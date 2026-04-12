“Who In Schwarzenegger’s Name Is She?”: Teyana Taylor’s Coachella Abs Send Fans Into Frenzy

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Teyana Taylor drew major attention online after stepping out at Coachella in a bold yellow outfit that quickly sparked conversation.

The actress was spotted at the festival in Indio wearing a cropped graphic tee and low-rise pants that put her toned abs on full display.

As clips and photos spread across social media, viewers couldn’t stop reacting to her physique, a recurring topic in discussions of her appearances.

Highlights Teyana Taylor became a viral sensation after appearing at Coachella in a cropped yellow tee and low-rise racing pants that showcased her legendary, sharply defined physique.

The star followed up her streetwear look with an experimental appearance at Revolve Fest.

Despite her "Terminator-like" definition, Taylor has credited her look to high-energy dance routines.

“I’m scared to find out her abs routine,” one user wrote.

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Teyana Taylor’s yellow Coachella outfit put her abs at the center of attention

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Taylor attended the Guess Jeans party during Coachella 2024 in a cropped vintage-style yellow graphic T-shirt paired with low-rise leather racing pants featuring bold “GUESS USA” branding.

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She styled the look with a patterned headscarf layered over a bandana, oversized aviator sunglasses, a gold body chain across her waist, and black platform boots, giving it an early 2000s streetwear feel.

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While the outfit itself drew mixed opinions, most of the attention stayed on her sharply defined abs, which became the focal point of viral posts.

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“She looks good, forget what people are talking about,” one user wrote. Another added, “I need to cut out alcohol so I can have abs like this.”

Others were more critical. “The cuts are crazy, but the outfit is terrible,” one comment read, while another said, “When your personality is abs.”

A second Coachella appearance shifted focus to her experimental style

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“She always looks a bit like The Terminator, and I don’t hate it,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Naah, who in Schwarzenegger’s name is she?”

On April 11, Taylor appeared at Revolve Fest with a completely different look that leaned into a more futuristic aesthetic.

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She wore a chrome face piece featuring bug-eye sunglasses and silver lip hooks attached under her chin, paired with an optical illusion net dress designed to resemble dripping water. The asymmetrical outfit included side cutouts and revealed a high-cut thong bodysuit underneath.

She completed the look with silver heels, chunky bangles, and a noticeable hair transformation, swapping her signature pixie cut for a fiery red style.

Taylor has consistently explained how she maintains her abs

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Despite ongoing speculation, Taylor has repeatedly shared that her physique is not the result of strict dieting or traditional gym routines.

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In a 2018 interview with US Weekly, she said genetics play a role, explaining that she had visible abs even as a child.

“People used to call me a ninja turtle because even when I was six years old, I had a little Buddha belly, but there was still a six-pack on top of it.”

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She has also credited her daughter as a key part of her active lifestyle, saying that constantly running around with her helps keep her in shape.

“My daughter really is my trainer, and she does not play around. She’s a really active little girl, so running all around, I swear, keeps me in shape.”

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More notably, Taylor has emphasized that dance is her primary form of exercise.

“I keep it really real, I don’t like to lie and say I work out three or four times a week. All I do is dance. All I do is dance,” she told Vogue, adding that dance-based workouts have been central to her fitness.

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She later launched her platform Fade 2 Fitness, where she shared dance routines and workout choreography, particularly focused on getting back in shape after pregnancy.

Her diet has also surprised many. In the same interview, she said she does not follow strict eating habits and even admitted, “I don’t even eat vegetables,” while still maintaining her physique through movement and activity.

Teyana’s appearances have consistently highlighted her abs

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Taylor’s Coachella appearance follows a string of high-profile outings in early 2026 where her styling similarly put focus on her midsection.

At the 2026 Grammy Awards on February 1, she wore a custom Tom Ford gown that featured a daring, ab-baring cut. The look was widely covered, with outlets noting how the design combined a “naked dress” silhouette with sharp tailoring, placing her physique at the center of attention.

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Just weeks later, she continued that approach at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where she appeared in a slinky white Chanel gown.

The outfit featured a sculpted fit and subtle cutouts, again drawing attention to her toned frame.

On the Oscars red carpet itself, she also wore a black-and-white feathered Chanel look with sheer paneling that gave a peek at her abs.

“She knows her body is impeccable,” wrote one user

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