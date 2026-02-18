“Madness”: RFK Jr.’s “Deranged” New Workout Video With Kid Rock Sparks Wild Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Just when netizens thought politics couldn’t get any weirder in 2026, they laid eyes on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kid Rock sitting shirtless in a hot tub while drinking milk.

In a video that left the internet confused and amused, the shirtless duo was seen hitting the gym for the “Make America Healthy Again” campaign.

“Oh my god I can literally smell this post. It’s like onions and decomposing rodent,” read a comment on the video.

Highlights Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a new video as part of his “Make America Healthy Again” campaign.

He and Kid Rock were seen shirtless in the gym, working out and taking a dip in the pool.

The video was meant to encourage Americans to “get active” and “eat real food.”

“I got Hepatitis C from watching this,” one viewer commented online.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kid Rock were seen shirtless in a hot tub, drinking milk in a video to promote healthy habits

Robert F Kennedy Jr. speaking at a podium with U.S. flags behind him, related to his new workout video madness.

Image credits: Jack Power/White House

United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been promoting the “Make America Healthy Again” campaign to build a “healthier” and “stronger” America.

For his latest video, he joined forces with MAGA-supporting Kid Rock to encourage Americans to “get active” and “eat real food.”

Man in cowboy hat and brown vest sitting indoors, related to RFK Jr. workout video sparking wild reactions.

Image credits: Nathan Posner/Getty Images

“I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD,” RFK Jr. wrote on X.

The video shared with the caption featured the 72-year-old politician hitting the gym, lifting weights, playing pickleball, and enjoying a sauna session.

The pair was also seen taking a dip in the pool and toasting their glasses of milk, as the words “Whole Milk” flashed on the screen.

“We’re paying for this, aren’t we?” one commenter asked online, echoing concerns that other viewers also had.

“Drinking milk while half nak*d in a hot tub,” one netizen commented online

RFK Jr. and Kid Rock posing shirtless in a rustic room after a workout in their new deranged fitness video.

Image credits: SecKennedy

“Our tax money paid for this pile of sh**,” one viewer said.

“Since when did somebody flipping off the camera become acceptable?” another one asked. “This is strange and gross.”

RFK Jr. and Kid Rock in a casual setting, highlighting reactions to their new workout video sparking wild debate.

Image credits: SecKennedy

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to RFK Jr.'s deranged new workout video with Kid Rock sparking wild reactions online.

Image credits: LukeBarnett

Alyssa Farah Griffin, co-host of The View, reshared the video and asked, “What the [bleep] did I just watch?”

Some also found it strange that RFK Jr. was in his jeans for the entire workout.

“Ice plunge with jeans is madness,” one commenter said.

“Not the jeans in the gym and sauna!” wrote another.

RFK Jr. previously claimed he finds it “convenient” to work out in his jeans

RFK Jr. and Kid Rock performing a workout exercise together on a gym floor, sparking wild reactions.

Image credits: SecKennedy

This isn’t the first time Kennedy has been seen wearing jeans during his gym workouts.

He said last year that he was “used to it” and found it “convenient” during a Fox News appearance.

Kennedy has been promoting the “Make America Healthy Again” campaign to reform the country’s food, health, and scientific systems to tackle the “chronic disease epidemic,” according to the campaign’s website.

Meanwhile, Kid Rock has been a vocal supporter of Republican politicians and has performed at MAGA-friendly events.

Screenshot from The Simpsons showing a character changing a sign about Trump Admin cringe in a humorous meme style.

Image credits: STG_AR

The country singer headlined the “All-American Halftime Show” this month, organized by Turning Point USA (TPUSA), the right-leaning organization co-founded by the late Charlie Kirk.

The All-American Halftime Show ran in parallel with the NFL’s official 2026 Super Bowl halftime show that featured Bad Bunny as the headliner.

The rival show was organized to celebrate “American culture, freedom, and faith,” TPUSA said.

Kid Rock headlined the MAGA-friendly “All-American Halftime Show” earlier this month

RFK Jr. and Kid Rock shirtless in a wooden sauna during a workout video sparking wild reactions online.

Image credits: SecKennedy

Tweet criticizing RFK Jr. and Kid Rock’s workout video, calling it deranged for wearing jeans in a cold plunge.

Image credits: fuckyouiquit

Kid Rock wasn’t the first celebrity to feature in a video promoting healthy food habits in the US.

Kennedy previously enlisted boxer Mike Tyson to star in a Super Bowl ad promoting “real food.”

RFK Jr. and Kid Rock shirtless working out in a wooden sauna, with one using exercise equipment and the other doing push-ups.

Image credits: SecKennedy

User tweet responding to RFK Jr. and Kid Rock discussing challenges of eating organic food and staying active in Manhattan.

Image credits: Ahsanmalick77

Tyson spoke about his own addiction to processed foods and how he weighed nearly 350 pounds at one point in his life.

“I was so fat and nasty – I would eat anything,” he said in the clip. “I had so much self-hate when I was like that.”

Kennedy previously roped in Mike Tyson for a Super Bowl ad promoting healthy eating

RFK Jr. and Kid Rock shirtless in separate tubs, with RFK Jr. focused and Kid Rock flexing muscles smiling.

Image credits: SecKennedy

Kennedy called the ad “really serendipitous” and noted that Brett Ratner, the same director who made the Melania documentary, directed the video with Tyson.

“The two guys, Brett Ratner, who helped produce the ad, had a lifelong friendship with him and understood and was aware of the struggle that Mike had—which he says [was] the biggest struggle, the biggest fight that he had in his lifetime—his fight with obesity,” RFK Jr. said during a Fox News appearance.

“They gave him a script, the script was not working, and he just started talking, and it’s an extraordinary, powerful ad,” he went on to say.

“I think it’s the most important ad in Super Bowl history, because it’s a crisis, Peter, that’s existential for us now,” he added.

Obesity is a widespread problem in the US, owing to the country’s strong reliance on processed food.

A 40.3% prevalence of obesity was found among adults aged 20 and above, according to August 2021–August 2023 data collected by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

The prevalence of severe obesity in adults was 9.4%, and women showed higher levels of obesity than men in each age group.

“I got Hepatitis C from watching this,” one viewer commented online

