17 Paper Dragon Puppets That I Made
I started puppeteering a few months ago, here's my journey.
Matcha Themed Dragon Called Matcha-Cream
Just A Normal Puppet Called Cherri
Caramel Boba Puppet Called Caramel-Chan
Round Base Puppet Called Lime
First Round Base Puppet Called Jingle
Dead Skull Puppet Called Ghost
Second Rainbow Dragon Called Aura
Kaleidoscope Aka The Sun And Moon Dragon
Protogen Puppet Called Willow (Used To Be My Main)
Basically Me In Dragon Form
First Kumarot Style Puppet Called Peony
Biblical Accurate Angel Puppet Called Seralina
Needs remake.
Round Base Dragon Called Orange
Demon Slayer Puppet Zenitsu
Kumarot Style Puppet With No Name, Give It Names In The Comments!
Rainbow Dragon Puppet Adichie
Latest Dragon Called Ukra
Write here what name u could give my second kumarot puppet !
