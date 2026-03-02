Who Is Chris Martin? English singer, songwriter, and musician Chris Martin is globally recognized for his introspective lyrics and distinctive falsetto as the frontman of Coldplay. His emotionally resonant performances captivate audiences worldwide. He burst into the public eye with Coldplay’s debut single “Yellow,” which quickly became a global anthem and solidified the band’s ascent. The track launched a career defined by enduring melodic rock.

Full Name Christopher Anthony John Martin Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $170 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education University College London, Sherborne School, Exeter Cathedral School, Hylton School Father Anthony John Martin Mother Alison Martin Siblings Alexander Martin, Rosanna Martin, Richard Martin, Nicola Wren Kids Apple Blythe Alison Martin, Moses Bruce Anthony Martin

Early Life and Education Born in Exeter, Devon, England, Chris Martin was the eldest of five children; his mother, Alison Martin, was a music teacher. This upbringing instilled an early passion for music. He attended Exeter Cathedral School and Sherborne School, refining his musical talents. Later, at University College London, he pursued a degree in Greek and Latin, where he met his future Coldplay bandmates.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Chris Martin’s personal life. He was married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow from 2003 to 2016 and was later linked to Annabelle Wallis. Martin shares two children, Apple Blythe Alison Martin and Moses Bruce Anthony Martin, with Paltrow, with whom he co-parents. He recently ended an engagement to actress Dakota Johnson in June 2025.

Career Highlights Coldplay’s works, including the albums Parachutes and A Rush of Blood to the Head, propelled Chris Martin to global stardom. The band has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling groups. Beyond his music, Martin champions various philanthropic causes, notably fair trade and climate change awareness, through organizations like Oxfam and Global Citizen. He frequently uses his platform to advocate for social impact. To date, Martin has collected seven Grammy Awards and nine Brit Awards with Coldplay, cementing his status as a defining figure in modern rock music.