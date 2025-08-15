Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Sophie Turner Confesses To Breaking A-List Couple's Engagement With Her 'Accidental Flirting'
Sophie Turner speaking animatedly in a black lace dress during a late night talk show interview.
Celebrities, Relationships

Sophie Turner Confesses To Breaking A-List Couple’s Engagement With Her ‘Accidental Flirting’

Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner, 29, recently revealed that she has a superpower—the ability to break up engagements with a wink and a wave.

She disclosed this information on the Late Night Show with Seth Meyers as they reminisced about a 2015 San Diego Comic-Con convention where they first met.

The sit down comes after she hit back at fan criticism after posting images of herself–as a single mother of two–enjoying a night on the town. 

Highlights
  • Turner says a wave at Comic-Con 2015 accidentally ended an unnamed couple’s engagement.
  • She faced “mom shaming” after posting photos of herself at a concert as a single mother.
  • Turner defended herself, citing shared custody of her daughters with ex-husband Joe Jonas.
RELATED:

    Sophie Turner waved at an actor on behalf of a friend, and it had a knock-on effect

    Image credits: sophiet

    Image credits: sophiet

    Chatting with Meyers on August 14, Turner recalled what happened at the event’s after party.

    “We were going to have a great night… and I can’t name names ’cause I’ll get in trouble,” she told her host.

    “But I had brought my best friend from school days and she saw an actor she absolutely loved and asked if I could just say ‘hi’. And that was it.” Or at least that is what she thought at the time.

    Image credits: sophiet

    Image credits: sophiet

    Later that night, she saw a woman staring and recognized her as a star she admired. Turner  moved over to pay her a compliment, but did not get that far.

    Turner was confronted by a woman who asked her to stop flirting with her man

    “So I dance on over and she goes, ‘Can you stop f****** flirting with my fiancé?,’” Turner continued.

    “And I was like, ‘Who’s your fiancée?’” The woman then pointed in the direction of the man she had just waved at—a man who Turner claims she did not know.

    Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

    Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

    According to Turner, her little greeting had a life-changing effect on the unnamed couple that same night.

    “[It] turns out, they broke their engagement off that night because of my [wave].”

    “I didn’t realize I held this power,” she joked.

    Turner and Joe Jonas met around the same time

    Turner’s own relationship with Joe Jonas ended in 2023 when he filed for divorce.

    Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

    Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

    The two started dating the year after the fateful Comic-Con fallout. They began chatting on Instagram, got engaged in 2019, married first in Las Vegas, then celebrated their nuptials again in a decadent affair in France later the same year, perPeople.

    In 2023, however, the relationship took the route that so many Hollywood marriages do when Jonas filed for divorce, citing “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken” as the reason.

    Jonas and Turner share two girls–Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3–who were recently dragged into the spotlight after she posted images of herself at an Oasis concert.

    A fight broke out in the thread of her recent photo dump over a bout of “mom shaming”

    “Bucket hats & beers…. That’ll do me. Thank you,” she captioned the slideshow.

    The comment section lit up, with one mother writing: “Having kids and still being me – that’s the dream.”

    This comment drew 45 reactions fraught with infighting and accusations of misogyny and racism in the mix.

    “Do you have children? Do you know they have a dad? Do you know a woman needs also time for herself even if she has kids? Stop being so full of hate towards women who can enjoy their lives!” argued one person in Turner’s defense.

    Image credits: sophiet

    Image credits: sophiet

    “Lmfao I think she has forgotten that she has two kids,” came another criticism.

    Turner would not let it pass.

    Turner slammed her critics, saying they can not think for themselves 

    “Ah I’m so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves,” she parried. 

    “So… Get this… There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.”

    Image credits: sophiet

    Image credits: sophiet

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sophie Turner Confesses To Breaking A-List Couple's Engagement With Her 'Accidental Flirting'

    Image credits: sophiet

    Unfazed by the so-called “mom shaming” debacle, she was seen out on the town on August 14 again in New York.

    Despite their separation, Jonas and Turner appear to be on good terms. In a May TikTok interview with British life coach, Jay Shetty, he described his coparenting relationship with Turner as “beautiful.”

    “Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true,” he said.

    Netizens are not sold the on the accidental flirting

    Sophie Turner Confesses To Breaking A-List Couple's Engagement With Her 'Accidental Flirting'

    Sophie Turner Confesses To Breaking A-List Couple's Engagement With Her 'Accidental Flirting'

    Sophie Turner Confesses To Breaking A-List Couple's Engagement With Her 'Accidental Flirting'

    Sophie Turner Confesses To Breaking A-List Couple's Engagement With Her 'Accidental Flirting'

    Sophie Turner Confesses To Breaking A-List Couple's Engagement With Her 'Accidental Flirting'

    Sophie Turner Confesses To Breaking A-List Couple's Engagement With Her 'Accidental Flirting'

    Sophie Turner Confesses To Breaking A-List Couple's Engagement With Her 'Accidental Flirting'

    Sophie Turner Confesses To Breaking A-List Couple's Engagement With Her 'Accidental Flirting'

    Sophie Turner Confesses To Breaking A-List Couple's Engagement With Her 'Accidental Flirting'

    Sophie Turner Confesses To Breaking A-List Couple's Engagement With Her 'Accidental Flirting'

    Sophie Turner Confesses To Breaking A-List Couple's Engagement With Her 'Accidental Flirting'

