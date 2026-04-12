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“Who In Schwarzenegger’s Name Is She?”: Teyana Taylor’s Coachella Abs Send Fans Into Frenzy
Teyana Taylor showing toned abs wearing sunglasses and a colorful headscarf in a yellow cropped top at Coachella.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Who In Schwarzenegger’s Name Is She?”: Teyana Taylor’s Coachella Abs Send Fans Into Frenzy

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Teyana Taylor drew major attention online after stepping out at Coachella in a bold yellow outfit that quickly sparked conversation.

The actress was spotted at the festival in Indio wearing a cropped graphic tee and low-rise pants that put her toned abs on full display.

As clips and photos spread across social media, viewers couldn’t stop reacting to her physique, a recurring topic in discussions of her appearances.

Highlights
  • Teyana Taylor became a viral sensation after appearing at Coachella in a cropped yellow tee and low-rise racing pants that showcased her legendary, sharply defined physique.
  • The star followed up her streetwear look with an experimental appearance at Revolve Fest.
  • Despite her "Terminator-like" definition, Taylor has credited her look to high-energy dance routines.

“I’m scared to find out her abs routine,” one user wrote.

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    Teyana Taylor’s yellow Coachella outfit put her abs at the center of attention

    Teyana Taylor posing in a black sequin dress and diamond necklace, showcasing her toned Coachella abs to fans.

    Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images

    Taylor attended the Guess Jeans party during Coachella 2024 in a cropped vintage-style yellow graphic T-shirt paired with low-rise leather racing pants featuring bold “GUESS USA” branding.

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    She styled the look with a patterned headscarf layered over a bandana, oversized aviator sunglasses, a gold body chain across her waist, and black platform boots, giving it an early 2000s streetwear feel.

    Teyana Taylor taking a mirror selfie showing her toned Coachella abs wearing a beige sports bra and shell necklace.

    Image credits: teyanataylor

    Teyana Taylor showing toned abs at Coachella, sparking fan excitement and social media buzz.

    Image credits: 89dreamgirl

    Tweet reply saying Hell nah in response to 21metgala, related to Teyana Taylor's Coachella abs sending fans into frenzy.

    Image credits: NundweC

    While the outfit itself drew mixed opinions, most of the attention stayed on her sharply defined abs, which became the focal point of viral posts.

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    “She looks good, forget what people are talking about,” one user wrote. Another added, “I need to cut out alcohol so I can have abs like this.”

    Others were more critical. “The cuts are crazy, but the outfit is terrible,” one comment read, while another said, “When your personality is abs.”

    A second Coachella appearance shifted focus to her experimental style

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    A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor)

    Teyana Taylor showing toned abs in stylish outfit at 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at night.

    Image credits: 21metgala

    “She always looks a bit like The Terminator, and I don’t hate it,” one user wrote.

    Another added, “Naah, who in Schwarzenegger’s name is she?”

    On April 11, Taylor appeared at Revolve Fest with a completely different look that leaned into a more futuristic aesthetic.

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    Teyana Taylor showing toned Coachella abs wearing sunglasses, a headscarf, and casual festival outfit at night.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    She wore a chrome face piece featuring bug-eye sunglasses and silver lip hooks attached under her chin, paired with an optical illusion net dress designed to resemble dripping water. The asymmetrical outfit included side cutouts and revealed a high-cut thong bodysuit underneath.

    She completed the look with silver heels, chunky bangles, and a noticeable hair transformation, swapping her signature pixie cut for a fiery red style.

    Taylor has consistently explained how she maintains her abs

    Man wearing a traditional hat smiling indoors with blurred background, related to Schwarzenegger and Teyana Taylor Coachella abs.

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    Despite ongoing speculation, Taylor has repeatedly shared that her physique is not the result of strict dieting or traditional gym routines.

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    In a 2018 interview with US Weekly, she said genetics play a role, explaining that she had visible abs even as a child.

    “People used to call me a ninja turtle because even when I was six years old, I had a little Buddha belly, but there was still a six-pack on top of it.”

     

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    A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor)

    Teyana Taylor showing off Coachella abs in a vibrant outfit, sparking fan excitement and social media buzz.

    Image credits: chinuaaaa

    Tweet from Matcha commenting on Teyana Taylor’s abs routine, reacting to her Coachella appearance and abs.

    Image credits: Matchabt

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    She has also credited her daughter as a key part of her active lifestyle, saying that constantly running around with her helps keep her in shape.

    “My daughter really is my trainer, and she does not play around. She’s a really active little girl, so running all around, I swear, keeps me in shape.”

     

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    A post shared by GQ (@gq)

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    More notably, Taylor has emphasized that dance is her primary form of exercise.

    “I keep it really real, I don’t like to lie and say I work out three or four times a week. All I do is dance. All I do is dance,” she told Vogue, adding that dance-based workouts have been central to her fitness.

    Teyana Taylor wearing a red bikini, showing toned abs while posing on a boat with water and city skyline in the background.

    Image credits: teyanataylor

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    Teyana Taylor showing off her toned Coachella abs in a stylish outfit, sparking fan excitement.

    Image credits: uh_may

    Teyana Taylor showing off her toned abs at Coachella, sparking excitement among fans online.

    Image credits: LaGrimZ

    She later launched her platform Fade 2 Fitness, where she shared dance routines and workout choreography, particularly focused on getting back in shape after pregnancy.

    Her diet has also surprised many. In the same interview, she said she does not follow strict eating habits and even admitted, “I don’t even eat vegetables,” while still maintaining her physique through movement and activity.

    Teyana’s appearances have consistently highlighted her abs

    Teyana Taylor showing toned abs in lilac coat and stylish pants outdoors, fans excited by her Coachella look.

    Image credits: teyanataylor

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    Taylor’s Coachella appearance follows a string of high-profile outings in early 2026 where her styling similarly put focus on her midsection.

    At the 2026 Grammy Awards on February 1, she wore a custom Tom Ford gown that featured a daring, ab-baring cut. The look was widely covered, with outlets noting how the design combined a “naked dress” silhouette with sharp tailoring, placing her physique at the center of attention.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor)

    Just weeks later, she continued that approach at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where she appeared in a slinky white Chanel gown.

    The outfit featured a sculpted fit and subtle cutouts, again drawing attention to her toned frame.

    On the Oscars red carpet itself, she also wore a black-and-white feathered Chanel look with sheer paneling that gave a peek at her abs.

    “She knows her body is impeccable,” wrote one user

    Tweet praising Teyana Taylor's Coachella abs, highlighting her fit physique and fan reactions on social media.

    Image credits: Nwachimelugo

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    Teyana Taylor showing off her abs at Coachella, sparking excitement among fans in a stylish festival outfit.

    Image credits: lindastaysuh

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    Tweet praising Teyana Taylor's Coachella abs with fire and muscle emojis, sparking fan excitement online.

    Image credits: LuvMinka

    Teyana Taylor showing off her toned Coachella abs in a stylish outfit, sparking fan excitement online.

    Image credits: BichPleeze

    Teyana Taylor showing toned Coachella abs in a vibrant outfit, sparking fan excitement on social media.

    Image credits: of_book52944

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    Teyana Taylor showing off her toned Coachella abs, sparking excitement among fans during the music festival.

    Image credits: benzkeerati

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    Tweet by Rilla praising Teyana Taylor’s Coachella abs with a comment about her 6-pack and brand.

    Image credits: 321lift0ff

    Teyana Taylor showing toned Coachella abs, sparking excitement and frenzy among fans during the music festival.

    Image credits: TheyHateDirt

    Teyana Taylor showing off toned abs at Coachella, sparking excitement and admiration from fans online.

    Image credits: keeplookin4levv

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    Social media user reacting to Teyana Taylor’s Coachella abs and outfit with mixed opinions.

    Image credits: BluCatStu

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    Teyana Taylor showing toned abs at Coachella, causing fans to react with excitement and admiration.

    Image credits: Blazeprano

    Teyana Taylor showing toned Coachella abs in a stylish outfit, sparking excitement among fans online.

    Image credits: tifnyblinxxxx

    Teyana Taylor showing off impressive Coachella abs, sparking excitement among fans on social media.

    Image credits: zay_miya

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    Teyana Taylor showing off toned abs at Coachella, sparking excitement among fans on social media.

    Image credits: Lushie92

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    Teyana Taylor showing toned abs at Coachella, sparking excitement and admiration from fans on social media.

    Image credits: fvafrica_

    Twitter user reacting with laughter emoji and comment about someone laying off weights, posted April 12, 2026.

    Image credits: Kashiv08

    Teyana Taylor showing toned Coachella abs in a white top, sparking excitement among fans on social media.

    Image credits: gustavo72903703

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    Tweet by Lindiwe Mabhida replying to 21metgala with comment on Teyana Taylor's Coachella abs and body fitness craze.

    Image credits: MabhidaLindiwe

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    baileymarks avatar
    BJM
    BJM
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    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's got such a terrible personality, she needs to make up for it, but she tries and fails way too hard.

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    baileymarks avatar
    BJM
    BJM
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's got such a terrible personality, she needs to make up for it, but she tries and fails way too hard.

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