“What Is This?”: Dior Sold An Advent Calendar For $1,000 And People Are NOT Impressed

ADVERTISEMENT

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me… a make-up sample that I could actually get for free. That’s the tune one influencer is singing after unboxing Dior’s much-awaited 2025 Advent calendar.

Many of us are lucky if we get an Advent calendar with a few chocolates inside, but Sean Anthony claims to have splurged on $1,000 Dior luxury calendar, which the fashion house describes as a “set filled with surprises to help you count down the days to Christmas as you discover or rediscover the icons of the House of Dior.”

In a rather entertaining 2-part TikTok video series, the content creator unboxes the calendar and opens the fancy compartments one by one to reveal what’s hidden inside. See Anthony’s reaction to each of the “luxury” gifts below…

RELATED:

Dior has released its 2025 luxury advent calendar at a cost of close to $1000

Dior luxury advent calendar with beauty products and candle, featuring gold star design and numbered compartments.

Image credits: Dior

Make-up artist Sean Anthony splurged on one and decided to unbox it on camera

Person making a confused face holding a $1000 Dior advent calendar, reacting to its high price and value debated online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: seananthonyv

Text describing a thousand-dollar Dior Advent calendar with reactions to its high price and disbelief over the cost.

White Dior advent calendar box with gold star and figure decorations held by a person, luxury holiday countdown item.

Image credits: seananthonyv

Text image showing a sarcastic comment about Dior’s $1,000 advent calendar and unboxing its value.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Person holding a white Dior advent calendar with gold star and crescent moon designs, showcasing luxury packaging details.

Image credits: seananthonyv

Dior luxury advent calendar priced at $1,000 with 24 compartments, sparking mixed reactions online.

Person holding and displaying a Dior advent calendar with numbered compartments and decorative star patterns.

Image credits: seananthonyv

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing disappointment opening number 1 of Dior advent calendar, questioning the mini cleanser inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person holding a white Dior advent calendar box with gold lettering, highlighting the luxury holiday product.

Image credits: seananthonyv

Person holding a Christian Dior skincare product, highlighting luxury beauty items from the Dior advent calendar collection.

Image credits: seananthonyv

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a full-size iconic red lipstick, shade 999, from a Dior advent calendar product.

Person holding a red Dior lipstick close to the camera, highlighting luxury beauty in an advent calendar reveal.

Image credits: seananthonyv

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing confusion over a broken Christmas tree ornament from Dior's $1,000 advent calendar criticized online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person holding a star-shaped ornament from Dior advent calendar, showcasing luxury holiday item with neutral makeup and gold necklaces.

Image credits: seananthonyv

Text excerpt expressing disappointment with the Dior advent calendar including mention of red nail polish and lipstick.

Person holding a red Dior nail polish bottle, highlighting luxury beauty items from a Dior advent calendar.

Image credits: seananthonyv

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a full-size pink blush in the Dior advent calendar criticized by people for its $1,000 price.

Person holding a pink Dior makeup compact, highlighting Dior advent calendar luxury beauty product.

Image credits: seananthonyv

Text highlighting frustration about Dior advent calendar item number six, mentioning Dior Capture Serum mini.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person holding a shiny silver Dior product, highlighting luxury beauty item linked to Dior advent calendar controversy.

Image credits: seananthonyv

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt criticizing Dior’s $1,000 advent calendar perfume, calling it tiny and unimpressive despite the high price.

A person holding a small Dior perfume bottle, showcasing a luxury item related to the Dior advent calendar.

Image credits: seananthonyv

ADVERTISEMENT

Text critique expressing disappointment with a mini mascara primer in a Dior advent calendar sold for $1,000.

Person holding a Dior beauty product close to face, highlighting luxury brand associated with a $1,000 advent calendar controversy.

Image credits: seananthonyv

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from a blog post expressing confusion about a Dior Advent calendar and its makeup or ornaments inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person with manicured nails holding a decorative item while discussing Dior advent calendar and its $1,000 price.

Image credits: seananthonyv

Text discussing day 10 of the Dior advent calendar with lip tint in natural n**e, reflecting audience reactions and impressions.

Person holding a Dior lip product, discussing the luxury advent calendar and people's reactions to its price.

Image credits: seananthonyv

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Text criticizing Dior’s $1,000 advent calendar featuring mini makeup items, calling it a scam and expressing disappointment.

Person holding a Dior product close to the camera, highlighting the luxury advent calendar item in focus.

Image credits: seananthonyv

Text revealing Day 12 of Dior advent calendar with a mini perfume sample and user backlash over the $1,000 price.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person holding a tiny Dior perfume bottle, reacting with a puzzled expression, highlighting Dior advent calendar controversy.

Image credits: seananthonyv

ADVERTISEMENT

Text criticizing Dior’s $1,000 Advent calendar, mentioning unboxing and disappointment with minis inside.

The video quickly went viral, and you can watch it here:

The content creator continued the unboxing on day 13, hoping that things would improve

Text showing frustration over day 13 of Dior advent calendar, highlighting tiny mini men's cologne and lack of full-size items.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person holding a small Dior Homme perfume bottle, highlighting luxury brand in a close-up beauty video.

Image credits:seananthonyv

Text explaining disappointment with Dior Advent Calendar face cream, highlighting its mini size and poor value.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person holding a jar of Dior Prestige cream, related to Dior advent calendar and luxury beauty product discussion.

Image credits:seananthonyv

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a skeptical reaction to Dior's $1,000 advent calendar, highlighting mini perfume disappointment.

Person holding a Dior Sauvage perfume bottle, reacting to the luxury advent calendar priced at 1,000 dollars.

Image credits:seananthonyv

Text snippet showing a comment about a full-size lip balm included in the Dior advent calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person holding a Dior lipstick from the $1,000 advent calendar with a blurred background and focused facial makeup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits:seananthonyv

Text describing Day 17 of a Dior advent calendar, featuring a full-size gold shade nail polish gift.

Person holding a Dior nail polish bottle, highlighting luxury beauty product from Dior advent calendar collection.

Image credits:seananthonyv

Text message screenshot showing a critical comment about Dior’s Advent calendar, highlighting disappointment and humor.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Person holding a small Dior perfume bottle, highlighting luxury beauty item from Dior advent calendar.

Image credits:seananthonyv

Text highlighting disappointment with a mini lipstick on day 19 of Dior's $1,000 advent calendar.

Person holding Dior lipstick close to face, showcasing luxury makeup in a beauty and Dior advent calendar context.

Image credits:seananthonyv

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt expressing disappointment about a cheap Christmas ornament in a Dior advent calendar priced at $1,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person with styled hair holding a Dior advent calendar ornament, wearing layered gold necklaces and makeup.

Image credits:seananthonyv

Text message expressing mixed feelings about item number 21 in Dior's $1,000 advent calendar, referencing its size.

ADVERTISEMENT

Close-up of a hand holding a mini Miss Dior perfume bottle from a luxury advent calendar by Dior.

Image credits:seananthonyv

Text excerpt discussing a mini serum on day 22 from a Dior advent calendar priced at $1,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person holding a Dior Prestige serum bottle, highlighting luxury skincare from the Dior advent calendar.

Image credits:seananthonyv

ADVERTISEMENT

Day 23 entry highlighting Dior Maximizer lip gloss from the controversial $1,000 Dior advent calendar collection.

Person holding a Dior lip gloss, demonstrating luxury beauty product related to Dior advent calendar controversy.

Image credits:seananthonyv

Text excerpt describing day 24 of Dior advent calendar featuring a mini scented candle with mixed reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person holding a Christian Dior product from the advent calendar collection with gold and white decorative packaging.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits:seananthonyv

Customer review complaining about the $1,000 Dior Advent Calendar, saying it is not worth the price.

“I want my money back!”: here’s part 2 of the video

But wait, there’s more. The make-up artist revealed that the calendar came with a few extra gifts

Person holding and pointing at a Dior branded bag showcasing a $1,000 Dior advent calendar gift item.

Image credits: seananthonyv

ADVERTISEMENT

Person holding a small Dior lip gloss, reacting to the luxury advent calendar and sharing thoughts on its $1,000 price.

Image credits: seananthonyv

ADVERTISEMENT

Person holding a small Dior skincare product, highlighting the luxury brand behind the expensive advent calendar.

Image credits: seananthonyv

Person holding Dior advent calendar items with an unimpressed expression, highlighting Dior advent calendar reaction

Image credits: seananthonyv

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not the first time Dior has disappointed fans in the days before Christmas

The House of Dior has gone and done it again… In 2022, the French fashion and beauty house came under fire for selling a $3,500 advent calendar that contained nothing more than candle lids and sample-size bottles of perfumes. Oh, and a few bars of soap, and some “candle accessories,” including a stand, a lid, and a snuffer.

The internet went wild that December, as influencers unboxed the “limited-edition La Collection Privée Christian Dior The Trunk of Dreams 2022 advent calendar.” The fashion house had built up excitement over the calendar, describing it as “much more than an advent calendar, this marvelous, miniature universe is ready to welcome your precious objects and elevate your interior.”

Dior’s website added that the calendar is “made up of a wooden structure lined with cotton canvas and featuring sketches by Pietro Ruffo.”

At the time, a beauty influencer, Jackie Aina, filmed herself unboxing the 2022 Dior calendar over a number of days. Each day got a little more disappointing than the last…

Young woman sitting on a yellow sofa looking unimpressed, reflecting reactions to Dior advent calendar priced at $1,000.

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

When Aina opened drawer number 6, she was expecting more than, err, a candle lid.

“Ooh, something shiny,” she said excitedly, before realizing what it actually was. “Uh, girl? The lid to the candle, I think? Uh, okay. Whatever that means.”

Aina’s videos, like Anthony’s, were viewed millions of times, with netizens voicing their shock and disappointment at the “luxury” advent calendar.

But it wasn’t the first time a “luxury” advent calendar caused disappointment. A year earlier, in 2021, Chanel sold an $800 one that contained “cheap trinkets like stickers, a keychain, and a Chanel dustbag,” according to the Independent.

In Dior’s defense, the fashion house’s website does mention that the 2025 Advent Calendar houses “24 miniature creations from the House of Dior, including refined fragrances, sophisticated makeup, and skincare products, and a scented candle.”

It also gives a breakdown of all the contents and the size of each gift… So anyone who spent $1,000 on it probably should have known exactly what to expect.

“You people love to waste money”: netizens had lots to say in response

User comment saying Poverty has saved me once again with profile picture of a woman, related to Dior advent calendar controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media expressing disapproval of Dior's $1,000 advent calendar, saying it is not a Christmas ornament.

User comment criticizing Dior advent calendar pricing with 39,484 likes shown in a social media interface.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text saying i think u paid for the packaging with two laughing emojis expressing criticism of Dior advent calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the $1,000 Dior advent calendar unboxing with surprise and humor.

Comment from user Yoshi87 expressing disappointment about the $1,000 Dior advent calendar value.

Screenshot of social media comment expressing disappointment about Dior advent calendar priced at $1,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment criticizing Dior advent calendar price, suggesting it should include full-size perfumes for €1000 spent.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment criticizing Dior advent calendar price, stating buyers are only paying for the brand atp with 71 likes.

User comment criticizing Dior advent calendar, comparing it unfavorably to a $100 Amazon advent calendar in a social media reply.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment questioning the value of expensive Dior advent calendars and the price paid for the brand name.

User comment reacting with disbelief about Dior’s $1,000 advent calendar price, expressing financial struggle and frustration.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Dior selling a luxury advent calendar for $1,000.

Comment on a designer advent calendar, expressing disbelief and frustration about people repeatedly buying them each year.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment criticizing people for buying advent calendars, calling most of them trash and using a trash can emoji.

Comment expressing strong disappointment about Dior advent calendar sale, black and white avatar beside text.

Comment on a social media post reacting to Dior’s $1,000 advent calendar, calling the price crazy for samples.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing disbelief about spending $1,000 on a luxury Dior advent calendar and its value.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment criticizing Dior advent calendar priced at 1000 pounds, highlighting value concerns about full-size items.

Social media comment criticizing Dior advent calendar costing $1,000, expressing disappointment with the purchase value.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment expressing disappointment about expensive Dior advent calendars with low-value items inside.

User comment on social media expressing disbelief about advent calendars amid Dior selling a $1,000 advent calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of online comment expressing disbelief and frustration about Dior advent calendar priced at $1,000.

User comment text discussing Dior advent calendar cost, estimating product value at $300 versus $1,000 price, expressing disappointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment on Dior advent calendar pricing, highlighting $900 packaging cost and $100 product value with laughing emoji.

[suggested what’s worth it instead]

Social media comment urging to try the Dior advent calendar, highlighting mixed reactions to the luxury product.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment praising kiko Milano advent calendar, contrasting opinions on Dior advent calendar priced at $1,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The jokes kept coming, with one person suggesting Anthony might want to check for a “hidden compartment.”

Person with bold makeup holding Dior advent calendar, discussing luxury holiday item and public reactions in a home setting.

Text criticizing the Dior $1,000 Advent calendar, questioning its value and urging not to buy it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about confusion over a secret compartment in a Dior advent calendar costing $1,000 and mixed reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing doubts about a secret compartment in the Dior advent calendar and plans to return it for a refund.

The make-up artist revealed that they’d decided to return the calendar

Person holding a large white box decorated with gold stars, referencing the $1000 Dior advent calendar return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing the $1,000 Dior Advent Calendar and public reactions to its appeal and design.

Text about returning a Dior Advent calendar, reflecting on the bittersweet experience and sentimental value.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text expressing disappointment about wanting a refund for a Dior advent calendar sample bag not received.

And you can watch the emotional farewell over here:

ADVERTISEMENT