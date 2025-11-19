34 Times Adding “Japan” To A Random Photo Made It Instantly Aesthetically Pleasing
What do you imagine when someone mentions Japan? Maybe it’s warm bowls of ramen. Or peaceful mountain views. Or, of course, the iconic pop culture that has gained fans all over the world. Whatever it is, Japan has a reputation for making everything look a little cooler, a little cuter, and a lot more visually appealing.
A viral TikTok trend is proving exactly that. People are taking random snapshots from their own cities and demonstrating that once you label them as “Japan,” they instantly come off as charming and aesthetically pleasing. Scroll down to see the “Japan Effect” in action.
This post may include affiliate links.
Come on, here's no difference. And KonKon is good Store with Japanese and Korean Konbini Stuff.
Nope, this is actually not "hehe so funny memes!" at all. This is terrible. This is actually harmful and offensive to both the locations being shìt upon as "ugly" or "less desirable" AND Japan. Not only does it give the impression that the locations in question have no charm, appeal, or interest of their own, they're actually ONLY "cute" or interesting if they're "Japanified" (in many of these photos, extremely poorly.) This harms both cultures. And, as an American myself, I have to point out the elephant in the room: if someone did this and "Americanized" photos of locations/cities in European/Canada/etc., people would be out in a mob with their pitchforks and torches. It doesn't make it any more "okay" just because we're "Japanifying" the locations instead. These cities and places have their own charm and don't need to be plastered with sakura flowers to be wonderful, beautiful, enjoyable places in their own right.
BUH?! This is quite possibly the dumbest BP post I've seen . . . and that's really saying something.
Simple location-based desirability and/or geographical discrimination. The hierarchy in which we idealize or romanticize certain places, regions or countries affects how we define or interpret our aesthetic. Coffee & a cigarette on a bench at a Whalley Range road stop is sad & unhealthy. The same at a cafe table in St Germaine is romantic & poetic.
Nope, this is actually not "hehe so funny memes!" at all. This is terrible. This is actually harmful and offensive to both the locations being shìt upon as "ugly" or "less desirable" AND Japan. Not only does it give the impression that the locations in question have no charm, appeal, or interest of their own, they're actually ONLY "cute" or interesting if they're "Japanified" (in many of these photos, extremely poorly.) This harms both cultures. And, as an American myself, I have to point out the elephant in the room: if someone did this and "Americanized" photos of locations/cities in European/Canada/etc., people would be out in a mob with their pitchforks and torches. It doesn't make it any more "okay" just because we're "Japanifying" the locations instead. These cities and places have their own charm and don't need to be plastered with sakura flowers to be wonderful, beautiful, enjoyable places in their own right.
BUH?! This is quite possibly the dumbest BP post I've seen . . . and that's really saying something.
Simple location-based desirability and/or geographical discrimination. The hierarchy in which we idealize or romanticize certain places, regions or countries affects how we define or interpret our aesthetic. Coffee & a cigarette on a bench at a Whalley Range road stop is sad & unhealthy. The same at a cafe table in St Germaine is romantic & poetic.