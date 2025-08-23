Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Madonna Hits Retirement Age And Reportedly Follows Her 29YO BF’s Unexpected Cosmetic Change Advice
Madonna with her 29-year-old boyfriend, wearing stylish outfits at a nighttime event, following cosmetic change advice.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Madonna Hits Retirement Age And Reportedly Follows Her 29YO BF’s Unexpected Cosmetic Change Advice

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The so-named “Queen of Pop” Madonna, 67, is taking beauty advice from her 29-year-old beau Akeem Morris, and according to an insider, it has a lot to do with her reputation for cosmetic surgery.

The news comes as the legendary songstress and her family live it up on their holiday in Italy, a week after her most recent birthday.

Highlights
  • Madonna, 67, is said to be influenced by her 29-year-old boyfriend Akeem Morris in her beauty choices.
  • She’s reportedly moving away from cosmetic surgery and toward less invasive treatments like LED facials and lymphatic drainage.
  • This comes after heavy criticism of her appearance at the 2023 Grammys.

“She’s starting to listen to Akeem, who tells her she’s beautiful,” the source leaked to the press.

RELATED:

    Madonna has long been associated with trying to beat back the effects of age with plastic surgery

    Madonna wearing sunglasses and a hoodie on city street, highlighting cosmetic change advice from her 29YO boyfriend.

    Image credits: madonna

    “She doesn’t normally listen to anyone but she does [to] him,” an insider speaking to the New York Post observed.

    “She now wants to own being 67 rather than trying to look 27. And so she’s been doing things like LED lights, oxygen facials, lymphatic drainage — things that just give your face a refresh.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The source acknowledged that the sexagenarian has become synonymous with plastic surgery, saying:

    Madonna with her 29-year-old boyfriend at night, both dressed in stylish vintage-inspired outfits outdoors.

    Image credits: madonna

    “Everyone is obsessed with what she’s done to her face, and so she’s decided to try and look a bit more natural after that whole Grammys appearance a few years ago.”

    The news follows two years after she pitched up at the Grammys looking nothing like herself

    The spectacle the leaker was referring to dates back to 2023, when the Into the Groove singer introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras’s Unholy at the Grammys on February 5 that year.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

    “But it was Madonna’s looks that gained the attention of some viewers,” The UK Standard reported at the time.

    As a nod to the observation, one fan wrote, “[I turned on the television and] it was Madonna and I had to get up and stand closer to make sure it was her.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “What has happened to #Madonna?? Is it just me or does she look like someone who looks like Madonna?” asked another.

    Fans were not impressed with her at the time

    Madonna happily performing with a live band, embracing change as she follows her boyfriend's cosmetic advice.

    Image credits: madonna

    It seemed the actress was well aware of the revolutionary change she had made to her features and took to the internet 15 days later to flaunt it.

    “Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol,” she wrote on X. 

    There was an overwhelming sentiment of dissent in the comment thread, with one critic writing: “You are a lot of things lady….but cute is not one of them.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Phone hoooooome,” chimed another, quoting from the alien movie E.T.

    The revelations about Morris’s bearing on the actress’s cosmetic choices comes as she seeks to take a more natural approach to her beauty

    Madonna celebrating with a unique pink cake, embracing cosmetic change advice from her young boyfriend.

    Image credits: madonna

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The recent leak to the press about Morris’s influence on Madonna suggests that she wants to return to an earlier version of herself—organically.

    “Her face is so iconic that it needs to look like her — she wants it to look less sculpted and she wants her face to move,” the insider elaborated.

    “She is glowing these days, and a lot of that is down to Akeem,” they observed.

    Madonna with her 29YO boyfriend sharing a tender moment amid talks of retirement age and cosmetic change advice.

    Image credits: madonna

    The recent leak to the press about Morris’s influence on Madonna suggests that she wants to return to an earlier version of herself—organically.

    “Her face is so iconic that it needs to look like her — she wants it to look less sculpted and she wants her face to move,” the insider elaborated.

    “She is glowing these days, and a lot of that is down to Akeem,” they observed.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He featured in her Fourth of July pics in 2024, giving to the speculation that he and Madonna started their relationship sometime around then.

    “She has let her photos do the talking. She posted some photos of them being intimate in a carousel, captioned, ‘Hot Fun in The Summer Time’,” Elleobserved in February 2025.

    The songstress, according to reports, does not expect the relationship to last forever

    Madonna outdoors with friends under a tree, showcasing her style amid cosmetic change advice from her 29YO boyfriend.

    Image credits: madonna

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Among the recent revelations about Morris’s influence on Madonna’s cosmetic decisions is the report that she does not expect the relationship with the 29-year-old to go on forever.

    Be that as it may, Morris has expectations to meet.

    Madonna walking with her boyfriend in vintage style outfits on a cobblestone street, embracing cosmetic change advice.

    Image credits: madonna

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Among the recent revelations about Morris’s influence on Madonna’s cosmetic decisions is the report that she does not expect the relationship with the 29-year-old to go on forever.

    Be that as it may, Morris has expectations to meet.

    Some netizens find her dating a man in his 20s to be “unpalatable”

    Tweet discussing Madonna's undeniable impact on music and her influence on women in the industry.

    Image credits: Hat3Asylum

    Screenshot of a Twitter birthday message for Madonna, referencing her retirement age and cosmetic change advice.

    Image credits: LucasSa56947288

    Tweet discussing Madonna hitting retirement age and following her boyfriend's unexpected cosmetic change advice.

    Image credits: hard_tingz

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Madonna hitting retirement age and following cosmetic change advice from her younger boyfriend.

    Image credits: DKAstrology

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Madonna hitting retirement age and following her 29YO boyfriend's cosmetic change advice.

    Image credits: whotfisjovana

    Tweet from Katy Perry Korea praising Madonna as queen of pop, relating to Madonna's retirement age and boyfriend’s cosmetic advice.

    Image credits: katycat_korea

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Madonna as an iconic figure at retirement age following her boyfriend’s cosmetic change advice.

    Image credits: mediaXsamurai

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet showing praise for Madonna at 67 years old, described as more iconic than half the music industry combined.

    Image credits: 0xmxp

    Tweet on Madonna hitting retirement age and following cosmetic advice from her 29-year-old boyfriend, reflecting on her iconic looks.

    Image credits: scar_web3

    Screenshot of a tweet celebrating Madonna’s career as she reportedly follows cosmetic change advice from her younger boyfriend.

    Image credits: FrakkJason47117

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Madonna hitting retirement age and following her 29YO boyfriend’s cosmetic advice.

    Image credits: impxrfectforyou

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning a diva with a comment on ominous energy related to Madonna cosmetic advice.

    Image credits: whotfisjovana

    Madonna at retirement age with boyfriend discussing his unexpected cosmetic change advice in a candid moment.

    Image credits: Scope360Journal

    Social media comment on Madonna hitting retirement age and following her 29YO boyfriend's cosmetic change advice.

    Image credits: hard_tingz

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    0

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT