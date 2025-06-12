”Welcome Back, Sabrina Carpenter”: Braless Madonna, 66, Turns Up The Heat For Pride Month

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixty-six never looked so good. Madonna, perhaps the OG Queen, is celebrating Pride Month with a collection of photos on her Instagram account.

In five photos, she poses on a bed in tasteful lingerie, at times, clutching flowers.

Madge has been supporting the LGBTQ+ community long before it was fashionable to do so. In a passionate post a few months ago, she spoke out about trans rights.

“Love the skin you’re in”: Madonna posts a message for Pride Month

Image credits: madonna

In the first photo, Madonna is lying on a bed with a few stalks of white flowers, her hair golden and blown out, with nude underwear and a white tank top.

The next is a close up of her face—her blue eyes nearly matching the flowers’ stems.

In other photos, either her underwear is different, or she’s playing with her hair.

Image credits: madonna

But they all portray her with an ethereal glow, giving both angel and adult film star.

The caption is a message to fans about Pride Month.

“Love the Skin you’re in. Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🩵” it reads.

She also hashtagged her new album and alter ego, Veronica Electronica, which will drop July 25th. The album is expected to be vinyl-only, with remixes from her hit album Ray of Light, released back in 1998.

“It’s kinda giving Bedtime Stories”: Netizens praise their queen

Image credits: madonna

Fans flooded her social media with adoring comments.

“Omg the queen is back in action!!” one person said.

“She’s really throwing back and giving that era alot of love as of late. Such a underrated moment in her prime,” said another.

Others noted she looked similar to her Bedtime Stories album from 1994.

“It’s kinda giving Bedtime Stories,” one person said.

“I thought it was something related to Bedtime Stories reissue at first!” another chimed in.

Still others noted a Sabrina Carpenter vibe: ”Welcome back Sabrina Carpenter.”

Even Madonna’s choice of orthodontics is cause for online debate

Image credits: madonna

The star stepped out at last month’s Met Gala in a cream colored suit designed by Haider Ackermann.

With her hair tied back, the singer gripped a cigar in her mouth. This year’s Met Gala theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” was meant to channel Black dandyism, which was the inspiration for the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition.

Madonna fans also noticed another portion of her look for the evening that seemed to be… different. Her teeth.

Image credits: madonna

The star’s famous gap-toothed smile was mysteriously absent, and instead smooth white veneers popped out from under her lips. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that Madonna had posted about visiting a dentist in Portugal, so perhaps, she’s gotten that gap closed?

All the most recent photos Madonna posted for Pride have her mouth closed, covered with a flower or obscured by her hand. Coincidence?

“Have we walked in their shoes?” Madonna speaks up for trans rights

Image credits: madonna

Regardless of her orthodontics, Madonna’s decision to post during Pride, with a message of support, is not a surprise to her fans.

Earlier this year, Madonna made a statement on her Instagram account, that, according to Gayety, an online publication for the LGBTQ+ community based in West Hollywood, Madonna’s post was heartfelt and authentic.

According to an article in Gayety, Madonna said in an Instagram post:

“How can we know what it feels like? Have we walked in their shoes? The lynch mob mentality in this country is at an all-time high. The excitement people get from watching others go down or be silenced, be blacklisted, is disturbing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

“Humanity should put more time and effort into lifting people up and supporting anyone who is striving to be the better version of themselves,” the magazine reported Madonna as saying.

Share icon Reinventing herself as Veronica Electronica: Madonna creates an album and an alter ego



Image credits: madonna

Ahead of the Ray of LIght remix release, Madonna explained on Instagram that making the Veronica Electronica album so many years ago was a seminal moment in her life.

“I was going through a huge metamorphosis,” Madonna said. “I had just given birth to my daughter Lola, I had found my spiritual path and I was ready to shed a new skin and take a road less traveled by.”

So, for the remix, she is channeling that energy with the creation of an alter ego, Veronica Electronica, whose Instagram hashtag is filled with vintage and black-and-white photos of Madonna.

Image credits: madonna

Madonna fans offer overwhelming support for new photos on her Instagram page for Pride Month

