Which Us President Had The Highest IQ? Here Are The Top 12, Ranked
The US Constitution says any natural-born citizen over 35 who has lived in the country for at least 14 years can run for President.
But in reality, leading the world’s most powerful nation, managing a quarter of the global economy, and representing 340 million people on the global stage is anything but simple.
Of the 45 US presidents, 44 had prior roles as army generals, members of Congress, state governors, or cabinet officials. Their political journeys highlight how much strategic influence and experience are needed to earn public trust and run the government.
In 2006, Dean Keith Simonton, now Professor Emeritus of Social Psychology at the University of California, Davis, examined the intellect of US presidents from Washington to Bush.
Using criteria like brilliance and openness to experience, he estimated their IQs. His findings were published by the International Society of Political Psychology.
Though no president has taken a public IQ test, Simonton’s estimates suggest their scores on a standardized assessment.
This post may include affiliate links.
With an estimated IQ of 175.0, John Quincy Adams ranks as the most intellectually gifted US president. According to the Miller Center, he showed early promise, joining his father on diplomatic missions and learning multiple languages, including French, Latin, German, and Russian.
At just 14, he became private secretary to the US Minister to Russia, then contributed to the negotiation of the Treaty of Paris at 16 (via the Office of the Historian).
Adams entered Harvard as an advanced student and completed his studies in half the time. He later became the university’s first Boylston Professor of Rhetoric and Oratory.
His career trajectory highlights his intellectual prowess: lawyer, US minister to multiple European nations, Senator, Secretary of State, President, and Congressman.
He co-authored the Monroe Doctrine and led negotiations on key treaties like Ghent and Adams-Onís.
Historian George Herring noted in Cairn that Adams "towered above his contemporaries."
He remains the most multilingual US president (via POTUS) and the only one to serve in Congress after the presidency, where he strongly opposed slavery until his death.
Thomas Jefferson, estimated to have an IQ of 160, ranks second for presidential intelligence.
A true polymath, Jefferson spoke and read several languages, including French, Latin, Italian, Greek, and Spanish (via Monticello).
Jefferson’s intellect spanned politics, philosophy, architecture, agriculture, and science. He authored the Declaration of Independence, served as the first Secretary of State, and designed iconic buildings like Monticello and the Virginia State Capitol (per Poplar Forest).
He also invented tools like the Moldboard Plow and Cipher Wheel, experimented with farming systems, and studied fossils.
He tracked weather for 50 years and is credited with identifying the Megalonyx Jeffersonii.
Jefferson embodied the traits highlighted in Simonton’s presidential intelligence study, like curiosity, inventiveness, and insight (Journal of Intelligence).
John F. Kennedy, with an estimated IQ of 159.8, ranks third among US presidents for intelligence.
Despite early health challenges, he attended both Princeton and Harvard, graduating cum laude and making the Dean’s list.
He published his senior thesis as a bestselling book at age 22 and later won the Pulitzer Prize for “Profiles in Courage,” showcasing his intellectual and literary skills.
JFK’s speeches and diplomacy, especially during the Cuban Missile Crisis, revealed his strategic mind and communication strength.
He also laid the groundwork for America’s space ambitions.
According to History in Pieces, he remains the most highly rated US president post-World War II.
James Madison ranks fourth for presidential intellect, with an estimated IQ of 160. A standout student, he completed a three-year degree at Princeton in just two years, excelling in law, philosophy, languages, and mathematics.
He authored the Virginia Plan, which became the foundation of the US Constitution, introducing key political principles like separation of powers and checks and balances (James Madison Montpelier).
As one of the authors of the Federalist Papers, Madison provided detailed arguments supporting the Constitution, showcasing deep political insight and clarity (Bill of Rights Institute).
He later drafted the original amendments forming the Bill of Rights, reflecting his legal intellect and responsiveness to national debate.
With an estimated IQ of 159, Bill Clinton ranks fifth among the most intelligent US presidents.
He earned a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford and later attended Yale Law School, demonstrating early academic excellence (Christian Science Monitor, Rhodes House).
Known for his sharp memory, former CIA Director John Brennan once compared his recall abilities to a computer. Clinton himself attributed this trait to his maternal family (Oprah).
As president, his intellectual strengths extended into governance, notably economic policy.
According to Brookings, he transformed a massive deficit into a surplus, reflecting his analytical acumen.
Ranked sixth with an estimated IQ of 156.8, Jimmy Carter blended technical education and diplomatic intelligence throughout his career.
A top graduate of the Naval Academy, he was handpicked for the nuclear submarine program, which is a testament to his scientific aptitude (Miller Center).
Carter applied that same methodical approach in agriculture, reviving his family farm through rigorous self-education.
As president, he negotiated the Camp David Accords, navigating one of the most complex peace deals in modern diplomacy (LGBTQ Nation).
He later founded The Carter Center, combining intellect and humanitarian vision to tackle disease and mediate global conflict.
His 31 books further reflect his intellectual range across topics from politics to science.
Ranked seventh with an estimated IQ of 155.2, Woodrow Wilson remains the only US president to hold a Ph.D.
He earned his doctorate in political science and history from Johns Hopkins University, where he produced a dissertation on congressional governance that became a foundational political text (Miller Center).
Despite early struggles with vision and possible dyslexia, Wilson excelled at Princeton, leading academic clubs, and later returned as university president.
His scholarly leadership earned praise for reshaping higher education (Princeton Alumni Weekly).
In office, he established the Federal Reserve and led the US through World War I.
His proposal for the League of Nations reflected a forward-thinking diplomatic mindset, ultimately earning him the Nobel Peace Prize.
Though excluded from Simonton’s original rankings, Barack Obama has been evaluated by scholars like Professor Barbara Perry, who places him among the top five most intellectually gifted presidents based on traits like openness, brilliance, and leadership (Voice of America).
This would position him just below Clinton, whose estimated IQ is 159.
Obama’s path to prominence was marked by academic and rhetorical excellence. Despite a slow start at Punahou School, he earned scholarships to Occidental and later transferred to Columbia University.
He then attended Harvard Law, becoming the first Black president of the Harvard Law Review and graduating magna cum laude.
He taught constitutional law at the University of Chicago, combining intellectual rigor with community insight.
As president, his cerebral style guided complex policy efforts, including the Affordable Care Act and the Iran nuclear deal. He also reopened diplomatic relations with Cuba.
According to the LA Times, historian Douglas Brinkley regards him as one of America’s greatest orators, a skill that amplified his intellect on the world stage.
Ranked ninth with an estimated IQ of 153, Theodore Roosevelt embodied a restless, high-functioning intellect from childhood.
By age nine, he had already written a study on insects (PBS) and later became known for his photographic memory and ability to devour multiple books daily (Mental Floss).
He mastered five languages and graduated magna cum laude from Harvard. His diverse knowledge base spanned zoology, naval history, political science, and public policy, all of which shaped his vigorous reform agenda.
Roosevelt’s leadership combined intellectual range with physical courage. He created the US Forest Service, promoted progressive labor reforms, and mediated peace in the Russo-Japanese War, which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize.
A prolific writer, he authored over 30 books and tens of thousands of letters, channeling his intellect across a wide range of subjects (National Constitution Center).
Franklin D. Roosevelt, ranked tenth with an estimated IQ of 150.5, displayed a versatile and resilient intellect throughout his life.
Fluent in multiple languages and active in various disciplines from an early age, he graduated from Harvard and briefly attended Columbia Law School before entering politics.
Despite becoming paralyzed from the waist down due to Guillain-Barre syndrome (Journal of Medical Biography), FDR rose to become Governor of New York and then the only four-term US president.
His leadership during the Great Depression led to the creation of lasting institutions like Social Security and the SEC (History.com).
FDR also navigated the complexities of World War II, overseeing military expansion, launching the Manhattan Project, and helping to found the United Nations.
Estimated to have an IQ of 150, Abraham Lincoln stands out not for elite education but for self-made brilliance.
With less than a year of formal schooling, he turned his hunger for knowledge into legal expertise by studying borrowed law books and passed the bar in 1836.
His logic-driven mind and eloquence propelled him from frontier lawyer to US president.
Lincoln’s capacity for clear moral reasoning guided the Union through the Civil War.
He dismantled the Confederacy’s power not just militarily, but strategically, through the Emancipation Proclamation and the legislative push for the 13th Amendment.
Lincoln’s writing and oratory reveal a precise, reflective thinker. In crisis, he fused conviction with calm analysis, traits that mark him as one of American history’s most intellectually formidable leaders.
With an estimated IQ of 152.3, Chester A. Arthur enters the list as a lesser-known figure whose intellect quietly shaped key national reforms.
Educated at Union College, he became a lawyer and served as Brigadier-General during the Civil War.
Though his rise to the presidency came under unusual circumstances, Arthur quickly defied low expectations. He championed the Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act, introducing a merit-based hiring system to curb patronage and corruption.
His administrative foresight also extended to military modernization, as he oversaw the most significant naval expansion since the War of 1812 (Miller Center).
While he’s often labeled obscure, Arthur’s record reveals a methodical thinker who tackled inefficiency with lasting structural changes.
Yeah we all came down here to see where "he" might be but I'm guessing the list would have to get a whole lot longer before his name came up!
45th and 47th. Even 43 had at least a double-digit IQ.Load More Replies...
Yeah we all came down here to see where "he" might be but I'm guessing the list would have to get a whole lot longer before his name came up!
45th and 47th. Even 43 had at least a double-digit IQ.Load More Replies...