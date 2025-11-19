ADVERTISEMENT

What do you imagine when someone mentions Japan? Maybe it’s warm bowls of ramen. Or peaceful mountain views. Or, of course, the iconic pop culture that has gained fans all over the world. Whatever it is, Japan has a reputation for making everything look a little cooler, a little cuter, and a lot more visually appealing.

A viral TikTok trend is proving exactly that. People are taking random snapshots from their own cities and demonstrating that once you label them as “Japan,” they instantly come off as charming and aesthetically pleasing. Scroll down to see the “Japan Effect” in action.