing both of his biological parents to illness. Now a 19-year-old, David has grown into a talented musician.

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

    In 2009, the pop star adopted 4-year-old Mercy James. Much like with David, her adoption was met with legal scrutiny at the time, with Malawian courts initially denying Madonna’s application.

    Finally, in 2017, Madonna expanded her family once again by adopting twin sisters Stella and Estere Mwale, also from Malawi. The adoption of the twins marked the culmination of Madonna’s longstanding investment in the country through her charity, Raising Malawi.

    The Queen of Pop described the celebration as a “dream come true” surrounded by loved ones

    Lourdes, Madonna's daughter, with braided hair and friends at a party, captured in a close selfie indoors.

    Image credits: madonna / Instagram

    The rest of Madonna’s post featured a blend of glamor and wholesome moments. 

    In one picture, she posed in a glittering, semi-sheer corset with layered diamonds around her neck. In another, she shared a mother-daughter dinner with Mercy, both dressed in coordinated outfits.

    Crowd at an outdoor event, with spectators watching horse riders and participants in colorful traditional costumes.

    Image credits: madonna / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fans were moved by a particularly heartwarming moment between her and Rocco, who was seen planting a kiss on her forehead, and another photo of her leaning her head on his shoulder as they admired a candlelit statue.

    “She loves to celebrate her birthday in Italy and this was one of the best yet,” a source said, adding that “everyone turned out to support Madonna and she had an amazing trip.”

    Group of people overlooking large outdoor crowd at a birthday party, featuring Madonna's daughter Lourdes in a pink outfit.

    Image credits: madonna / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Also present at the festivities was Madonna’s current boyfriend, 29-year-old Akeem Morris, a model and boxer who has been linked to the pop star since early 2023.

    Madonna's daughter Lourdes wearing a satin dress and long coat at her mom's birthday party.

    Image credits: madonna / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The two reportedly met through one of her children’s boxing lessons. At 38 years her junior, Morris has sparked his share of headlines, especially given Madonna’s long history of dating younger men.

    Over the years, she’s been romantically linked to dancer Brahim Zaibat, model Jesus Luz, and choreographer Ahlamalik Williams, all of whom were decades younger than her at the time of their relationships.

    “Just like her mother.” Netizens took to social media to comment on Madonna’s birthday

    Madonna's daughter Lourdes at her mom's birthday party, wearing a revealing outfit with a possible nip slip moment.

    Madonna's daughter Lourdes at a birthday party, wearing a white top with a possible wardrobe malfunction.

    Comment on a social media post expressing disgust, referencing Madonna's daughter Lourdes and a nip slip incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text reading Lourdes is as rancid and rude, like her mother, criticizing Madonna’s daughter in an online post.

    Madonna's daughter Lourdes in a candid moment at her mom's birthday party with a possible nip slip incident.

    DeMarko Gage tweeting about Madonna, mentioning her as the queen of pop in a blue text box.

    Comment by Mauro Di Pietro saying You're a very italian girl with a red heart emoji and 10 reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Tara Lynn Rossiter celebrating a birthday, mentioning a fabulous day and including emojis like a diamond and music notes.

    Comment from Carlton Wilborn wishing Happy Birthday with party emoji, related to Madonna's daughter Lourdes nip slip.

    Comment by Stevie Purcell expressing admiration for a family photo, mentioning love and togetherness with heart emojis.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    17

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    17

    Open list comments

    2

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT