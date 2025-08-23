Madonna Hits Retirement Age And Reportedly Follows Her 29YO BF’s Unexpected Cosmetic Change Advice

ADVERTISEMENT

The so-named “Queen of Pop” Madonna, 67, is taking beauty advice from her 29-year-old beau Akeem Morris, and according to an insider, it has a lot to do with her reputation for cosmetic surgery.

The news comes as the legendary songstress and her family live it up on their holiday in Italy, a week after her most recent birthday.

Highlights Madonna, 67, is said to be influenced by her 29-year-old boyfriend Akeem Morris in her beauty choices.

She’s reportedly moving away from cosmetic surgery and toward less invasive treatments like LED facials and lymphatic drainage.

This comes after heavy criticism of her appearance at the 2023 Grammys.

“She’s starting to listen to Akeem, who tells her she’s beautiful,” the source leaked to the press.

Madonna has long been associated with trying to beat back the effects of age with plastic surgery

Image credits: madonna

“She doesn’t normally listen to anyone but she does [to] him,” an insider speaking to the New York Post observed.

“She now wants to own being 67 rather than trying to look 27. And so she’s been doing things like LED lights, oxygen facials, lymphatic drainage — things that just give your face a refresh.”

The source acknowledged that the sexagenarian has become synonymous with plastic surgery, saying:

Image credits: madonna

“Everyone is obsessed with what she’s done to her face, and so she’s decided to try and look a bit more natural after that whole Grammys appearance a few years ago.”

The news follows two years after she pitched up at the Grammys looking nothing like herself

The spectacle the leaker was referring to dates back to 2023, when the Into the Groove singer introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras’s Unholy at the Grammys on February 5 that year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

“But it was Madonna’s looks that gained the attention of some viewers,” The UK Standard reported at the time.

As a nod to the observation, one fan wrote, “[I turned on the television and] it was Madonna and I had to get up and stand closer to make sure it was her.”

“What has happened to #Madonna?? Is it just me or does she look like someone who looks like Madonna?” asked another.

Fans were not impressed with her at the time

Image credits: madonna

It seemed the actress was well aware of the revolutionary change she had made to her features and took to the internet 15 days later to flaunt it.

“Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol,” she wrote on X.

There was an overwhelming sentiment of dissent in the comment thread, with one critic writing: “You are a lot of things lady….but cute is not one of them.”

“Phone hoooooome,” chimed another, quoting from the alien movie E.T.

The revelations about Morris’s bearing on the actress’s cosmetic choices comes as she seeks to take a more natural approach to her beauty

Image credits: madonna

The recent leak to the press about Morris’s influence on Madonna suggests that she wants to return to an earlier version of herself—organically.

“Her face is so iconic that it needs to look like her — she wants it to look less sculpted and she wants her face to move,” the insider elaborated.

“She is glowing these days, and a lot of that is down to Akeem,” they observed.

Image credits: madonna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

He featured in her Fourth of July pics in 2024, giving to the speculation that he and Madonna started their relationship sometime around then.

“She has let her photos do the talking. She posted some photos of them being intimate in a carousel, captioned, ‘Hot Fun in The Summer Time’,” Elleobserved in February 2025.

The songstress, according to reports, does not expect the relationship to last forever

Image credits: madonna

Among the recent revelations about Morris’s influence on Madonna’s cosmetic decisions is the report that she does not expect the relationship with the 29-year-old to go on forever.

Be that as it may, Morris has expectations to meet.

Image credits: madonna

