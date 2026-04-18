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‘We Need Age Limit For Performers’: Internet Slams Madonna After She Joined Sabrina Carpenter At Coachella
Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter performing together at Coachella amid internet calls for age limit for performers
Awards & Events, Celebrities

‘We Need Age Limit For Performers’: Internet Slams Madonna After She Joined Sabrina Carpenter At Coachella

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Madonna has found herself at the centre of an online debate after making a surprise appearance during the second weekend of Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella set on April 17.

The appearance also marked the 67-year-old’s return to the festival, nearly 20 years after her 2006 performance.

While the moment was meant to celebrate Madonna’s return, it quickly sparked mixed reactions across social media platforms, with several netizens questioning her outfit.

Highlights
  • Pop icon Madonna stunned the Coachella crowd by joining Sabrina Carpenter on stage for the second weekend of the festival.
  • The appearance marked Madonna’s return to the Coachella stage nearly 20 years.
  • While many celebrated the legendary pairing, the performance sparked a heated online debate regarding Madonna’s daring outfit and whether there should be "age limits" for certain styles of performance.

“We need an age limit for performers. This is very inappropriate,” one user wrote.

RELATED:

    Madonna joined Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella for a surprise duet

    Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter performing on stage at Coachella amid calls for age limit for performers.

    Image credits: Coachella

    Madonna’s entrance was signaled by the instrumental of her 1990 hit Vogue, as she rose from beneath the stage wearing a purple corset, matching bottoms, elbow-length gloves, and knee-high boots.

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    Carpenter, on the other hand, performed in a white lace bodysuit paired with silver heels.

    The duo performed Vogue and Like a Prayer, along with what appeared to be a new track tied to Madonna’s upcoming album Confessions II.

    Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter performing on stage together at Coachella, highlighting age limit debate for performers.

    Image credits: Coachella

    Tweet by Adnan Belushi criticizing lack of age limit for performers, calling the situation very inappropriate.

    Image credits: adnanbelushi

     

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    “Wow, thank you … Sabrina, thank you so much for inviting me to your show,” Madonna said on stage.

    Carpenter responded, “No thanks needed, Madonna,” as they held hands in front of the crowd.

    Reflecting on her return, Madonna told the audience, “So, 20 years ago today I performed at Coachella… It’s a full circle moment… very meaningful for me.”

    Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter performing on stage at Coachella amid age limit for performers debate online

    Image credits: Coachella

    She also addressed the crowd with a broader message, saying, “The great thing about music is that it brings people together… everybody has a good time together, right?”

    The performance also included a light moment when Madonna joked that it was likely the first time she had performed with someone “shorter” than her.

    As the clips of them performing together went viral, online reactions poured in quickly

    Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter perform together at Coachella, sparking calls for age limit for performers online.

    Image credits: Coachella

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    Madonna’s return sparked divided reactions among viewers.

    “Whatever happened to wearing clothes while performing? They’re wearing what should be undergarments.  And Madonna is WAY too old to be wearing that. She looks great, but… she’s old. Put some damn clothes on!” one user wrote.

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    “Why does Madonna keep embarrassing herself like this?” another added.

    Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter performing on stage at Coachella with dancers during a lively music festival show.

    Image credits: Coachella

    Another flock of users defended her.

    “She’s been performing longer than most of these artists have been alive,” one user wrote.

    “Madonna can do whatever she likes! She’s been an icon for nearly 50 years!” a supporter argued.

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    Her Coachella appearance also brought back older conversations about Madonna’s evolving image.

    Madonna performing at Coachella wearing a purple outfit as internet discusses age limit for performers controversy.

    Image credits: Coachella

    Asreported by Bored Panda, the singer shared a lingerie-inspired photo during Pride Month in 2025. During the time, several viewers compared her aesthetic to Sabrina Carpenter’s signature style.

    The images showed Madonna posing in a soft, vintage-inspired lingerie look, with fans pointing out similarities in styling.

    “Welcome back, Sabrina Carpenter,” one user wrote at the time.

    Tweet criticizing Madonna joining Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella, sparking debate on age limit for performers online.

    Image credits: deepakThamizhK

    User tweet criticizing Madonna's performance, sparking debate on age limit for performers and internet backlash.

    Image credits: DebbieMelamed

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    “Was it necessary for her to look like Sabrina? This look is not it for her,” one critic wrote of her recent Coachella look, echoing similar sentiments from past discussions.

    Others, however, defended her approach to reinvention.

    “Madonna is the first and the best. She looks great and always will,” one supporter commented.

    This isn’t the first time Madonna has faced backlash for her looks

    Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter performing at Coachella, sparking internet debate about age limit for performers.

    Image credits: Coachella

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing Madonna’s age as a performer at Coachella with Sabrina Carpenter.

    Image credits: escxmatt

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply defending Madonna amidst calls for an age limit for performers at Coachella.

    Image credits: Lovemeutender

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    Madonna’s latest moment also comes amid a series of past controversies that have repeatedly sparked debate online.

    Earlier in 2026, a resurfaced clip of her 2016performance with Ariana Grande went viral, with some viewers calling parts of the choreography “uncomfortable to watch.”

    The moment featured Madonna pulling at Grande’s outfit during a staged segment, which some interpreted as inappropriate.

    Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter performing on stage at Coachella with a large audience in the background.

    Image credits: Coachella

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    “No way this happened,” one user reacted at the time, while another wrote, “That crossed into awkward real quick.”

    However, others defended the performance, noting it was part of her established onstage persona and pre-planned choreography.

    Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter performing together at Coachella, sparking calls for age limit for performers online.

    Image credits: Coachella

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    Grande herself later clarified she was aware of the act, calling the experience “one of the better moments” of her life.

    Separately, Madonna also faced backlash in December 2025 after posting “naughty or nice” themed Christmas photos featuring lingerie looks alongside her children and partner.

    Critics accused her of “trying to look like a teen,” while others debated her appearance and styling choices, with one saying, “Plastic surgery is amazing!”

    “Whatever happened to wearing clothes while performing?” wrote one user

    Tweet discussing age limit for performers and questioning the perception of a 67-year-old's Coachella performance energy.

    Image credits: MuteHumble

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Madonna’s age as a performer, mentioning internet calls for age limits at Coachella.

    Image credits: samp070719

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply reacting to Madonna joining Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella sparking calls for age limit for performers.

    Image credits: anglbluex

    Tweet criticizing Madonna joining Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella, sparking calls for age limit for performers online.

    Image credits: HouseOfCaine17

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing age limit for performers after Madonna joined Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella.

    Image credits: announcedtba

    Tweet defending Madonna after backlash about age limit for performers at Coachella featuring Sabrina Carpenter.

    Image credits: JohnsonMNicola

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    Twitter user criticizing Madonna’s age as a performer, referencing age limit debate after Coachella performance.

    Image credits: EBTTRT

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Madonna at Coachella, highlighting calls for an age limit for performers online.

    Image credits: 90sEbonyBanks

    Tweet criticizing Madonna's age and attire while performing, sparking calls for age limit for performers at Coachella.

    Image credits: 2shihtzuz

    Tweet criticizing Madonna after she joined Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella, sparking calls for age limits for performers online.

    Image credits: smiley2456

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    Tweet by user Nody stating Madonna is back, posted at 1:59 PM on April 18, 2026, sparking age limit for performers debate.

    Image credits: MatomeNody

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the performer age limit after Madonna joined Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella.

    Image credits: A_Clickerr

    Tweet expressing support for Madonna amid internet calls for age limit for performers after Coachella appearance.

    Image credits: SKINONTHEFL00R

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter performing together at Coachella sparking age limit debate.

    Image credits: TeeDoc

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    Twitter user comments on age and performance, sparking debate on the need for age limits for performers in the entertainment industry.

    Image credits: qwerty_pumpkin

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Misogyny and ageism still going strong.

    7
    7points
    reply
    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I looked like that at her age I would walk round in my underwear all the time.

    3
    3points
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "This is very inappropriate" - awww bless. As a child of the eighties (when Madonna exploded onto the scene), this does not surprise me at all. I just hope she sung better here than she did in her Eurovision performance the other year...

    3
    3points
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    User avatar
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Misogyny and ageism still going strong.

    7
    7points
    reply
    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I looked like that at her age I would walk round in my underwear all the time.

    3
    3points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "This is very inappropriate" - awww bless. As a child of the eighties (when Madonna exploded onto the scene), this does not surprise me at all. I just hope she sung better here than she did in her Eurovision performance the other year...

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Comments
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