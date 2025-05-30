ADVERTISEMENT

As a 30-year-old, it seems that adulting has never been this hard before. And I'm not alone in feeling that way. A recent survey by Talker Researcher revealed that people are feeling burnt out earlier in their lives than ever before. Around 25% of people say they're burnt even before they've reached their 30s.

Although hitting 30 is not that bad, it comes with its own challenges and nuances. The page "30 and tired" puts a funny twist on the everyday struggles of young Millennials, really demonstrating why us 30-somethings are so tired. So, get ready to be called out and face some relatable memes, Pandas, as you scroll down these pics about what it really means to be in your 30s today.

More info: Instagram