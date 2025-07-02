ADVERTISEMENT

The US Constitution says any natural-born citizen over 35 who has lived in the country for at least 14 years can run for President.

But in reality, leading the world’s most powerful nation, managing a quarter of the global economy, and representing 340 million people on the global stage is anything but simple.

Of the 45 US presidents, 44 had prior roles as army generals, members of Congress, state governors, or cabinet officials. Their political journeys highlight how much strategic influence and experience are needed to earn public trust and run the government.

In 2006, Dean Keith Simonton, now Professor Emeritus of Social Psychology at the University of California, Davis, examined the intellect of US presidents from Washington to Bush.

Using criteria like brilliance and openness to experience, he estimated their IQs. His findings were published by the International Society of Political Psychology.

Though no president has taken a public IQ test, Simonton’s estimates suggest their scores on a standardized assessment.