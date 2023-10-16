ADVERTISEMENT

After Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy stunned the Beyhive at the Renaissance World Tour with her incredible talent, now it’s the turn of Madonna’s 11-year-old daughter Estere to take the main stage.

The Material Girl singer kicked off her Celebration Tour Saturday night in London’s O2 arena, and fans of the Queen of Pop were excited to see many special guests steal the limelight.

Image credits: madonna

One of them was the fierce Estere, who impressed concertgoers with her improvised dance set to her mother’s iconic hit, Vogue. The song’s title refers to a dance style that originated in the Harlem underground ballroom scene in the 1980s.

To vogue, dancers shift their bodies and strike poses to imitate a catwalk model, using a lot of hand movements and death drops, which is exactly what Estere did in her black and yellow catsuit.

The Queen of Pop’s daughter showed off her best moves in a black and yellow catsuit

Image credits: howelldavies

Image credits: howelldavies

Her mom and Lourdes Leon, the hitmaker’s eldest daughter, served as judges and gave their approval by holding up the number “10” paddles.

“She’s gonna be a superstar! No doubt,” one fan wrote.

Madonna adopted Estere Ciccone and her twin sister, Stella, in February 2017 when the girls were four years old.

“I thought, ‘What am I waiting for? Why isn’t my kitchen filled with dancing children?’” she told People Magazine following the adoption.

But Estere isn’t the only Madonna heir to show popstar potential. The Like A Virgin singer also welcomed her 17-year-old daughter Chifundo “Mercy” James and her 18-year-old son David Banda Ritchie onstage for surprise performances.

Her mom and eldest sister, Lourdes Leon, served as judges, holding number 10 paddles to show their support

Image credits: howelldavies

Image credits: howelldavies

Mercy took the piano to play the instrumental for Bad Girl, a single featured in Madonna’s fifth studio album, Erotica.

Naturally, fans reacted to the performance by complimenting the teenager on her immense talent.

One fan wrote: “This was the highlight of the show,” while another one said “17 years old and you’re going to outshine everyone like that? Ok girl!”

The pianist was born in Malawi in 2006. The Michigan-born pop star applied to adopt her three years after her divorce from ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

As for David, he joined the stage with his guitar to play Prince’s Let’s Go Crazy and his mom’s 2003 song Mother and Father, a moving tribute to Madonna’s late mother, who passed away from breast cancer.

Madonna adopted Estere and her twin sister, Stella, in February 2017

Image credits: howelldavies

Speaking of the bond she shares with her children, the mother of six told Vanity Fair Italy in January: “Having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It’s a job that takes a lot of time. And it’s tiring because there’s never rest.”

You can watch the talented girl’s dance moves below

The career-spanning tour, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Queen of Pop’s first studio album, was meant to start on July 15 but was postponed due to a serious bacterial infection that sent the singer to the ICU for several days.

The popstar told Vanity Fair that having children is a “work of art”

Image credits: madonna

In addition to Estere, children Mercy James and David Banda Richie also made surprise appearances on stage

Image credits: madonna

The Celebration tour marked her return to stadium and arena touring since her Madame X shows in 2019 and 2020. While some shows were canceled because the singer suffered knee and hip injuries, the last ten were nixed because of the pandemic.

Fans applauded the young stars for their performances

Image credits: hoebutfashion

Image credits: MrMarcusWhite

Image credits: aiqchataaa

Image credits: Chiara_Sue

Image credits: rasalistair

Image credits: bey_nicka