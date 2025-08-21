Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Seems To Have Suffered A Nip Slip At Her Mom’s Birthday Party

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes Leon, the 28-year-old daughter of pop icon Madonna, may have suffered an unfortunate wardrobe mishap during her mother’s lavish birthday celebration, and it was her own mom who possibly caused it.

The incident was captured in a photo shared directly by Madonna, who posted a birthday recap to Instagram last Wednesday (August 20), following her star-studded 67th birthday getaway in Tuscany.

“It’s still August so it’s still my Birthday!! Thank you for coming!” the Queen of Pop wrote alongside a carousel of images that included her children, her much-younger boyfriend, and a revealing snap of Lourdes attempting to cover up her chest mid-celebration.

Image credits: madonna / Instagram

The photo in question shows the Queen of Pop standing behind her eldest daughter, smiling with her arm draped affectionately around Lourdes’ shoulders.

But in doing so, she appeared to have unknowingly tugged down the neckline of her dress, exposing Lourdes’ chest in the process.

Image credits: Nina Westervelt / Getty Images

Lourdescan be seen raising her arm, seemingly in an effort to both hold her mother’s hand and shield her chest at the same time. Her long, jet-black hair acted as an emergency curtain, partially covering her front.

Image credits: madonna / Instagram

The potential nip slip couldn’t tarnish the overall wholesome moment, however, as the 28-year-old was seen laughing alongside her mother and sister, Mercy James, in celebration of the family being together.

The picture was taken during Madonna’s birthday trip to Italy. What made the event particularly meaningful this year wasn’t the glamorous outfits, the fireworks, or even the luxurious Tuscan villa: it was the presence of all six of her children, reunited under one roof.

Image credits: madonna / Instagram

Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, and 12-year-old twins Stella and Estere Mwale, all gathered to celebrate their mother’s birthday.

Image credits: madonna / Instagram

Lourdes, the eldest, was born in 1996 from her relationship with Cuban-born fitness trainer and actor Carlos Leon. Often referred to as “Lola,” Lourdes has forged her own identity in the fashion and music industries.

Image credits: madonna / Instagram

Rocco Ritchie, 25, is Madonna’s only child from her marriage to British director Guy Ritchie. Born in 2000, Rocco grew up in both the US and UK and famously had a tense custody battle play out between his parents during his teenage years.

In 2006, Madonna adopted David Banda from Malawi when he was one year old. He had been living in an orphanage after losing both of his biological parents to illness. Now a 19-year-old, David has grown into a talented musician.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

In 2009, the pop star adopted 4-year-old Mercy James. Much like with David, her adoption was met with legal scrutiny at the time, with Malawian courts initially denying Madonna’s application.

Finally, in 2017, Madonna expanded her family once again by adopting twin sisters Stella and Estere Mwale, also from Malawi. The adoption of the twins marked the culmination of Madonna’s longstanding investment in the country through her charity, Raising Malawi.

Image credits: madonna / Instagram

The rest of Madonna’s post featured a blend of glamor and wholesome moments.

In one picture, she posed in a glittering, semi-sheer corset with layered diamonds around her neck. In another, she shared a mother-daughter dinner with Mercy, both dressed in coordinated outfits.

Image credits: madonna / Instagram

Fans were moved by a particularly heartwarming moment between her and Rocco, who was seen planting a kiss on her forehead, and another photo of her leaning her head on his shoulder as they admired a candlelit statue.

“She loves to celebrate her birthday in Italy and this was one of the best yet,” a source said, adding that “everyone turned out to support Madonna and she had an amazing trip.”

Image credits: madonna / Instagram

Also present at the festivities was Madonna’s current boyfriend, 29-year-old Akeem Morris, a model and boxer who has been linked to the pop star since early 2023.

Image credits: madonna / Instagram

The two reportedly met through one of her children’s boxing lessons. At 38 years her junior, Morris has sparked his share of headlines, especially given Madonna’s long history of dating younger men.

Over the years, she’s been romantically linked to dancer Brahim Zaibat, model Jesus Luz, and choreographer Ahlamalik Williams, all of whom were decades younger than her at the time of their relationships.

“Just like her mother.” Netizens took to social media to comment on Madonna’s birthday

