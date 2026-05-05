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The 2026 Met Gala’s “Fashion Is Art” dress code gave celebrities room to turn their bodies into walking sculptures, but some viewers were left asking why so many of them seemed to arrive with extra hands.

The theme pushed guests toward conceptual fashion tied to the body as a canvas, with several looks drawing from Renaissance pieces, such as Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam, sculpture, labor, creation, and the idea of the hand as the artist’s most important tool.

While that may have been the artistic explanation, online the reaction was far less generous.

“What’s with the extra arms,” one viewer wrote under a post of LISA’s Met Gala outfit, followed by dozens of confused netizens sharing similar comments.

The hand motif appeared across multiple looks, from sculptural bustiers to metallic bodice pieces, veils lifted by artificial arms, and statue-like attachments that turned gowns into full body installations.

Between those praising the outfits, the designers, the artists, and those who inspired them, one comment captured the underlying sentiment of the audience.

“I’m not religious, but why does everything look like it’s in need of an exorcism?”