A Coldplay concert in Boston became the stage for a full-blown internet scandal when Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot were caught snuggling on the stadium's kiss cam.

The clip instantly set social media ablaze, not just for the pair's awkward “caught-on-camera” energy, but because Byron was married and Cabot’s romantic history was soon connected to another high-profile executive.

The fallout came fast. Both execs were placed on leave, Astronomer named cofounder Pete DeJoy as interim CEO, a formal investigation was launched, and the company has announced on LinkedIn that Byron has tendered his resignation from his post as chief executive.

The memes, however, have not stopped.

What started as a simple corporate scandal quickly morphed into a pop culture moment, amplified by brands eager to jump on the viral wave. As the internet flooded X, TikTok, and Instagram with “Coldplay kiss cam” edits, jokes, and parodies, companies from Netflix to IKEA began chiming in with pointed digs and creative posts that poked fun at the controversy.

The story has continued to unravel. Astronomer issued a formal statement stressing the importance of “conduct and accountability” among its leadership. Meanwhile, the woman believed to be Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, quietly removed his surname from her Facebook profile and later deactivated her account. Kristin Cabot, court records revealed, finalized a divorce in 2022 and now appears to co-own a home with Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot.

While Byron and Cabot have stayed silent for now, others in Astronomer’s orbit have started speaking up. Former VP Zachary Hensley admitted that he’d “laughed at the memes” related to Byron’s controversy. Pete DeJoy quietly “liked” the post, offering the public its first real sense of how Astronomer leadership may be processing the spectacle.

The internet, for its part, is thriving. Never one to let a viral moment go to waste, official brand accounts have turned the scandal into their Super Bowl. Tide got in early with a short and sweet sarcastic post, Chipotle served up some hot puns, Netflix and Neon made sly movie references, X poked fun at its recent “waifu” companion, and Tesla chose the scandal to highlight the idea that its cars are always connected, because why not?

From NYC Sanitation’s brutally honest post to Ryanair’s cheeky upload, it’s safe to say that Astronomer’s PR disaster has transformed into a playground for corporate humor. Below, we’ve rounded up the funniest and pettiest brand reactions to Astronomer’s Coldplay kiss cam saga.