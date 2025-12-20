Maria Shriver’s Furious Post On Kennedy Center Renaming Is Blowing Up Online
Maria Shriver has unleashed her fury after the Kennedy Center’s board unanimously voted to rename the iconic performing arts institution to include President Donald Trump’s name.
Shriver, the niece of the former President John F. Kennedy, took to social media to condemn the move using unusually blunt terms.
“Adding your name to a memorial already named in honor of a great man doesn’t make you a great man,” she wrote, calling the decision “beyond comprehension.”
Image credits: River Callaway/Getty Images
Maria Shriver responded on December 18, with multiple posts on X after news broke that the Kennedy Center would now be known as the “Trump Kennedy Center.”
In one of her lengthy and emotional posts, the journalist and author emphasized the center was created as a living memorial to her uncle following his assassination in 1963.
Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
She further praised JFK’s commitment to the arts, culture, history, and education, arguing that the renaming impedes the institution’s original purpose.
“It is beyond wild that he would think adding his name in front of President Kennedy’s name is acceptable. It is not,” she said.
“This is not dignified. This is not funny. This is way beneath the stature of the job. It’s downright weird. It’s obsessive in a weird way.”
Image credits: mariashriver
Shriver went on, questioning whether other national landmarks could be next.
“Next thing perhaps he will want to rename JFK Airport, rename the Lincoln Memorial, the Trump Lincoln Memorial.”
Shriver’s enraged response triggered a wave of online responses. One user joked, “Take a shot of whiskey, you’ll feel better,” while another added, “The meltdown is fabulous! 🤣.”
Image credits: Bettmann/Getty Images
Other online commentators openly amused by the intensity of her response, “Does it hurt? 😂😂😂,” while one wrote, “Wait till you see him going up on Mt Rushmore 🤭.”
The Kennedy Center board’s name change came following Trump’s dismissal of previous board members
Image credits: mariashriver
The unanimous decision is a result of Donald Trump dismissing the center’s previous board members and replacing them with his political allies. He also appointed himself as the chairman of the board, with longtime advisor Richard Grenell as the board president.
The name change controversy began shortly after the announcement made by White House secretary Karoline Leavitt on X on Thursday, December 18.
She wrote, “Some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center.”
Image credits: AfricanaCarr
Leavitt also credited Trump for his “unbelievable work” in saving the building.
By Friday morning, the center’s website masthead was already updated to reflect the new branding, and signage bearing Trump’s name appeared on the building’s exterior.
Addressing the decision, Trump told reporters he was “surprised” and “honored”, claiming that the venue had not been in good shape “physically and financially.”
Kennedy Center’s board member claimed the name change process was “censorship”
Image credits: honjamesmoore
Despite Karoline Leavitt’s claim of unanimity, one of the board members and lawmakers argued that account.
Ohio Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty alleged onX that she was muted during the meeting and not allowed to voice her opposition.
“This was no unanimous… Also for the record, this was not on the agenda. This was not consensus. This is censorship.”
Kennedy family members and legal scholars also raised concerns about the legality of the name change. According to critics, the Kennedy Center was established as a designation to President Kennedy under a 1964 federal law, which cannot be altered without congressional approval.
Image credits: cbarbermd
The ex officio board members and senior democrats, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, issued a joint statement on the same day arguing that federal law prohibits the renaming without formal legislative action.
As of now, it remains unclear how the administration plans to tackle the legal challenges.
Several other Kennedy family members exploded over the decision
Image credits: eathedocument
Maria Shriver is far alone in her opposition.
JFK’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, who is currently running for Congress in New York, also questioned the legitimacy of the vote. He further echoed the claims of microphones being muted during the meeting.
Joe Kennedy III, Kerry Kennedy, and Tim Shriver also criticized the move, asserting that the Kennedy Center is, and should remain, a memorial to a fallen president.
Image credits: tweet4Anna_NAFO
Image credits: mariashriver
“Would they rename the Lincoln Memorial?” Tim asked in hispost on X. “That would be an insult to great presidents.”
For now, the Kennedy Center’s new name stands, and so does the backlash surrounding it.
“I am dumbfounded…and I voted for him. The next President will change it,” said one netizen
Trump is nothing but a pathetic loser just like the people that support him.
Just when I thought the Orange Thing couldn't shove himself ANY further up his own ánus, he pulls something like this. How absolutely repugnant. He is a disgrace to ALL Americans and I am ashamed on my country's behalf.
It's getting more wild each day. I wish you (as in, everyone) all the best.Load More Replies...
At least our governor can make us laugh about him sometimes. Honestly, I think Newsom actually has a chance at the job now. I'm not sure if that'd be a good thing, but at this point I'll take it.
So, the USA will be renamed "The United Capitalist States of Trumpistan"; Mount Trumpmore; The Donald J. Trump Statue of Liberty (and pained orange); The Golden Trump Bridge; New Trump City, NT; Old Faithful Trump; a gigantic aircraft carrier USS Donald J. Trump (also painted orange)........Just a few ideas for the narci**istic one running that dumpster fire of a country.
Well... the CVN 106 or 7 would be named for him. Carter got an SSN because he was a submariner.Load More Replies...
And bc Carter tried to Axe a huge chunk of the future of US Carriers, but Congress wouldnt let him. So they had to honor a former president who was Navy, but it wouldnt be appropriate for a carrier given his history with that platform as president, so a Sub for a former submariner was the solution
Downvoted because the only news I want to read/hear about DT is that his obituary has been published. Mind you, I won't actually read the obituary; I just want to know that it's been published.
Thank you for putting into words my exact thoughts! XXXOOO
He makes Richard Nixon look like a paragon of virtue.
Well,he did actually resign.Load More Replies...
In retrospect, at least Tricky did the right thing. Once.
Kind of reminds me of Sadaam thinking he was the next King Nebuchadnezzar.
The orange rapist has never shown the slightest interest in the arts, being as he is an uncultured, unintelligent cretin.
Not true, stole money from his own charity to buy a portrait of himself!Load More Replies...
Trump told reporters he was “surprised”. B******t! This is all part of the plan to desecrate everything they can get their filthy little hands on. They had those metal letters ready to go the very next day. Probably got a whole stack of them in a warehouse somewhere just waiting for the next abomination.
Right?? Like he didn't insist on it. I hate him so much more each day, which I didn't think was possible.Load More Replies...
Trump is such a narcissist. There's no way he's going to go quietly when his term comes to an end in 2028. He's going to do everything in his power to get a third term. He's already looking for loopholes and selling Trump 2028 hats.
Well, yeah. Three sons. He has dynastic intentions.
I don’t think he’s going to make it to end of this term, much less run again.
