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The wait is over! Today, we’re excited to share a fresh collection of fascinating images curated by The Decisive Moments Magazine Instagram page, featuring talented photographers from around the world. The account is a treasure trove of captivating shots – from street photography to amusing animal portraits and everything in between.

Each photo tells its own story and stands out in its own unique way. Scroll through the latest images shared by this creative community, and don’t forget to check out our previous posts, including highlights of incredible photography.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

Image by Mustafa Şahbaz

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    #2

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Kathrin Swoboda

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    #3

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Tang Tawanwad

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    #4

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by TDM Magazine

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    #5

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Marion ( 24 ), who has metastatic cancer, embraces her son Ethan ( 7 ) in the presence of Peyo, a horse used in animal - assisted therapy, in the Séléne Palliative Care Unit at the Center Hospitalier de Calais, in Calais, France, on 30 November 2020. Image by Jérémy Lempin.

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    #6

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Steve McCurry

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    #7

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Anngunn Flatebø Dårflot

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    #8

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Mixed Frame

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    #9

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by David Stewart

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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A Buff Orpington cockerel.

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    #10

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Dick van Duijn

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    #11

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Urs Schmidli

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    #12

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by WW2 Facts

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    #13

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Reyhan Turk

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    #14

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Taha Enes Tekeşin

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    #15

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Friso Gentsch

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    #16

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Corona creative

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    #17

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Sam Walzade

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    #18

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Glance of Mumbai

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    #19

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Fabio Fagu

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    #20

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Paola Schiavetti

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    #21

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Ajar Setiadi

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    #22

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Ronen Berka

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    #23

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Jagannath Saha

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    #24

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Williams

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    #25

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Josef Koudelka, 1976

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    #26

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Man carrying a dog during 2019 protests in Santiago.

    Image by Alfonso González

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    #27

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Prabha Jayesh

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    #28

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Vineet Vohra

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    #29

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Shikhar Saini

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    #30

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Vineet Vohra

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    #31

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Peter Turnley

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    #32

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Jerry Downs

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    #33

    35 Brilliantly Timed Shots From The Decisive Moments Magazine That Capture Life At Exactly The Right Second

    Image by Marci Lindsay

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