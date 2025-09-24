Creepy MIL Watches Pregnant DIL Sleep, Plays The Victim When She Puts A Lock On Her Bedroom

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all heard of helicopter parents, but what happens when that helicopter doesn’t land even after the kids are married and starting families of their own? To paint a clearer picture, can you imagine trying to nap during a difficult pregnancy, only to wake up and find your mother-in-law standing over your bed, watching you?

For today’s Original Poster (OP), this is real life. Her days of relaxation have been overshadowed by repeated intrusions from her mother-in-law, turning what should be a peaceful period into a constant struggle over personal space.

More info: Reddit

When family visits cross the line from caring to controlling, it can quickly turn a home into a stressful space instead of a safe haven

Creepy MIL comforting upset pregnant DIL who looks stressed while sitting on a couch in a cozy living room.

The pregnant author’s mother-in-law had a habit of dropping by unannounced and even using a spare key to enter the home

Text from a woman explaining her tough pregnancy and why rest is crucial, addressing issues with her mother-in-law entering her bedroom.

Text excerpt about a mother-in-law with creepy behavior watching pregnant daughter-in-law sleep and privacy issues.

Text on a white background stating that initially the behavior was annoying but manageable, and now serious boundaries are being crossed.

Pregnant woman sleeping on bed with hand on belly, illustrating concerns about creepy MIL watching and privacy issues.

One day, the mother-in-law walked into her bedroom uninvited while she was napping, and watched her as she slept

Text describing a creepy MIL watching her pregnant daughter-in-law sleep and the victim play after a bedroom lock is put on.

Text excerpt showing a woman describing her husband’s reaction to a creepy MIL watching her sleep and wanting the spare key back.

Pregnant daughter-in-law sets a lock on bedroom door to stop creepy mother-in-law from watching her sleep and invading privacy.

Text describing a creepy MIL who watches pregnant DIL sleep and reacts when a lock is put on the bedroom door.

Elderly woman sitting on bed in a softly lit room, representing a creepy MIL watching pregnant DIL sleep.

To protect her space, the author installed a lock on the bedroom door, which upset the mother-in-law and led to accusations of being “controlling” and “rude”

Text excerpt showing a confrontation about a lock, with a creepy MIL watching pregnant DIL and playing the victim.

Text stating a refusal to remove the lock due to lack of respect for boundaries in a tense family situation.

Text image showing a quote about family calling pregnancy hormones paranoid in a creepy MIL and pregnant DIL conflict.

Text image showing a message about feeling isolated and questioning if locking a bedroom door is wrong, relating to creepy MIL.

Her husband also demanded she take off the lock just to keep the peace, while other family members insisted that pregnancy hormones were making her paranoid

The OP and her husband have been married for three years and are expecting their first baby. Things should be blissful, but her husband’s mom lives only 20 minutes away and thinks that’s her golden ticket to drop by whenever she pleases. At first, it was mildly annoying, but then it turned into something much more unsettling.

The mother-in-law began letting herself into the house using a spare emergency key. Once, she even wandered straight into the bedroom while the OP was asleep and watched her sleep, claiming she just wanted to “check in.” When the OP told her husband what happened, he insisted his mother was just being “motherly.”

When the intrusions kept happening, the OP took action by installing a lock on the bedroom door. The next time the mother-in-law dropped by and couldn’t access the room, she was outraged and then called the OP’s husband to tell him she was worried something had happened to the OP. Later that night, to her surprise, her mother-in-law accused her of being controlling and rude.

Instead of siding with the OP, her husband asked if she could just remove the lock to keep the peace. Meanwhile, his entire family piled on, accusing her of being “dramatic” and “paranoid” because of pregnancy hormones. The OP, now feeling isolated, was left wondering if she was in the wrong for simply wanting privacy.

To better understand how couples can navigate tricky family dynamics, Bored Panda spoke with relationship coach and marriage counselor Nike Folagbade. On the topic of in-law boundaries, she explained that disagreements often reflect how the couple communicates, rather than the behavior of relatives themselves.

“When couples clash over in-law boundaries, it’s often less about the family member and more about how the couple handles the conversation,” Folagbade said before advising couples to treat the issue as a “team decision” by sharing concerns openly, finding common ground, and having the partner connected to the family communicate the rules.

Door lock with keys inserted in a silver doorknob, symbolizing security for a bedroom in a creepy MIL scenario.

Share icon

Folagbade also highlighted how enabling a parent can begin to harm a marriage. “It starts to damage a relationship when it tips the balance, causes resentment, or fuels ongoing conflict,” she explained. This often happens when one partner prioritizes a parent’s needs above the marriage, excusing harmful behavior or absorbing their stress.

Over time, this dynamic can erode trust and leave the other partner feeling unheard. “Setting healthy boundaries isn’t about cutting parents out, it’s about protecting the marriage so both partners feel respected, supported, and united,” she noted.

For expectant parents, Folagbade emphasized that maintaining both family involvement and privacy requires planning and communication. She recommended creating a “welcome plan” to determine which visits, advice, or support feel helpful versus intrusive. “Establish rules around timing, overnight stays, and decision-making, then communicate them respectfully to family,” she said.

Netizens strongly sided with the OP, emphasizing that her mother-in-law’s behavior was overbearing, invasive, and unacceptable. They also criticized the husband for enabling his mother, noting that privacy and boundaries should take priority, especially during pregnancy.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP was justified in putting a lock on her bedroom door, or is it overreacting? We would love to know your thoughts!

The author was left feeling isolated and questioned whether she was wrong for setting boundaries, but netizens assured her that she wasn’t

Comment discussing creepy MIL invading pregnant DIL's privacy and issues with locking the bedroom door for safety.

Screenshot of a Reddit post discussing a controlling MIL who watches her pregnant DIL sleep and reacts to a bedroom lock.

Comment text discussing boundaries and issues with a creepy mother-in-law watching pregnant daughter-in-law sleep.

Text comment about a creepy mother-in-law watching pregnant daughter-in-law sleep and reactions to bedroom lock.

Comment text discussing a creepy MIL watching pregnant DIL sleep and tension over bedroom locks and privacy.

Comment discussing a creepy MIL watching pregnant DIL sleep and the tension over bedroom locks and boundaries.

Text conversation about dealing with a creepy MIL watching pregnant DIL and changing door locks for privacy.

Screenshot of an online comment questioning how a husband got his partner pregnant without having any balls, related to creepy MIL watches pregnant DIL.

Comment from user describing issues with creepy MIL watching pregnant DIL sleep and boundary setting in relationships.