While films and shows do tend to insert an inordinate amount of drama into high school storylines, many people tend to remember it as a somewhat dull time. However, every now and then, there are some cases of people doing something truly unhinged that ends up becoming a school legend. A netizen asked folks to share incidents from high school they truly could not forget. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts in the comments below. Be warned, some of these get a bit intense.

#1 Catholic school… Full of nuns… Someone stole the baby Jesus out of the crib and sent a ransom note to the nuns.

#2 Bio teacher made the students do DNA tests including the teacher and discovered he was the father of one of his students.

#3 We had a teacher confiscate an inhaler off a girl and she ended up having an asthma attack and the teacher thought she was JOKING

#4 A recently divorced teacher got fired bc a student made a joke about her having no one on Valentine’s Day and she replied “the only date you’ll ever have is with your right hand”

#5 In primary school a teacher got fired and jail time for playing a quiz game with pupils called 'sniff & tickle' and if you got the question wrong you would have to let him sniff or tickle your feet.

#6 I went to school with Britains youngest serial k**ler James Fairweather, he was the youngest at the time (2014) & his first victim was k**led 3 mins from my house.

#7 Our teacher told us to watch human centipede for an ASSIGNMENT.

#8 Year 11’s used to get a “free last day” to do whatever on our last ever day of school. it got stopped after our year cause some lads tied a year 7 boy to a tree and left him there.

#9 PE teacher cheated on the english teacher that EVERYONE Loved (AND WITH A STUDENT?? (rumored)) and everyone made his classes a LIVING HELL (deserved)

#10 A 15 year old went missing and eight months later it was revealed that she had indeed ran away with a former teacher and was pregnant with his twins

#11 This one girlie wrote a confession letter to her crush, but accidentally gave it in as an English assignment. The teacher called her into class and told her he liked her too.

#12 A kid in 9th grade dies every 3 years, chain has not been broken, last year it was a kid in a motorcycle accident.

#13 Teachers made girls with short shorts bend forward and measured how short the shorts were. Had a walk out, got other schools and the police involved. Principal got fired

#14 Head teacher ‘left’ (was fired) for stealing money to get a mole on his face removed. The mole grew back

#15 An RS teacher got suspended after a video went up on YouTube of him and his class dancing to the Harlem shake with a cardboard cutout of the pope

#16 A man (who had been released from prison that day) was running round our school field wearing NOTHING except a balaclava… whole school went on lockdown

#17 When I was 12yrs, our teacher took the whole class on a trip to a vineyard that was down the road (we walked) to catch her husband having an affair with the owner and have us as witnesses.

#18 There were rumours about the religion teacher and a student. Everyone thought it was odd. Well, we graduated… a few years later they pop up married with a kid.

#19 My history teacher has survived a kidnapping, saved a man's life, evaded a dog's attack in the dessert, and went across the U.S on a tricycle twice, and has written 5 books.

#20 A girl had an accident at our school and the school bully told everyone she had died when she hadn’t. She then did die and the bully tweeted ‘I told you so’ 💀

#21 My maths teacher had the same surname as me and during a test he said “I’m your dad aren’t I Amy “ I ripped my test up stood up and walked out … my dads dead … he later got done for being a pdfile

#22 English teacher went on a “vacation”, was supposed to be a week; nearly 7 months passed without a word. We were without a teacher for a while. Turns out he's in a psych ward.

#23 one of my math teachers thought it would be a good idea to show the human centipede 2 to a bunch of year 7's on the last day of school and all the parents kicked off and got him sacked 🤣🤣

#24 I live in Newcastle my school went on a school trip to London and accidentally left a student there 😅

#25 when I was 13, a crazy 50 yo male janitor kidnapped me because he was "in love" with me and finally when they got me home safe, I had Stockholm syndrome

#26 Our whole school had a protest of freeing John pork and were running around the school screaming his name so now if you say it your suspended

#27 One time this one kid got in trouble so bad a substitute teacher duck taped him to a desk and nobody did anything. The kid was crying and screaming and couldn’t leave after dismissal.

#28 it was a teacher affair but one of the students suspected it, left her phone recording in the class during lunch &caught it all on video. His wife worked on the opposite wing of the school btw

#29 A girl gave birth in the bathroom and no one knew she was pregnant(the baby💀btw)

#30 In year 8, some boys locked the French teacher in the resources cupboard and started passing her items under the door like she was on Big Brother. One of the boys said to her “do a task and we’ll let you out,” and slid her a glue stick and a potato. She started screaming “I’m not an animal!” while another lad was narrating it as if off an episode of david Attenborough.

#31 French art school. A guy ate a full plate of his own sh*t as performative art. He got a 20/20 grade and then was send to a mental hospital. The teacher was sued yet win his trial and is still there.

#32 One of the teachers was found guilty of being inappropriate with a bunch of kids and the night before he went to jail, the other teachers threw him a “going away” party

#33 my school hired a bunch of nuns to teach us religion and they made us all watch the passion of the christ as a bunch of 4th graders

#34 the janitor died of cancer, he always greeted students and faculty everyday so everyone felt his loss. RIP Pepe you were too pure for this world.

#35 there was a love square between 4 teachers i mean 2 teachers married and 2 other teachers married and they cheated on each other and i asked one of them why there were crying and told me everything

#36 a senior used ai deepfake to generate inappropriate pics of female students(youngest victim is 14) AND only got a really small punishment(same as being late to school)but thats not it, the teacher that handled this case allegedly BLAMED the victims for putting their selfies online so they had to carry this risk?? the school tried shutting the victims too💀

#37 My school was christen and had a class every day for 1 hour and a half for learning about the bible and god but then we had an inspection (it was normal to have a yearly inspection every year in my area) and turns out the school had a basement where the principal would show kids and tell them that when their older, if they don’t worship the devil they will be sacrificed for the devil and it turns out the WHOLE school was a cvlt and no students knew but all staff were in on it.

#38 In year 11 we had a scandal where someone was being ‘A’ on Twitter and posting all the secrets of everyone in our year!! The school threatened to cancel prom if they didn’t come forward!!! 🤣

#39 a teacher kissed one of the students at their formal

#40 Girl in my school had a “hit list” of people she wanted “rid of”, I was on there bc I’m lgbt and so was half of the community in my school, had to lock me and my mate in an art classroom because

#41 My Spanish teacher locked a student in a cupboard..

#42 Was on a school trip and one girl had to sh*t, didn’t wanna use the bus toilet so let it out. We could all smell it. She tried to sneakily put on the floor. suddenly stopped, it rolled down the aisle

#43 a girl got bullied, didnt come to school, and when the dad complained and the students came to apologise the father threatened to sh00t them. the mom knew this would happen so she hid the bullets

#44 My professor stole the idea of my thesis and the entire chapter 1 to 2. He then failed me on the class so I wouldn’t be able to publish the thesis then proceeded to present the thesis in his Master’s.

#45 Special Ed teacher was arrested, sent to prison, divorced, and lost her kids. For exactly what you think.

#46 MY SCHOOL HAS DRAMAAA! So basically, I was in year 6 at the time, and there was this teacher, lets just call him Mr. Dog. One day, police barged into this grade 3 class he was teaching as ARRESTED him on the stop, infront of all the kids. We later found out that the reason he was arrested and going to court was because he had been taking photos of the young kids changing and had alot of ch1ld 🌽 on his phone. Apparently he had up to 200 IMAGES! This whole thing ended up on the news and Mr. Dog had to go to court. He was originally meant to be in court with my friend’s mum, but since she had a relationship with that person, she couldn’t. I don’t know what’s happenend with him now, but all I know is that he isn’t allowed to teach anymore and MIGHT be in jail. (He should be.)

#47 we had a girl casually bring an 8inch kitchen knife in, stuffed in her blazer pocket. apparently she held it against ppl. worst part, she didn't get done for it, js sent to behavioural school.

#48 a guy was using the bathroom and looked down and saw a camera and when he reported it apparently another student had been recording everyone in the guys bathroom using the bathroom

#49 One of our teachers had an affair with a student who turned 18 while having a wife. He got the wife and student pregnant at the same time, and now both their kids are in the daycare

#50 Ceramics teacher got arrested during school hours cuz he kept a camera in his private bathroom and let the girls who were in the swim team change there - they found over 500 hours of footage ✨

#51 Teacher had an affair with his student/best friend’s (who also teaches at the school) daughter , divorced his wife and married her when she graduated 😬

#52 Watched a softball teacher get arrested for having an affair with a kid a grade below me. His dad found their text messages and other kids started coming forward about her actions towards them.

#53 My math teacher was found dead in the staff bathroom after missing classes for 4 hours, only to find out a student had k**led him for graping his girlfriend at an after-school tutoring session

#54 We had a police officer come into school to explain the dangers of online and not to send “photos” to people or talk to older men/women few years later her got arrested for child prawn on his devices

#55 Not as juicy, but a teacher got EVERY SINGLE NURSE PREGNANT. Whenever they got a new one, BOOM, she’d have to quit because she was pregnant. He had a teenage son in that very school too.

#56 English teacher was constantly missing school because “her son” turns out she was getting drunk at nightclubs- how did we know this? One of the students were there. Now this part is where it gets crazy; THE STUDENT HOOKED UP WITH HER. Now, this teacher finds out she’s pregnant. At this point, all of us know she’s slept with a student, so we all look towards that kid, and he’s sobbing on the phone with his parents. Teacher gets fired and arrested, student get expelled, it’s a huge scandal

#57 In middle school my art teacher was having relations with a student, like inviting her to his house, having sleepovers etc. when the school found out both the teacher and the student vanished