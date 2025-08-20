Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Heavily Pregnant Woman Gets Stuck In Bathtub, Angry Partner Scolds Her When She Calls For Help
Angry partner scolding heavily pregnant woman who looks distressed and frustrated during a tense moment indoors.
Couples, Relationships

Heavily Pregnant Woman Gets Stuck In Bathtub, Angry Partner Scolds Her When She Calls For Help

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all had moments where we’re convinced our bathroom is out to get us. Whether it’s slipping on soap, running out of toilet paper at the worst possible time, or realizing mid-shampoo that the water heater has betrayed you. But imagine being nine months pregnant, sore, exhausted, and not being able to get out of the tub.

Forty weeks pregnant, today’s Original Poster (OP) decided a warm bath might ease her contractions. Instead, it spiraled into a panic-filled ordeal that tested her patience, her body, and, unfortunately, her relationship.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Pregnancy is supposed to be a time when you can lean on your partner the most

    Image credits: Elizaveta Dushechkina / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author, 40 weeks pregnant, took a late-night bath to ease two days of contractions and cramping

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: thelavenderneko

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When she tried to get out, she fell and couldn’t lift herself, becoming trapped in the tub for almost 40 minutes

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: thelavenderneko

    Image credits: vgstockstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She called and messaged her partner repeatedly, banged on the wall, and experienced a panic attack, but he initially stayed asleep

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: thelavenderneko

    When he finally helped her up, he criticized her for being “dramatic” and left her to take medication and sleep on the couch

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The OP, heavily pregnant and in pain from days of contractions, thought a bath might help her relax, but when it came time to get out, her tiny frame and all-belly pregnancy worked against her. No matter how she twisted or shifted, she couldn’t hoist herself up. The water had drained out, and she ended up painfully stuck at the bottom of the tub.

    Now, her partner was in the next room asleep, and although she tried everything from calling, texting, to banging on the wall, he didn’t wake up. As panic set in, she realized she might be stuck there indefinitely. For a heavily pregnant woman in distress, that’s a terrifying thought.

    After nearly 40 minutes of struggling and calling for help, her partner finally woke up to repeated phone calls. She explained through tears that she couldn’t get out and was having a panic attack. Instead of comfort, she was met with raised voices. He accused her of not asking for help, ignoring the fact that she had tried multiple ways to reach him.

    At this point, she was in tears, but while he eventually helped her up, he told her that she was just being dramatic, and then went back to bed. This left her more in tears, so she grabbed her things and went to sleep on the couch.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Blake Cheek / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Pregnancy brings significant physical limitations due to a combination of anatomical, physiological, and hormonal changes. Mayo Clinic explains that as a woman’s body grows, it shifts in weight and center of gravity, which can disrupt balance and posture, increasing the likelihood of falls and musculoskeletal injuries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Heavy lifting, prolonged standing, or frequent bending can further raise the risk of complications like preterm birth, miscarriage, or injury, and this is why Harsha Hospitals emphasizes the importance of having a supportive partner during pregnancy. They highlight that it strengthens the couple’s relationship, prepares both parents for the challenges of parenthood, and reduces stress.

    Healthdirect Australia outlines several ways partners can provide meaningful emotional support during pregnancy, including actively listening to the mother’s concerns, expressing affection, and showing patience and understanding throughout the process.

    Partners can also help by taking on household chores to reduce physical and mental strain, and offering prenatal massages to relieve discomfort. Such gestures not only support the mother’s emotional well-being but also strengthen the bond between partners, creating a more positive and supportive environment during pregnancy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens expressed shock and concern over the partner’s behavior, with many highlighting how his reaction was inappropriate given the circumstances. They labeled him as inconsiderate and a red flag, warning the OP about potential future issues, especially once a newborn arrives.

    What do you think about the situation? Do you share the same sentiments that her partner’s reaction was a “red flag” for future problems? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens pointed out that the author’s partner’s action was a red flag and encouraged her to rethink the relationship

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Pregnancy
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    1

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kaye_2 avatar
    BrownEyedGrrl
    BrownEyedGrrl
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This happened to me when I was pregnant with our 3rd child. My then husband looked at me in disgust and said "This wouldn't happen if you weren't so f*****g fat." I divorced him right after she was born.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    kaye_2 avatar
    BrownEyedGrrl
    BrownEyedGrrl
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This happened to me when I was pregnant with our 3rd child. My then husband looked at me in disgust and said "This wouldn't happen if you weren't so f*****g fat." I divorced him right after she was born.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT