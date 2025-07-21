ADVERTISEMENT

A Coldplay concert in Boston became the stage for a full-blown internet scandal when Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot were caught snuggling on the stadium's kiss cam

The clip instantly set social media ablaze, not just for the pair's awkward “caught-on-camera” energy, but because Byron was married and Cabot’s romantic history was soon connected to another high-profile executive. 

The fallout came fast. Both execs were placed on leave, Astronomer named cofounder Pete DeJoy as interim CEO, a formal investigation was launched, and the company has announced on LinkedIn that Byron has tendered his resignation from his post as chief executive.

The memes, however, have not stopped.

What started as a simple corporate scandal quickly morphed into a pop culture moment, amplified by brands eager to jump on the viral wave. As the internet flooded X, TikTok, and Instagram with “Coldplay kiss cam” edits, jokes, and parodies, companies from Netflix to IKEA began chiming in with pointed digs and creative posts that poked fun at the controversy

The story has continued to unravel. Astronomer issued a formal statement stressing the importance of “conduct and accountability” among its leadership. Meanwhile, the woman believed to be Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, quietly removed his surname from her Facebook profile and later deactivated her account. Kristin Cabot, court records revealed, finalized a divorce in 2022 and now appears to co-own a home with Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot.

While Byron and Cabot have stayed silent for now, others in Astronomer’s orbit have started speaking up. Former VP Zachary Hensley admitted that he’d “laughed at the memes” related to Byron’s controversy. Pete DeJoy quietly “liked” the post, offering the public its first real sense of how Astronomer leadership may be processing the spectacle.

The internet, for its part, is thriving. Never one to let a viral moment go to waste, official brand accounts have turned the scandal into their Super Bowl. Tide got in early with a short and sweet sarcastic post, Chipotle served up some hot puns, Netflix and Neon made sly movie references, X poked fun at its recent “waifu” companion, and Tesla chose the scandal to highlight the idea that its cars are always connected, because why not?

From NYC Sanitation’s brutally honest post to Ryanair’s cheeky upload, it’s safe to say that Astronomer’s PR disaster has transformed into a playground for corporate humor. Below, we’ve rounded up the funniest and pettiest brand reactions to Astronomer’s Coldplay kiss cam saga.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

IKEA

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
User avatar Lei RV
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Tide

    Tide Rescue comment reacting to CEO caught cheating on Coldplay Kiss Cam, part of brands making fun including Netflix and Chipotle.

    tiderescue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Frido Mattress Company

    Man smiling and holding a large red Frido pillow in a lit studio, related to brands making fun of CEO caught cheating.

    frido_official Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Ryanair

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Lei RV
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Chipotle

    Chipotle billboard humor with honey chicken dish referencing brands that made fun of CEO caught cheating on Coldplay kiss cam.

    Chipotle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Tesla

    Tesla tweet joking about loaner cars at Coldplay concert, part of brands mocking CEO caught cheating on Coldplay kiss cam

    Tesla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    LEGO

    LEGO set parody showing a CEO caught cheating with Coldplay Kiss Cam scene and brands mocking the affair from Netflix to Chipotle

    Beyond the Brick/Facebook Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    NYC Sanitation

    Tweet from NYC Sanitation warning about cameras catching illegal dumping, with images showing surveillance and dumping incidents.

    NYCSanitation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    St. Louis Cardinals

    St. Louis Cardinals players reacting to Coldplay music, part of brands making fun of CEO caught cheating on Kiss Cam.

    Cardinals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Stubhub

    StubHub tweet offering Coldplay tickets, related to brands that made fun of CEO caught cheating on Coldplay Kiss Cam.

    StubHub/Facebook Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Paramount

    @paramountpics HR’s everywhere shaking in their boots rn. #Titanic #AvailableonDigital on #AppleTV ♬ original sound - Paramount Pictures

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Lei RV
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Globeair

    @globeair We help you through every stage of life! Vacation is calling. ☀️ #Coldplay #Meme #ColdplayConcert #PrivateJet #GlobeAir ♬ U2 Coldplay-like epic rock - moshimo sound design

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Lei RV
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Netflix

    NFL player wearing red Atlanta Falcons jersey saying he likes Coldplay, related to brands mocking CEO caught cheating on Coldplay Kiss Cam.

    netflix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    X

    Tweet from X suggesting a date idea involving a grok companion and Coldplay, linked to brands mocking CEO cheating.

    X Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Grok does not necessarily mean screw*ng. Heinlein's definition was that it meant ~ thoroughly knowing someone, and if you want to debate it, I heard it from his lips at an SF convention.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    The Phillies

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Lei RV
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Neon

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Lei RV
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!