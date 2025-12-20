Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Maria Shriver’s Furious Post On Kennedy Center Renaming Is Blowing Up Online
Donald Trump in a tuxedo at a formal event, related to Maria Shriveru2019s Kennedy Center renaming discussion online.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Maria Shriver’s Furious Post On Kennedy Center Renaming Is Blowing Up Online

Samridhi Goel News Writer
Maria Shriver has unleashed her fury after the Kennedy Center’s board unanimously voted to rename the iconic performing arts institution to include President Donald Trump’s name.

Shriver, the niece of the former President John F. Kennedy, took to social media to condemn the move using unusually blunt terms.

“Adding your name to a memorial already named in honor of a great man doesn’t make you a great man,” she wrote, calling the decision “beyond comprehension.”

Highlights
  • Maria Shriver slammed the Kennedy Center’s decision to add Donald Trump’s name, calling it “beyond comprehension.”
  • The JFK niece argued the performing arts venue was created as a living memorial to her uncle and should not be altered.
  • Other Kennedy family members and lawmakers also questioned the legality of the renaming.
    Maria Shriver unleashes fury over Kennedy Center renaming, calling it “obsessive in a weird way”

    Maria Shriver speaking at a podium during an awards event, addressing topics related to Kennedy Center renaming.

    Maria Shriver speaking at a podium during an awards event, addressing topics related to Kennedy Center renaming.

    Image credits: River Callaway/Getty Images

    Maria Shriver responded on December 18, with multiple posts on X after news broke that the Kennedy Center would now be known as the “Trump Kennedy Center.”

    In one of her lengthy and emotional posts, the journalist and author emphasized the center was created as a living memorial to her uncle following his assassination in 1963.

    Man in a black tuxedo with bow tie at a formal event, related to Maria Shriver Kennedy Center renaming controversy online.

    Man in a black tuxedo with bow tie at a formal event, related to Maria Shriver Kennedy Center renaming controversy online.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    She further praised JFK’s commitment to the arts, culture, history, and education, arguing that the renaming impedes the institution’s original purpose.

    “It is beyond wild that he would think adding his name in front of President Kennedy’s name is acceptable. It is not,” she said.

    “This is not dignified. This is not funny. This is way beneath the stature of the job. It’s downright weird. It’s obsessive in a weird way.”

    Maria Shriver’s tweet expressing anger over the Kennedy Center renaming controversy and memorial naming rights.

    Maria Shriver’s tweet expressing anger over the Kennedy Center renaming controversy and memorial naming rights.

    Image credits: mariashriver

    Shriver went on, questioning whether other national landmarks could be next.

    “Next thing perhaps he will want to rename JFK Airport, rename the Lincoln Memorial, the Trump Lincoln Memorial.”

    Shriver’s enraged response triggered a wave of online responses. One user joked, “Take a shot of whiskey, you’ll feel better,” while another added, “The meltdown is fabulous! 🤣.”

    Man in a dark suit speaking in front of a blurred American flag, related to Kennedy Center renaming controversy online.

    Man in a dark suit speaking in front of a blurred American flag, related to Kennedy Center renaming controversy online.

    Image credits: Bettmann/Getty Images

    Other online commentators openly amused by the intensity of her response, “Does it hurt? 😂😂😂,” while one wrote, “Wait till you see him going up on Mt Rushmore 🤭.”

    The Kennedy Center board’s name change came following Trump’s dismissal of previous board members

    Black and white photo showing three men in suits examining a detailed architectural model of the Kennedy Center.

    Black and white photo showing three men in suits examining a detailed architectural model of the Kennedy Center.

    Image credits: mariashriver

    The unanimous decision is a result of Donald Trump dismissing the center’s previous board members and replacing them with his political allies. He also appointed himself as the chairman of the board, with longtime advisor Richard Grenell as the board president.

    The name change controversy began shortly after the announcement made by White House secretary Karoline Leavitt on X on Thursday, December 18.

    She wrote, “Some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center.”

    The Kennedy Center building exterior with people and cameras amid debates on Kennedy Center renaming controversy online.

    The Kennedy Center building exterior with people and cameras amid debates on Kennedy Center renaming controversy online.

    Image credits: AfricanaCarr

    Leavitt also credited Trump for his “unbelievable work” in saving the building.

    By Friday morning, the center’s website masthead was already updated to reflect the new branding, and signage bearing Trump’s name appeared on the building’s exterior.

    Addressing the decision, Trump told reporters he was “surprised” and “honored”, claiming that the venue had not been in good shape “physically and financially.”

    Kennedy Center’s board member claimed the name change process was “censorship”

    Tweet by James Moore with a photo showing the Kennedy Center renaming controversy and Maria Shriver’s furious post online.

    Tweet by James Moore with a photo showing the Kennedy Center renaming controversy and Maria Shriver’s furious post online.

    Image credits: honjamesmoore

    Despite Karoline Leavitt’s claim of unanimity, one of the board members and lawmakers argued that account.

    Ohio Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty alleged onX that she was muted during the meeting and not allowed to voice her opposition.

    “This was no unanimous… Also for the record, this was not on the agenda. This was not consensus. This is censorship.”

    Kennedy family members and legal scholars also raised concerns about the legality of the name change. According to critics, the Kennedy Center was established as a designation to President Kennedy under a 1964 federal law, which cannot be altered without congressional approval.

    Tweet discussing controversy over Kennedy Center renaming, with colorful nighttime photo of Kennedy Center reflecting on water.

    Tweet discussing controversy over Kennedy Center renaming, with colorful nighttime photo of Kennedy Center reflecting on water.

    Image credits: cbarbermd

    The ex officio board members and senior democrats, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, issued a joint statement on the same day arguing that federal law prohibits the renaming without formal legislative action.

    As of now, it remains unclear how the administration plans to tackle the legal challenges.

    Several other Kennedy family members exploded over the decision

    Vintage photos showing John F. Kennedy with Judy Garland and a formal event at the Kennedy Center.

    Vintage photos showing John F. Kennedy with Judy Garland and a formal event at the Kennedy Center.

    Image credits: eathedocument

    Maria Shriver is far alone in her opposition.

    JFK’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, who is currently running for Congress in New York, also questioned the legitimacy of the vote. He further echoed the claims of microphones being muted during the meeting.

    Joe Kennedy III, Kerry Kennedy, and Tim Shriver also criticized the move, asserting that the Kennedy Center is, and should remain, a memorial to a fallen president.

    Former President Trump making a forceful gesture during a speech amid Kennedy Center renaming controversy.

    Former President Trump making a forceful gesture during a speech amid Kennedy Center renaming controversy.

    Image credits: tweet4Anna_NAFO

    Bronze sculpture of John F. Kennedy at the Kennedy Center amid Maria Shriver’s furious post on renaming controversy online.

    Bronze sculpture of John F. Kennedy at the Kennedy Center amid Maria Shriver’s furious post on renaming controversy online.

    Image credits: mariashriver

    “Would they rename the Lincoln Memorial?” Tim asked in hispost on X. “That would be an insult to great presidents.”

    For now, the Kennedy Center’s new name stands, and so does the backlash surrounding it.

    “I am dumbfounded…and I voted for him. The next President will change it,” said one netizen

    Comment by Malla Keenan reacting to Kennedy Center renaming with a sarcastic remark about renaming the White House.

    Comment by Malla Keenan reacting to Kennedy Center renaming with a sarcastic remark about renaming the White House.

    Cindy Randall commenting on political change, reflecting reactions related to Kennedy Center renaming debate online.

    Cindy Randall commenting on political change, reflecting reactions related to Kennedy Center renaming debate online.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing hope for the Kennedy Center renaming to be reversed online.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing hope for the Kennedy Center renaming to be reversed online.

    Comment by Clive Alexander expressing concern about USA renaming, seen on a social media platform discussing Kennedy Center renaming.

    Comment by Clive Alexander expressing concern about USA renaming, seen on a social media platform discussing Kennedy Center renaming.

    Comment from Donna Hedlund Kargula questioning Trump supporters about Maria Shriver and Trump adding his name, displayed in a social media post.

    Comment from Donna Hedlund Kargula questioning Trump supporters about Maria Shriver and Trump adding his name, displayed in a social media post.

    Comment on Kennedy Center renaming emphasizing respect, democracy, and the legacy of the Kennedy presidency.

    Comment on Kennedy Center renaming emphasizing respect, democracy, and the legacy of the Kennedy presidency.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Maria Shriver’s furious post on Kennedy Center renaming.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Maria Shriver’s furious post on Kennedy Center renaming.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing the Kennedy Center renaming amid Maria Shriver’s furious post trending online.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing the Kennedy Center renaming amid Maria Shriver’s furious post trending online.

    Comment from Jackie Sunisout on Kennedy Center renaming controversy, expressing surprise about the new name choice online.

    Comment from Jackie Sunisout on Kennedy Center renaming controversy, expressing surprise about the new name choice online.

    Woman with short hair and glasses commenting online about Kennedy Center renaming, with reactions visible below the message.

    Woman with short hair and glasses commenting online about Kennedy Center renaming, with reactions visible below the message.

    Comment by Ira Kauffman about the Donald J. Trump Memorial, related to Kennedy Center renaming discussions online.

    Comment by Ira Kauffman about the Donald J. Trump Memorial, related to Kennedy Center renaming discussions online.

    Comment by James Cary Lambert saying He’s trolling you guys with laughing emoji on a light blue background.

    Comment by James Cary Lambert saying He’s trolling you guys with laughing emoji on a light blue background.

    Maria Shriver reacting angrily in a social media post about Kennedy Center renaming, sparking widespread online discussion.

    Maria Shriver reacting angrily in a social media post about Kennedy Center renaming, sparking widespread online discussion.

    Maria Shriver sharing a furious social media post about the Kennedy Center renaming controversy.

    Maria Shriver sharing a furious social media post about the Kennedy Center renaming controversy.

    Comment by Jo Butterworth saying Totally agree, and I’m a Brit, related to Maria Shriver Kennedy Center renaming discussion online.

    Comment by Jo Butterworth saying Totally agree, and I’m a Brit, related to Maria Shriver Kennedy Center renaming discussion online.

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trump is nothing but a pathetic loser just like the people that support him.

    33
    33points
    reply
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He and they are absolutely disgusting.

    7
    7points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just when I thought the Orange Thing couldn't shove himself ANY further up his own ánus, he pulls something like this. How absolutely repugnant. He is a disgrace to ALL Americans and I am ashamed on my country's behalf.

    25
    25points
    reply
    lianbeijers avatar
    LB
    LB
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's getting more wild each day. I wish you (as in, everyone) all the best.

    9
    9points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    b_f_gibb avatar
    B.F. Gibb
    B.F. Gibb
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, the USA will be renamed "The United Capitalist States of Trumpistan"; Mount Trumpmore; The Donald J. Trump Statue of Liberty (and pained orange); The Golden Trump Bridge; New Trump City, NT; Old Faithful Trump; a gigantic aircraft carrier USS Donald J. Trump (also painted orange)........Just a few ideas for the narci**istic one running that dumpster fire of a country.

    17
    17points
    reply
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Grumpy old man
    Grumpy old man
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well... the CVN 106 or 7 would be named for him. Carter got an SSN because he was a submariner.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Downvoted because the only news I want to read/hear about DT is that his obituary has been published. Mind you, I won't actually read the obituary; I just want to know that it's been published.

    11
    11points
    reply
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you for putting into words my exact thoughts! XXXOOO

    10
    10points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    sonia_bailey avatar
    MrsEgonSpengler
    MrsEgonSpengler
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He makes Richard Nixon look like a paragon of virtue.

    9
    9points
    reply
    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kind of reminds me of Sadaam thinking he was the next King Nebuchadnezzar.

    9
    9points
    reply
    jamestwong avatar
    James Twong
    James Twong
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The orange rapist has never shown the slightest interest in the arts, being as he is an uncultured, unintelligent cretin.

    8
    8points
    reply
    eric_69 avatar
    Eric
    Eric
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not true, stole money from his own charity to buy a portrait of himself!

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't he realize that it's a Memorial building because it's named after a dead guy? Is he making a wish?

    7
    7points
    reply
    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trump told reporters he was “surprised”. B******t! This is all part of the plan to desecrate everything they can get their filthy little hands on. They had those metal letters ready to go the very next day. Probably got a whole stack of them in a warehouse somewhere just waiting for the next abomination.

    7
    7points
    reply
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right?? Like he didn't insist on it. I hate him so much more each day, which I didn't think was possible.

    5
    5points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trump is such a narcissist. There's no way he's going to go quietly when his term comes to an end in 2028. He's going to do everything in his power to get a third term. He's already looking for loopholes and selling Trump 2028 hats.

    7
    7points
    reply
    katehaslam avatar
    SkyBlueandBlack
    SkyBlueandBlack
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, yeah. Three sons. He has dynastic intentions.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
