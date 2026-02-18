“Madness”: RFK Jr.’s “Deranged” New Workout Video With Kid Rock Sparks Wild Reactions
Just when netizens thought politics couldn’t get any weirder in 2026, they laid eyes on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kid Rock sitting shirtless in a hot tub while drinking milk.
In a video that left the internet confused and amused, the shirtless duo was seen hitting the gym for the “Make America Healthy Again” campaign.
“Oh my god I can literally smell this post. It’s like onions and decomposing rodent,” read a comment on the video.
Image credits: Jack Power/White House
United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been promoting the “Make America Healthy Again” campaign to build a “healthier” and “stronger” America.
For his latest video, he joined forces with MAGA-supporting Kid Rock to encourage Americans to “get active” and “eat real food.”
Image credits: Nathan Posner/Getty Images
“I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD,” RFK Jr. wrote on X.
The video shared with the caption featured the 72-year-old politician hitting the gym, lifting weights, playing pickleball, and enjoying a sauna session.
The pair was also seen taking a dip in the pool and toasting their glasses of milk, as the words “Whole Milk” flashed on the screen.
“We’re paying for this, aren’t we?” one commenter asked online, echoing concerns that other viewers also had.
Image credits: SecKennedy
“Our tax money paid for this pile of sh**,” one viewer said.
“Since when did somebody flipping off the camera become acceptable?” another one asked. “This is strange and gross.”
Image credits: SecKennedy
Image credits: LukeBarnett
Alyssa Farah Griffin, co-host of The View, reshared the video and asked, “What the [bleep] did I just watch?”
Some also found it strange that RFK Jr. was in his jeans for the entire workout.
“Ice plunge with jeans is madness,” one commenter said.
“Not the jeans in the gym and sauna!” wrote another.
Image credits: SecKennedy
This isn’t the first time Kennedy has been seen wearing jeans during his gym workouts.
He said last year that he was “used to it” and found it “convenient” during a Fox News appearance.
Kennedy has been promoting the “Make America Healthy Again” campaign to reform the country’s food, health, and scientific systems to tackle the “chronic disease epidemic,” according to the campaign’s website.
Meanwhile, Kid Rock has been a vocal supporter of Republican politicians and has performed at MAGA-friendly events.
Image credits: STG_AR
The country singer headlined the “All-American Halftime Show” this month, organized by Turning Point USA (TPUSA), the right-leaning organization co-founded by the late Charlie Kirk.
The All-American Halftime Show ran in parallel with the NFL’s official 2026 Super Bowl halftime show that featured Bad Bunny as the headliner.
The rival show was organized to celebrate “American culture, freedom, and faith,” TPUSA said.
Image credits: SecKennedy
Image credits: fuckyouiquit
Kid Rock wasn’t the first celebrity to feature in a video promoting healthy food habits in the US.
Kennedy previously enlisted boxer Mike Tyson to star in a Super Bowl ad promoting “real food.”
Image credits: SecKennedy
Image credits: Ahsanmalick77
Tyson spoke about his own addiction to processed foods and how he weighed nearly 350 pounds at one point in his life.
“I was so fat and nasty – I would eat anything,” he said in the clip. “I had so much self-hate when I was like that.”
Image credits: SecKennedy
Kennedy called the ad “really serendipitous” and noted that Brett Ratner, the same director who made the Melania documentary, directed the video with Tyson.
“The two guys, Brett Ratner, who helped produce the ad, had a lifelong friendship with him and understood and was aware of the struggle that Mike had—which he says [was] the biggest struggle, the biggest fight that he had in his lifetime—his fight with obesity,” RFK Jr. said during a Fox News appearance.
“They gave him a script, the script was not working, and he just started talking, and it’s an extraordinary, powerful ad,” he went on to say.
“I think it’s the most important ad in Super Bowl history, because it’s a crisis, Peter, that’s existential for us now,” he added.
Obesity is a widespread problem in the US, owing to the country’s strong reliance on processed food.
A 40.3% prevalence of obesity was found among adults aged 20 and above, according to August 2021–August 2023 data collected by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.
The prevalence of severe obesity in adults was 9.4%, and women showed higher levels of obesity than men in each age group.
Image credits: Alyssafarah
Image credits: robertwarren
Image credits: ReidSmall
Image credits: masonisonx
Image credits: BurtMacklin_FBI
Image credits: US_Monarch
Image credits: Stephen_witha
Image credits: milesdetmsu
Image credits: mikester
Image credits: Citydweller3
Image credits: JoJoFromJerz
Image credits: julest10003
Image credits: Zoomerpilld
Image credits: toberrrrrr
Image credits: RocketPulpHack
Image credits: nut_meggy
Image credits: SarahAMatthews1
Image credits: TcameronTodd
Image credits: MarcusHUSA
