Maria Shriver’s Furious Post On Kennedy Center Renaming Is Blowing Up Online

Maria Shriver has unleashed her fury after the Kennedy Center’s board unanimously voted to rename the iconic performing arts institution to include President Donald Trump’s name.

Shriver, the niece of the former President John F. Kennedy, took to social media to condemn the move using unusually blunt terms.

“Adding your name to a memorial already named in honor of a great man doesn’t make you a great man,” she wrote, calling the decision “beyond comprehension.”

Maria Shriver unleashes fury over Kennedy Center renaming, calling it “obsessive in a weird way”

Maria Shriver speaking at a podium during an awards event, addressing topics related to Kennedy Center renaming.

Image credits: River Callaway/Getty Images

Maria Shriver responded on December 18, with multiple posts on X after news broke that the Kennedy Center would now be known as the “Trump Kennedy Center.”

In one of her lengthy and emotional posts, the journalist and author emphasized the center was created as a living memorial to her uncle following his assassination in 1963.

Man in a black tuxedo with bow tie at a formal event, related to Maria Shriver Kennedy Center renaming controversy online.

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

She further praised JFK’s commitment to the arts, culture, history, and education, arguing that the renaming impedes the institution’s original purpose.

“It is beyond wild that he would think adding his name in front of President Kennedy’s name is acceptable. It is not,” she said.

“This is not dignified. This is not funny. This is way beneath the stature of the job. It’s downright weird. It’s obsessive in a weird way.”

Maria Shriver’s tweet expressing anger over the Kennedy Center renaming controversy and memorial naming rights.

Image credits: mariashriver

Shriver went on, questioning whether other national landmarks could be next.

“Next thing perhaps he will want to rename JFK Airport, rename the Lincoln Memorial, the Trump Lincoln Memorial.”

Shriver’s enraged response triggered a wave of online responses. One user joked, “Take a shot of whiskey, you’ll feel better,” while another added, “The meltdown is fabulous! 🤣.”

Man in a dark suit speaking in front of a blurred American flag, related to Kennedy Center renaming controversy online.

Image credits: Bettmann/Getty Images

Other online commentators openly amused by the intensity of her response, “Does it hurt? 😂😂😂,” while one wrote, “Wait till you see him going up on Mt Rushmore 🤭.”

The Kennedy Center board’s name change came following Trump’s dismissal of previous board members

Black and white photo showing three men in suits examining a detailed architectural model of the Kennedy Center.

Image credits: mariashriver

The unanimous decision is a result of Donald Trump dismissing the center’s previous board members and replacing them with his political allies. He also appointed himself as the chairman of the board, with longtime advisor Richard Grenell as the board president.

The name change controversy began shortly after the announcement made by White House secretary Karoline Leavitt on X on Thursday, December 18.

She wrote, “Some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center.”

The Kennedy Center building exterior with people and cameras amid debates on Kennedy Center renaming controversy online.

Image credits: AfricanaCarr

Leavitt also credited Trump for his “unbelievable work” in saving the building.

By Friday morning, the center’s website masthead was already updated to reflect the new branding, and signage bearing Trump’s name appeared on the building’s exterior.

Addressing the decision, Trump told reporters he was “surprised” and “honored”, claiming that the venue had not been in good shape “physically and financially.”

Kennedy Center’s board member claimed the name change process was “censorship”

Tweet by James Moore with a photo showing the Kennedy Center renaming controversy and Maria Shriver’s furious post online.

Image credits: honjamesmoore

Despite Karoline Leavitt’s claim of unanimity, one of the board members and lawmakers argued that account.

Ohio Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty alleged onX that she was muted during the meeting and not allowed to voice her opposition.

“This was no unanimous… Also for the record, this was not on the agenda. This was not consensus. This is censorship.”

Kennedy family members and legal scholars also raised concerns about the legality of the name change. According to critics, the Kennedy Center was established as a designation to President Kennedy under a 1964 federal law, which cannot be altered without congressional approval.

Tweet discussing controversy over Kennedy Center renaming, with colorful nighttime photo of Kennedy Center reflecting on water.

Image credits: cbarbermd

The ex officio board members and senior democrats, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, issued a joint statement on the same day arguing that federal law prohibits the renaming without formal legislative action.

As of now, it remains unclear how the administration plans to tackle the legal challenges.

Several other Kennedy family members exploded over the decision

Vintage photos showing John F. Kennedy with Judy Garland and a formal event at the Kennedy Center.

Image credits: eathedocument

Maria Shriver is far alone in her opposition.

JFK’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, who is currently running for Congress in New York, also questioned the legitimacy of the vote. He further echoed the claims of microphones being muted during the meeting.

Joe Kennedy III, Kerry Kennedy, and Tim Shriver also criticized the move, asserting that the Kennedy Center is, and should remain, a memorial to a fallen president.

Former President Trump making a forceful gesture during a speech amid Kennedy Center renaming controversy.

Image credits: tweet4Anna_NAFO

Bronze sculpture of John F. Kennedy at the Kennedy Center amid Maria Shriver’s furious post on renaming controversy online.

Image credits: mariashriver

“Would they rename the Lincoln Memorial?” Tim asked in hispost on X. “That would be an insult to great presidents.”

For now, the Kennedy Center’s new name stands, and so does the backlash surrounding it.

