Bombshell Revelation In Marilyn Monroe Autopsy As Coroner Reveals Suspicious Finding 60 Years Later
Marilyn Monroe smiling in striped turtleneck, with soft lighting, highlighting suspicious findings in her autopsy report.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Bombshell Revelation In Marilyn Monroe Autopsy As Coroner Reveals Suspicious Finding 60 Years Later

Six long decades after Marilyn Monroe’s passing froze Hollywood, the man who performed her autopsy has broken his silence, raising serious questions about the case.

Thomas Noguchi was just 37 years old and one of the newest deputy coroners in Los Angeles County in August 1962 when he was tasked with examining the body of the world’s most famous blonde bombshell. 

Highlights
  • Deputy coroner Thomas Noguchi broke his silence regarding Marilyn Monroe's passing.
  • He revealed key evidence from the actress' autopsy was destroyed before thorough examination.
  • Noguchi claimed officials disposed of Monroe’s organs prematurely, blocking further tests and deeper investigation.

Officially, the 36-year-old star was ruled a victim of “probable self-harm” caused by an overdose of sedatives, but Noguchi claims that there’s more to the story.

As stated in the book LA Coroner, released earlier this year, the officer revealed that key evidence that could’ve confirmed or contradicted Monroe’s cause of passing was destroyed before he could examine it.

    Coroner who performed autopsy on Marilyn Monroe broke silence to reveal key evidence was destroyed

    Marilyn Monroe smiling in a striped dress, sitting against a wooden wall surrounded by green leaves in soft sunlight.

    Image credits: Baron/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

    Monroe, born Norma Jeane Mortensen, had become one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses by the early 1960s, starring in films that grossed the equivalent of $2 billion today. 

    Just two months after her famous “Happy Birthday” serenade to President John F. Kennedy, she was found bare, lying face-down in bed with one hand outstretched to the telephone. 

    Man in white lab coat standing in a morgue, symbolizing coroner work and Marilyn Monroe autopsy suspicious findings.

    Image credits: Third State Books

    Empty pill bottles were scattered on her bedside table, as well as a recently filled prescription for Nembutal: a potent injectable sedative used in hospitals to control seizures.

    Elderly man in glasses and suit discussing Marilyn Monroe autopsy with suspicious findings decades later indoors.

    Image credits: American Academy of Forensic Sciences

    Noguchi, taking this into consideration, began the autopsy by checking Monroe’s body for signs of an injection. 

    He examined the crook of her elbows, thighs, the webbing between her fingers and toes, even her scalp, but found no needle marks. He then made the Y-shaped incision and inspected her stomach and small intestine

    To his surprise, there was no visible residue of pills.

    Noguchi affirmed that Monroe’s insides were hastily disposed of before he could thoroughly examine them

    Police officer and woman entering a messy bedroom scene linked to Marilyn Monroe autopsy suspicious finding revealed decades later.

    Image credits: E. Murray/Fox Photos/Getty Images

    Confused, he collected samples of her blood, urine, liver, kidneys, and digestive tract for toxicology—anything that could prove the official version of events to be true.

    Hand pointing to prescription bottles on a cluttered table, related to Marilyn Monroe autopsy suspicious findings.

    Image credits: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images

    Days later, Noguchi brought his findings and concerns to the toxicologist Raymond Abernathy, who proceeded to write a report affirming that fatal levels of the sedative pentobarbital and chloral hydrate were found in her system.

    Abernathy would abruptly decide not to run any further tests on her stomach or other organs, a decision that left Noguchi stunned.

    Black and white close-up of Marilyn Monroe smiling during a performance, related to autopsy suspicious finding revelations.

    Image credits: Biographer

    “It left too many questions unanswered, and ultimately, as the pathologist who conducted the physical autopsy, I would be held responsible,” Noguchi said, revealing that Abernathy had disposed of Monroe’s organs before he could properly test them.

    Woman resembling Marilyn Monroe holding a vintage phone with a shocked expression, linking to Marilyn Monroe autopsy findings.

    Image credits: Biographer

    Without those tests, Noguchi said, it was impossible to rule out that Monroe had lost her life as a result of an injection rather than by swallowing pills, which would’ve opened key venues for investigation.

    Marilyn Monroe grave plaque with roses and lipstick marks, related to autopsy and suspicious coroner findings decades later.

    Image credits: Carol M. Highsmith/Wikimedia

    “What could I do? I couldn’t challenge [Chief Coroner Theodore] Curphey or the head toxicologist,” he added.

    Official reports concluded that Monroe died by self-harm, a finding Noguchi still doubts to this day. The haste with which the case was handled has left him with a suspicion that has haunted him for 60 years.

    Noguchi is far from the only person to question the official story. Over the decades, others have alleged that Monroe’s case involved foul play

    Blonde woman smiling in a white patterned dress, highlighting the Marilyn Monroe autopsy suspicious finding after 60 years.

    Image credits: 20th Century Fox

    Former vice detective Fred Otash, a notorious Hollywood “fact verifier” for gossip magazines, claimed in the early 90s that he had planted a hidden microphone in Monroe’s home in the days before she was found. 

    Woman with long dark hair wearing a beige turtleneck and gold necklaces, related to Marilyn Monroe autopsy suspicious findings.

    Image credits: Allan warren/Wikimedia

    According to Otash, the recording captured a vicious argument involving Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and actor Peter Lawford.

    He alleged Monroe was screaming before RFK allegedly pressed a pillow over her to muffle the sound. Otash claimed she eventually went quiet, and that Kennedy then looked for a way to leave the scene.

    Coroner speaking at a press conference revealing suspicious Marilyn Monroe autopsy findings 60 years later.

    Image credits: CNN

    Similar theories have circulated over the years, such as one that suggested the actress was pregnant with JFK’s child and eliminated by rogue government operatives. 

    These conspiracies are fueled by declassified FBI files released under the Freedom of Information Act in the 80s and 90s. These documents showed that the FBI maintained an active file on Monroe from the late 1950s until her passing in 1962. 

    Federal authorities were tracking her political associations, relationships, and movements, as well as her vulnerability to being used for political leverage.

    “We know who did this.” Netizens took to social media to share their own theories

    ALT text: Text message discussing suspicious findings in Marilyn Monroe autopsy and exploitation of her body after death.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing suspicious findings in Marilyn Monroe autopsy and body position details.

    Comment by Karla Montgomery Burke saying We know who did this with 116 likes on a social media post about Marilyn Monroe autopsy findings.

    User comment discussing conspiracy theory about Marilyn Monroe's suspicious death and mental health struggles.

    Comment from Cheryl Denovellis questioning Marilyn Monroe's state during the autopsy, highlighting suspicious findings decades later.

    Comment discussing Marilyn Monroe autopsy and suspicious findings involving men connected to the case and Richard Poncher.

    Comment expressing sadness over Marilyn Monroe's life and suspicious findings in her autopsy decades later.

    Comment by Krissy Crossway saying Kennedy family took her out with 123 likes, related to Marilyn Monroe autopsy findings.

    Comment by Sam Haycock expressing suspicion about Marilyn Monroe’s death in a discussion on autopsy findings.

    Comment by Maxwell Malachi Molina expressing a strong opinion, part of discussion on Marilyn Monroe autopsy findings.

    Comment discussing Marilyn Monroe’s use of pentobarbital and its relation to suspicious findings in her autopsy years later.

    Comment discussing suspicious findings in Marilyn Monroe autopsy and secrets revealed by coroner 60 years later.

    Comment by Liana GR-yan claiming no mystery in Marilyn Monroe autopsy, suggesting Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis involvement.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the Marilyn Monroe autopsy and suspicious findings decades later.

    Comment discussing Marilyn Monroe autopsy case and hope for declassified documents revealing suspicious findings.

    Comment by Tina Peterson discussing possible Kennedy involvement in Marilyn Monroe autopsy case.

    Comment about Marilyn Monroe autopsy suspicious finding posted by Joyce Hamilton Roberts on social media.

    Comment by Lori Bessinger expressing skepticism about pill bottles in Marilyn Monroe autopsy findings discussion.

    Comment by Olivia Morales expressing sadness about Marilyn Monroe being very young at the time of her suspicious autopsy findings.

    Comment by Randi Paige discussing Marilyn Monroe autopsy and suspicious findings revealed by coroner after 60 years.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
