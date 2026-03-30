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For many readers, the mention of AI-generated imagery still raises immediate doubts — about authenticity, effort, and artistic value. That reaction doesn’t come out of nowhere. A flood of quickly generated, visually repetitive content has made it easy to associate AI art with shortcuts rather than craft. Against that backdrop, CHAIPEAU’s work stands apart precisely because it resists that immediacy. It isn’t built on speed, but on structure, and on a surprisingly traditional idea: that compelling images require intention long before they exist.

Behind the name CHAIPEAU is a German artist Christian Hartmann based in Munich, whose career began more than two decades ago in user experience and interaction design. Over time, that path expanded into building digital agencies, advising global brands, and leading large-scale transformations across industries. But the CHAIPEAU project itself emerges as something more personal, a space where technical expertise meets a deep creative drive. What takes shape isn’t simply AI imagery, but what he describes as generative documentary photography, grounded in real photographic knowledge and shaped by a highly controlled visual language.

More info: chaipeau.com | Instagram | twitter.com