Creepy MIL Watches Pregnant DIL Sleep, Plays The Victim When She Puts A Lock On Her Bedroom
Pregnant daughter-in-law upset on couch while mother-in-law tries to comfort her in a tense family moment.
Family, Relationships

Creepy MIL Watches Pregnant DIL Sleep, Plays The Victim When She Puts A Lock On Her Bedroom

Interview With Expert
ifeoluwa.a Ifeoluwa Adesina BoredPanda staff
We’ve all heard of helicopter parents, but what happens when that helicopter doesn’t land even after the kids are married and starting families of their own? To paint a clearer picture, can you imagine trying to nap during a difficult pregnancy, only to wake up and find your mother-in-law standing over your bed, watching you?

For today’s Original Poster (OP), this is real life. Her days of relaxation have been overshadowed by repeated intrusions from her mother-in-law, turning what should be a peaceful period into a constant struggle over personal space.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    When family visits cross the line from caring to controlling, it can quickly turn a home into a stressful space instead of a safe haven

    Creepy MIL comforting upset pregnant DIL who looks stressed while sitting on a couch in a cozy living room.

    Image credits: standret / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The pregnant author’s mother-in-law had a habit of dropping by unannounced and even using a spare key to enter the home

    Text from a woman explaining her tough pregnancy and why rest is crucial, addressing issues with her mother-in-law entering her bedroom.

    Text excerpt about a mother-in-law with creepy behavior watching pregnant daughter-in-law sleep and privacy issues.

    Text on a white background stating that initially the behavior was annoying but manageable, and now serious boundaries are being crossed.

    Image credits: Fickle-Armadillo-282

    Pregnant woman sleeping on bed with hand on belly, illustrating concerns about creepy MIL watching and privacy issues.

    Image credits: sosiukin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One day, the mother-in-law walked into her bedroom uninvited while she was napping, and watched her as she slept

    Text describing a creepy MIL watching her pregnant daughter-in-law sleep and the victim play after a bedroom lock is put on.

    Text excerpt showing a woman describing her husband’s reaction to a creepy MIL watching her sleep and wanting the spare key back.

    Pregnant daughter-in-law sets a lock on bedroom door to stop creepy mother-in-law from watching her sleep and invading privacy.

    Text describing a creepy MIL who watches pregnant DIL sleep and reacts when a lock is put on the bedroom door.

    Image credits: Fickle-Armadillo-282

    Elderly woman sitting on bed in a softly lit room, representing a creepy MIL watching pregnant DIL sleep.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    To protect her space, the author installed a lock on the bedroom door, which upset the mother-in-law and led to accusations of being “controlling” and “rude”

    Text excerpt showing a confrontation about a lock, with a creepy MIL watching pregnant DIL and playing the victim.

    Text stating a refusal to remove the lock due to lack of respect for boundaries in a tense family situation.

    Text image showing a quote about family calling pregnancy hormones paranoid in a creepy MIL and pregnant DIL conflict.

    Text image showing a message about feeling isolated and questioning if locking a bedroom door is wrong, relating to creepy MIL.

    Image credits: Fickle-Armadillo-282

    Her husband also demanded she take off the lock just to keep the peace, while other family members insisted that pregnancy hormones were making her paranoid

    The OP and her husband have been married for three years and are expecting their first baby. Things should be blissful, but her husband’s mom lives only 20 minutes away and thinks that’s her golden ticket to drop by whenever she pleases. At first, it was mildly annoying, but then it turned into something much more unsettling.

    The mother-in-law began letting herself into the house using a spare emergency key. Once, she even wandered straight into the bedroom while the OP was asleep and watched her sleep, claiming she just wanted to “check in.” When the OP told her husband what happened, he insisted his mother was just being “motherly.”

    When the intrusions kept happening, the OP took action by installing a lock on the bedroom door. The next time the mother-in-law dropped by and couldn’t access the room, she was outraged and then called the OP’s husband to tell him she was worried something had happened to the OP. Later that night, to her surprise, her mother-in-law accused her of being controlling and rude.

    Instead of siding with the OP, her husband asked if she could just remove the lock to keep the peace. Meanwhile, his entire family piled on, accusing her of being “dramatic” and “paranoid” because of pregnancy hormones. The OP, now feeling isolated, was left wondering if she was in the wrong for simply wanting privacy.

    To better understand how couples can navigate tricky family dynamics, Bored Panda spoke with relationship coach and marriage counselor Nike Folagbade. On the topic of in-law boundaries, she explained that disagreements often reflect how the couple communicates, rather than the behavior of relatives themselves.

    “When couples clash over in-law boundaries, it’s often less about the family member and more about how the couple handles the conversation,” Folagbade said before advising couples to treat the issue as a “team decision” by sharing concerns openly, finding common ground, and having the partner connected to the family communicate the rules.

    Door lock with keys inserted in a silver doorknob, symbolizing security for a bedroom in a creepy MIL scenario.

    Image credits: kittip*rn sakchampha / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Folagbade also highlighted how enabling a parent can begin to harm a marriage. “It starts to damage a relationship when it tips the balance, causes resentment, or fuels ongoing conflict,” she explained. This often happens when one partner prioritizes a parent’s needs above the marriage, excusing harmful behavior or absorbing their stress.

    Over time, this dynamic can erode trust and leave the other partner feeling unheard. “Setting healthy boundaries isn’t about cutting parents out, it’s about protecting the marriage so both partners feel respected, supported, and united,” she noted.

    For expectant parents, Folagbade emphasized that maintaining both family involvement and privacy requires planning and communication. She recommended creating a “welcome plan” to determine which visits, advice, or support feel helpful versus intrusive. “Establish rules around timing, overnight stays, and decision-making, then communicate them respectfully to family,” she said.

    Netizens strongly sided with the OP, emphasizing that her mother-in-law’s behavior was overbearing, invasive, and unacceptable. They also criticized the husband for enabling his mother, noting that privacy and boundaries should take priority, especially during pregnancy.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP was justified in putting a lock on her bedroom door, or is it overreacting? We would love to know your thoughts!

    The author was left feeling isolated and questioned whether she was wrong for setting boundaries, but netizens assured her that she wasn’t

    Comment discussing creepy MIL invading pregnant DIL's privacy and issues with locking the bedroom door for safety.

    Screenshot of a Reddit post discussing a controlling MIL who watches her pregnant DIL sleep and reacts to a bedroom lock.

    Comment text discussing boundaries and issues with a creepy mother-in-law watching pregnant daughter-in-law sleep.

    Text comment about a creepy mother-in-law watching pregnant daughter-in-law sleep and reactions to bedroom lock.

    Comment text discussing a creepy MIL watching pregnant DIL sleep and tension over bedroom locks and privacy.

    Comment discussing a creepy MIL watching pregnant DIL sleep and the tension over bedroom locks and boundaries.

    Text conversation about dealing with a creepy MIL watching pregnant DIL and changing door locks for privacy.

    Screenshot of an online comment questioning how a husband got his partner pregnant without having any balls, related to creepy MIL watches pregnant DIL.

    Comment from user describing issues with creepy MIL watching pregnant DIL sleep and boundary setting in relationships.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get those locks changed yesterday.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sarahmatsoukis avatar
    Sarah Matsoukis
    Sarah Matsoukis
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Husband will just give Mommy a new key.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely OP has a husband problem cuz he won't rein in his mom. If I were OP, I'd also get one of those slide locks for the bedroom door, in case someone figures out how to pick the doorknob lock. Hope OP showed "dear hubby" all of these comments calling out him and his mom as overbearing, demanding and scary to a pregnant lady.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jennifercbowen avatar
    Suzie
    Suzie
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "That's just how she is" is not an acceptable excuse for rude behavior. The husband needs to have a discussion with his mother about boundaries. Walking into her room and making herself comfortable while she is half dressed has nothing to do with being shut out of her grandchild's life. Every time she did this should have been met with an "Excuse me. Knock first and wait for an invitation to enter. Now please leave." If her husband won't get the key back then she should change the locks. 

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    flainc7 avatar
    Kaylani
    Kaylani
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
