Madonna Admits JFK Jr. Was Her “Most Unforgettable” Intimate Experience, With One Surprising Caveat

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Madonna has reportedly revealed the identity of her most unforgettable intimate experience among her late former lovers, though the claim comes with a surprising complication.

The 67-year-old singer made the revelation while promoting her upcoming album, Confessions II, through a Pride-season partnership with Grindr.

The pop icon reportedly appeared in an unreleased video alongside designer Raul Lopez and a group of prominent queer nightlife, fashion and entertainment figures.

Highlights Madonna named John F. Kennedy Jr. as her most memorable intimate encounter.

Older accounts have claimed Madonna and Kennedy’s late-1980s fling may never have been "consummated."

The reported revelation comes as Madonna prepares to release her 15th studio album, ‘Confessions II,’ on July 3.

“I’m only going to name d*ad people,” Madonna answered, before covering her mouth and whispering:

“John Kennedy Jr.”

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Madonna surprised fans by revealing that her most memorable intimate encounter was with none other than John F. Kennedy Jr.

Image credits: Getty/George De Sota

The answer drew a loud reaction from the group, as it shattered several older accounts claiming Madonna and Kennedy’s brief fling may never have been consummated in the conventional sense.

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Madonna and JFK Jr. were briefly linked in the late 1980s, when she was still married to Sean Penn and Kennedy was dating model and actress Christina Haag.

Their connection was revisited in JFK Jr.: An Intimate Oral Biography, the 2024 book by RoseMarie Terenzio and Liz McNeil.

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“Madonna was totally a fling,” one of Kennedy’s close friends said in the book. “Nothing more. Barely a fling at that.”

The same source claimed the pop star pursued Kennedy while she was at the height of her fame.

It was “all about physical attraction, it wasn’t going to be anything beyond that,” the friend said.

Image credits: Getty/Mitchell Gerber

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In the reported Grindr exchange, Lopez allegedly added: “Everyone says his d**k was crazy and he was a good f**k.”

“Mmm hmm,” Madonna reportedly replied.

“You’re the third person I’ve heard say that,” Lopez allegedly told her.

Several biographies have stated that the relationship between Kennedy and Madonna never became intimate

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The caveat is that older accounts tell a less straightforward story.

For instance, the 2007 biography, American Legacy: The Story of John and Caroline Kennedy, claimed Kennedy Jr. and Madonna did not have intimacy because protection was not available at a Chicago hotel and Madonna was serious about HIV prevention.

Image credits: Getty/Vinnie Zuffante

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Rob Littell, a Brown University friend of Kennedy’s, has also been quoted as saying: “To John’s great chagrin, the relationship was never completed.”

Celebrity photographer Andrew Morton’s 2001 biography Madonna also claimed Kennedy was “too nervous for them to click s**ually,” which runs directly against the idea that he was clearly Madonna’s best-ever lover.

Image credits: Getty/Sonia Moskowitz

The 2024 oral biography also claimed Kennedy later told Penn that he “never knew Madonna in the biblical sense,” though that specific account has not been independently verified.

Penn appeared on the December 1998 cover of Kennedy’s politics-as-lifestyle George magazine, and the two reportedly had dinner years after the Madonna-Kennedy fling.

Kennedy Jr. passed away in a plane crash in 1999 at age 38

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Kennedy’s life ended on July 16, 1999, during a private flight that was supposed to take him, his wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and her sister Lauren Bessette from New Jersey to Massachusetts.

The group left Essex County Airport in Fairfield, New Jersey, at 8:38 pm in a Piper Saratoga II HP piloted by Kennedy himself.

Image credits: FlugKerl2/Wikimedia Commons & National Transportation Safety Board

They were headed first to Martha’s Vineyard, where Lauren was expected to be dropped off, before Kennedy and Carolyn continued to Hyannis Port for the wedding of his cousin Rory Kennedy the next day.

Kennedy was a licensed pilot, but he was not certified to fly solely by instruments. That became central to the crash investigation because the flight took place at night over water, with haze and darkness limiting visual references.

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The National Transportation Safety Board later concluded that the crash was caused by Kennedy’s failure to maintain control of the plane during descent, the result of spatial disorientation.

The aircraft crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Martha’s Vineyard at about 9:41 pm, roughly an hour after takeoff.

Kennedy, Carolyn and Lauren lost their lives on impact.

The reported Grindr moment arrives as Madonna prepares to release Confessions II, her 15th studio album

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The project, set to release on July 3, reunites her with Stuart Price, who produced her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

The rollout has already included the singles I Feel So Free, released on April 18, and Bring Your Love, featuring Sabrina Carpenter, released on April 30.

The album reportedly includes 16 tracks, among them Good for the Soul, One Step Away, Danceteria, Read My Lips, My Sins Are My Saviour, Betrayal, The Test, Love Sensation and L.E.S. Girls.

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Image credits: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis

Madonna is also expected to perform with Shakira and the Korean boy band BTS at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show on July 19 in New Jersey.

Her Grindr partnership includes an exclusive global Pride-season campaign, in-app content through the platform’s Global Gayborhood, as well as limited-edition picture-disc vinyl copies of the new record for users.

“He’s not here to defend himself,” a reader wrote

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