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Sabrina Carpenter Accused Of Being A “Catfish” After Side-By-Side Photos Show How She Transforms With Makeup
Sabrina Carpenter with minimal makeup, smiling. This image shows how she transforms with makeup.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter Accused Of Being A “Catfish” After Side-By-Side Photos Show How She Transforms With Makeup

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Sabrina Carpenter, known for chart-topping hits like Please Please Please and Manchild, found herself at the center of a social media discussion on Sunday, May 3, after a side-by-side photo of her with and without makeup raked in 2 million views. 

What started as a casual comparison quickly escalated into a heated debate about how much her appearance changes under glam styling

Highlights
  • A side-by-side comparison of Sabrina Carpenter went viral, igniting a heated online debate about how much her appearance changes with glam styling.
  • While some users labeled her a “catfish,” others defended her, saying she is just as pretty without makeup.
  • Sabrina Carpenter was earlier mentioned in a controversial “Catfish of the Year” poll started by an anti-feminist internet personality.

Some users went so far as to label her a “catfish.”

Others pushed back just as strongly, arguing it’s “not catfishing” and that she looks pretty even bare-faced. 

RELATED:

    Sabrina Carpenter drew both criticism and support after a comparison photo of her with and without makeup circulated

    Sabrina Carpenter posing on a red carpet, wearing a sheer, embellished dress. She transforms with makeup.

    Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images

    The picture on the left of the comparison collage was Carpenter’s official visual for Espresso, a single from her sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet, released in 2024.

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    The image captured the singer in a bronzed-up look to match the song’s color scheme. 

    Carpenter’s other picture was a morning selfie. 

    Sabrina Carpenter accused of being a catfish. Side-by-side photos show her makeup transformation.

    Image credits: lowcortisol

    “Sabrina Carpenter with and without makeup… She’s a catfish. Don’t be fooled, boys,” an X user said about the pictures.

    “She looks trashy with makeup,” a response read.

    “Shame she’s part of the enhanced beauty cult,” wrote another, while a third noted, “She’s a mid without all that misleading cr*p.”

    Sabrina Carpenter performs on stage in a sparkly outfit, holding a steaming mug. The "catfish" singer transforms with makeup.

    Image credits: Raph_PH/Flickr

    Carpenter’s fans soon sounded off.

    “She’s not a catfish, you men are just stupid. Did you expect her to naturally have eyeshadow, long lashes, and blush on her face?” one asked.

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    “Tell us you have never woken beside a woman in your life without telling us,” commented a second.

    A Twitter post from Robert Wells, responding to the Sabrina Carpenter catfish accusations about makeup transformations.

    Image credits: TheTsengMao

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    A tweet from Lucy asking if people think women naturally have glitter on their cheeks, relating to Sabrina Carpenter's makeup transformation.

    Image credits: Llucyyyzz

    “You can’t, as a sensible person, say she isn’t beautiful in the pic on the right. Like, come on,” a third pleaded.

    “Make sure to say no to her when she offers to date you,” the next quipped.

    This was not the first time Sabrina Carpenter sparked the catfish debate

    A woman with reddish-brown hair and a light blue top sitting in a chair, talking into a microphone, discussing Sabrina Carpenter Catfish accusations.

    Image credits: Pearl/YouTube

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    Hannah Pearl Davis, an internet personality often referred to as the ‘female Andrew Tate,’ started a “Catfish of the Year” award in late 2024. 

    Her content, which includes claiming women shouldn’t have the right to vote and that divorce should be illegal, has been labeled inflammatory and misogynistic by detractors.

    She nominated several famous women, including Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney.

    “I want to give special thanks to the filters, plastic surgeons, and FaceTime app that make this all possible!” Davis wrote on X. “Please vote by liking and retweeting the lovely ladies in the thread below.”

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    Sabrina Carpenter with a full face of makeup, posing for a selfie. She wears a white top and a red and white bandana.

    Image credits: sabrinacarpenter/Instagram

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    Carpenter fans dismissed the catfishing accusations back then, too, with one commenting, “She looks better without it.”

    “You are just a sad little human,” the comment added.

    “This tweet is brought to you by feelings of inadequacy,” a second said in agreement, while a third observed, “Jealousy pours from you like water from a fountain.”

    Away from the discourse, Sabrina Carpenter stunned at the 2026 Met Gala in Old Hollywood glam

    A tweet from Mars (@freakladybug) asking, I thought you guys liked natural women?? related to Sabrina Carpenter "catfish" accusations.

    Image credits: freakladybug

    Sabrina Carpenter in an elaborate outfit, wearing makeup, posing for a photo. Transforms with makeup, catfish.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    Carpenter stepped out onto the red carpet of the latest Met gathering in a custom Dior slit tulle dress by Jonathan Anderson.

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    The look, per Vogue, paid homage to Audrey Hepburn’s 1954 film Sabrina by featuring a full-body wrap of the effort’s camera roll.

    Audrey Hepburn as a "catfish" in a strapless dress. Her makeup enhances her classic beauty, adding to the transformation.

    Image credits: Paramount Pictures

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    Carpenter was not just an attendee at the Met this year. She joined the event as a member of the host committee alongside other singing stars, including Doja Cat, Lisa, and Teyana Taylor.

    Inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Carpenter changed into a Versace dress covered in pictures of Marilyn Monroe and James Dean as she took the stage to deliver a surprise performance.

    Sabrina Carpenter performing on stage in a colorful dress, surrounded by four male backup dancers. This showcases her transformation with makeup.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images

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    The Grammy winner reportedly sang hits including House Tour, Espresso, and Please Please Please with the help of an orchestra band.

    She was then joined by none other than Stevie Nicks for a duet of Landslide and Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow.

    Carpenter changed into a gold Bob Mackie dress for this segment.

    “She’s working late because she’s a singer,” the Met’s Instagram handle posted in her honor, referring to Carpenter’s Espresso lyrics. 

    “You are looking for a doll, not a woman,” a netizen said about criticism surrounding Carpenter

    A tweet by Tiredrum2k states, The beauty industry has women in an absolutely choke hold. Relates to Sabrina Carpenter "catfish" makeup transformation.

    Image credits: bagged_nismo

    A tweet from Lukas Velebil, asking if a woman isn't shiny enough without makeup, discussing Sabrina Carpenter and makeup.

    Image credits: ArchanoxLib

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    A tweet from Lilith of Eden, @CronJobQueen, replying to @lowcortisol, discussing how Sabrina Carpenter transforms with makeup.

    Image credits: CronJobQueen

    A Twitter comment reading, "No idea who she is but she looks great without the makeup. Cant beat the natural look." This relates to Sabrina Carpenter's natural look vs. makeup transformation.

    Image credits: KnightRider8547

    A tweet from Lian Redhand saying Sabrina Carpenter goes "from a 10 to a 10," refuting claims of her being a catfish.

    Image credits: TheRedHandedOne

    A tweet by user AM stating Sabrina Carpenter's face is flawless without makeup, discussing transformation with makeup.

    Image credits: AM05710054

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    A tweet asking if someone is supposed to think she is not beautiful in both pictures, relating to Sabrina Carpenter and makeup transformations.

    Image credits: Al_Woker

    A tweet from Shear Luxury saying "I think she's naturally gorgeous. Effortlessly. To each their own." discussing Sabrina Carpenter's transformation with makeup.

    Image credits: ShearLux

    A tweet from @shineq_ stating that Sabrina Carpenter's transformation with makeup is expected. Discussing makeup's impact on appearance.

    Image credits: shineq__

    A Twitter post from "coco thunder" replying to @lowcortisol, with text about Sabrina Carpenter makeup and "catfish" accusations.

    Image credits: elsohum

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    A Twitter post from Marie replying to @lowcortisol, defending Sabrina Carpenter against "catfish" accusations regarding makeup transformations.

    Image credits: marienls03

    A tweet from Red ranger: "It's almost like makeup is supposed to make u look different..." This relates to Sabrina Carpenter's makeup transformation.

    Image credits: getaj0blozerr

    A Twitter user named "toby" replies to a post, defending Sabrina Carpenter from "catfish" accusations by saying makeup enhances, not hides.

    Image credits: tbw24431703

    A Twitter user defends Sabrina Carpenter against "catfish" accusations, stating she looks beautiful with and without makeup.

    Image credits: Caydensmit16436

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    A tweet from SourCasm discussing how makeup transforms appearance, linking to Sabrina Carpenter catfish discussions.

    Image credits: Sour__casm

    A white Twitter post from Stella discussing how eyeliner can transform a person, referencing the Sabrina Carpenter catfish accusations.

    Image credits: stellr_six

    A tweet by @DewyMang stating "No woman looks the same without makeup. That's what it's for..." relates to the Sabrina Carpenter catfish accusations.

    Image credits: DewyMang

    A tweet from Cali responding to PookiesParadise saying Sabrina Carpenter is a "catfish" but beautiful with and without makeup.

    Image credits: Cali1356195

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    A screenshot of a tweet from @PerishInHell asking about someone's broken ego and hate for humans, linking to Sabrina Carpenter's catfish accusation.

    Image credits: Territory_94D

    A tweet from Cear's Cult, @CearCult, replying to @PookiesParadise, stating, "That guy doesn't seem to know what an actual catfish is lol." The tweet, dated May 4, 2026, references the Sabrina Carpenter "catfish" debate.

    Image credits: CearCult

    A Twitter reply from Azriel, defending Sabrina Carpenter against "catfish" accusations, stating her features remain the same with makeup.

    Image credits: cdapduo

    A tweet by Nick, replying to @PookiesParadise, stating, "Eventually every woman takes off her makeup. Its a wild concept for the incel mind to grasp." This relates to the Sabrina Carpenter catfish debate.

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    Image credits: nmanonx

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    rjp0042 avatar
    Hassel Davidhoff
    Hassel Davidhoff
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks better without the make up. People are crazy.

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    liamnewton-harding avatar
    liam newton-harding
    liam newton-harding
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    News at 10!: Incels have never, ever seen a woman without make-up...Coming up next: water is wet.

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    rjp0042 avatar
    Hassel Davidhoff
    Hassel Davidhoff
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks better without the make up. People are crazy.

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    0points
    reply
    liamnewton-harding avatar
    liam newton-harding
    liam newton-harding
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    News at 10!: Incels have never, ever seen a woman without make-up...Coming up next: water is wet.

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