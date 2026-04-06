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In the How To Be A Woman 101 handbook, somewhere in the fine print, there is a subsection that states that if you loudly confess your guilty feelings about eating something, the calories do not count. It is a rule that has somehow been passed down through generations, and it plays out in offices, at birthday parties, and at every single holiday buffet across the world without fail.

One woman put out a bowl of chocolate caramel thins for her office guests. What she got instead was a rotating cast of performers who needed her explicit permission, absolution, and emotional participation before they could eat a single piece of candy. All this guilt tripping was giving her indigestion…

More info: Reddit

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Women have been performing the guilty food confession ritual in offices, at parties, and at every holiday buffet for generations, and somehow it never gets less exhausting

Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One lady put out a bowl of chocolate caramel thins as a nice gesture for her office guests and immediately became the unwilling audience for a rotating cast of guilt performers

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Image credits: fabrikasimf / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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One coworker stood in her doorway, pointed at the candy, declared herself so bad for wanting one, and made the critical error of telling her host that she was bad for having them out

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Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She asked her very calmly to stop the routine, explained that it made her uncomfortable, and by the end of the day, the coworker had told the whole office that she had her head ripped off

Image credits: chocolatesinmyoffice

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She eventually decided to remove the whole candy station because the drama was getting to be too much

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One woman kept a container of caramel thins on her desk as a gesture for anyone who stopped by her office. The problem was that every time a female coworker reached for one, they launched into the same song and dance. The “ohhh I shouldn’t,” the “it’s so naughty,” looking at her like she was supposed to hand out absolution along with the candy. She smiled blankly and said nothing, for a while.

Then, one day, a coworker stood in her doorway, pointed at the candy, declared it so good but said she shouldn’t, and finished the performance by telling her she was so bad for having them out. That was the one that did it. She asked her to stop, calmly and directly, explaining that the routine made her uncomfortable and that the “naughty” language was genuinely strange behavior.

The coworker pretended not to know what she was talking about, said she was just being silly, and left. By the end of the day, she had told at least one other colleague that she had her head ripped off and warned her to avoid the candy bowl entirely unless she wanted to be scolded. The office had officially taken sides over a container of chocolate caramel thins.

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One sad detail was that the men in the office were completely able to just take a candy and move on with their lives. But not the women. The OP was fed up and posted about it online, asking if she was the villain of the situation. In a deeply relatable edit, she announced she was just taking the caramels home because she could not deal with the drama. The internet, predictably, had a great deal to say about all of it.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Research actually shows that associating food with guilt actively harms your relationship with it. A study found that people who linked chocolate cake with guilt felt less in control of their eating and had a worse attitude toward healthy eating overall compared to those who just associated it with celebration. The language is not harmless. It is making things actively worse for the very people performing it.

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And women are significantly more likely to be doing this than men. A Swedish study found that women were more likely than men to avoid foods based on perceived unhealthiness, more likely to read diet news obsessively, and 18% of women versus 11% of men reported feeling genuinely anxious about whether their diet was healthy enough. This is a symptom of something much bigger.

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Now, in the spirit of balance, let us do some actual math. Each of those chocolate caramel thins contains around 220 calories. One a day over a working week is roughly 1,100 calories, which is approximately equivalent to a double quarter pounder with cheese and a large Coke. So perhaps the women performing the guilt ritual were, on some level, onto something. But they could have had more tact.

The bottom line is that the candy bowl was an act of generosity, the guilt theater was a well-documented psychological pattern, and everyone involved could probably benefit from just eating the chocolate and moving on with their day in silence.

Do you think she was being fair by removing the candy, or was this an overreaction? Let us know what you think below!

The internet weighed in heavily on this one, and the verdict was that it was shameful that her act of kindness was vilified

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