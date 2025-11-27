“What Is This?”: Dior Sold An Advent Calendar For $1,000 And People Are NOT Impressed

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me… a make-up sample that I could actually get for free. That’s the tune one influencer is singing after unboxing Dior’s much-awaited 2025 Advent calendar.
Many of us are lucky if we get an Advent calendar with a few chocolates inside, but Sean Anthony claims to have splurged on $1,000 Dior luxury calendar, which the fashion house describes as a “set filled with surprises to help you count down the days to Christmas as you discover or rediscover the icons of the House of Dior.”
In a rather entertaining 2-part TikTok video series, the content creator unboxes the calendar and opens the fancy compartments one by one to reveal what’s hidden inside. See Anthony’s reaction to each of the “luxury” gifts below…
Dior has released its 2025 luxury advent calendar at a cost of close to $1000
Dior luxury advent calendar with beauty products and candle, featuring gold star design and numbered compartments.
It’s not the first time Dior has disappointed fans in the days before Christmas
The House of Dior has gone and done it again… In 2022, the French fashion and beauty house came under fire for selling a $3,500 advent calendar that contained nothing more than candle lids and sample-size bottles of perfumes. Oh, and a few bars of soap, and some “candle accessories,” including a stand, a lid, and a snuffer.
The internet went wild that December, as influencers unboxed the “limited-edition La Collection Privée Christian Dior The Trunk of Dreams 2022 advent calendar.” The fashion house had built up excitement over the calendar, describing it as “much more than an advent calendar, this marvelous, miniature universe is ready to welcome your precious objects and elevate your interior.”
Dior’s website added that the calendar is “made up of a wooden structure lined with cotton canvas and featuring sketches by Pietro Ruffo.”
At the time, a beauty influencer, Jackie Aina, filmed herself unboxing the 2022 Dior calendar over a number of days. Each day got a little more disappointing than the last…
Young woman sitting on a yellow sofa looking unimpressed, reflecting reactions to Dior advent calendar priced at $1,000.
When Aina opened drawer number 6, she was expecting more than, err, a candle lid.
“Ooh, something shiny,” she said excitedly, before realizing what it actually was. “Uh, girl? The lid to the candle, I think? Uh, okay. Whatever that means.”
Aina’s videos, like Anthony’s, were viewed millions of times, with netizens voicing their shock and disappointment at the “luxury” advent calendar.
But it wasn’t the first time a “luxury” advent calendar caused disappointment. A year earlier, in 2021, Chanel sold an $800 one that contained “cheap trinkets like stickers, a keychain, and a Chanel dustbag,” according to the Independent.
In Dior’s defense, the fashion house’s website does mention that the 2025 Advent Calendar houses “24 miniature creations from the House of Dior, including refined fragrances, sophisticated makeup, and skincare products, and a scented candle.”
It also gives a breakdown of all the contents and the size of each gift… So anyone who spent $1,000 on it probably should have known exactly what to expect.
“You people love to waste money”: netizens had lots to say in response
User comment saying Poverty has saved me once again with profile picture of a woman, related to Dior advent calendar controversy.
Comment on social media expressing disapproval of Dior's $1,000 advent calendar, saying it is not a Christmas ornament.
User comment criticizing Dior advent calendar pricing with 39,484 likes shown in a social media interface.
Comment text saying i think u paid for the packaging with two laughing emojis expressing criticism of Dior advent calendar.
Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the $1,000 Dior advent calendar unboxing with surprise and humor.
Comment from user Yoshi87 expressing disappointment about the $1,000 Dior advent calendar value.
Screenshot of social media comment expressing disappointment about Dior advent calendar priced at $1,000.
Social media comment criticizing Dior advent calendar price, suggesting it should include full-size perfumes for €1000 spent.
User comment criticizing Dior advent calendar price, stating buyers are only paying for the brand atp with 71 likes.
User comment criticizing Dior advent calendar, comparing it unfavorably to a $100 Amazon advent calendar in a social media reply.
User comment questioning the value of expensive Dior advent calendars and the price paid for the brand name.
User comment reacting with disbelief about Dior’s $1,000 advent calendar price, expressing financial struggle and frustration.
Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Dior selling a luxury advent calendar for $1,000.
Comment on a designer advent calendar, expressing disbelief and frustration about people repeatedly buying them each year.
Social media comment criticizing people for buying advent calendars, calling most of them trash and using a trash can emoji.
Comment expressing strong disappointment about Dior advent calendar sale, black and white avatar beside text.
Comment on a social media post reacting to Dior’s $1,000 advent calendar, calling the price crazy for samples.
Comment expressing disbelief about spending $1,000 on a luxury Dior advent calendar and its value.
Comment criticizing Dior advent calendar priced at 1000 pounds, highlighting value concerns about full-size items.
Social media comment criticizing Dior advent calendar costing $1,000, expressing disappointment with the purchase value.
Social media comment expressing disappointment about expensive Dior advent calendars with low-value items inside.
User comment on social media expressing disbelief about advent calendars amid Dior selling a $1,000 advent calendar.
Screenshot of online comment expressing disbelief and frustration about Dior advent calendar priced at $1,000.
User comment text discussing Dior advent calendar cost, estimating product value at $300 versus $1,000 price, expressing disappointment.
User comment on Dior advent calendar pricing, highlighting $900 packaging cost and $100 product value with laughing emoji.
[suggested what’s worth it instead]
Social media comment urging to try the Dior advent calendar, highlighting mixed reactions to the luxury product.
User comment praising kiko Milano advent calendar, contrasting opinions on Dior advent calendar priced at $1,000.
The jokes kept coming, with one person suggesting Anthony might want to check for a “hidden compartment.”
Person with bold makeup holding Dior advent calendar, discussing luxury holiday item and public reactions in a home setting.
Text criticizing the Dior $1,000 Advent calendar, questioning its value and urging not to buy it.
Text excerpt about confusion over a secret compartment in a Dior advent calendar costing $1,000 and mixed reactions.
Text discussing doubts about a secret compartment in the Dior advent calendar and plans to return it for a refund.
Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place
