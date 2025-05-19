ADVERTISEMENT

I started puppeteering a few months ago, here's my journey.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Matcha Themed Dragon Called Matcha-Cream

Matcha Themed Dragon Called Matcha-Cream

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
User avatar Willow wolf!
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Just A Normal Puppet Called Cherri

    Just A Normal Puppet Called Cherri

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Willow wolf!
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Caramel Boba Puppet Called Caramel-Chan

    Caramel Boba Puppet Called Caramel-Chan

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Willow wolf!
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Round Base Puppet Called Lime

    Round Base Puppet Called Lime

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Willow wolf!
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    First Round Base Puppet Called Jingle

    First Round Base Puppet Called Jingle

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Willow wolf!
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Dead Skull Puppet Called Ghost

    Dead Skull Puppet Called Ghost

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Willow wolf!
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Second Rainbow Dragon Called Aura

    Second Rainbow Dragon Called Aura

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Willow wolf!
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Kaleidoscope Aka The Sun And Moon Dragon

    Kaleidoscope Aka The Sun And Moon Dragon

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Willow wolf!
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Protogen Puppet Called Willow (Used To Be My Main)

    Protogen Puppet Called Willow (Used To Be My Main)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Willow wolf!
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Basically Me In Dragon Form

    Basically Me In Dragon Form

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Willow wolf!
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    First Kumarot Style Puppet Called Peony

    First Kumarot Style Puppet Called Peony

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Willow wolf!
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Biblical Accurate Angel Puppet Called Seralina

    Biblical Accurate Angel Puppet Called Seralina

    Needs remake.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Willow wolf!
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Round Base Dragon Called Orange

    Round Base Dragon Called Orange

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Willow wolf!
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Demon Slayer Puppet Zenitsu

    Demon Slayer Puppet Zenitsu

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Willow wolf!
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Kumarot Style Puppet With No Name, Give It Names In The Comments!

    Kumarot Style Puppet With No Name, Give It Names In The Comments!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Willow wolf!
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Rainbow Dragon Puppet Adichie

    Rainbow Dragon Puppet Adichie

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Willow wolf!
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Latest Dragon Called Ukra

    Latest Dragon Called Ukra

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Willow wolf!
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!