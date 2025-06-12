Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Welcome Back, Sabrina Carpenter": Braless Madonna, 66, Turns Up The Heat For Pride Month
Madonna braless in a white tank top, posing indoors, turning up the heat for Pride Month celebration.
Celebrities, News

"Welcome Back, Sabrina Carpenter": Braless Madonna, 66, Turns Up The Heat For Pride Month

Sixty-six never looked so good. Madonna, perhaps the OG Queen, is celebrating Pride Month with a collection of photos on her Instagram account. 

In five photos, she poses on a bed in tasteful lingerie, at times, clutching flowers.

Madge has been supporting the LGBTQ+ community long before it was fashionable to do so. In a passionate post a few months ago, she spoke out about trans rights.

Highlights
  • The Queen of pop posted new Instagram photos showing herself in lingerie
  • She added a message of support for Pride Month
  • Netizens compare her look in the photos to those from earlier in her career
    “Love the skin you’re in”: Madonna posts a message for Pride Month

    Madonna, 66, wearing a black leather hat and sunglasses, posing braless to celebrate Pride Month with bold style.

    Image credits: madonna

    In the first photo, Madonna is lying on a bed with a few stalks of white flowers, her hair golden and blown out, with nude underwear and a white tank top.

    The next is a close up of her face—her blue eyes nearly matching the flowers’ stems. 

    In other photos, either her underwear is different, or she’s playing with her hair.

    Madonna, 66, with blonde hair and white top, holding white flowers in soft light for Pride Month celebration.

    Image credits: madonna

    Braless Madonna, 66, wearing a bold outfit and sunglasses, celebrating Pride Month with confident style.

    But they all portray her with an ethereal glow, giving both angel and adult film star.

    The caption is a message to fans about Pride Month.

    “Love the Skin you’re in. Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🩵” it reads.

    She also hashtagged her new album and alter ego, Veronica Electronica, which will drop July 25th. The album is expected to be vinyl-only, with remixes from her hit album Ray of Light, released back in 1998. 

     “It’s kinda giving Bedtime Stories”: Netizens praise their queen

    Madonna, 66, in white tank top and beige shorts, lying on bed holding small flowers for Pride Month celebration.

    Image credits: madonna

    Braless Madonna, 66, wearing a bold outfit and vibrant makeup, celebrating Pride Month with confidence and style.

    Fans flooded her social media with adoring comments. 

    “Omg the queen is back in action!!” one person said.

    “She’s really throwing back and giving that era alot of love as of late. Such a underrated moment in her prime,” said another.

    Others noted she looked similar to her Bedtime Stories album from 1994. 

    “It’s kinda giving Bedtime Stories,” one person said.

    “I thought it was something related to Bedtime Stories reissue at first!” another chimed in.

    Still others noted a Sabrina Carpenter vibe: ”Welcome back Sabrina Carpenter.”

    Even Madonna’s choice of orthodontics is cause for online debate

    Madonna, 66, with blonde hair holding white flowers, embracing braless look while celebrating Pride Month heat.

    Image credits: madonna

    Madonna, 66, braless and radiant, turning up the heat with a bold look for Pride Month celebration.

    The star stepped out at last month’s Met Gala in a cream colored suit designed by Haider Ackermann. 

    With her hair tied back, the singer gripped a cigar in her mouth. This year’s Met Gala theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” was meant to channel Black dandyism, which was the inspiration for the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition.

    Madonna fans also noticed another portion of her look for the evening that seemed to be… different. Her teeth.

    Madonna close-up portrait with blonde hair partially covering her face, highlighting her natural look for Pride Month.

    Image credits: madonna

    Madonna, 66, braless and confident, poses boldly turning up the heat for Pride Month celebration.

    The star’s famous gap-toothed smile was mysteriously absent, and instead smooth white veneers popped out from under her lips. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that Madonna had posted about visiting a dentist in Portugal, so perhaps, she’s gotten that gap closed?

    All the most recent photos Madonna posted for Pride have her mouth closed, covered with a flower or obscured by her hand. Coincidence?

    “Have we walked in their shoes?” Madonna speaks up for trans rights

    Madonna in a blue floral dress standing by a man eating cake, celebrating Pride Month with paintbrushes and decorations.

    Image credits: madonna

    Regardless of her orthodontics, Madonna’s decision to post during Pride, with a message of support, is not a surprise to her fans.

    Earlier this year, Madonna made a statement on her Instagram account, that, according to Gayety, an online publication for the LGBTQ+ community based in West Hollywood, Madonna’s post was heartfelt and authentic.

    According to an article in Gayety, Madonna said in an Instagram post: 

    “How can we know what it feels like? Have we walked in their shoes? The lynch mob mentality in this country is at an all-time high. The excitement people get from watching others go down or be silenced, be blacklisted, is disturbing.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

    “Humanity should put more time and effort into lifting people up and supporting anyone who is striving to be the better version of themselves,” the magazine reported Madonna as saying.

    Reinventing herself as Veronica Electronica: Madonna creates an album and an alter ego
    Madonna, 66, braless in white tank top and lingerie, posing on bed to turn up the heat for Pride Month celebration.

    Image credits: madonna

    Braless Madonna, 66, turns up the heat for Pride Month, embracing confidence and bold fashion choices.

    Ahead of the Ray of LIght remix release, Madonna explained on Instagram that making the Veronica Electronica album so many years ago was a seminal moment in her life.

    “I was going through a huge metamorphosis,” Madonna said. “I had just given birth to my daughter Lola, I had found my spiritual path and I was ready to shed a new skin and take a road less traveled by.”

    So, for the remix, she is channeling that energy with the creation of an alter ego, Veronica Electronica, whose Instagram hashtag is filled with vintage and black-and-white photos of Madonna.

    Madonna in a black polka dot dress and sunglasses posing with diverse group outdoors for Pride Month celebration.

    Image credits: madonna

    Madonna fans offer overwhelming support for new photos on her Instagram page for Pride Month

    Madonna, 66, braless and confident, celebrates Pride Month with bold style and vibrant energy.

    Madonna, 66, braless and vibrant, celebrates Pride Month with bold style and confident energy.

    Braless Madonna, 66, wearing a vibrant outfit, celebrates Pride Month with bold style and confidence.

    Madonna turns up the heat for Pride Month, showcasing confidence and bold style at age 66.

    Braless Madonna, 66, in vibrant outfit turning up the heat while celebrating Pride Month with confidence and style.

    Madonna, 66, braless and bold, turns up the heat celebrating Pride Month with vibrant style and confidence.

    Madonna, 66, turns up the heat for Pride Month wearing bold braless outfit celebrating confidence and self-expression.

    Madonna, 66, braless and stylish, confidently celebrates Pride Month with a bold and radiant look.

    Madonna, 66, braless and confident, celebrating Pride Month with bold style and vibrant energy outdoors.

    Madonna, 66, in a bold braless outfit turning up the heat for Pride Month with confident style and energy.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I'm a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life's good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I'm a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life's good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    What do you think ?
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago

    "Love the skin you're in" makes no sense to me as a Pride message. Maybe as an anti-racist theme? And if Madonna really loved the skin she wouldn't use filters on those photos. "Just be yourself" is a better message. If Madonna's self-perception is ageless and s**y, then filters are fine.

