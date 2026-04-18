‘We Need Age Limit For Performers’: Internet Slams Madonna After She Joined Sabrina Carpenter At Coachella
Madonna has found herself at the centre of an online debate after making a surprise appearance during the second weekend of Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella set on April 17.
The appearance also marked the 67-year-old’s return to the festival, nearly 20 years after her 2006 performance.
While the moment was meant to celebrate Madonna’s return, it quickly sparked mixed reactions across social media platforms, with several netizens questioning her outfit.
- Pop icon Madonna stunned the Coachella crowd by joining Sabrina Carpenter on stage for the second weekend of the festival.
- The appearance marked Madonna’s return to the Coachella stage nearly 20 years.
- While many celebrated the legendary pairing, the performance sparked a heated online debate regarding Madonna’s daring outfit and whether there should be "age limits" for certain styles of performance.
“We need an age limit for performers. This is very inappropriate,” one user wrote.
Madonna joined Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella for a surprise duet
Image credits: Coachella
Madonna’s entrance was signaled by the instrumental of her 1990 hit Vogue, as she rose from beneath the stage wearing a purple corset, matching bottoms, elbow-length gloves, and knee-high boots.
Carpenter, on the other hand, performed in a white lace bodysuit paired with silver heels.
The duo performed Vogue and Like a Prayer, along with what appeared to be a new track tied to Madonna’s upcoming album Confessions II.
Image credits: Coachella
67 year old Madonna struggles with her vocals at Coachella while wearing lingerie alongside Sabrina Carpenter. pic.twitter.com/AuP7OhyqR8
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 18, 2026
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Madonna & appropiate in the same sentence (since she was younger) pic.twitter.com/MevkfO11ll
— CHAMPI 🐺💎 (@Chamsiemalio) April 18, 2026
“Wow, thank you … Sabrina, thank you so much for inviting me to your show,” Madonna said on stage.
Carpenter responded, “No thanks needed, Madonna,” as they held hands in front of the crowd.
Reflecting on her return, Madonna told the audience, “So, 20 years ago today I performed at Coachella… It’s a full circle moment… very meaningful for me.”
Image credits: Coachella
She also addressed the crowd with a broader message, saying, “The great thing about music is that it brings people together… everybody has a good time together, right?”
The performance also included a light moment when Madonna joked that it was likely the first time she had performed with someone “shorter” than her.
As the clips of them performing together went viral, online reactions poured in quickly
Image credits: Coachella
Stay mad they are iconic. Mother and daughter. pic.twitter.com/4xUeIJtYIP
— Ritz🐱 (@riteekakharel) April 18, 2026
Madonna’s return sparked divided reactions among viewers.
“Whatever happened to wearing clothes while performing? They’re wearing what should be undergarments. And Madonna is WAY too old to be wearing that. She looks great, but… she’s old. Put some damn clothes on!” one user wrote.
“Why does Madonna keep embarrassing herself like this?” another added.
Image credits: Coachella
Another flock of users defended her.
“She’s been performing longer than most of these artists have been alive,” one user wrote.
“Madonna can do whatever she likes! She’s been an icon for nearly 50 years!” a supporter argued.
Her Coachella appearance also brought back older conversations about Madonna’s evolving image.
Image credits: Coachella
Asreported by Bored Panda, the singer shared a lingerie-inspired photo during Pride Month in 2025. During the time, several viewers compared her aesthetic to Sabrina Carpenter’s signature style.
The images showed Madonna posing in a soft, vintage-inspired lingerie look, with fans pointing out similarities in styling.
“Welcome back, Sabrina Carpenter,” one user wrote at the time.
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“Was it necessary for her to look like Sabrina? This look is not it for her,” one critic wrote of her recent Coachella look, echoing similar sentiments from past discussions.
Others, however, defended her approach to reinvention.
“Madonna is the first and the best. She looks great and always will,” one supporter commented.
This isn’t the first time Madonna has faced backlash for her looks
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Madonna’s latest moment also comes amid a series of past controversies that have repeatedly sparked debate online.
Earlier in 2026, a resurfaced clip of her 2016performance with Ariana Grande went viral, with some viewers calling parts of the choreography “uncomfortable to watch.”
The moment featured Madonna pulling at Grande’s outfit during a staged segment, which some interpreted as inappropriate.
Image credits: Coachella
“No way this happened,” one user reacted at the time, while another wrote, “That crossed into awkward real quick.”
However, others defended the performance, noting it was part of her established onstage persona and pre-planned choreography.
Image credits: Coachella
and she still looks younger than upic.twitter.com/t0wRpUQrMC
— gab (@hertaburgers) April 18, 2026
Grande herself later clarified she was aware of the act, calling the experience “one of the better moments” of her life.
Separately, Madonna also faced backlash in December 2025 after posting “naughty or nice” themed Christmas photos featuring lingerie looks alongside her children and partner.
Critics accused her of “trying to look like a teen,” while others debated her appearance and styling choices, with one saying, “Plastic surgery is amazing!”
“Whatever happened to wearing clothes while performing?” wrote one user
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Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
"This is very inappropriate" - awww bless. As a child of the eighties (when Madonna exploded onto the scene), this does not surprise me at all. I just hope she sung better here than she did in her Eurovision performance the other year...
"This is very inappropriate" - awww bless. As a child of the eighties (when Madonna exploded onto the scene), this does not surprise me at all. I just hope she sung better here than she did in her Eurovision performance the other year...
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