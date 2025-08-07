Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Husband Feels Sympathetic To The Famous Cheating Couple, Wife Says “I’m Considering Ending Things”
Couple embracing warmly on a large screen at a Coldplay concert with husband sympathizing cheaters vibe.
Couples, Relationships

Husband Feels Sympathetic To The Famous Cheating Couple, Wife Says “I’m Considering Ending Things”

Sometimes even a seemingly minor action, word, or anything of that kind can have a big impact, bigger than you can ever expect it to. Just take a look at what happened to the couple at a Coldplay concert — they thought it would be just a simple date, listening to live music, but it turned their lives upside down. 

Interestingly enough, their lives weren’t the only ones affected by this scandal. Here, a woman, who, as far as we know, is not related to the involved people at all, started doubting her marriage after the news broke. And it’s all because of one simple thing her husband said about it.

More info: Reddit

    Sometimes, it’s the things we least expect that end up turning our lives upside down

    Image credits: channelnewsasia / YouTube

    Here, last month, a couple went to Coldplay concert without expecting to be exposed for cheating and losing their jobs over it

    Image credits: Gift Habeshaw / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Interestingly, their relationship with each other and their marriages weren’t the only ones affected by the scandal

    Image credits: Allef Vinicius / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    At least one additional couple, today’s original post’s author’s marriage, was affected too

    Image credits: Soft_Educator_7713

    When the news broke, her husband expressed pity for exposed cheaters a few times, making her doubt whether he would cheat on her, like he did in the past

    Quite many people say that Coldplay’s concert is one of the best experiences one can have in their life. Some even describe it as “one of the most transformative experiences of their life.” The singer’s voice, the glowing wristbands, the live music – all of that feels like therapy, and you realize how much time and energy you waste on stressing over the things that don’t matter. You realize that you must focus on the beauty of fleeting moments instead. 

    Sounds nice that people feel like that because of the concert, right? Well, after the events last month, not everyone has the same sentiments about it. 

    You see, there’s this tradition during Coldplay concerts of showing people in the crowd on the Jumbotron, kiss cam, or whatever else you prefer to call it. The show on July 16th was no exception. 

    During it, a canoodling couple was shown on the screen. If they had reacted normally, no one would have batted an eye, but their instinct was to hide their faces ASAP. It even led the band’s lead singer, Chris Martin, to narrate, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.” 

    Little did he know, they were, in fact, having an affair. The internet sleuths were quick to find their identities, and the whole net was having a few good field days with it. 

    The man was Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, while the woman was Kristin Cabot, head of HR at the same company. Within less than 10 days after the scandal broke, they both resigned from their positions. So, you might see how the Coldplay concert experience wasn’t as good for them as it was for others. 

    Image credits:Blake Cheek / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Apparently, this couple wasn’t the only one to whom the scandal brought waves, too. That’s where today’s OP joins the chat. The day the news exploded over the internet, her husband expressed that he felt bad for the exposed couple. He said, “Maybe they were both unhappy in their respective marriages and felt compelled to find solace in one another.”

    That’s not the stance most people had in this situation – they didn’t feel good about cheating spouses. So, his words made the original poster feel a little weird, especially given their history

    They have been together for 12 years, and during that time, before they got married, the man cheated. As damage control, he proposed, and even though everything in her was screaming not to, the woman accepted the proposal. 

    Now, they’re married, and his cheating partners opened old wounds of the OP. While it doesn’t look like he’s been unfaithful since the last time, it still planted a seed of doubt in her. 

    When the news came out about the couple resigning from their jobs, the author’s man expressed pity for them once again. She asked him why he doesn’t feel for those who were cheated on, and he explained that he does. Yet, the woman feels that the way he expresses himself in this situation feels like he shows where he stands when it comes to cheating. And it doesn’t look good for her. 

    So, she is even considering ending things with him, as she no longer feels confident in his fidelity and worldview overall. Before doing anything rash, the woman decided to consult people online. 

    Well, netizens appeared to agree with the OP’s intuition and said that for them it also looks like he told on himself. As someone put it, it shows his “typical cheater mentality.” So, clearly, they were leaning toward one side of the woman’s decision. Now, it’s up to her to choose whether she wants to listen to them and herself or sweep everything under the rug.

    Quite many netizens said that for them it seems that he might, as, in their words, he showed his “typical cheater mentality”

    21

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    What do you think ?
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    If this continues to bother her, they really both need to talk to a counselor. Trust is essential in a relationship.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Absolutely. I didn't get the impression they went to counseling after he cheated on her the first time.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    Hope OP tells hubby-dearest, "Well, if YOU got caught, I'd put it on billboards + all over social media!" *just* to see his reaction. If he looks worried...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    No mention of any love. Low self esteem made her say yes to wedding someone and now she's not sure she wants to be married to him because of his actions prior to marrying him have been triggered by her low self esteem. Does she love him?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
