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Sabrina Carpenter Sparks Backlash When She Dismisses Fan’s Arab Cheer Saying She Doesn’t Like It
Sabrina Carpenter performing at a microphone with vintage sound equipment, sparking backlash over dismissing fan's Arab cheer.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter Sparks Backlash When She Dismisses Fan’s Arab Cheer Saying She Doesn’t Like It

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Sabrina Carpenter faced fresh backlash during her Coachella set after a brief interaction with a fan quickly spread online.

On April 10, the moment unfolded mid-performance, sparking debate across social media with viewers questioning how she handled the situation.

The reaction comes just days after the singer was already under scrutiny for multiple viral controversies, including her recent music video, putting renewed attention on her public moments.

Highlights
  • During her debut headlining set, Sabrina Carpenter drew criticism for dismissing a fan's traditional Arab "zaghrouta".
  • After the fan explained the sound was a cultural celebratory call, Carpenter doubled down on her confusion.
  • The incident followed a string of recent controversies for the singer, including backlash over the suggestive themes in her "House Tour" music video.

“Ofc a white person would say someone’s culture is ‘weird,’” one user wrote.

RELATED:

    Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella moment with a fan quickly turned into a viral debate

    Sabrina Carpenter performing on stage wearing a shimmering outfit during a live music event sparking backlash online.

    Image credits: Coachella

    During her first-ever headlining set at Coachella in Indio, California, Carpenter briefly stopped her performance after hearing a sound from the crowd.

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    “I think I heard someone yodel,” she said, trying to figure out what was happening. “Is that what you’re doing? I don’t like it.”

    Sabrina Carpenter performing on stage with dancers, sparking backlash over dismissing fan's Arab cheer.

    Image credits: Coachella

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Sabrina Carpenter’s dismissal of a fan’s Arab cheer, sparking backlash and controversy online.

    Image credits: YouCantKillTXT

    When the fan explained that the sound was part of their culture, a traditional Arab “zaghrouta” (a high-pitched celebratory ululation) and used as a celebratory call, Carpenter responded, “That’s your culture, yodeling?” before adding, “Is this Burning Man? What’s going on? This is weird.”

    Sabrina Carpenter performing on stage, wearing a black outfit and high heels, amid controversy over Arab cheer remarks.

    Image credits: Coachella

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    The brief exchange quickly spread online, with many viewers focusing on her reaction even after the explanation was given.

    Sabrina Carpenter’s reaction sparked debate among netizens as several argued whether she crossed a line

    Sabrina Carpenter performing on stage in a red outfit, sparking backlash over dismissing fan's Arab cheer.

    Image credits: Coachella

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    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning backlash over Sabrina Carpenter dismissing a fan’s Arab cheer with dislike.

    Image credits: mdnarae

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Sabrina Carpenter in backlash over her dismissal of a fan's Arab cheer.

    Image credits: AlphonsoBilla

    The moment triggered a mix of criticism and defense online, with many questioning how the situation was handled.

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    “Being corrected on someone’s culture and still doubling down is wild,” one user wrote. Another added, “This is an attack on the whole of West Asia and half of Africa.”

    Others were more measured, suggesting the moment may have been misunderstood. “I think she genuinely didn’t know… but when someone says ‘that’s my culture,’ maybe stop and think,” one comment read.

    Sabrina Carpenter at a microphone and keyboard during a performance, facing the camera with a neutral expression

    Image credits: Coachella

    Some defended Carpenter, pointing to the live performance setting. “It was a spontaneous reaction during a concert, not a targeted statement,” one user said, while another added, “She probably couldn’t hear properly from the stage.”

    “Cancel her for this? Really?” another wrote. “She didn’t know what it was and fumbled the moment.”

    The recent incident came amid a series of controversies surrounding Sabrina Carpenter

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    Sabrina Carpenter playing keyboard with a sparkling microphone, amidst controversy over dismissing fan's Arab cheer.

    Image credits: Coachella

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    As reported by Bored Panda, Carpenter had already been facing backlash over multiple viral incidents that kept her in online discussions.

    One of them involved a widely circulated AI-generated video titled Day in My Life With Sabrina Carpenter, posted by content creator James Kamara on February 21.

    @silvneedy#sabrinacarpenter#coachella#mansbestfriend#coachella2026#fyp♬ som original – silvestre ᵒᴿ 🍒

    Tweet from Mug Costanza reacting to Sabrina Carpenter backlash over dismissing fan’s Arab cheer at a UK festival.

    Image credits: MPrincemichigan

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    Tweet from user Lianette responding with dislike to a fan's Arab cheer, related to Sabrina Carpenter backlash on social media.

    Image credits: tfblianette

    The clip, which appeared realistic, showed a fabricated day spent with the singer, including staged moments like breakfast, car rides, and sunset scenes.

    While later identified as AI-edited content, many viewers initially believed it was real, raising concerns about privacy and parasocial behavior.

    Sabrina Carpenter performing on stage, pointing while holding a microphone during a live concert event.

    Image credits: Coachella

    “This is so creepy,” one user wrote, while another added, “Celebrities need to start suing, or this will keep happening.”

    Others called the video “disturbing” and “borderline stalking,” highlighting growing concerns around AI misuse in celebrity content.

    At the same time, Carpenter’s creative choices in her new music video also sparked criticism

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    Sabrina Carpenter performing on stage, sparking backlash after dismissing a fan's Arab cheer during event.

    Image credits: Coachella

    Carpenter’s creative choices have been under scrutiny. Her music video, released on April 6 for House Tour, drew criticism for its suggestive visuals and dark humor.

    The video, co-directed with Margaret Qualley and featuring Madelyn Cline, showed the trio as burglars breaking into a luxury home, trying on clothes, drinking wine, and stealing valuables.

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    While some praised the cinematic concept, others criticized its tone. “Not sure if she’s selling music or something else,” one user wrote, while another added, “This is just objectification again.”

    Tweet reacting to Sabrina Carpenter backlash after dismissing fan's Arab cheer, expressing criticism and controversy on social media.

    Image credits: mdnarae

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply showing backlash after Sabrina Carpenter dismisses a fan's Arab cheer.

    Image credits: WhiteySauers

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    Carpenter has also faced repeated debate over a pattern in her music videos where male characters often meet exaggerated, violent ends.

    “In the Sabrina Cinematic Universe, women never die. Men… suffer most of the loss,” she said in a behind-the-scenes clip, acknowledging the recurring theme.

    While some viewers saw it as dark humor, others questioned how it would be received if the roles were reversed.

    As debate continues, the Coachella moment added to growing scrutiny around her public image

    Sabrina Carpenter performing on stage in a red dress amid backlash over dismissing fan's Arab cheer.

    Image credits: Coachella

    @this__is_not_me Juno coachella 2026 #coachella#barricade#sabrinacarpenter#junoposition#coachella2026♬ original sound – ella
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    With multiple viral moments happening altogether, Carpenter’s Coachella interaction has now become part of a broader conversation about her public image.

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    Some viewers saw the moment as a misunderstanding during a live performance.

    “I hope she puts out a statement… I don’t think she meant harm,” one user wrote.

    At the same time, criticism continued. “She should have just smiled and moved on,” another comment read.

    “Not the time or the place,” wrote one user

    Tweet discussing Sabrina Carpenter backlash and fan's Arab cheer, advising careful PR response to cultural sensitivity online.

    Image credits: mdnarae

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Sabrina Carpenter amid backlash over dismissing fan's Arab cheer.

    Image credits: CJ7452846

    Tweet discussing Sabrina Carpenter's backlash for dismissing a fan's Arab cheer during a Coachella performance.

    Image credits: XBoss034

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    Tweet by Gray Duck criticizing pop stars, highlighting backlash around Sabrina Carpenter's dismissal of fan's Arab cheer.

    Image credits: midwestgrayduck

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    Tweet discussing backlash involving Sabrina Carpenter dismissing a fan’s Arab cheer, sparking controversy online.

    Image credits: willyseggs

    Twitter reply from user A Pain In My A, stating Not the time or the place, related to Sabrina Carpenter sparks backlash discussion.

    Image credits: APainInMyAss2

    Tweet by The New Release Guy discussing Sabrina Carpenter backlash and fan's Arab cheer controversy in a social media reply.

    Image credits: moviesplusgames

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    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Sabrina Carpenter amid backlash over dismissing a fan's Arab cheer.

    Image credits: ___SPAZ___

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    Tweet discussing backlash after Sabrina Carpenter dismisses a fan's Arab cheer, sparking cultural controversy online.

    Image credits: SD_Better84

    Tweet criticizing Sabrina Carpenter for dismissing a fan's Arab cheer, sparking backlash over cultural insensitivity.

    Image credits: JohnSocialjp31

    Tweet from user Jamie Deckard responding to a discussion on Sabrina Carpenter backlash about dismissing Arab cheer.

    Image credits: solo_70707

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Sabrina Carpenter for dismissing a fan’s Arab cheer, sparking backlash online.

    Image credits: JamesGTV

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sabrina Carpenter backlash after dismissing fan’s Arab cheer online.

    Image credits: moviesplusgames

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Sabrina Carpenter for dismissing a fan's Arab cheer and cultural disrespect.

    Image credits: whatevs11

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    Samridhi Goel

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