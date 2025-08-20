Heavily Pregnant Woman Gets Stuck In Bathtub, Angry Partner Scolds Her When She Calls For Help

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all had moments where we’re convinced our bathroom is out to get us. Whether it’s slipping on soap, running out of toilet paper at the worst possible time, or realizing mid-shampoo that the water heater has betrayed you. But imagine being nine months pregnant, sore, exhausted, and not being able to get out of the tub.

Forty weeks pregnant, today’s Original Poster (OP) decided a warm bath might ease her contractions. Instead, it spiraled into a panic-filled ordeal that tested her patience, her body, and, unfortunately, her relationship.

Pregnancy is supposed to be a time when you can lean on your partner the most

Image credits: Elizaveta Dushechkina / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author, 40 weeks pregnant, took a late-night bath to ease two days of contractions and cramping

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When she tried to get out, she fell and couldn’t lift herself, becoming trapped in the tub for almost 40 minutes

Image credits: vgstockstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She called and messaged her partner repeatedly, banged on the wall, and experienced a panic attack, but he initially stayed asleep

When he finally helped her up, he criticized her for being “dramatic” and left her to take medication and sleep on the couch

The OP, heavily pregnant and in pain from days of contractions, thought a bath might help her relax, but when it came time to get out, her tiny frame and all-belly pregnancy worked against her. No matter how she twisted or shifted, she couldn’t hoist herself up. The water had drained out, and she ended up painfully stuck at the bottom of the tub.

Now, her partner was in the next room asleep, and although she tried everything from calling, texting, to banging on the wall, he didn’t wake up. As panic set in, she realized she might be stuck there indefinitely. For a heavily pregnant woman in distress, that’s a terrifying thought.

After nearly 40 minutes of struggling and calling for help, her partner finally woke up to repeated phone calls. She explained through tears that she couldn’t get out and was having a panic attack. Instead of comfort, she was met with raised voices. He accused her of not asking for help, ignoring the fact that she had tried multiple ways to reach him.

At this point, she was in tears, but while he eventually helped her up, he told her that she was just being dramatic, and then went back to bed. This left her more in tears, so she grabbed her things and went to sleep on the couch.

Image credits: Blake Cheek / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Pregnancy brings significant physical limitations due to a combination of anatomical, physiological, and hormonal changes. Mayo Clinic explains that as a woman’s body grows, it shifts in weight and center of gravity, which can disrupt balance and posture, increasing the likelihood of falls and musculoskeletal injuries.

Heavy lifting, prolonged standing, or frequent bending can further raise the risk of complications like preterm birth, miscarriage, or injury, and this is why Harsha Hospitals emphasizes the importance of having a supportive partner during pregnancy. They highlight that it strengthens the couple’s relationship, prepares both parents for the challenges of parenthood, and reduces stress.

Healthdirect Australia outlines several ways partners can provide meaningful emotional support during pregnancy, including actively listening to the mother’s concerns, expressing affection, and showing patience and understanding throughout the process.

Partners can also help by taking on household chores to reduce physical and mental strain, and offering prenatal massages to relieve discomfort. Such gestures not only support the mother’s emotional well-being but also strengthen the bond between partners, creating a more positive and supportive environment during pregnancy.

Netizens expressed shock and concern over the partner’s behavior, with many highlighting how his reaction was inappropriate given the circumstances. They labeled him as inconsiderate and a red flag, warning the OP about potential future issues, especially once a newborn arrives.

What do you think about the situation? Do you share the same sentiments that her partner’s reaction was a “red flag” for future problems? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens pointed out that the author’s partner’s action was a red flag and encouraged her to rethink the relationship

