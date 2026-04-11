Sabrina Carpenter Sparks Backlash When She Dismisses Fan’s Arab Cheer Saying She Doesn’t Like It

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Sabrina Carpenter faced fresh backlash during her Coachella set after a brief interaction with a fan quickly spread online.

On April 10, the moment unfolded mid-performance, sparking debate across social media with viewers questioning how she handled the situation.

The reaction comes just days after the singer was already under scrutiny for multiple viral controversies, including her recent music video, putting renewed attention on her public moments.

Highlights During her debut headlining set, Sabrina Carpenter drew criticism for dismissing a fan's traditional Arab "zaghrouta".

After the fan explained the sound was a cultural celebratory call, Carpenter doubled down on her confusion.

The incident followed a string of recent controversies for the singer, including backlash over the suggestive themes in her "House Tour" music video.

“Ofc a white person would say someone’s culture is ‘weird,’” one user wrote.

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Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella moment with a fan quickly turned into a viral debate

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During her first-ever headlining set at Coachella in Indio, California, Carpenter briefly stopped her performance after hearing a sound from the crowd.

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“I think I heard someone yodel,” she said, trying to figure out what was happening. “Is that what you’re doing? I don’t like it.”

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When the fan explained that the sound was part of their culture, a traditional Arab “zaghrouta” (a high-pitched celebratory ululation) and used as a celebratory call, Carpenter responded, “That’s your culture, yodeling?” before adding, “Is this Burning Man? What’s going on? This is weird.”

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The brief exchange quickly spread online, with many viewers focusing on her reaction even after the explanation was given.

Sabrina Carpenter’s reaction sparked debate among netizens as several argued whether she crossed a line

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The moment triggered a mix of criticism and defense online, with many questioning how the situation was handled.

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“Being corrected on someone’s culture and still doubling down is wild,” one user wrote. Another added, “This is an attack on the whole of West Asia and half of Africa.”

Others were more measured, suggesting the moment may have been misunderstood. “I think she genuinely didn’t know… but when someone says ‘that’s my culture,’ maybe stop and think,” one comment read.

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Some defended Carpenter, pointing to the live performance setting. “It was a spontaneous reaction during a concert, not a targeted statement,” one user said, while another added, “She probably couldn’t hear properly from the stage.”

“Cancel her for this? Really?” another wrote. “She didn’t know what it was and fumbled the moment.”

The recent incident came amid a series of controversies surrounding Sabrina Carpenter

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As reported by Bored Panda, Carpenter had already been facing backlash over multiple viral incidents that kept her in online discussions.

One of them involved a widely circulated AI-generated video titled Day in My Life With Sabrina Carpenter, posted by content creator James Kamara on February 21.

her PR Team in the back watching this in live time😭 pic.twitter.com/CuF2IMjjos — 😶‍🌫️ (@bagguetta) April 11, 2026

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The clip, which appeared realistic, showed a fabricated day spent with the singer, including staged moments like breakfast, car rides, and sunset scenes.

While later identified as AI-edited content, many viewers initially believed it was real, raising concerns about privacy and parasocial behavior.

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“This is so creepy,” one user wrote, while another added, “Celebrities need to start suing, or this will keep happening.”

Others called the video “disturbing” and “borderline stalking,” highlighting growing concerns around AI misuse in celebrity content.

At the same time, Carpenter’s creative choices in her new music video also sparked criticism

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Carpenter’s creative choices have been under scrutiny. Her music video, released on April 6 for House Tour, drew criticism for its suggestive visuals and dark humor.

The video, co-directed with Margaret Qualley and featuring Madelyn Cline, showed the trio as burglars breaking into a luxury home, trying on clothes, drinking wine, and stealing valuables.

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While some praised the cinematic concept, others criticized its tone. “Not sure if she’s selling music or something else,” one user wrote, while another added, “This is just objectification again.”

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Carpenter has also faced repeated debate over a pattern in her music videos where male characters often meet exaggerated, violent ends.

“In the Sabrina Cinematic Universe, women never die. Men… suffer most of the loss,” she said in a behind-the-scenes clip, acknowledging the recurring theme.

While some viewers saw it as dark humor, others questioned how it would be received if the roles were reversed.

As debate continues, the Coachella moment added to growing scrutiny around her public image

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With multiple viral moments happening altogether, Carpenter’s Coachella interaction has now become part of a broader conversation about her public image.

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Some viewers saw the moment as a misunderstanding during a live performance.

“I hope she puts out a statement… I don’t think she meant harm,” one user wrote.

At the same time, criticism continued. “She should have just smiled and moved on,” another comment read.

“Not the time or the place,” wrote one user

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