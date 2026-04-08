And did you know why Jake Gyllenhaal allegedly confronted someone in an airport lounge? Keep reading to find out the answer to this, and some more celeb gossip from real-life run-ins.

Like the time someone claimed Drake got into a screaming match with a restaurant manager. Or the many comments about Kourtney Kardashian being dismissive and rude to service staff.

Personal encounters were quickly shared by restaurant staff, airport workers, crew members, and people who just happened to bump into someone famous during their day.

In one viral thread , people were asked to name celebrities that are portrayed as nice in the media, but are actually jerks in real life.

They say “never meet your heroes…” And if you’ve spent any time online lately, you’ll see why that advice keeps coming up.

#1 Jake Gyllenhaal came at my brother in a United airport lounge for taking pictures of him. My brother told him "I'm not taking pictures of you. I don't even know who you are." When Jake's body guard apologized on his behalf later, he told my brother that Jake was an actor and my brother told him that he didn't watch TV.

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#2 Drake, he came to our restaurant an hour after we closed (his manager worked out a $5000 minimum spend for us to keep the restaurant open).



He ordered Pinot Grigio spritzes and took all the truffle and caviar off everything and just left it on the table. He was also with a younger lady (she didn’t drink so we didn’t card her).



When we dropped the bill he flipped out and got in a screaming match with the manager who was a 5’ Chinese lady who didn’t know or care who Drake was, just that he was famous and had a minimum spend. Once she threatened to call the police he paid and left.

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In the entertainment industry, fame means being watched. All the time. At airports, in restaurants, outside hotels, even on a random day off. This constant visibility has always shaped the relationship between celebrities and the public, and it’s not always a smooth one. A big part of the tension comes from how much we, as audiences, get invested in their lives. We follow them, defend them, stream their work, and in return, there’s often an unspoken expectation that they’ll be nice and approachable at all times. But behind the PR image, there’s usually just a person having either a good day or a bad day. So what should we realistically expect from people who live under constant public scrutiny, whether they like it or not? Honestly, the same thing we expect from anyone else: basic human decency.

#3 I worked with a guy that had a friend that was a private airline pilot. They were flying Shania Twain one day and not allowed to make eye contact or speak directly to her. Any communication had to go through her assistant.



The opposite of that, he also flew Bruce Springsteen and his wife, that is in his band. His wife threw a fit that one certain brand of alcohol wasn't available for some reason and couldn't be on their flight. Bruce wasn't part of the whining and crying and came over a minute later and asked what's going on. His wife flailing her arms, this that and this... Bruce asked if (whatever) other brand is available. They said yes. He told his wife to shut up and get on the plane.

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#4 I used to work in film production, and I did mostly television commercials. I did a Kodak commercial (probably 1992?) with Bill Cosby. At the time he was “Americas’s Dad.” He was a freaking nightmare from beginning to end, and I could give many details but for the sake of brevity…. Anyway, I told people and NO ONE believed me. Or they thought I was exaggerating. Years later when all the information about him broke I did get a couple of emails and phone calls from people who were like “wow. I owe you an apology.”

Research has found that celebrity life can create a kind of split identity. Psychologists call it “character-splitting.” It’s basically a divide between the public persona and the private self. The version you see in interviews or on Instagram is often carefully managed, while the off-duty version can look very different. ADVERTISEMENT A study found that many celebrities consciously create a “public self” to cope with the constant attention and expectations. The public version is polished and media-trained. It’s the version that smiles through interviews, signs autographs, and knows exactly how to behave on camera. But the private version doesn’t always match that energy. Off-camera, celebrities can be more guarded, or just not interested in interacting. And that’s where the disconnect people talk about often shows up.

#5 Ryan Reynolds. My coworker used to work for MuchMusic (basically Canada’s MTV). She worked with, and dealt with, a lot of celebrities and has endless stories. I asked her who the worst one was and she didn’t hesitate to say Ryan Reynolds. Her exact words were “he’s a complete jerk”.



For whatever it’s worth, she said the best to deal with was Taylor Swift. There’s actually an interview Taylor did and you can see my friend constantly in the background, it’s on YouTube.



She said the weirdest/oddest were Fall Out Boy. Harmless but quirky and strange guys.



Edit: I got some PMs about why did she say RR was a jerk. Apparently very rude to all the crew at Much, he hit on my co worker (she’s an admittedly gorgeous girl) in a very douchey way and wouldn’t let up, and unforgivably in her eyes, was apparently making fun behind the scenes of the fans that showed up to see him. They showed up early and in bad weather and according to her more than once, he made fun of his fans. Gave bad and uncomfortable vibes. She said imagine his character in Waiting, but Rich, successful, arrogant and not as funny as he thinks he is, but he can crank up the charm and charisma 1000% when he’s “on”.



According to my coworker Taylor Swift smells amazing too. .

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#6 Kourtney Kardashian is notoriously awful to service workers and anyone she deems below her. People seem to think she’s the down to earth one but the only place that’s true is she’s the only sister who hasn’t botched herself with surgeries. She’s awful otherwise.

#7 Russell Simmons- tried to close a door while my parents were walking into a hotel, they were elderly and Kimora cussed him out lol.

The environment around fame can also be a mean little bubble. Studies show that the constant attention and visibility can definitely shape certain behaviors. Fame can lead to ego gratification and isolation at the same time. ADVERTISEMENT On the one hand, there’s nonstop praise from fans and the media. And on the other, there’s distance from normal life —fewer honest conversations and a growing gap between them and everyday reality. Ongoing attention can actually strengthen traits like entitlement or self-importance. Not always in an extreme way, but enough to shift how someone reacts in regular situations. Small things like waiting in line, or dealing with criticism can start to feel unfamiliar. For example, like the claims about Drake arguing with a restaurant manager, or stories about celebrities being dismissive to service staff. In a fame bubble, where access is easy and people usually accommodate celebrities, these reactions can become more common. “When you're famous or experiencing some fame, it does feel like you’re at the center of the world and all of the various problems or issues kind of revolve around you. Anyone who has any involvement in show business or has any taste of celebrity understands that there is a really sweet spot on this continuum,” says Australian musician Ben Lee.

#8 Gwynneth Paltrow. Not first hand experience, but I heard from a friend that of a mutual clothes designer friend that Gwynneth liked the shoes she designed and wanted a pair. Her handlers came to the designer and informed her that Ms. Paltrow would like a pair. She told them the price. The handlers informed her that Ms. Paltrow does not pay for shoes. She expects that just being seen in the shoes should be payment enough.



This just seemed arrogant and entitled to me. .

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#9 Kiefer Sutherland. He always seems to be in shows I like which sucks, but having met the guy and being an extra in one of his movies, he was awful. He complained the entire time, loudly, to everyone. Threw his coffee at a staff person. Hid away in his trailer for hours while everyone else waited in the freezing cold night time shoot for him to get back out to shoot his scenes wearing his fur coat. He refused to talk to anyone that wasn't part of his team and was just miserable. I met him one other time years afterwards and he was just as much of a jerk then too.



Other awful people I've encountered are: Sean Maguire, Michael Coleman, Chad Kroeger (although he was very drunk at the time), Jennifer Lopez (although this isn't a surprise)



On the other hand, some genuinely nice people I've interacted with multiple times: Jason Momoa, Anthony Lapaglia, Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle, Beverly Elliot, Sonequa Martin-Green.

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#10 Peyton Manning. Portrayed as a lovable goofball. Worked with him for a year. Talked to him daily. He was consistently demanding and rude. Treated the business he invested in as a service for him. Didn't remember my name right before I left the company. It was a huge bummer because I believed the persona and was excited to work with him.

Some celebrities actually use their visibility in genuinely positive ways. For example, Mark Ruffalo is often praised for his activism and support for political and environmental causes, and many fans and colleagues describe him as down to earth and collaborative on set. There are also stories about other celebrities who stayed patiently for photos, signed autographs, treated staff with respect, or went out of their way to help someone. ADVERTISEMENT So it does beg the question: why doesn’t fame affect everyone in the same way? Research suggests some people who want fame may already have traits like confidence, attention-seeking, or even a bit of arrogance. ADVERTISEMENT And all that constant praise can slowly make a celebrity think even more highly of themselves.

#11 P!nk. My friend worked for her and said she is super nice and then switches up and has blinding rage. Enjoys being mean and making people cry. But said her husband nice Af.

#12 I used to work the Canadian film festival circuit as a projectionist.



Danny Glover was an entitled jerk. Arrived before opening and demanded that the concession crew pop fresh popcorn for him and insisted they clean out the machine. The popcorn was literally one minute old and the machine was cleaned the night before after closing, as is protocol. He also refused to pay for anything.



At the same festival, Charlize Theron, Ray Romano, Michael Moore, and Geddy Lee were all cool.



Atom Egoyan used to double-park his car outside and run into theatres to make sure his films were showing properly. But I don't know anything about his public reputation, he's a niche, indie darling Canadian filmmaker. Easily the most obnoxious celebrity I've encountered working that scene, would do the whole "do you know who I am?" schtick.

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#13 Jon Bon Jovi, stole millions from smaller bands in exchange for promises to make them big. Mistreated his bandmates. Ruined the 1989 moscow peace festival due to his greed and hunger for money and starpower. Everyone who is 80s hard rock/ glam metal enthusiast knows that Jon Bon Jovi is a f'n jerk.

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At the same time, audiences aren’t exactly neutral observers in all this. We help build and protect the “nice celebrity” image. There are plenty of examples where problematic behavior gets brushed aside because people like the person’s work or persona. JK Rowling is a prime example of audiences keeping a celebrity’s star power intact despite controversy and her actively trying to hurt people. Then there are figures like Kanye West, whose history of controversial statements and public feuds hasn’t stopped ongoing attention and media coverage. Fans often defend controversial moments or brush off rude interactions as “just a bad day.” My all-time favorite is when people say they are “separating the art from the artist.” ADVERTISEMENT This is exactly why the good celebrity myth can hold up even when the reality doesn’t quite match. The illusion holds because people want it to.

#14 Alton Brown. Saw his live show and he was such a jerk to audience volunteers.

#15 My wife worked at a restaurant in Toronto during the 90's that saw a lot of celebrities. According to her, Matt Dillon was a complete jerk. Walked in with his security team as if he was a huge deal - nobody cared. On the other side of the coin, she said Shaquille O'Neal was a sweetheart. Apologized for his rude teammates, was well spoken and tipped incredibly well.

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#16 Mandy Patinkin. I worked with him once and he was a nightmare, everyone at CBS had horror stories about him too.

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Constant defense and loyalty from fans can lift celebrities onto a kind of informal pedestal where they start to feel untouchable. That’s because modern celebrity culture creates intense, one‑sided emotional bonds between fans and famous people — what psychologists call parasocial relationships. It’s when a fan feels connected to someone who doesn’t actually know them back, almost like a one‑way friendship. This can make fans defend their favorites fiercely, because criticism feels personal to them too. This cycle feeds into entitlement on both sides. If people consistently excuse or minimize rude behavior, it can send an unspoken message that celebrities don’t have to face normal consequences or that they are above the law. Basically, the way fans cling to, and protect, celebrity images makes it easier for problematic behavior to keep going without accountability. ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Lizzo. I don't understand how she has a following. Steve jobs too.

#18 Robin Roberts & Maria Shriver. I was a flight attendant and Robin Roberts was a passenger in 1st. When she was younger she lived not far from my Gran. I started to say something and she gave me the most withering look, and her attitude was, “how dare you speak to me..” I was taken aback by how truly unkind she was.

Maria Shriver I met in college while working the International Special Olympics. I met her father, Arnold, and her brothers-they were all truly kind and sincere. A friend worked close with her mom and adored her. I was asked to please let her know she had people waiting for her. She was talking to a prominent orthopedic. I stood several feet away, hands behind my back..and waited for a pause to relay the info. She turned and looked at me and started yelling. Her father and her brother Bobby saw/witnessed everything and apologized profusely. Arnold shook his head. Again, the rest of the Shriver family and Mr. Schwarzenegger were lovely. She was not.

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#19 Guy "Fieri" Ferry. Knew him way before he was famous and knew his parents. Everyone who worked in restaurants hated him, he was a well known jerk. Then he became a meme and somehow has this perception of "yeah he has a corny style but he's a really good person! He cooked for everyone during the fires and officiated some gay weddings!" But I also know people in TV that have worked for him and gone on food network retreats etc and they have even worse stories of him being a total bully, like outside of work even he would go out of his way to pick on certain people.

To be fair, celebrities aren’t operating in a vacuum either because fame can also bring out some seriously unhealthy behavior from fans. Social media makes it feel like the biggest stars are right next door, and that makes some people act like they actually own a piece of that person’s life. ADVERTISEMENT Constant filming, invading personal space, harassment, or stalking them in public can push many celebrities to be more guarded or even outright defensive. So, while some celebrities may come across as rude, they could sometimes just be trying to hold onto a bit of privacy. There have been a few high‑profile moments where this kind of pressure boiled over in public. Singer Chappell Roan spoke openly in 2024 about how some fans crossed the line with “predatory behavior” and harassment, and she even called out a photographer on the red carpet for yelling at her. “I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, or the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it OK. That doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean I want it. Doesn’t mean that I like it,” she said. Justin Bieber has also had well‑documented run‑ins with people crowding him in public, leading to tense moments where he physically pushed back and told people off.

#20 My wife was an extra and said Vince Vaughn was kind of a jerk not a raging jerk but absolutely did not want to interact with anyone. She did say Owen Wilson was really nice and would actually talk to you.

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#21 Henry Cavill is remembered in Jersey as being an absolute POS.



People who grew up with him (naming no names, because I think they all may have a profile here, or even some of them, Jersey is a small place) all say that his mother is a sweetheart, his siblings are lovely, and they don't understand how he veered so far from his family values.



It saddens me, because it's lovely to see a nerd in a position of 'manly-man, doing manly things' but he's a total jerk. And that's, apparently, being far too kind.

#22 I used to work at a hotel where we would get celebrities,



Cary Elwes yelled at one of my co-workers so badly that she broke down crying. He was being entitled and complaining about something she had no control of. My only interaction with him was locking eyes from across the room and giving him a stern stare, and in that moment I realized “I’m prepared to beat the Dread Pirate Roberts!”



Johnny Depp refused to stay there because his room wasn’t big enough.



Ani Difranco got a free upgrade to a suite from a common room because that was regular procedure when we weren’t sold out and she flipped out on us, demanding that we put her back into a regular room and that she get no special treatment. I asked her if she wanted the worst room in the hotel and I think she was debating whether she should use her celebrity to get me in trouble. A nightmare of a woman if you, gasp!, do something nice for her.



Pretty much every celebrity that stayed with us who had been famous in the 50s or 60s were absolutely awful, miserable people.



We had a noble from Ireland stay with us and he drank gallons of Guiness every day, pooped the bed he was sleeping in, then refused to pay his bill.



Kanye West thought I was someone who he had talked to before and as soon as he realized that I wasn’t the guy he thought I was, he just walked away like we hadn’t been talking. Kind of a jerk thing to do, but I mostly found it hilarious.

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We put celebrities on a kind of pedestal, expecting them to be perfect even though they’re just people like the rest of us… only with much more visibility. It can feel quite disappointing when someone we admire slips up, because we’ve built them up in our heads so much. Still, fans aren’t wrong to hope for basic kindness from the people they support emotionally, and even financially. Not perfection. Not endless friendliness. Just humanness.

#23 Usher.

Back in the day, was prom dress shopping with a friend and I saw him sitting in the food court of a famous mall with just one other person (maybe a bodyguard)on a school night. No one around them and I said we were huge fans, could we take a photo. (This was back in the disposable camera days.) He said "no" and it was because he didn't want to draw attention. (Ok, maybe I was the jerk there...but in my undeveloped mind I was like why was he sitting in the food court of the mall, with all the jewelry on?) Ironically, my other friend overheard this interaction and said, "I just saw DMX in expensive store and he took a photo with me" and suddenly Usher changed his tune. No joke

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#24 Mariah Carey is a jerk. She super entitled (although maybe justified?) & very demanding. I worked on a show about her 10 years ago. We followed her on a tour around Europe. She didn’t care about us or our time at all. She would cancel filming last minute. Not show up. One time we set up a filming location in a London restaurant. 20 mins after her call we found out that she had just decided to fly off in a helicopter to Paris for dinner. Didn’t even bother to tell us. We just stood around with like fools waiting for someone that wasn’t ever turning up. This sort of thing happened every 2-3 days for weeks. They was she spoke to some people as well really made me hate her. Shame as i used to have a huge crush on her when i was in my teens.

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#25 Brad Pitt (friend is a pool maintenance worker and said Pitt was a complete jerk, friend was polite, business like and did not acknowledge the fact that he was a movie star but just treated him like any other customer).

#26 Beyonce, worked at a place she had a concert at and tbe restrictions put on workers who weren't part of her crew were insane. Instead of parking at our normal places, we had to take shuttles to work. A bunch of stuff had to be changed and replaced, even if it didn't affect her.

#27 Donald Sutherland. Friend's dad was a college prof at University of Toronto. Sutherland showed up with bloodshot eyes and told the 3rd year English students that actors are true experts in the language and nothing they will do matters. He then went on to say that he does more for the English language in one movie than a decade worth of English students do in a generation. When a student asked why he decided to come to the college and basically say their language pursuits were useless, he proceeded to say she was hot and that she'd be far better "motivating the troops in their trailers" (his words) than in a classroom. And yeah... this was all caught on tape.

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#28 Anne Hathaway was a total b when my partner was an extra on Becoming Jane. She was literally screaming at staff and the extras for most of the day and just in general acted like a total diva. Maybe she was having a bad day? James McEvoy was down to earth.



Got an autograph off Jeremy Irons. Was very nice.



My mother met Colin Farrell. Absolute gent.

#29 Reese Witherspoon.

America’s sweetheart with the bubbly, relatable vibe in interviews and movies. But plenty of crew and co-star stories paint her as demanding, entitled, and short-tempered behind the scenes.

The wholesome persona doesn’t always match the reality.

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#30 My cousin worked on "The Cat In The Hat" movie and said Mike Myers was an jerk to everyone.

#31 Martha Stewart. An absolute nightmare to her assistants. It's a revolving door with her and assistants.

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#32 I met Pauly Shore in the 90s while working my first job at a mall kiosk in Hoover Alabama when he was in town for a show at The Comedy Club.



He was nice and signed a piece of paper for me, and then I heard him actively talking to a teenage girl giving her his room number at the Hotel connected to the mall. She was clearly not interested and felt awkward and he hounded her. I remember thinking what a jerk he was.

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#33 Had multiple buddies working on the movie set Draft Day.



They all said Costner was an entitled jerk and Jennifer Garner was the sweetest, nicest person they ever met. They all agreed that Chadwick Boseman & Terry Crews were both very cool to the staff/crew.

#34 My mom has met Offset and Cardi B together and said that Offset was pretty rude, but she loved Cardi B. Said she was super nice.

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#35 My mom served Mary Steenburgen in a store once, and spent decades talking about how awful she was.

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#36 Rita Wilson…. Was waiting for an elevator in a pretty upscale building in midtown a few years ago. The elevator was being held at the penthouse for a long time, so I was stuck waiting quite a while with both hands full. Finally the elevator came, opened, and then closed really quickly. I pressed the down button again, and a second later, the door opened. When it did, a man in a hat noticed me waiting. His wife started pressing the “close door” button furiously, but he shot her a look and waved me in while holding the door for me. I stepped in and thanked him, and realized when he said “Alright, you’re welcome” it was Tom Hanks. The walls were mirrored, he was next to me, Rita towards the back corner, so I could see them perfectly. I just faced the doors for the 14 floors down, trying not to be obvious for recognizing them, while she tapped her foot and made noises, she was visibly and audibly pissed he allowed me to share the elevator. In the lobby when the doors opened, he allowed me to step out first, and I turned and said “Thanks again, have a great day!” He smiled and said “You too”, but Rita just stood there glaring at me. She was much shorter than I expected, very thin, almost frail, but elegant looking . However the permanent look of disgust on her face made her ugly to me. Thankfully Forrest Gump was kind, or I really would have been disappointed.

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#37 William Shatner



Not full jerk but rude and more transactional as in only talking to people who paid at conventions.

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#38 Unfortunately, Laura Dern. I keep hearing complaints about her from people in the industry for years. She's a great actress and can play "sweet" and "kind" so well.

#39 Margaret Atwood once stole my chair in a public park. Was eating subway, got up to dispose of wrapper, took eight seconds, got back to chair, award winning author Margaret Atwood was sitting in it. I don’t know if this means she’s a jerk. I don’t know what it means in general. What meaning we glean from moments such as this might be a matter of subjective interpretation. I just want my chair back :(.

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#40 Paris Hilton. The recent whitewashing of her reputation (I know what she did to her dogs way back when 😞, and she was a racist, and she went around Hollywood not paying her tabs) is gross.

#41 Bradley Cooper - he was bad to a lot of his exes. Jennifer Esposito, Zoe Saldana, Renee Zellweger, Suki Waterhouse, Irina Shayk etc. I'm sure he led on Lady Gaga, too. Likely emotionally manipulates women; he seems calculated to me.

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#42 Every time one of these threads pop up, I mention Chris Cornell, and get downvoted. I don’t care. Dude was a jerk. 12-year-old me was backstage, with my cousin Ben, who is the bass player for Soundgarden. Ben was introducing me to all these famous people and having them sign my T-shirt. Chris told me to get lost. Adult me knows that was the height of his personal issues, but 12-year-old won’t let it go.

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