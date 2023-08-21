 Madonna Introduces Her Beau To Oldest Son, Rocco Ritchie, During Weekend’s Birthday Bash | Bored Panda
Madonna Introduces Her Beau To Oldest Son, Rocco Ritchie, During Weekend’s Birthday Bash
Celebrities, Entertainment

Madonna Introduces Her Beau To Oldest Son, Rocco Ritchie, During Weekend’s Birthday Bash

Ignas Vieversys and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Having celebrated her 65th birthday last Wednesday, Madonna spent the rest of the week in Lisbon, Portugal. During her time there, she took the opportunity to introduce her 29-year-old boyfriend, Joshua Popper, to her oldest son, Rocco Ritchie.

The 23-year-old is Madonna’s oldest child with ex-husband, filmmaker Guy Ritchie. Rocco joined his mother along with siblings Lourdes (26), David Banda (17), Mercy James (17), and twins Stella and Estere (10) for the celebratory trip over the weekend.

Madonna introduced her boyfriend, Joshua Popper, to her oldest son Rocco during her 65th birthday celebration in Lisbon

Madonna Introduces Her Beau To Oldest Son, Rocco Ritchie, During Weekend's Birthday Bash

Image credits: madonna

Madonna and Joshua started dating earlier this year after the couple met while he was training her son David in the boxing ring

Madonna Introduces Her Beau To Oldest Son, Rocco Ritchie, During Weekend's Birthday Bash

Image credits: madonna

The “Material Girl” singer posted an Instagram photo in which she can be seen posing while Joshua places his hands on her waist.

Her relationship with Joshua began earlier this year after they met when he was providing training for David in the boxing ring. However, there are no details available about how their introduction went down at the party.

The 23-year-old Rocco is Madonna’s oldest child she received with her ex-husband, filmmaker Guy Ritchie

Madonna Introduces Her Beau To Oldest Son, Rocco Ritchie, During Weekend's Birthday Bash

Image credits: madonna

Madonna Introduces Her Beau To Oldest Son, Rocco Ritchie, During Weekend's Birthday Bash

Image credits: madonna

Madonna took this opportunity not only as a birthday celebration or a moment to introduce the most important men in her life; but also as a moment of gratitude after recovering from a severe bacterial infection that had landed her in hospital earlier this year.

“It’s great to be Alive… and Amazing To Be Able To Put On My Dancing Shoes And Celebrate My Birthday! I’m So Grateful. Thank You Lisbon And To All Who Made It Possible!” she wrote on her Instagram.

“It’s great to be Alive….. and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday!”

Image credits: mertalas

Image credits: madonna

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism.

Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
43 minutes ago

The only interesting this about this article is seeing how much editing Madonna's face has gone through on these pictures. More celebrity gossip c**p. Bored Panda do better. This is not Hello magazine.

Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
39 minutes ago

where can we downvote an article ?

