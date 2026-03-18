Man Feels Betrayed As Wife Hides Snap History With Attractive Coworker From Him, Suspects An Affair

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of humanity’s greatest minds have always warned us about blindly following jealousy. William Shakespeare called jealousy “the green-eyed monster,” and Robert Heinlein wrote that “jealousy is a disease, love is a healthy condition. The immature mind often mistakes one for the other.” But despite all the warnings, jealousy often takes us by surprise.

This is basically what happened to our story’s narrator. After seven years of dating and three years of marriage, just one Snapchat emoji notification sparked a wild outburst at his wife. Turns out, it was just a storm in a teacup. So, let’s get to the good stuff.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Jealousy can sometimes be useful for a relationship, if it’s reasonable, but sometimes it’s just pure paranoia for sure

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post and his wife have been together for 7 years and married for 3, and everything was okay in their marriage, according to the husband

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The author works as an attorney, and his wife is a gym coach, and she has a really hot male colleague

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Sanket Mishra / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the author took a glance at an emoji reaction from that guy to his wife’s story on Snapchat, and he just saw red

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The man literally grilled the wife about her relationship with that man, and all she said was excuses

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: standret / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The author demanded she show him the full story of her postings on Snapchat, but obviously found no suspicious evidence

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman called out her colleague on Snapchat for reacting this way, and he apologized immediately

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77

However, the husband was still suspicious, and he even considered divorce, so he decided to seek advice online

So, the original poster (OP) says that he is 33 years old, works as an attorney, and his wife, six years younger, is a fitness instructor in a posh gym. They’ve been together for seven years, married for three, and our hero says their relationship has always been nothing but great. At least until recently, when the author became jealous of his wife’s coworker.

Yes, she has a fellow trainer, a very decent-looking and even hot guy, according to the author’s words. But he’s always been more than reserved toward the OP’s spouse, until the other day, when they were at home, and our hero accidentally saw a notification on her phone about an emoji reaction via Snapchat. The notification was from that same colleague.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP went into full-on paranoia mode. He basically grilled his wife, and her ‘I don’t know’ answers only made him more suspicious. Then he demanded her phone and tried to look through her Snapchat messages. At his request, she deleted the app and messaged her coworker, saying his reaction was inappropriate, and he quickly apologized.

But our guy didn’t back down. He was even thinking about divorce, but he said it’d be tricky because, one, it’s expensive, and two, he said he still loves his wife. But his fears and jealousy persisted. So he took it online, hoping the internet would either quash or confirm his suspicions.

Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Jealousy’s one of the most basic human emotions – way older than marriage itself. It’s kinda like a self-preservation instinct for couples. At the same time, experts suggest distinguishing between reactive jealousy and suspicious jealousy. Reactive jealousy happens when there’s a real threat– like flirting or cheating – while suspicious jealousy is more about worries or imagination than actual facts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noam Shpancer, Ph.D., in this article on Psychology Today, emphasizes that moderate jealousy in response to real threats to a relationship can sometimes even contribute to strengthening it, provided feelings and boundaries are openly discussed. But suspicious jealousy, with obsessive thoughts and control, usually comes from insecurity.

An article at Rolling Out also says suspicious jealousy rarely ends well – it can eat away at trust and bring nonstop doubts. In such a situation, the dialogue between partners also devolves into a verbal confrontation, leading to emotional exhaustion for both partners.

Most folks in the comments thought the OP’s suspicions were quite weird – and his reaction came off more like controlling and insecure. The man admitted in his updates that he was probably wrong in his suspicions, and in some comments, even apologized to netizens for overreacting. Whether he said sorry to his wife? That’s still a mystery. So, what do you all think? Got any stories like this? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

Most commenters just told the author that he was a bit paranoid and called him out for this controlling behavior

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT