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Coachella Slapped With Massive Fine After Justin Bieber’s Set Broke Golden rule
Justin Bieber performing live on stage at Coachella, with raised hand and guitarist in the background.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

Coachella Slapped With Massive Fine After Justin Bieber’s Set Broke Golden rule

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Coachella 2026 took place on April 10-12 and 17-19 and was headlined by Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and Justin Bieber.

While the first weekend went smoothly, Justin Bieber’s performance in the second weekend racked up a significant penalty fee for the Coachella organizers because of a rule imposed by the city of Indio.

At the same time, many netizens who were upset about the tickets and food prizes at Coachella being allegedly too high dismissed the situation with lighthearted jokes.

Highlights
  • The organizers of Coachella 2026 were forced to pay a hefty fine as Justin Bieber’s set went past the city-sanctioned curfew.
  • Several other A-lister musicians in the past have cost Coachella in fines, including the Beatles legend Paul McCartney.
  • Bieber’s set, which racked up a $20,000 fine, featured a special dedication to his lifelong fan Billie Eilish.

“So a round of drinks will cover the fines,” one user said.

RELATED:

    Organizers were fined $44,000 for Anyma and Justin Bieber’s Coachella sets

    Justin Bieber performing at Coachella, wearing a red beanie and sleeveless vest under stage lights.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

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    Co-founded by Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen in 1999, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is held annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, and is organized by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Worldwide.

    Large crowd at Coachella festival watching Justin Bieber's performance with fireworks and stage visuals during night event.

    Image credits: Coachella

    An agreement Goldenvoice has with Indio requires performances to wrap up by 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and by midnight on Sunday. Breaching of this rule results in a straight $20,000 fine for the first five minutes of delay, and an additional $1,000 per minute from the sixth minute onward.

    Singer performing on stage at Coachella festival, spotlight and large screens in background during live concert.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

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    Anyma (real name Matteo Milleri), an Italian-American musician and one of the duo Tale of Us, performed on Friday, April 17, at Coachella 2026, after his first weekend set was canceled due to severe weather.

    His set went nine minutes past the cutoff time, costing the organizers $24,000.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Anyma (@anyma)

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    On Saturday, April 18, Justin Bieber went two minutes over while performing the headlining set, which featured a special appearance from Billie Eilish. It added another $20,000 to the weekend 2 fines.

    A representative for the city of Indio confirmed the numbers to TMZ.

    Performer on stage at Coachella wearing a white futuristic outfit during a live music set at night.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

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    The money from these fines goes to Indio’s General Fund and is used to fund the city’s expenses, such as public works, the police, and fire departments.

    Coachella has been hit with huge curfew fines in the past few years

    Justin Bieber performing on stage at Coachella with fireworks in the background during a live concert set.

    Image credits: Coachella

    Justin Bieber was not the first high-profile artist to cost Coachella in fines.

    Indio’s current contract with Coachella was signed in 2013 and runs through 2050. Under the previous contract, the fine for breaking the curfew rule was $1,000 per minute flat.

    @coachella 🫶 @Justin Bieber Watch the Coachella livestream on @YouTube ♬ original sound – coachella

    The regulation cost Goldenvoice $54,000 in 2009, when Beatles legend Paul McCartney played 54 minutes over the scheduled time.

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    The Killers also played an extra 30 minutes that same year.

    The organizers were forced to pull the plug during The Cure’s set, who started a new song at around 12:30 a.m.

    Coachella festival crowd at sunset with Ferris wheel and mountains in the background during a large outdoor event.

    Image credits: Coachella

    “The music is supposed to end every night at midnight,” Commander. Ben Guitron from Indio police said after the incident, according to NBC Washington. “How Goldenvoice addresses our concerns is up to them.”

    He added that the police were not physically involved in shutting down the event.

    In 2023, Coachella missed the curfew on both weekends, with six performers going over the cutoff time, including Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and The Weeknd.

    Image credits: Instagram / ldr.isart

    It cost the organizers $117,000 in fines in the first weekend and $51,000 in the second, totaling $168,000 for the whole event.

    In 2024, Lana Del Rey’s performance continued for 13 minutes after 1 a.m., resulting in $28,000 in fines for the organizers.

    Justin Bieber dedicated a special performance to Billie Eilish

    Justin Bieber and a female performer smiling on stage during a Coachella set breaking festival rules.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

    As part of his 2026 Coachella set, which included karaoke-style renditions of his old hits, Justin Bieber performed his 2009 hit track OneLessLonely Girl.

    During the song, he invited Billie Eilish up from the audience to be serenaded — a throwback to his early tours when he would do the same with fans.

    @aevumvisuals COACHELLA Weekend 2 🔥Justin Bieber brings Billie Eilish #coachella2026#justinbieber#billieeilish#CapCut#fyp @coachella @Justin Bieber @BILLIE EILISH ♬ original sound – Aevum Visuals

    Visibly emotional, Eilish sat in a chair, smiling and holding her head in her hands as he sang to her. They quickly hugged after a while before she ran back into the crowd.

    Afterward, Eilish shared an Instagram story of her face with red and teary eyes and the caption, “Can’t stop crying.”

    Close-up of a person with red eyes and teary expression, related to Coachella fined after Justin Bieber's rule breach.

    Image credits: billieeilish

    Eilish’s mother, Maggie Baird, shared an Instagram post that revealed that it was Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber, who encouraged and prompted her to go onstage.

    “One of the most touching moments ever,” Baird wrote. “Watching this crazy, unimaginable dream come true over many years is so incredible.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Maggie Baird (@maggiebaird)

    She also thanked Justin and Hailey for their kindness.

    Eilish has been a fan of Justin Bieber since a young age and famously had posters of the Baby singer in her teenage bedroom.

    Their first public meeting at Coachella 2019 went viral when Bieber approached her during Ariana Grande’s set, and the two shared an embrace.

    “Long and bright future ahead of you,” Bieber later wrote about Eilish on his Instagram.

    “$40K is nothing to them.” The internet shared reactions to Coachella getting fined for Justin Bieber’s performance

    Comment discussing Coachella receiving a massive fine after Justin Bieber's set broke festival rules.

    User comment about the Coachella fine and Justin Bieber’s earnings from the festival in a social media chat bubble.

    Comment expressing opinion on concert rules and performers not backing down despite bylaws during Coachella event controversy.

    Comment about Coachella's $40,000 fine after Justin Bieber's set, mentioning food and drink sales.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning revenue, related to Coachella fined after Justin Bieber's set incident.

    Comment mentioning Justin Bieber singing live and not lip-syncing, related to Coachella fine controversy.

    Comment about Justin Bieber actually singing and not lip-syncing during Coachella, related to Coachella fine controversy.

    Text message screenshot about The Cure going overtime at Coachella, relating to event time rule violations.

    Text message discussing ticket prices, asking if the cost is between two to four tickets.

    Social media comment discussing extra sales covering a $40k fine at Coachella after Justin Bieber's set rule breach.

    Comment bubble with text about the golden rule in relation to a discussion on Coachella and a fine after Justin Bieber’s set.

    Comment expressing frustration over Coachella's massive fine after Justin Bieber's set broke rules.

    User profile picture and comment saying Worth every penny with one like reaction on a social media post.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ve never heard of Anyma, so I tapped all the “play” buttons in the set of photos, but nothing actually played. They seemed to be static photos. Did they do anything for anyone else? If so, what did they do? The sets looked extraordinary, so they made for terrific photos, but if they do something, I didn’t get to enjoy it. 😕

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    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ve never heard of Anyma, so I tapped all the “play” buttons in the set of photos, but nothing actually played. They seemed to be static photos. Did they do anything for anyone else? If so, what did they do? The sets looked extraordinary, so they made for terrific photos, but if they do something, I didn’t get to enjoy it. 😕

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