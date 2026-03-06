Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Daryl Hannah Breaks Decades-Long Silence On JFK Jr. In Scathing Essay Slamming 'Love Story'
Daryl Hannah and JFK Jr. in a crowded outdoor setting, highlighting Daryl Hannah breaking silence in a new essay.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Daryl Hannah Breaks Decades-Long Silence On JFK Jr. In Scathing Essay Slamming ‘Love Story’

Samridhi Goel News Writer
More than three decades after her highly publicized relationship with John F. Kennedy Jr., actress Daryl Hannah has finally spoken up about it.

In an opinion essay published in The New York Times on March 6, 2026, Hannah sharply criticized the FX seriesLove Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, the first installment of Ryan Murphy’s anthology about famous romances.

Highlights
  • Actress Daryl Hannah published a scathing essay slamming her portrayal in the new Ryan Murphy series Love Story.
  • Hannah explicitly refuted scenes depicted in the show, including allegations of substance-fueled parties.
  • The actress revealed she had been bombarded with threatening messages from viewers who mistook the show’s dramatization for a historical fact.

The show dramatizes Kennedy’s relationship with his future wife, Carolyn Bessette, while portraying Hannah as his former girlfriend.

RELATED:

    Daryl Hannah claimed that the series misrepresented her life and relationship with JFK Jr.

    Daryl Hannah at an event, dressed in black, breaking decades-long silence on JFK Jr. in a scathing essay.

    Image credits: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer

    In her essay, Hannah strongly rejected the way she was depicted in Love Story, where actress Dree Hemingway portrays her character.

    “The character ‘Daryl Hannah’ portrayed in the series is not even a remotely accurate representation of my life, my conduct, or my relationship with John,” Hannah wrote in The New York Times. “The actions and behaviors attributed to me are untrue.”

    The nine-episode series chronicles Kennedy’s romance with Hannah before shifting focus to his eventual relationship with Carolyn Bessette, whom he married in 1996.

    Daryl Hannah in a patterned dress walking with a man in a suit among a crowd, highlighting her JFK Jr. connection.

    Image credits: Getty/Brooks Kraft

    Tweet from MovieSocietyX showing Daryl Hannah criticizing FX for defamation and misogyny in portrayal related to JFK Jr.

    Image credits: MovieSocietyX

    According to Hannah, the show intentionally portrayed her as “irritating, self-absorbed, whiny, and inappropriate,” turning her into a narrative obstacle to highlight the central love story.

    “The choice to present her that way was no accident,” she wrote.

    Hannah further noted she had historically avoided responding to rumors about her personal life but felt compelled to speak out this time because the series used her real name and depicted specific behaviors as factual.

    “My silence should not be mistaken for agreement with lies,” she wrote.

    Hannah also doubled down on several scenes depicted in the show

    Daryl Hannah wearing sunglasses and a tan outfit outdoors, linked to Daryl Hannah JFK Jr. scathing essay on Love Story.

    Image credits: Eric Liebowitz/FX

    One of Hannah’s strongest criticisms targeted scenes suggesting she hosted substance-fueled parties.

    “I have never used c*caine in my life or hosted c*caine-fueled parties,” she wrote.

    The actress also rejected several other controversial moments depicted in the series, including storylines that implied she pressured Kennedy into marriage or behaved disrespectfully toward the Kennedy family.

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing a character, related to Daryl Hannah's essay on JFK Jr. and Love Story.

    Image credits: Nina86B

    A man in a black suit and a woman with long blonde hair holding a drink in a dimly lit indoor setting.

    Image credits: Eric Liebowitz/FX

    Tweet by user El barrio responding to TMZ about a movie based on a true story, referencing Daryl Hannah and JFK Jr. in an essay.

    Image credits: EmmyHood01

    “I have never pressured anyone into marriage. I have never desecrated any family heirloom or intruded upon anyone’s private memorial,” she wrote.

    She further disputed scenes suggesting she manipulated media coverage of her relationship.

    “I have never planted any story in the press. I never compared Jacqueline Onassis’ d*ath to a dog’s,” she added, referencing Kennedy’s mother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

    “These are not creative embellishments of personality,” Hannah wrote. “They are assertions about conduct — and they are false.”

    Hannah further explained that the series’ dramatization had real-world consequences

    Daryl Hannah and JFK Jr. engaged in conversation at an event, highlighting the decade-long silence topic.

    Image credits: Getty/New York Daily News Archive

    Tweet expressing support for Daryl Hannah breaking decades-long silence on JFK Jr. and criticizing his portrayal in Love Story.

    Image credits: RealiTEAtime

    “When entertainment borrows a real person’s name, it can permanently impact her reputation,” she wrote.

    According to the actress, viewers who believed the show’s depiction to be factual began sending her hostile messages.

    “In the weeks since the series aired, I have received many hostile and even threatening messages from viewers who seem to believe the portrayal is factual,” she said.

    Daryl Hannah and JFK Jr. interacting outdoors surrounded by people in a candid historical moment.

    Image credits: Getty/Stephen Rose

    The actress emphasized that reputation matters not out of vanity but because it affects the work she continues to do today, particularly her environmental advocacy and nonprofit efforts.

    “For decades, my work has focused on environmental advocacy, documentary filmmaking, and animal-assisted therapy for seniors living with dementia and Alzheimer’s,” she wrote.

    Hannah and JFK Jr. had a highly publicized relationship in the late 1980s and early 1990s

    Daryl Hannah with JFK Jr. and another man, dressed formally, walking down an escalator in a public setting.

    Image credits: Getty/Mitchell Gerber

    Hannah and John F. Kennedy Jr. first met in the early 1980s while their families were vacationing on the Caribbean island of St. Martin, according to Steven M. Gillon’s biography America’s Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr.

    They reconnected in 1988 at the wedding of Kennedy’s aunt Lee Radziwill to director Herb Ross, who had worked with Hannah on Steel Magnolias.

    Soon after, the pair began an on-and-off relationship that lasted more than five years.

    During that time, their romance frequently made headlines, as Kennedy, the son of President John F. Kennedy, was widely considered one of the world’s most eligible bachelors.

    In a 1993 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hannah expressed frustration over constant speculation about their relationship.

    “It’s getting really annoying. I get asked about it all the time,” she said at the time.

    “This morning I called up my plumber, and even he asks me.”

    A neighbor also described witnessing the couple’s playful dynamic during their relationship.

    “They were doing this little love play,” the onlooker told People magazine in 1993. “He was tickling her, and she’d run away. Then he’d catch her, and they’d dance around.”

    Despite years of rumors about a possible engagement, the couple ultimately ended their relationship in 1994.

    “She needs to sue him,” one user wrote

    Twitter reply discussing Daryl Hannah’s response to JFK Jr. portrayal and criticism of the Love Story actress’s casting.

    Image credits: Cant_Be_Copied

    Tweet by user bean criticizing Ryan Murphy with 346 likes, discussing actor treatment on Glee in a reply to Variety and ali_sivi.

    Image credits: ellellbean

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Caroline Kennedy amid discussions involving Daryl Hannah and JFK Jr. topics.

    Image credits: PGUK78

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply by Anna Carol commenting on a TMZ post related to Daryl Hannah and JFK Jr. controversy.

    Image credits: annacarol1895

    Twitter post by Eyestoanalyze, discussing biopics and the real person behind them, referencing Daryl Hannah and JFK Jr. topic.

    Image credits: eyestoanalyze

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Hollywood’s portrayal, related to Daryl Hannah breaking silence on JFK Jr. topic.

    Image credits: NekiWeb3

    Tweet discussing Daryl Hannah’s perspective on JFK Jr. and the portrayal in a controversial love story.

    Image credits: mrfiddlestein

    Tweet discussing Daryl Hannah's portrayal and JFK Jr., reflecting on confusion and hurt in the controversial love story.

    Image credits: mrfiddlestein

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Daryl Hannah breaking decades-long silence on JFK Jr. in a scathing essay.

    Image credits: _bone_broth

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing Daryl Hannah’s essay on JFK Jr., criticizing the 'Love Story' portrayal.

    Image credits: xXPeregrinaXx

    Tweet criticizing portrayal of women in JFK Jr. story, mentioning Daryl Hannah and the controversial love story narrative.

    Image credits: JPDevine1292

    Tweet criticizing Gen Z for misunderstanding a fictional series as Daryl Hannah breaks silence on JFK Jr. in a scathing essay.

    Image credits: MenOfCinemaFilm

    Tweet criticizing portrayal of Daryl Hannah and Jackie in a series, mentioning misogyny and reaction to JFK Jr. story.

    Image credits: cwxy6qpb7g

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Daryl Hannah breaking decades-long silence on JFK Jr. in a scathing essay.

    Image credits: iPad27823539

    Tweet discussing Daryl Hannah breaking decades-long silence on JFK Jr. with a scathing essay about Love Story.

    Image credits: Fudgicle2018

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing the portrayal of JFK Jr., related to Daryl Hannah’s essay on the love story.

    Image credits: Leira410

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

