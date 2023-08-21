Madonna Introduces Her Beau To Oldest Son, Rocco Ritchie, During Weekend’s Birthday Bash

Having celebrated her 65th birthday last Wednesday, Madonna spent the rest of the week in Lisbon, Portugal. During her time there, she took the opportunity to introduce her 29-year-old boyfriend, Joshua Popper, to her oldest son, Rocco Ritchie.

The 23-year-old is Madonna’s oldest child with ex-husband, filmmaker Guy Ritchie. Rocco joined his mother along with siblings Lourdes (26), David Banda (17), Mercy James (17), and twins Stella and Estere (10) for the celebratory trip over the weekend.

The “Material Girl” singer posted an Instagram photo in which she can be seen posing while Joshua places his hands on her waist.

Her relationship with Joshua began earlier this year after they met when he was providing training for David in the boxing ring. However, there are no details available about how their introduction went down at the party.

Madonna took this opportunity not only as a birthday celebration or a moment to introduce the most important men in her life; but also as a moment of gratitude after recovering from a severe bacterial infection that had landed her in hospital earlier this year.

“It’s great to be Alive… and Amazing To Be Able To Put On My Dancing Shoes And Celebrate My Birthday! I’m So Grateful. Thank You Lisbon And To All Who Made It Possible!” she wrote on her Instagram.

